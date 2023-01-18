Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yama Japan - Sushi & Hibachi

No reviews yet

3330 W Central Ave unit A3

Toledo, OH 43606

(1) Hibachi Chicken
(2) Hibachi Steak
Crab Rangoon

Sides

Gyoza

Gyoza

$4.99

fried chicken dumplings

Edamame

Edamame

$3.49

steamed salted soy bean pods

Vegetable Tempura

Vegetable Tempura

$3.99

asparagus, sweet potato, broccoli

SIDE Shrimp Tempura

SIDE Shrimp Tempura

$6.99

3 shrimps and 4 veggies

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$4.99

vegetable spring roll

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$8.49

seared tuna in a citrus dressing

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$5.99

cream cheese and crab

White Rice

$2.49

Brown Rice

$2.49

Noodle

$2.99

Vegetable

$2.99

Sushi Rice

$2.99

Fried Rice

$2.99

Salad

served with romaine lettuce and spring mix
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$8.99

diced chicken breast, avocado and fried onion

Small Salad

Small Salad

$2.49

romaine lettuce, mixed green, carrot and cucumber

House Salad

House Salad

$5.49

romaine lettuce, mixed green, carrot and cucumber

Salmon Skin Salad

Salmon Skin Salad

$5.99

broiled crunchy salmon skin, cucumber and sesame seed

Sashimi Salad

Sashimi Salad

$10.99

tuna, salmon, white fish and avocado

Seafood Salad

Seafood Salad

$8.99

boiled shrimps, imitation crab sticks, masago and avocado

Tako Salad

Tako Salad

$8.49

steamed octopus and masago

Tuna Tataki Salad

Tuna Tataki Salad

$11.49

seared tuna, avocado and fried onion

Yama's Salad

Yama's Salad

$10.99

spicy tuna and spicy crab in avocado

Kani Kama Salad

Kani Kama Salad

$5.99

imitation crab sticks, masago and cucumber

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.49

premium ocean seaweed, tree mushroom, red pepper and sesame seed

Soup

Clear Mushroom Soup

Clear Mushroom Soup

$2.25

beef and chicken broth with mushroom, scallion and tempura crunch

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$2.25

premium soy bean broth with seaweed, tofu and scallion

Classic Rolls (Cooked)

California Roll

California Roll

$5.99

imitation crab stick, avocado and cucumber

Chicken Tempura Roll

Chicken Tempura Roll

$5.99

fried chicken, avocado and cucumber

Eel & Avocado Roll

Eel & Avocado Roll

$6.49

broiled eel and avocado

Kani Tempura Roll

Kani Tempura Roll

$5.49

tempura imitation crab stick

Salmon Skin Roll

Salmon Skin Roll

$5.99

broiled crunchy salmon skin and cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$6.49

tempura shrimp, avocado and cucumber

Spicy Crab Roll

Spicy Crab Roll

$6.49

spicy crab and avocado

Classic Rolls (Raw)

Negihama Roll

Negihama Roll

$5.99

yellowtail and scallion

Philadelphia Roll

Philadelphia Roll

$6.49

smoked salmon and cream cheese

Rock N Roll

Rock N Roll

$6.99

spicy tuna, avocado and masago

Salmon & Avocado Roll

Salmon & Avocado Roll

$6.49
Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$5.99
Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.49

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.49
Spicy White Tuna

Spicy White Tuna

$6.49
Spicy Yellowtail Roll

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$6.99
Tuna & Avocado Roll

Tuna & Avocado Roll

$6.49
Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$5.99
White Tuna & Avocado Roll

White Tuna & Avocado Roll

$6.49
White Tuna Roll

White Tuna Roll

$5.99

Naruto Rolls

wrapped with cucumber sheet (no rice and seaweed sheet). Served with ponzu sauce
Alaskan Naruto Roll

Alaskan Naruto Roll

$8.99

salmon and avocado

Kani Naruto Roll

Kani Naruto Roll

$7.99

imitation crab stick, avocado and masago

Rainbow Naruto Roll

Rainbow Naruto Roll

$9.99

tuna, salmon, yellowtail and avocado

Poke Bowl

Eel Poke

Eel Poke

$14.99

8 pieces of eel, crab stick, pickled ginger and sesame seed

Fried Tofu Poke

Fried Tofu Poke

$13.99

fried tofu, romaine lettuce, green soy bean, corn, cucumber, carrot, fried onion and seaweed salad

Rainbow Poke

Rainbow Poke

$15.99

tuna, salmon, white tuna, green soy bean, corn, cucumber, seaweed salad and crab stick

Salmon Poke

Salmon Poke

$14.99

salmon, green soy bean, corn, cucumber, seaweed salad and crab stick

Seared Tuna Poke

Seared Tuna Poke

$15.99

seared tuna, avocado, green soy bean, corn, cucumber, seaweed salad and crab stick

Shrimp Poke

Shrimp Poke

$13.99

Boiled shrimp, green soy bean, corn, cucumber, asparagus, seaweed salad and crab stick

Spicy Crab Poke

Spicy Crab Poke

$13.99

spicy crab, green soy bean, corn, cucumber, masago and sweet egg

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$14.99

tuna, green soy bean, corn, cucumber, seaweed salad and crab stick

Vegetable Poke

Vegetable Poke

$12.99

avocado, cucumber, asparagus, carrot, green soy bean, corn, seaweed salad and radish sprout

Yama's Poke Bowl

Yama's Poke Bowl

$15.99

spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy yellowtail, green soy bean, cucumber, sweet egg, corn, masago, wasabi tobiko and scallion

Special Rolls (Cooked)

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$11.99

spicy tuna, yellowtail, avocado and cream cheese in tempura style. topped with baked crab stick and scallop

Fuji Roll

Fuji Roll

$9.99

smoked salmon, avocado and cream cheese in tempura style

Ichiban Roll

Ichiban Roll

$10.99

tempura shrimps, cucumber and cream cheese topped with avocado

Spicy Girl Roll

Spicy Girl Roll

$10.99

tempura salmon with spicy crab on top

Spicy Tempura Roll

Spicy Tempura Roll

$10.49

spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy yellowtail and avocado in tempura style

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$9.99

fried soft shell crab, avocado and cucumber

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$10.99

imitation crab stick, avocado, cucumber and cream cheese in tempura style topped with spicy crab

Special Rolls (Raw)

Hawaiian Roll

Hawaiian Roll

$11.99

spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy yellowtail topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado and tempura crunch

Hot Babe Roll

Hot Babe Roll

$10.99

seared tuna and avocado topped with spicy salmon, crunch and wasabi tobiko

Osaka Roll

Osaka Roll

$11.99

tempura shrimps and cucumber topped with white tuna, avocado and masago

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$10.99

imitation crab stick, avocado and cucumber topped with tuna, salmon and white fish

Salmon Lover's Roll

Salmon Lover's Roll

$11.49

spicy salmon with tempura crunch topped with salmon and avocado

Tiger Roll

Tiger Roll

$11.49

spicy tuna with crunch topped with broiled eel and avocado

Tokyo Roll

Tokyo Roll

$11.99

tempura shrimps and avocado topped with salmon and avocado

Tuna Lover's Roll

Tuna Lover's Roll

$11.49

spicy tuna and tempura crunch topped with tuna and avocado

White Tuna Lover's Roll

White Tuna Lover's Roll

$11.49

spicy white tuna with tempura crunch topped with white tuna and avocado

Yellowtail Lover's Roll

Yellowtail Lover's Roll

$11.99

spicy yellowtail with tempura crunch topped with yellowtail and avocado

Sushi & Sashimi A La Carte

each order comes in 2 pieces

Crab Stick

$5.00

Eel

$6.00

Masago

$6.00

Octopus

$5.00

Salmon

$6.00

Scallop

$6.99

Shrimp

$5.00

Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Squid

$5.00

Sweet Omelet

$5.00

Tilapia

$5.00

Tofu Skin

$5.00

Tuna

$6.00

Wasabi Tobiko

$6.00

White Tuna

$6.00

Yellowtail

$6.00

Sushi Bar Entrees

served with soup or salad
Sashimi Dinner

Sashimi Dinner

$24.99

chef's choice of 18 pieces of sashimi

Sashimi Regular

Sashimi Regular

$17.99

chef choice of 11 pieces of sashimi

Sushi Dinner

Sushi Dinner

$22.99

chef's choice of 12 pieces of nigiri and 1 california roll

Sushi Roll Platter

$55.00

Pick any two rolls from each (total of 8), 2 vegetable rolls, 2 classic rolls, 2 special rolls and 2 Yama's super rolls

Nigiri/Sashimi Platter

$65.00

(no soup or salad) pick any 1 roll from each (total of 4 rolls), 1 vegetable roll, 1 classic roll, 1 special roll and 1 Yama's super roll. Chef's choice of 12 pieces of nigiri and 15 pieces of sashimi

Sushi Box

5 pieces of nigiri and 4 pieces of california roll
Eel Box

Eel Box

$12.99
Kani Box

Kani Box

$12.99
Octopus Box

Octopus Box

$12.99
Salmon Box

Salmon Box

$12.99
Seared Tuna Box

Seared Tuna Box

$12.99
Shrimp Box

Shrimp Box

$12.99
Tuna Box

Tuna Box

$12.99
White Tuna Box

White Tuna Box

$12.99
Yellowtail Box

Yellowtail Box

$12.99

Sushi Box Combo

total of 6 nigiri and 4 pieces of california roll
Crab Stick & Octopus Box

Crab Stick & Octopus Box

$13.99
Crab Stick & Shrimp Box

Crab Stick & Shrimp Box

$13.99
Eel & Salmon Box

Eel & Salmon Box

$13.99
Eel & Tuna Box

Eel & Tuna Box

$13.99
Eel & White Tuna Box

Eel & White Tuna Box

$13.99
Eel & Yellowtail Box

Eel & Yellowtail Box

$13.99
Salmon & White Tuna Box

Salmon & White Tuna Box

$13.99
Salmon & Yellowtail Box

Salmon & Yellowtail Box

$13.99
Shrimp & Octopus Box

Shrimp & Octopus Box

$13.99
Tuna & Salmon Box

Tuna & Salmon Box

$13.99
Tuna & White Tuna Box

Tuna & White Tuna Box

$13.99
Tuna & Yellowtail Box

Tuna & Yellowtail Box

$13.99
Yellowtail & White Tuna Box

Yellowtail & White Tuna Box

$13.99

Sushi Burrito

wrapped with full sheet of seaweed sheet. served with potato chips
Chicken Tempura Burrito

Chicken Tempura Burrito

$11.49

tempura chicken, avocado, cucumber, asparagus and masago

Rainbow Burrito

Rainbow Burrito

$13.49

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado and masago

Salmon Burrito

Salmon Burrito

$12.49

salmon, romaine lettuce, avocado, japanese omelette and masago

Shrimp Tempura Burrito

Shrimp Tempura Burrito

$11.49

tempura shrimps, carrot, avocado, cucumber and masago

Spicy Crab Burrito

Spicy Crab Burrito

$11.99

spicy crab, avocado, cream cheese and masago

Spider Burrito

Spider Burrito

$12.99

tempura soft shell crab, carrot, avocado, cucumber and masago

Tuna Burrito

Tuna Burrito

$12.49

tuna, romaine lettuce, avocado, japanese omelette and masago

Vegetable Burrito

Vegetable Burrito

$10.99

green soy bean, carrot, romaine lettuce, avocado, cucumber and asparagus

Vegetable Rolls

Asparagus Roll

Asparagus Roll

$4.99
Avocado & Cucumber Roll

Avocado & Cucumber Roll

$5.99
Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$4.99
Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$4.29
Ocean Seaweed Roll

Ocean Seaweed Roll

$5.99

premium ocean seaweed salad

Sweet Potato Roll

Sweet Potato Roll

$5.49

fried sweet potato

Vegetable Roll

Vegetable Roll