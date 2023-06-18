Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch

Davidson’s family restaurant

157 Reviews

$

398 East Fairmount Avenue

Lakewood, NY 14750

Popular Items

Fish Fry

$15.99

North Atlantic white fish deep fried in our own special batter. Served with two side dishes

Broiled Fish

$15.99

Our famous fish broiled in your choiceof butter sauce, garlic butter, lemon and water, lemon pepper,or cajun seasonings

Finger Dinner

$13.99

Breaded chicken tenders served with two sides


Monthly Specials online

Picnic Plate online

$10.00

Two hot dogs served with baked beans and macaroni salad

Patty Melt online

$13.99
Fish Reuben online

$14.99

Famous Fish with coleslaw and swiss on marbled rye

Buckets of Chicken

Enjoy a large Bucket of Chicken or Chicken Fingers to go! The buckets do not include a side. Add on a large side by selecting large side for $2.99 and choosing your option.
8pc Chicken combo

$27.99

Your choice of pressure fried chicken, fingers or mixed with two large sides and rolls!! Add on more large sides or sauces if needed! A quick and easy dinner!!

8 Pc Bucket Chicken

8Pc Bucket of chicken 2 Breasts, 2 legs, 2 Thighs 2 Wings The buckets do not include a side.

8 Pc Bucket All Dark

$20.99

8 pieces of dark meat pressure fried chicken. Includes a mix of thighs and legs.

8 Pc All White Chicken

$22.99

8 pieces of white meat pressure fried chicken includes wings and breasts.

8 Pc Chicken Fingers

$19.99

8 Pcs of our Chicken Fingers!! Choose a dipping sauce or add on more! Add on large sides if want!!

8 Pc Fried Chicken and Fingers

$19.99

8pc bucket of chicken with half being fried chicken and half chicken fingers!

12pc Chicken combo

$33.99

Your choice of fried chicken, fingers or mixed with two large sides and rolls!! Add on more large sides or sauces if needed! A quick and easy dinner!!

12pc Bucket Chicken

$25.99

12 PCs of pressure fried chicken A mix of thighs, breasts, wings and legs

12pc Bucket All Dark

$26.99

12 pieces of dark meat pressure friend chicken including thighs and legs

12pc all White Chicken

$28.99

12 pieces of white meat chicken pressure fried a mix of breasts and wings

12pc chicken Fingers

12 pieces of chicken tenders with dipping sauce

16pc Chicken combo

$39.99

Your choice of fried chicken, fingers or mixed with two large sides and rolls!! Add on more large sides or sauces if needed! A quick and easy dinner!!

16pc Bucket Chicken

$32.99

16pc All Dark Chicken

$34.99

16 pieces of dark meat friend chicken including legs and thighs

16pc All White Chicken

$36.99

16 pieces of white meat pressure fried chicken including breasts and wings

16pc Bucket Chicken fingers

$32.99

Large Side

$4.00

Seafood Entrees online

Fish Fry

$15.99

North Atlantic white fish deep fried in our own special batter. Served with two side dishes

Small Fried Fish

$14.99

North Atlantic white fish served with two sides. This will come with 2oz of tartar or red based on what you choose. If need extra there is an $extra tartar button

Fried Seafood

$16.99

Smaller portion of our famous fish with deluxe shrimp, scallops, and onion rings

Broiled Fish

$15.99

Our famous fish broiled in your choiceof butter sauce, garlic butter, lemon and water, lemon pepper,or cajun seasonings

Small Portion Broil

$14.99

A smaller portion of our delicious Broiled fish!

Broil-O-Cheese

$16.99

Our famous broiled fish with cheese

Broiled Shrimp

$15.99

Jumbo shrimp with choice of butter sauce, garlic butter, lemon and water, lemon pepper, or Cajun seasonings

Broiled Fish &Shrimp

$16.99

Smaller portion of our broiled fish with broiled shrimp in your choice of butter sauce, garlic butter, lemon & water, lemon pepper, or Cajun seasoning

Fried Scallops

$15.99

Lightly breaded and deep fried

Deluxe Shrimp

$14.99

Fantailed, breaded large shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$13.99

Generous portion of lightly breaded shrimp fried golden brown

Combo dark

$16.99

The best of both worlds. A smaller portion of our famous fish paired with a leg and thigh fried chicken

Combo White

$16.99

The best of both worlds. A smaller portion of our famous fish paired with a fried chicken breast and wing

Combo 2 Breast

$17.99

A small pieces of our famous fish fry served with two pressure fried chicken breasts!

Combo Finger

$16.99

A smaller portion of our famous fish fry served with two pieces of chicken tenders

Combo Scallops

$16.99

A smaller piece of our famous fish fry served with fried scallops

Combo Shrimp

$16.99

A Smaller portion of our Famous Fried Fish with Fried shrimp

$Piece Fish

$13.00

$Pc Small Fish

$12.00

$Piece Broil

$13.00

Sandwiches Online

Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Our famous fish, gently fried & served on a Kaiser roll

BLT

$9.99

Classic BLT

Turkey BLT

$11.99
Cuban

Cuban

$11.99

Sliced pork, salami, provolone cheese, pickles & mustard on grilled french bread

Large Cuban

$15.99

Sliced pork, salami, provolone cheese, pickles,& mustard on grilled french bread

Reuben

$12.99

Our delicious Reuben Melt served with swiss cheese, sauerkraut served on grilled marbled rye. Served with a 2oz side of thousand island

Hot Roast Beef

$11.99

Tender slices of roast beef on bread,topped with brown gravy & mashed potatoes

Grilled Cheese Sand

$9.99

Thicker style bread topped with American cheese

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Choice of grilled or fried chicken patty served on a kaiser. Will be served plain unless you add toppings

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Buffalo Style

Cowboy Chicken

$12.99

Your choice Fried or Grilled with crisp bacon, American cheese, BBQ sauce and onion straws

Mushroom Swiss Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Your choice of Fried orGrilled with grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Mushroom Swiss Fried Chicken

$12.99

Your choice of Fried orGrilled with grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Philly

$12.99

Beef, peppers and onions smothered with cheese on a grilled french bread. We do not have cheese sauce so pick your cheese.

Fish Reuben

$14.99

Famous Fish with coleslaw and swiss on marbled rye

Turkey Reuben

$13.99

Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese on marbled rye

Tuna Melt

$12.99

Tuna fish served with cheese on grilled bread of your choice!

Hot Dog

$8.99

Hot dog served with your choice of toppings with a side choice

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken salad sandwich on your choice of bread with a side choice

Tuna Sandwich

$10.99

Burgers Online

All Burgers will be served with no additional toppings unless they are in the description. Please select if you want any additional toppings.

Big D Cheese

$11.99

Our famous juicy 1/2 lb burger W Cheese

Bacon Cheese Big D

$12.99

Our Big D topped with cheese, bacon and your choice of toppings

Mushroom Swiss Big D

$12.99

Grilled Mushrooms and swiss cheese top this half pound burger!

Cowboy Big D

$12.99

Big D burger with cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, and onion straws

Pepper Jack Bacon big D

$12.99

Big D burger topped with bacon and pepper jack cheese

Big D

$10.99

Our famous juicy 1/2 lb burger

Hamburger

$9.49
Cheeseburger

$10.49
Double Cheeseburger

$11.99

Two all beef patties covered with melted cheese & served on a toasted bun

Triple Cheeseburger

$13.99

Three all beef patties covered with melted cheese & served on a toasted bun

Chicken Online

Finger Dinner

$13.99

Breaded chicken tenders served with two sides

Buffalo Dinner

$14.99

Crispy chicken fingers served with a side of buffalo sauce

2pc Dark

$12.99

2 piece Dinner Dark (Leg, Thigh)

2pc White

$12.99

2 piece Dinner White (Breast, Wing)

2pc Breast

$13.49

2piece fried chicken breasts served with two sides

3pc Dinner

$14.49

Fresh cut, hand breaded, flavor crisp pressure fried chicken 3 piece dinner (Breast, Thigh, Leg, )

3pc Dark

$14.99

Two thighs and a leg

3pc White Dinner

$14.99

2 breasts and a wing make up this 3 piece chicken dinner along with your choice of two sides

3pc Breast Dinner

$15.49

Three delicious pressure fried chicken breasts served with two sides.

4pc Dinner

$15.99

Fresh cut, hand breaded, flavor crisp pressure fried chicken4 piece dinner (Breast, Thigh, Leg, Wing)

4pc Dark

$16.49

4 dark met pressure fried chicken pieces. Typically two legs and two thighs

4 Pc White

$16.49

Two breasts and two wings make up this chicken dinner.

4pc Breast

$17.49

4 pressure friend chicken breasts served with two sides

Wing dinner

$14.99

5 pieces of pressure fried chicken whole wings

Combo dark

$16.99

The best of both worlds. A smaller portion of our famous fish paired with 2 pieces of fried chicken. White or dark meat

Combo White

$16.99

The best of both worlds. A smaller portion of our famous fish paired with 2 pieces of fried chicken. White or dark meat

Combo 2 Breast

$17.49

A small piece of our fried fish served with two pressure fried chicken breasts!

1pc Grill CK Dinner

$10.99

1pc grilled chicken breast served with sides

2pc Grld Ck Dinner

$13.99

Two pieces of grilled chicken breasts served with sides

Basket Dinners online

Basket dinners served with Fries

Finger Bsk

$11.99

Chicken finger basket served with fries

Buffalo Basket

$12.99

chicken finger basket served with a side of buffalo sauce. All sauce will be on the side. If you select a dipping sauce it will come with one 4oz dressing.

2 Pc. Bsk White

$11.49

Pressure fried breast and wing served with fries

2 Pc Bsk Dark

$11.49

A pressure fried thigh and leg served with fries.

2 Pc Bsk Breast

$12.99

3pc Basket

$11.99

3 Pc. Bsk White

$12.49

Crisp pressure fried

3 Pc Bsk Dark

$12.49

3 Pc Bsk Breast

$13.49
21 Basket

$11.99

Fried popcorn shrimp basket served with fries

Wing Basket

$11.99

5 delicious pressure fried wings

Beef Entrees online

T Steak

$14.99

A Davidson’s favorite for over 70 Years! A 6 ounce fresh cut NY strip to your liking

Delmonico

$16.99

8 ounce cut of tender top grade US beef prepared the way you like it

Soup & Salads online

We only have Broccoli and cheese soup
Bowl Broccoli cheese soup

$4.99

Bowl soup of day

$4.99

Mondays: Chicken Noodle Tuesday: Vegetable Beef Wednesday: Clam Chowder Thursday: Chicken Noodle Friday: Clam Chowder Saturday: Vegetable Beef

grilled chicken salad

$12.99

Strips of grilled chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, green pepper, bacon bits & croutons

Steak Salad

$13.49

Grilled sirloin with cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, green pepper, bacon bits & crisp fries

Chicken Finger Salad

$12.99

Fried chicken fingers with cheddar cheese,tomato, red onion, green pepper, bacon bits & croutons

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.49

Buffalo style chicken fingers on a bed ofgarden fresh salad greens, showered with cheddar cheese,green pepper, red onions, bacon bits and croutons tomato,

Grilled Buffalo chicken Salad

$13.49

Gee take our grilled chicken and add buffalo sauce and serve it over fresh lettuce with green peppers, onions, cheese, tomatoes, bacon bits and croutons.

Toss Salad

$4.00

Kids Menu online

Kids Fingers

$8.99

Kids Buffalo fingers

$9.99

Kids Fish

$12.99

Kids Hot Dog

$8.99

Kids CB

$8.99

Kids Cheeseburger served with a choice of side

Kids HB

$7.99

Kids Grl Cheese

$8.99

Kids Mac

$8.99

Kids Mac & HD

$10.99

Kids Finger and Macaroni and cheese

Kids Mac & Finger

$10.99

Kids Macaroni and cheese served with a chicken finger!

Kids Mac & CB

$10.99

Kids Mac & HB

$10.99

Pick 2 online

Salad & Half

$9.99

Half & Side

$9.99

Half & Bowl

$10.99

Salad & Bowl

$10.99

Desserts online

2pk chocolate chip M&M cookie

$3.00

2pk reeces cookie

$3.00

2pk oatmeal raisin

$3.00

2pk chocolate chip

$3.00

2pk snickerdoodle

$3.00

Slice Pie

$4.49
Rice Pudding plain

$4.49

Rice Pudding with Cinnamon only

$4.49
Rice Pudding Whip &Cin

$4.49

Jell-O

$4.00

Jello with Whip

$4.00

Beverages online

Soft Drink

$2.75

Milkshake

$4.00

BTL Pop

$3.00

Bottle water

$3.00

Side Items online

Applesauce

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.50

Cottage cheese

$3.00
Coleslaw

$3.00

FF

$3.00

FF Large

$4.00

Large Side

$4.00

Mashed Plain

$3.00

Mash Butter

$3.00

Mashed w/gravy

$3.00

Mash B&Gravy

$3.00
Onion Rings

$3.00

OR Large

$4.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.99

All the dressings we have currently are listed.

Mozz Sticks

$7.99

16oz Ranch

$3.99

4oz Dressing

$1.00

2oz Dressing

$0.50

Tuesdays Online ONLY

AVAILABLE TUESDAYS ONLY

Club Sandwich

$11.49

Liver & Onions

$12.99
Chic &Bisc Mashed

$11.99

Homemade chicken and biscuits served on homemade biscuits served with mashed potatoes.

Chic & Bisc Fries

$11.99

Homemade Chicken and Biscuits served with french fries

Chipped Beef

$10.99

Wednesday Online ONLY

Wednesday specials available only on Wednesdays!!!!

Spag & Mballs WToss Sal

$12.99

Sm Spag &Mball Toss WTosss Sal

$11.99

Add 1 Meatball

$2.00

Hot Turkey online

$11.99

Chipped Beef

$10.99

Friday online ONLY

Fish Sand Friday

$12.49

Chipped Beef

$10.99

Saturday Online

Chic &Bisc Mashed

$11.99

Chic & Bisc Fries

$11.99

SM Chic &Bisc W Mash

$10.99

SM Chic &Bisc W Fries

$10.99

Chipped Beef

$10.99

Gift Cards to be mailed

Order a gift card to be mailed out! Enter the address for the gift card to be sent to in the special instructions
$20 Gift Card

$20.00

Write address in comments to be mailed to

$30 Gift Card

$30.00

Write address in comments to be mailed to

$40 Gift Card

$40.00

Write address in comments to be mailed to

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

Write address in comments to be mailed to

$60 Gift Card

$60.00

Write address in comments to be mailed to

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

Write address in comments to be mailed to

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Davidson’s home of the fish fry!! Serving the community for over 72 years with everything from burgers to steaks! Family friendly!

Website

Location

398 East Fairmount Avenue, Lakewood, NY 14750

Directions

