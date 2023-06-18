Davidson’s family restaurant
157 Reviews
$
398 East Fairmount Avenue
Lakewood, NY 14750
Popular Items
Fish Fry
North Atlantic white fish deep fried in our own special batter. Served with two side dishes
Broiled Fish
Our famous fish broiled in your choiceof butter sauce, garlic butter, lemon and water, lemon pepper,or cajun seasonings
Finger Dinner
Breaded chicken tenders served with two sides
Monthly Specials online
Buckets of Chicken
8pc Chicken combo
Your choice of pressure fried chicken, fingers or mixed with two large sides and rolls!! Add on more large sides or sauces if needed! A quick and easy dinner!!
8 Pc Bucket Chicken
8Pc Bucket of chicken 2 Breasts, 2 legs, 2 Thighs 2 Wings The buckets do not include a side.
8 Pc Bucket All Dark
8 pieces of dark meat pressure fried chicken. Includes a mix of thighs and legs.
8 Pc All White Chicken
8 pieces of white meat pressure fried chicken includes wings and breasts.
8 Pc Chicken Fingers
8 Pcs of our Chicken Fingers!! Choose a dipping sauce or add on more! Add on large sides if want!!
8 Pc Fried Chicken and Fingers
8pc bucket of chicken with half being fried chicken and half chicken fingers!
12pc Chicken combo
Your choice of fried chicken, fingers or mixed with two large sides and rolls!! Add on more large sides or sauces if needed! A quick and easy dinner!!
12pc Bucket Chicken
12 PCs of pressure fried chicken A mix of thighs, breasts, wings and legs
12pc Bucket All Dark
12 pieces of dark meat pressure friend chicken including thighs and legs
12pc all White Chicken
12 pieces of white meat chicken pressure fried a mix of breasts and wings
12pc chicken Fingers
12 pieces of chicken tenders with dipping sauce
16pc Chicken combo
Your choice of fried chicken, fingers or mixed with two large sides and rolls!! Add on more large sides or sauces if needed! A quick and easy dinner!!
16pc Bucket Chicken
16pc All Dark Chicken
16 pieces of dark meat friend chicken including legs and thighs
16pc All White Chicken
16 pieces of white meat pressure fried chicken including breasts and wings
16pc Bucket Chicken fingers
Large Side
Seafood Entrees online
Small Fried Fish
North Atlantic white fish served with two sides. This will come with 2oz of tartar or red based on what you choose. If need extra there is an $extra tartar button
Fried Seafood
Smaller portion of our famous fish with deluxe shrimp, scallops, and onion rings
Small Portion Broil
A smaller portion of our delicious Broiled fish!
Broil-O-Cheese
Our famous broiled fish with cheese
Broiled Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp with choice of butter sauce, garlic butter, lemon and water, lemon pepper, or Cajun seasonings
Broiled Fish &Shrimp
Smaller portion of our broiled fish with broiled shrimp in your choice of butter sauce, garlic butter, lemon & water, lemon pepper, or Cajun seasoning
Fried Scallops
Lightly breaded and deep fried
Deluxe Shrimp
Fantailed, breaded large shrimp
Popcorn Shrimp
Generous portion of lightly breaded shrimp fried golden brown
Combo dark
The best of both worlds. A smaller portion of our famous fish paired with a leg and thigh fried chicken
Combo White
The best of both worlds. A smaller portion of our famous fish paired with a fried chicken breast and wing
Combo 2 Breast
A small pieces of our famous fish fry served with two pressure fried chicken breasts!
Combo Finger
A smaller portion of our famous fish fry served with two pieces of chicken tenders
Combo Scallops
A smaller piece of our famous fish fry served with fried scallops
Combo Shrimp
A Smaller portion of our Famous Fried Fish with Fried shrimp
$Piece Fish
$Pc Small Fish
$Piece Broil
Sandwiches Online
Fish Sandwich
Our famous fish, gently fried & served on a Kaiser roll
BLT
Classic BLT
Turkey BLT
Cuban
Sliced pork, salami, provolone cheese, pickles & mustard on grilled french bread
Large Cuban
Sliced pork, salami, provolone cheese, pickles,& mustard on grilled french bread
Reuben
Our delicious Reuben Melt served with swiss cheese, sauerkraut served on grilled marbled rye. Served with a 2oz side of thousand island
Hot Roast Beef
Tender slices of roast beef on bread,topped with brown gravy & mashed potatoes
Grilled Cheese Sand
Thicker style bread topped with American cheese
Chicken Sandwich
Choice of grilled or fried chicken patty served on a kaiser. Will be served plain unless you add toppings
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo Style
Cowboy Chicken
Your choice Fried or Grilled with crisp bacon, American cheese, BBQ sauce and onion straws
Mushroom Swiss Grilled Chicken
Your choice of Fried orGrilled with grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese
Mushroom Swiss Fried Chicken
Your choice of Fried orGrilled with grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese
Philly
Beef, peppers and onions smothered with cheese on a grilled french bread. We do not have cheese sauce so pick your cheese.
Fish Reuben
Famous Fish with coleslaw and swiss on marbled rye
Turkey Reuben
Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese on marbled rye
Tuna Melt
Tuna fish served with cheese on grilled bread of your choice!
Hot Dog
Hot dog served with your choice of toppings with a side choice
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken salad sandwich on your choice of bread with a side choice
Tuna Sandwich
Burgers Online
Big D Cheese
Our famous juicy 1/2 lb burger W Cheese
Bacon Cheese Big D
Our Big D topped with cheese, bacon and your choice of toppings
Mushroom Swiss Big D
Grilled Mushrooms and swiss cheese top this half pound burger!
Cowboy Big D
Big D burger with cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, and onion straws
Pepper Jack Bacon big D
Big D burger topped with bacon and pepper jack cheese
Big D
Our famous juicy 1/2 lb burger
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Double Cheeseburger
Two all beef patties covered with melted cheese & served on a toasted bun
Triple Cheeseburger
Three all beef patties covered with melted cheese & served on a toasted bun
Chicken Online
Buffalo Dinner
Crispy chicken fingers served with a side of buffalo sauce
2pc Dark
2 piece Dinner Dark (Leg, Thigh)
2pc White
2 piece Dinner White (Breast, Wing)
2pc Breast
2piece fried chicken breasts served with two sides
3pc Dinner
Fresh cut, hand breaded, flavor crisp pressure fried chicken 3 piece dinner (Breast, Thigh, Leg, )
3pc Dark
Two thighs and a leg
3pc White Dinner
2 breasts and a wing make up this 3 piece chicken dinner along with your choice of two sides
3pc Breast Dinner
Three delicious pressure fried chicken breasts served with two sides.
4pc Dinner
Fresh cut, hand breaded, flavor crisp pressure fried chicken4 piece dinner (Breast, Thigh, Leg, Wing)
4pc Dark
4 dark met pressure fried chicken pieces. Typically two legs and two thighs
4 Pc White
Two breasts and two wings make up this chicken dinner.
4pc Breast
4 pressure friend chicken breasts served with two sides
Wing dinner
5 pieces of pressure fried chicken whole wings
1pc Grill CK Dinner
1pc grilled chicken breast served with sides
2pc Grld Ck Dinner
Two pieces of grilled chicken breasts served with sides
Basket Dinners online
Finger Bsk
Chicken finger basket served with fries
Buffalo Basket
chicken finger basket served with a side of buffalo sauce. All sauce will be on the side. If you select a dipping sauce it will come with one 4oz dressing.
2 Pc. Bsk White
Pressure fried breast and wing served with fries
2 Pc Bsk Dark
A pressure fried thigh and leg served with fries.
2 Pc Bsk Breast
3pc Basket
3 Pc. Bsk White
Crisp pressure fried
3 Pc Bsk Dark
3 Pc Bsk Breast
21 Basket
Fried popcorn shrimp basket served with fries
Wing Basket
5 delicious pressure fried wings
Beef Entrees online
Soup & Salads online
Bowl Broccoli cheese soup
Bowl soup of day
Mondays: Chicken Noodle Tuesday: Vegetable Beef Wednesday: Clam Chowder Thursday: Chicken Noodle Friday: Clam Chowder Saturday: Vegetable Beef
grilled chicken salad
Strips of grilled chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, green pepper, bacon bits & croutons
Steak Salad
Grilled sirloin with cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, green pepper, bacon bits & crisp fries
Chicken Finger Salad
Fried chicken fingers with cheddar cheese,tomato, red onion, green pepper, bacon bits & croutons
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Buffalo style chicken fingers on a bed ofgarden fresh salad greens, showered with cheddar cheese,green pepper, red onions, bacon bits and croutons tomato,
Grilled Buffalo chicken Salad
Gee take our grilled chicken and add buffalo sauce and serve it over fresh lettuce with green peppers, onions, cheese, tomatoes, bacon bits and croutons.
Toss Salad
Kids Menu online
Kids Fingers
Kids Buffalo fingers
Kids Fish
Kids Hot Dog
Kids CB
Kids Cheeseburger served with a choice of side
Kids HB
Kids Grl Cheese
Kids Mac
Kids Mac & HD
Kids Finger and Macaroni and cheese
Kids Mac & Finger
Kids Macaroni and cheese served with a chicken finger!
Kids Mac & CB
Kids Mac & HB
Desserts online
Beverages online
Side Items online
Applesauce
Baked Potato
Cottage cheese
Coleslaw
FF
FF Large
Large Side
Mashed Plain
Mash Butter
Mashed w/gravy
Mash B&Gravy
Onion Rings
OR Large
Potato Salad
Side Salad
All the dressings we have currently are listed.
Mozz Sticks
16oz Ranch
4oz Dressing
2oz Dressing
Tuesdays Online ONLY
Wednesday Online ONLY
Friday online ONLY
Saturday Online
Gift Cards to be mailed
$20 Gift Card
Write address in comments to be mailed to
$30 Gift Card
Write address in comments to be mailed to
$40 Gift Card
Write address in comments to be mailed to
$50 Gift Card
Write address in comments to be mailed to
$60 Gift Card
Write address in comments to be mailed to
$100 Gift Card
Write address in comments to be mailed to
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Davidson’s home of the fish fry!! Serving the community for over 72 years with everything from burgers to steaks! Family friendly!
