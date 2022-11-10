Lake Life Cafe 22 Main Street

- Home
88 Reviews
$$
22 Main Street
Bemus Point, NY 14712
Popular Items
Omelets
Breakfast Wraps
Breakfast Sandwiches
Paninis and Wraps
Basil Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, basil, tomato, mozzarella, basil pesto aioli
Turkey Club Sandwich
Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheese
Turkey and Brie Sandwich
Sliced turkey, brie and cranberry sauce
Caprese Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, balsamic oil
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, Franks hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese
Chicken Caesar Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, shredded parmesan, caesar dressing. Best served as a wrap!
Italian Panini
Pepperoni, ham, provolone cheese, tomato, kalamata olives, and basil pesto aioli on choice of bread
Café Sandwich
Turkey Apple Cheddar Panini
• Turkey • Granny Smith Apple • Cheddar Cheese • Spring Mix • Tomato • Honey Mustard Aioli
Salads
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, tomato, crumbly blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, mixed greens, kalarta olives, feta, pepperoncini, red onion, tomato and Greek dressing
Strawberry Field Salad
Mixed greens, strawberries, tomato, toasted sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, croutons, shredded parmesan, Caesar dressing
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, mixed greens, tomato, red onion and ranch dressing
Harvest Salad
• Romaine Lettuce & Spring Mix • Pumpkin Seeds • Dried Cranberries • Granny Smith apple • Goat cheese • Roasted Sweet Potato • Apple cider vinaigrette
Kid Friendly
Lighter Side
English Muffin
Fruit Cup
Vanilla Yogurt
Oatmeal
Syrup and brown sugar
Oatmeal with fruit
Order of Toast
Panfried Egg
Sausage Patty
Scrambled eggs with sourdough toast
Two slices of bacon
Yogurt Parfait
Yogurt, granola and fresh fruit
Side Of Chips
French Toast
Hot Drinks
Regular Coffee
Fresh Roast
Decaf Coffee
Fresh Roast
Lake Life Latte
Mocha Latte
Coffee mixed with cocoa topped with whipped cream
Latte Hot
Expresso, steamed milk, and a dollup of foam
Cappuccino
Expresso, steamed milk, and an abundance of froth
Macchiato
Expresso topped with a dollup of foam
Cafe Americano
Expresso combined with steamed water
Cafe Au Lait
Coffee with steamed and frothed milk
Red Eye
House coffee with a shot of expresso
Steamer
Steamed with your choice of flavor shot
Shot of Espresso
Coffee Box to Go
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Cinnamon Brown Sugar Latte
White Chocolate Snickerdoodle Latte
French Toast Latte
Hazelnutty Mocha Latte
Brown Sugar Cookie Butter Latte
Iced Drinks
Cold Brew
Iced coffee brewed for 20 hours
House Brewed Iced Tea
Unsweetened iced tea brewed fresh daily
Iced Americano
Iced Chai Latte
Black tea, warming spices, honey and milk served over ice
Iced Cinnamon Brown Sugar Latte
Iced Lake Life Latte
Vanilla Latte with caramel drizzle over ice
Iced Latte
Iced Lemonade
Iced Mocha Latte
Iced coffee mixed with cocoa, topped with whipped cream
Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte
Iced Blueberry Lemon Italian Soda
Iced White Chocolate Snickerdoodle Latte
Italian Soda
Peach Sweet Iced Tea
Iced French Toast Latte
Strawberry Acai Refresher
Dragonfruit Lychee Refresher
Tea/Lemonade 1/2 and 1/2
Iced Apple Pie Chai Latte
Iced Hazelnut Mocha
Iced Brown Sugar Cookie Butter Latte
Frozen Drinks
Frozen Chai Latte
Blach tea, warming spices, honey and milk served over ice
Frozen Cinnamon Brown Sugar Latte
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Frozen Lake Life Latte
Vanilla Latte with Caramel drizzle blended
Frozen Latte
Frozen Lemonade
Frozen Mocha Latte
Frozen Pumpkin Spice Latte
Frozen Raspberry Mocha
Frozen White Chocolate Snickerdoodle Latte
Fruit Smoothie
Fruit puree, blended with yogurt and ice
Peanut Butter Banana Protein Shake
Chocolate sauce,npeanut butter, banana, milk and vanilla protein
Frozen French Toast Latte
Coconut Mango Smoothie
Teas, Chai, and More
Bottled Drinks
Apple Juice
Bottled Water
Chocolate Milk
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Gatorade
Ginger Ale
Mtn. Dew
Orange Crush
Orange Juice
Pellegrino 8.45 fl oz
Pepsi
Pure Leaf Lemon
Pure Leaf Raspberry
Pure Leaf Unsweetened
Root Beer
Sierra Mist
Tropicana Lemonade
White Milk
Life Water
Bubly Water
Pastries
Apple Tart
Brownie
Buckeye
Cake Pop
Cookie
Cinnamon Roll
Croissant
Donut
Eclair
Featured Bread
Gluten Free Brownie
Gluten Free Muffin
Homemade Macaroon
Key Lime Pie
Muffins
Nutella Twists
Pizzelles
3 pizzelles for $2
Salted Caramel Brownie
Scones
Shortbread cookie pack
Triple Berry Tart
Two Donut Kits
OREO TRUFFLE
No Bakes Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar
Coffee Pouches
Dark Roast - Shipped - GROUND BEAN
Dark Roast - Shipped - WHOLE BEAN
Dark Roast - P/U - GROUND BEAN
Dark Roast - P/U - WHOLE BEAN
House Roast - Shipped - GROUND BEAN
House Roast - Shipped - WHOLE BEAN
House Roast - P/U - GROUND BEAN
House Roast - P/U - WHOLE BEAN
Light Roast - Shipped - GROUND BEAN
Light Roast - Shipped - WHOLE BEAN
Light Roast - P/U - GROUND BEAN
Light Roast - P/U - WHOLE BEAN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
22 Main Street, Bemus Point, NY 14712