Yama Japan - Sushi & Hibachi
3330 W Central Ave unit A3
Toledo, OH 43606
Sides
Gyoza
fried chicken dumplings
Edamame
steamed salted soy bean pods
Vegetable Tempura
asparagus, sweet potato, broccoli
SIDE Shrimp Tempura
3 shrimps and 4 veggies
Spring Roll
vegetable spring roll
Tuna Tataki
seared tuna in a citrus dressing
Crab Rangoon
cream cheese and crab
White Rice
Brown Rice
Noodle
Vegetable
Sushi Rice
Fried Rice
Salad
Chicken Salad
diced chicken breast, avocado and fried onion
Small Salad
romaine lettuce, mixed green, carrot and cucumber
House Salad
romaine lettuce, mixed green, carrot and cucumber
Salmon Skin Salad
broiled crunchy salmon skin, cucumber and sesame seed
Sashimi Salad
tuna, salmon, white fish and avocado
Seafood Salad
boiled shrimps, imitation crab sticks, masago and avocado
Tako Salad
steamed octopus and masago
Tuna Tataki Salad
seared tuna, avocado and fried onion
Yama's Salad
spicy tuna and spicy crab in avocado
Kani Kama Salad
imitation crab sticks, masago and cucumber
Seaweed Salad
premium ocean seaweed, tree mushroom, red pepper and sesame seed
Soup
Classic Rolls (Cooked)
California Roll
imitation crab stick, avocado and cucumber
Chicken Tempura Roll
fried chicken, avocado and cucumber
Eel & Avocado Roll
broiled eel and avocado
Kani Tempura Roll
tempura imitation crab stick
Salmon Skin Roll
broiled crunchy salmon skin and cucumber
Shrimp Tempura Roll
tempura shrimp, avocado and cucumber
Spicy Crab Roll
spicy crab and avocado
Classic Rolls (Raw)
Negihama Roll
yellowtail and scallion
Philadelphia Roll
smoked salmon and cream cheese
Rock N Roll
spicy tuna, avocado and masago
Salmon & Avocado Roll
Salmon Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy White Tuna
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Tuna & Avocado Roll
Tuna Roll
White Tuna & Avocado Roll
White Tuna Roll
Naruto Rolls
Poke Bowl
Eel Poke
8 pieces of eel, crab stick, pickled ginger and sesame seed
Fried Tofu Poke
fried tofu, romaine lettuce, green soy bean, corn, cucumber, carrot, fried onion and seaweed salad
Rainbow Poke
tuna, salmon, white tuna, green soy bean, corn, cucumber, seaweed salad and crab stick
Salmon Poke
salmon, green soy bean, corn, cucumber, seaweed salad and crab stick
Seared Tuna Poke
seared tuna, avocado, green soy bean, corn, cucumber, seaweed salad and crab stick
Shrimp Poke
Boiled shrimp, green soy bean, corn, cucumber, asparagus, seaweed salad and crab stick
Spicy Crab Poke
spicy crab, green soy bean, corn, cucumber, masago and sweet egg
Tuna Poke
tuna, green soy bean, corn, cucumber, seaweed salad and crab stick
Vegetable Poke
avocado, cucumber, asparagus, carrot, green soy bean, corn, seaweed salad and radish sprout
Yama's Poke Bowl
spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy yellowtail, green soy bean, cucumber, sweet egg, corn, masago, wasabi tobiko and scallion
Special Rolls (Cooked)
Dynamite Roll
spicy tuna, yellowtail, avocado and cream cheese in tempura style. topped with baked crab stick and scallop
Fuji Roll
smoked salmon, avocado and cream cheese in tempura style
Ichiban Roll
tempura shrimps, cucumber and cream cheese topped with avocado
Spicy Girl Roll
tempura salmon with spicy crab on top
Spicy Tempura Roll
spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy yellowtail and avocado in tempura style
Spider Roll
fried soft shell crab, avocado and cucumber
Volcano Roll
imitation crab stick, avocado, cucumber and cream cheese in tempura style topped with spicy crab
Special Rolls (Raw)
Hawaiian Roll
spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy yellowtail topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado and tempura crunch
Hot Babe Roll
seared tuna and avocado topped with spicy salmon, crunch and wasabi tobiko
Osaka Roll
tempura shrimps and cucumber topped with white tuna, avocado and masago
Rainbow Roll
imitation crab stick, avocado and cucumber topped with tuna, salmon and white fish
Salmon Lover's Roll
spicy salmon with tempura crunch topped with salmon and avocado
Tiger Roll
spicy tuna with crunch topped with broiled eel and avocado
Tokyo Roll
tempura shrimps and avocado topped with salmon and avocado
Tuna Lover's Roll
spicy tuna and tempura crunch topped with tuna and avocado
White Tuna Lover's Roll
spicy white tuna with tempura crunch topped with white tuna and avocado
Yellowtail Lover's Roll
spicy yellowtail with tempura crunch topped with yellowtail and avocado
Sushi & Sashimi A La Carte
Sushi Bar Entrees
Sashimi Dinner
chef's choice of 18 pieces of sashimi
Sashimi Regular
chef choice of 11 pieces of sashimi
Sushi Dinner
chef's choice of 12 pieces of nigiri and 1 california roll
Sushi Roll Platter
Pick any two rolls from each (total of 8), 2 vegetable rolls, 2 classic rolls, 2 special rolls and 2 Yama's super rolls
Nigiri/Sashimi Platter
(no soup or salad) pick any 1 roll from each (total of 4 rolls), 1 vegetable roll, 1 classic roll, 1 special roll and 1 Yama's super roll. Chef's choice of 12 pieces of nigiri and 15 pieces of sashimi
Sushi Box
Sushi Box Combo
Crab Stick & Octopus Box
Crab Stick & Shrimp Box
Eel & Salmon Box
Eel & Tuna Box
Eel & White Tuna Box
Eel & Yellowtail Box
Salmon & White Tuna Box
Salmon & Yellowtail Box
Shrimp & Octopus Box
Tuna & Salmon Box
Tuna & White Tuna Box
Tuna & Yellowtail Box
Yellowtail & White Tuna Box
Sushi Burrito
Chicken Tempura Burrito
tempura chicken, avocado, cucumber, asparagus and masago
Rainbow Burrito
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado and masago
Salmon Burrito
salmon, romaine lettuce, avocado, japanese omelette and masago
Shrimp Tempura Burrito
tempura shrimps, carrot, avocado, cucumber and masago
Spicy Crab Burrito
spicy crab, avocado, cream cheese and masago
Spider Burrito
tempura soft shell crab, carrot, avocado, cucumber and masago
Tuna Burrito
tuna, romaine lettuce, avocado, japanese omelette and masago
Vegetable Burrito
green soy bean, carrot, romaine lettuce, avocado, cucumber and asparagus