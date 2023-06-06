Main picView gallery

Deseo 3137 W. Central Ave

3137 West Central Avenue

Toledo, OH 43606

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

SOUP/SALAD

CALDO

$11.00

CREMA POBLANO

$8.00

ENSALADA MANZANA

$13.00

MORELIANO

$13.00

Kids

TACOS CHICKEN

$10.00

TACOS STEAK

$10.00

TACOS VEG

$10.00

QUESADILLA PLAIN

$10.00

QUESADILLA CHICKEN

$10.00

QUESADILLA STEAK

$10.00

PESCADO GRILLED

$10.00

PESCADO CRISPY

$10.00

POLLO GRILLED

$10.00

POLLO CRISPY

$10.00

KIDS DRINK

NA BEVERAGES

BOTTLE COKE

$3.50

COKE

$1.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$1.50

DIET COKE

$1.50

GINGER BEER

$2.00

SQUIRT

$1.50

HORCHATA

$3.50

HIBISCUS TEA

$3.50

LIMEAID

$3.50

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.00

SPRITE

$1.50

TONIC WATER

$2.00

TOPO CHICO

$2.00

VIRGIN MARG

$7.00

MARGARITAS

FRESAS

$13.00

GUAVA

$13.00

JAMAICA

$13.00

PEPINO

$13.00

PINA

$14.00

SERRANO

$13.00

TRADITIONAL

$11.00

WATERMELON

$13.00

Tragos

BLACKBERRY DAIQUARI

$12.00

CANTARITO

$13.00

CONGA

$11.00

COSMO

$11.00

MAI TAI

$11.00

MANGO MEZCAL

$13.00

MANHATTAN

$12.00

MEXICAN OLD FASHIONED

$14.00

MOJITO

$11.00

OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

PF CAIPIRINHA

$13.00

TAM MEZ SOUR

$13.00

MEZCAL

400 CONEJOS

$7.00

WAHAKA

$8.00

DEL MAGUEY VIDA

$9.00

Bottled Beer

BUD LIGHT

$6.00

CORONA

$6.50

CORONA LIGHT

$6.50

LOCAL IPA

$7.00

LOCAL PILSNER

$7.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$6.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$6.50

NEGRA MODELO

$6.50

PACIFICO

$6.50

XX LAGER

$6.50

CORDIALS

ANCHO REYES VERDE

$7.00

COINTREAU

$9.00

GRAND MARNIER

$8.50

TRIPLE SEC

$6.00

SWEET VERMOUTH

$6.00

COMPARI

$7.00

ZUCCO AMARO

$7.00

BARSOL PISCO

$7.00

CACAACA

$6.00

Dessert

CINCO LECHES

$8.00

FRUTAS FRESCAS

$8.00

EXTRAS

ARBOL

$2.00

AVO-TOM

$2.00

AVOCADO

$2.00

CHIMI

$2.00

CHIPOTLE MAYO

$1.00

CHIPS

$1.00

COTIJA

$1.00

CROSTINI

$1.00

EX BIRRIA BROTH

$2.00

GRILLED CHX

$6.00

MAYO

$1.00

PICO

$2.00

PICO MANGO

$2.00

PICO PINEAPPLE

$2.00

QUESO FRESCO

$1.00

ROASTED JAL

$2.00

ROASTED MORITA

$2.00

SALMON

$9.00

SERRANO MAYO

$1.00

SERRANO OIL

$2.00

SHIRMP

$9.00

SOUR CREAM

$1.00

STEAK

$8.00

TORTILLAS

$1.00

TUNA

$9.00

SIDE

KID BEANS

$5.00

KID FRUIT

$5.00

KID FRY

$5.00

KID RICE

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern Mexican

Location

3137 West Central Avenue, Toledo, OH 43606

Directions

