Zingos Mediterranean- Cricket West
No reviews yet
3154 Markway Rd
Toledo, OH 43606
Popular Items
Sides
6 Grape Leaves
Your choice of beef and rice stuffed grape leaves or veggie grape leaves stuffed with rice, chick peas, tomato, onion, and parsley. *Gluten Free *Veggie are Vegan
12 Grape Leaves
Hummus
A classic Lebanese dip of pureed chick peas, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, and tahini. *Gluten Free if served with veggies *Vegan
Feta Salsa
Crumbled feta, diced tomato, cucumber, red onion, and parsley in a tangy lemon dressing. Served with pita chips.
Sautéed Mushrooms
Seasoned and sautéed mushrooms *Gluten Free *Vegan
Rice Pilaf
Seasoned rice and orzo pasta mixture topped with toasted almonds and parsley *Vegan
The Sampler
Hummus, Tabbouli, 3 meat stuffed and 3 veggie stuffed grape leaves, Kalamata olives and pita bread
Mujadra
Tender cooked lentils and rice topped with sauteed onions and a side of crisp cabbage with lemon dressing *Gluten Free *Vegan
Feta and Olives
Feta cheese, kalamata olives, and pita bread.
Pita Chips
Fresh baked daily.
Pita Bread
Soft pita slices.
Raw Veggies
Side portion of raw carrots, celery, and cucumber sliced for dipping in hummus.
Specialty Hummus: Buffalo Bleu Cheese
Salads
Mediterranean Junk Salad
Leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, radish, chick peas, diced red pepper, kalamata olives, feta cheese and crumbled pita chips. Topped with both grilled chicken and gyro meat. Served with our signature homemade creamy balsamic vinaigrette dressing on the side.
Adrea's Apricot Salad
Lettuce, red onion, celery, toasted pine nuts, dried apricots and feta cheese. Topped with grilled chicken and served with a homemade poppy seed dressing on the side *Gluten Free
House Salad
Fresh leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumber and parsley. Served with a lemon-olive oil dressing and pita bread *Vegan
Greek Salad
Leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese, red pepper, kalamata olives, and parsley with a greek vinaigrette dressing on the side *Gluten Free
Tabbouli Salad
Chopped parsley, tomato, green onion, cucumber and bulgar wheat smothered in fresh lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil. Served on a bed of leaf lettuce with pita bread *Vegan
Fatoosh Salad
Crisp leaf lettuce with tomato, cucumber, onion, green peppers and parsley tossed in our lemon dressing and topped with crispy baked pita chips *Vegan
Almond Rice Salad
Our house salad topped with a warm rice pilaf and sprinkled with toasted almonds and parsley *Vegan
Falafel Salad
Leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, radish, lebanese pickles and parsley topped with baked falafel. Drizzled with a tahini dressing *Gluten Free *Vegan
Quinoa Bowl
Chopped cucumbers, diced red peppers, garbanzo beans and crumbled feta topped with a sprinkle of parsley all served a top a warm bowl of roasted red pepper quinoa with a side of our house made lemon dressing.
Small House Salad
Small Greek Salad
Small Tabbouli Salad
Small Fatoosh Salad
Sandwiches
Ajvar Chicken Sandwich (SEASONAL)
Chicken, grilled red peppers and red onion, crisp cucumbers, lettuce, creamy goat cheese and roasted red pepper sauce.
Original Gyro
Tender slices of gyro meat with lettuce, tomato, and red onion, topped with a creamy cucumber sauce.
Chicken Gyro
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and topped with a creamy cucumber sauce.
Vegetarian Gyro
Thin sliced soy "gyro meat" with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and topped with our creamy cucumber sauce.
Veggie Pita
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, and green peppers with feta cheese, and drizzled with our tangy lemon dressing and topped with our creamy cucumber sauce.
Falafel Sandwich
Toasted falafel with lettuce, tomato, red onion, lebanese pickles and tahini dressing. *Vegan
Vegetarian Trio Sandwich
Toasted falafel, fresh tabbouli salad and hummus *Vegan
Spinach Pie Zingo
Baked spinach, feta and egg mixture served "Zingo Style" in a thin pita and grilled with a tomato dipping sauce.
Chicken Tawook Sandwich
Grilled chicken with lettuce, red onions, and lebanese pickles topped with a tangy garlic sauce.
Greek Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken with lettuce, red onion, tomato, feta cheese, and kalamata olives and drizzled with our homemade Greek vinaigrette dressing.
Kafta Sandwich
Baked beef kafta served with tomato, red onion, parsley and hummus.
Shish Kebob Sandwich
Seasoned chargrilled beef tenderloin with grilled red onions, green peppers and hummus.
Kafta Cheeseburger Zingo
Our spin on a cheeseburger! Baked beef kafta, lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickle and american cheese topped with ketchup and mayonnaise. Served Zingo style.
Classic Zingo
Seasoned ground beef mixed with sauteed onions and pine nuts.Served with lettuce, tomato and lubnee yogurt sauce all wrapped and grilled Zingo style.
Vegetarian Classic Zingo
A vegetarian version of the Classic Zingo. Mujadra, sauteed onions, lettuce, tomato, and lubnee yogurt sauce. Served Zingo style.
CHICKEN SHISH KEBOB Sandwich
A chicken version of our beef shish kebob sandwich.
Combos
Entrees
Tawook Dinner
Grilled chicken, onions and green peppers seasoned with classic Mediterranean spices. Served with our almond rice pilaf, pita bread and garlic sauce. *rice pilaf is not gluten free*
Shish Kebob Dinner
Chargrilled beef tenderloin, onions and peppers. Served with our almond rice pilaf, pita bread and hummus. *rice pilaf is not gluten free*
Veggie Kebob
Seasoned and grilled mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, onion, green pepper and tomato. Served on our almond rice pilaf with pita bread and garlic sauce *Vegan *rice pilaf is not gluten free*
Kafta Dinner
Seasoned ground beef mixed with onion and parsley, and oven baked. Served with grilled peppers and onion on top of our almond rice pilaf with pita bread and hummus. *rice pilaf is not gluten free*
Kebob Trio
Our kebob sampler. Chicken Tawook, Shish Kebob and Kafta served with grilled peppers and onion on top of our almond rice pilaf with pita bread and garlic sauce. *rice pilaf is not gluten free*
Feta Chicken
Grilled chicken, zucchini, squash, tomato and onion on a bed of cous-cous served with a feta yogurt sauce.
Veggie Mixed Grill
Grilled mushrooms, zucchini, squash, onion and red peppers served on a bed of cous-cous with a roasted red pepper feta sauce.
Kids
Kids Chicken Chunks
Grilled chicken chunks with dipping sauce, side and a drink.
Kids Gyro Chunks
Grilled gyro chunks with dipping sauce, side and a drink.
Kids Mini Spinach Pie
A kid sized version of our Spinach Pie Zingo with a side and drink.
Kids Mini Gyro Zingo
A kid sized sandwich of grilled gyro meat wrapped in our Zingo bread and grilled. Served with a sauce, side and a drink.
Kids Mini Chicken Zingo
A kid sized sandwich of grilled chicken wrapped in our Zingo bread and grilled. Served with a sauce, side and a drink.
Kids Grilled Cheese Pita
A piece of pita bread with american cheese, folded and grilled. Served with a side and a drink.
Kids Mini Veggie Zingo
Side meat
Sweets
Seasonal Drinks
Eggnog Latte
A sweet and creamy blend of eggnog and milk with espresso. Lightly sweetened with vanilla.
Vegan Holiday Nog Latte
Creamy blend of VEGAN almond holiday nog, almond milk, espresso and vanilla.
Sugar Cookie Milkshake
Sweet vanilla almond milkshake speckled with holiday sprinkles. Topped with whipped cream and more sprinkles.
Black Forest Latte
A chocolatey cherry classic.
Black Forest Milkshake
Chocolate cherry milkshake swirled and layered with chocolate fudge sauce
Gingerbread Latte
Traditional gingerbread spices
Snow Mint Mocha Latte
White chocolate sauce and peppermint
Candy Cane Milkshake
Creamy vanilla ice cream base blended with peppermint candy canes (add a FUDGE layer for a fun twist on a classic!)
Smoothies and Milkshakes
Classic Smoothie
Banana Berry
Wild berry, banana and yogurt.
Triple Berry Lime
Strawberry, raspberry, wild berry, lime and yogurt.
Razz-ma-tazz
Raspberry, peach, banana and yogurt.
Peach Fuzz
Peach, strawberry and yogurt.
Mango Tango
Mango, peach, and orange juice.
Tropical Storm
Strawberry, peach, mango, banana, and orange juice.
Strawberry Sunrise
Strawberry, mango and orange juice.
PB&J
Strawberry, peanut butter, banana and yogurt.
Guava Island
Guva, raspberry, OJ
Milkshakes
Beverages
Bottled Beverages
Coffee Drinks
Fresh Juices
Carrot Apple Ginger
Royal Flush
Carrot, apple, ginger, beet and lime.
Bright Eyes
Carrot, apple, orange and ginger.
Citrus C Breeze
Carrot, apple, orange and grapefruit.
Ginger Spiced Pear
Pear, apple, ginger and cucumber.
V4
Carrot, celery, cucumber and beet.
Hydrate
Celery, cucumber, lemon and ginger mixed with ice water.
Red Alert
Carrot, orange, cucumber and beet.
Floo Fighter
Lemon and ginger mixed with hot chamomile tea.
Carrot Juice
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Dine in, Carryout and Online Ordering available
