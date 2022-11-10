Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch

Lake Life Cafe 22 Main Street

88 Reviews

$$

22 Main Street

Bemus Point, NY 14712

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Latte Hot
Cold Brew

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$10.00

Three egg omelet with cheddar cheese

Spinach Feta Omelet

$10.00

Sauteed spinach and feta cheese

Western Omelet

$12.00

Pepper, onion, cheddar and diced ham

Veggie Omelet

$12.00

Peppers, onion, tomato and cheddar

Breakfast Wraps

Cheese Wrap

$10.00

Two eggs scrambled with cheddar

Spinach Feta Wrap

$10.00

Two eggs scrambled with spinach and feta

Western Wrap

$12.00

Two eggs, peppers, onions, cheddar and ham

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Two eggs scrambled, peppers,onion, tomato and cheddar

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$4.75

Two eggs and american cheese

Avocado Toast

$7.50

Smashed Avocado, sliced tomato on choice of bread

Bacon Balsamic Avocado Toast

$10.00

• Choice of bread • Avocado • Tomato • Oil/Salt+Pepper • Bacon • Goat Cheese • Balsamic Glaze • Pumpkin Seeds

Paninis and Wraps

Basil Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken, basil, tomato, mozzarella, basil pesto aioli

Turkey Club Sandwich

$12.00

Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheese

Turkey and Brie Sandwich

$12.00

Sliced turkey, brie and cranberry sauce

Caprese Sandwich

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, balsamic oil

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken, Franks hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese

Chicken Caesar Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, shredded parmesan, caesar dressing. Best served as a wrap!

Italian Panini

$13.00

Pepperoni, ham, provolone cheese, tomato, kalamata olives, and basil pesto aioli on choice of bread

Café Sandwich

$9.00
Turkey Apple Cheddar Panini

Turkey Apple Cheddar Panini

$12.00

• Turkey • Granny Smith Apple • Cheddar Cheese • Spring Mix • Tomato • Honey Mustard Aioli

Salads

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, tomato, crumbly blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, mixed greens, kalarta olives, feta, pepperoncini, red onion, tomato and Greek dressing

Strawberry Field Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, strawberries, tomato, toasted sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, croutons, shredded parmesan, Caesar dressing

House Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, mixed greens, tomato, red onion and ranch dressing

Harvest Salad

$13.00

• Romaine Lettuce & Spring Mix • Pumpkin Seeds • Dried Cranberries • Granny Smith apple • Goat cheese • Roasted Sweet Potato • Apple cider vinaigrette

Soups

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Delicious homemade soup

Kid Friendly

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

American cheese on sourdough bread

Kids Grilled Cheese Bagel

$7.00

American cheese on a bagel

Kids Deli Sandwich

$8.00

Sliced turkey or ham and cheese on sourdough bread

Kids Classic PB&J

$5.00

Peanut butter and jelly on choice of bread

Lighter Side

English Muffin

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$2.50

Vanilla Yogurt

$2.00

Oatmeal

$4.00

Syrup and brown sugar

Oatmeal with fruit

$5.00

Order of Toast

$2.00

Panfried Egg

$1.25

Sausage Patty

$2.00

Scrambled eggs with sourdough toast

$5.00

Two slices of bacon

$2.00

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Yogurt, granola and fresh fruit

Side Of Chips

$3.00

French Toast

$8.00

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$2.00

Everything Bagel

$2.00

Asiago Bagel

$2.00

Hot Drinks

Regular Coffee

$2.20+

Fresh Roast

Decaf Coffee

$2.20+

Fresh Roast

Lake Life Latte

$4.25+

Mocha Latte

$4.25+

Coffee mixed with cocoa topped with whipped cream

Latte Hot

$3.75+

Expresso, steamed milk, and a dollup of foam

Cappuccino

$3.00

Expresso, steamed milk, and an abundance of froth

Macchiato

$2.75

Expresso topped with a dollup of foam

Cafe Americano

$2.50+

Expresso combined with steamed water

Cafe Au Lait

$2.75+

Coffee with steamed and frothed milk

Red Eye

$3.50+

House coffee with a shot of expresso

Steamer

$3.25+

Steamed with your choice of flavor shot

Shot of Espresso

$2.00

Coffee Box to Go

$15.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.25+

Cinnamon Brown Sugar Latte

$4.25+

White Chocolate Snickerdoodle Latte

$4.25+

French Toast Latte

$4.25+

Hazelnutty Mocha Latte

$4.50+

Brown Sugar Cookie Butter Latte

$4.25+

Iced Drinks

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Iced coffee brewed for 20 hours

House Brewed Iced Tea

$2.75+

Unsweetened iced tea brewed fresh daily

Iced Americano

$2.75+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.25+

Black tea, warming spices, honey and milk served over ice

Iced Cinnamon Brown Sugar Latte

$4.25+

Iced Lake Life Latte

$4.25+

Vanilla Latte with caramel drizzle over ice

Iced Latte

$3.75+

Iced Lemonade

$3.25+

Iced Mocha Latte

$4.25+

Iced coffee mixed with cocoa, topped with whipped cream

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.25+

Iced Blueberry Lemon Italian Soda

$3.00+

Iced White Chocolate Snickerdoodle Latte

$3.50+

Italian Soda

$2.75+

Peach Sweet Iced Tea

$2.75+Out of stock

Iced French Toast Latte

$4.50+

Strawberry Acai Refresher

$3.25+

Dragonfruit Lychee Refresher

$3.25+

Tea/Lemonade 1/2 and 1/2

$2.50+

Iced Apple Pie Chai Latte

$4.50+

Iced Hazelnut Mocha

$4.50+

Iced Brown Sugar Cookie Butter Latte

$4.50+

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Chai Latte

$4.75+

Blach tea, warming spices, honey and milk served over ice

Frozen Cinnamon Brown Sugar Latte

$4.75+Out of stock

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.75+

Frozen Lake Life Latte

$4.75+

Vanilla Latte with Caramel drizzle blended

Frozen Latte

$4.25+

Frozen Lemonade

$3.50+

Frozen Mocha Latte

$4.75+

Frozen Pumpkin Spice Latte

$3.75+

Frozen Raspberry Mocha

$4.75+

Frozen White Chocolate Snickerdoodle Latte

$4.25+

Fruit Smoothie

$4.75+

Fruit puree, blended with yogurt and ice

Peanut Butter Banana Protein Shake

$7.00

Chocolate sauce,npeanut butter, banana, milk and vanilla protein

Frozen French Toast Latte

$4.75+

Coconut Mango Smoothie

$4.75+

Teas, Chai, and More

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Black, Green, and Herbal Teas

Chai Latte Hot

$4.25+

Black tea, warming spices, honey, and milk

Hot Cocoa

$3.25+

Steamed milk with hot cocoa, topped with whipped cream

London Fog

$3.50+

Earl grey tea with lavender, vanilla and steamed milk

Apple Pie Chai Latte Hot

$4.50+

Bottled Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Gatorade

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Mtn. Dew

$2.75

Orange Crush

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pellegrino 8.45 fl oz

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.75

Pure Leaf Lemon

$2.25

Pure Leaf Raspberry

$2.25

Pure Leaf Unsweetened

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.00

White Milk

$2.25

Life Water

$3.25

Bubly Water

$2.00

Pastries

Apple Tart

$5.00

Brownie

$4.00

Buckeye

$1.50Out of stock

Cake Pop

$2.75

Cookie

$1.50

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Croissant

$3.00

Donut

$3.25

Eclair

$4.00

Featured Bread

$3.25

Gluten Free Brownie

$3.00

Gluten Free Muffin

$4.25
Homemade Macaroon

Homemade Macaroon

$3.50

Key Lime Pie

$4.25
Muffins

Muffins

$4.00

Nutella Twists

$1.00

Pizzelles

$2.00

3 pizzelles for $2

Salted Caramel Brownie

$3.00
Scones

Scones

$4.00

Shortbread cookie pack

$3.00

Triple Berry Tart

$5.00
Two Donut Kits

Two Donut Kits

$5.00

OREO TRUFFLE

$2.00

No Bakes Cookies

$1.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar

$2.25

Retail

Lake Life Hoodie

$32.00

Lake Life Beanie - WHITE

$15.00

Lake Life Beanie - BLUE

$15.00

Lake Life Travel Mug

$25.00
Lake Life Cafe Mugs

Lake Life Cafe Mugs

$15.00

Coffee Pouches

Missing your Lake Life Cafe Coffee now that you are home? Miss it no longer! Order you coffee pouch and we will ship it to you! You can choose the coffee in whole bean or ground form for your convenience. Under special instructions - provide your name and address to allow us to ship you your coffee!

Dark Roast - Shipped - GROUND BEAN

$20.00

Dark Roast - Shipped - WHOLE BEAN

$20.00

Dark Roast - P/U - GROUND BEAN

$13.50

Dark Roast - P/U - WHOLE BEAN

$13.50

House Roast - Shipped - GROUND BEAN

$20.00

House Roast - Shipped - WHOLE BEAN

$20.00

House Roast - P/U - GROUND BEAN

$13.50

House Roast - P/U - WHOLE BEAN

$13.50

Light Roast - Shipped - GROUND BEAN

$20.00

Light Roast - Shipped - WHOLE BEAN

$20.00

Light Roast - P/U - GROUND BEAN

$13.50

Light Roast - P/U - WHOLE BEAN

$13.50

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

22 Main Street, Bemus Point, NY 14712

Directions

