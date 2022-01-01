Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zingos Mediterranean- Cricket West

review star

No reviews yet

3154 Markway Rd

Toledo, OH 43606

Order Again

Popular Items

Mediterranean Junk Salad
Pick A Pair
Original Gyro

Sides

6 Grape Leaves

$6.00

Your choice of beef and rice stuffed grape leaves or veggie grape leaves stuffed with rice, chick peas, tomato, onion, and parsley. *Gluten Free *Veggie are Vegan

12 Grape Leaves

$10.00

Hummus

$4.50+

A classic Lebanese dip of pureed chick peas, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, and tahini. *Gluten Free if served with veggies *Vegan

Feta Salsa

$5.00+

Crumbled feta, diced tomato, cucumber, red onion, and parsley in a tangy lemon dressing. Served with pita chips.

Sautéed Mushrooms

$6.50

Seasoned and sautéed mushrooms *Gluten Free *Vegan

Rice Pilaf

$2.00+

Seasoned rice and orzo pasta mixture topped with toasted almonds and parsley *Vegan

The Sampler

$11.00

Hummus, Tabbouli, 3 meat stuffed and 3 veggie stuffed grape leaves, Kalamata olives and pita bread

Mujadra

$7.00

Tender cooked lentils and rice topped with sauteed onions and a side of crisp cabbage with lemon dressing *Gluten Free *Vegan

Feta and Olives

$7.00

Feta cheese, kalamata olives, and pita bread.

Pita Chips

$2.00

Fresh baked daily.

Pita Bread

$2.00

Soft pita slices.

Raw Veggies

$2.50

Side portion of raw carrots, celery, and cucumber sliced for dipping in hummus.

Specialty Hummus: Buffalo Bleu Cheese

$4.50+Out of stock

Soup

cup soup

$4.50

bowl soup

$6.50

32 oz soup

$10.00

Salads

Mediterranean Junk Salad

$14.00

Leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, radish, chick peas, diced red pepper, kalamata olives, feta cheese and crumbled pita chips. Topped with both grilled chicken and gyro meat. Served with our signature homemade creamy balsamic vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Adrea's Apricot Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, red onion, celery, toasted pine nuts, dried apricots and feta cheese. Topped with grilled chicken and served with a homemade poppy seed dressing on the side *Gluten Free

House Salad

$8.00

Fresh leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumber and parsley. Served with a lemon-olive oil dressing and pita bread *Vegan

Greek Salad

$9.00

Leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese, red pepper, kalamata olives, and parsley with a greek vinaigrette dressing on the side *Gluten Free

Tabbouli Salad

$9.00

Chopped parsley, tomato, green onion, cucumber and bulgar wheat smothered in fresh lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil. Served on a bed of leaf lettuce with pita bread *Vegan

Fatoosh Salad

$9.00

Crisp leaf lettuce with tomato, cucumber, onion, green peppers and parsley tossed in our lemon dressing and topped with crispy baked pita chips *Vegan

Almond Rice Salad

$9.00

Our house salad topped with a warm rice pilaf and sprinkled with toasted almonds and parsley *Vegan

Falafel Salad

$9.00

Leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, radish, lebanese pickles and parsley topped with baked falafel. Drizzled with a tahini dressing *Gluten Free *Vegan

Quinoa Bowl

$7.00

Chopped cucumbers, diced red peppers, garbanzo beans and crumbled feta topped with a sprinkle of parsley all served a top a warm bowl of roasted red pepper quinoa with a side of our house made lemon dressing.

Small House Salad

$4.75

Small Greek Salad

$4.75

Small Tabbouli Salad

$4.75

Small Fatoosh Salad

$4.75

Xtra Dressing/Sauce

$0.75

Sandwiches

Ajvar Chicken Sandwich (SEASONAL)

Ajvar Chicken Sandwich (SEASONAL)

$9.00

Chicken, grilled red peppers and red onion, crisp cucumbers, lettuce, creamy goat cheese and roasted red pepper sauce.

Original Gyro

$9.00

Tender slices of gyro meat with lettuce, tomato, and red onion, topped with a creamy cucumber sauce.

Chicken Gyro

$9.00

Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and topped with a creamy cucumber sauce.

Vegetarian Gyro

$8.50

Thin sliced soy "gyro meat" with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and topped with our creamy cucumber sauce.

Veggie Pita

$8.50

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, and green peppers with feta cheese, and drizzled with our tangy lemon dressing and topped with our creamy cucumber sauce.

Falafel Sandwich

$8.50

Toasted falafel with lettuce, tomato, red onion, lebanese pickles and tahini dressing. *Vegan

Vegetarian Trio Sandwich

$8.50

Toasted falafel, fresh tabbouli salad and hummus *Vegan

Spinach Pie Zingo

$9.00

Baked spinach, feta and egg mixture served "Zingo Style" in a thin pita and grilled with a tomato dipping sauce.

Chicken Tawook Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled chicken with lettuce, red onions, and lebanese pickles topped with a tangy garlic sauce.

Greek Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled chicken with lettuce, red onion, tomato, feta cheese, and kalamata olives and drizzled with our homemade Greek vinaigrette dressing.

Kafta Sandwich

$9.00

Baked beef kafta served with tomato, red onion, parsley and hummus.

Shish Kebob Sandwich

$9.50

Seasoned chargrilled beef tenderloin with grilled red onions, green peppers and hummus.

Kafta Cheeseburger Zingo

$9.50

Our spin on a cheeseburger! Baked beef kafta, lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickle and american cheese topped with ketchup and mayonnaise. Served Zingo style.

Classic Zingo

$9.00

Seasoned ground beef mixed with sauteed onions and pine nuts.Served with lettuce, tomato and lubnee yogurt sauce all wrapped and grilled Zingo style.

Vegetarian Classic Zingo

$9.00

A vegetarian version of the Classic Zingo. Mujadra, sauteed onions, lettuce, tomato, and lubnee yogurt sauce. Served Zingo style.

CHICKEN SHISH KEBOB Sandwich

$9.00

A chicken version of our beef shish kebob sandwich.

Xtra Dressing/Sauce

$0.75

Combos

Pick A Pair

$10.75

Choose two items. A sandwich and side or a salad and side.

Soup and Salad

$7.75

Entrees

*Make any of our entrees gluten free by subbing for the roasted red pepper quinoa.

Tawook Dinner

$17.00

Grilled chicken, onions and green peppers seasoned with classic Mediterranean spices. Served with our almond rice pilaf, pita bread and garlic sauce. *rice pilaf is not gluten free*

Shish Kebob Dinner

$18.00

Chargrilled beef tenderloin, onions and peppers. Served with our almond rice pilaf, pita bread and hummus. *rice pilaf is not gluten free*

Veggie Kebob

$14.00

Seasoned and grilled mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, onion, green pepper and tomato. Served on our almond rice pilaf with pita bread and garlic sauce *Vegan *rice pilaf is not gluten free*

Kafta Dinner

$17.00

Seasoned ground beef mixed with onion and parsley, and oven baked. Served with grilled peppers and onion on top of our almond rice pilaf with pita bread and hummus. *rice pilaf is not gluten free*

Kebob Trio

$22.00

Our kebob sampler. Chicken Tawook, Shish Kebob and Kafta served with grilled peppers and onion on top of our almond rice pilaf with pita bread and garlic sauce. *rice pilaf is not gluten free*

Feta Chicken

$17.00

Grilled chicken, zucchini, squash, tomato and onion on a bed of cous-cous served with a feta yogurt sauce.

Veggie Mixed Grill

$15.00

Grilled mushrooms, zucchini, squash, onion and red peppers served on a bed of cous-cous with a roasted red pepper feta sauce.

Extra sauce

$0.75

Family Style

Family Style 2-4

$38.00

Family Style 4-6

$70.00

Family Style 6-8

$90.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Chunks

$6.00

Grilled chicken chunks with dipping sauce, side and a drink.

Kids Gyro Chunks

$6.00

Grilled gyro chunks with dipping sauce, side and a drink.

Kids Mini Spinach Pie

$6.00

A kid sized version of our Spinach Pie Zingo with a side and drink.

Kids Mini Gyro Zingo

$6.00

A kid sized sandwich of grilled gyro meat wrapped in our Zingo bread and grilled. Served with a sauce, side and a drink.

Kids Mini Chicken Zingo

$6.00

A kid sized sandwich of grilled chicken wrapped in our Zingo bread and grilled. Served with a sauce, side and a drink.

Kids Grilled Cheese Pita

$6.00

A piece of pita bread with american cheese, folded and grilled. Served with a side and a drink.

Kids Mini Veggie Zingo

$6.00

Extras

Xtra Dressing/Sauce

$0.75

Pita Bread

$2.00

Soft pita slices.

Pita Chips

$2.00

Fresh baked daily.

Side meat

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Side Gyro Meat

$4.00

Side Falafel

$4.00Out of stock

Side Beef Tenderloin

$6.00Out of stock

Side Baked Kafta

$4.00

Sweets

Walnut Baklava

$3.50

Carrot Cake Cupcake

$3.50

Vegan Chocolate Cupcake

$3.50

GCM Brownie

$3.00

Cookie Of The Week: Chocolate White Chocolate

$3.00

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Specialty Baklava: Peanut

$3.50Out of stock

Seasonal Drinks

Eggnog Latte

Eggnog Latte

$4.00+Out of stock

A sweet and creamy blend of eggnog and milk with espresso. Lightly sweetened with vanilla.

Vegan Holiday Nog Latte

$4.50+

Creamy blend of VEGAN almond holiday nog, almond milk, espresso and vanilla.

Sugar Cookie Milkshake

$3.75+

Sweet vanilla almond milkshake speckled with holiday sprinkles. Topped with whipped cream and more sprinkles.

Black Forest Latte

$4.00+

A chocolatey cherry classic.

Black Forest Milkshake

$3.75+

Chocolate cherry milkshake swirled and layered with chocolate fudge sauce

Gingerbread Latte

$4.00+

Traditional gingerbread spices

Snow Mint Mocha Latte

Snow Mint Mocha Latte

$4.00+

White chocolate sauce and peppermint

Candy Cane Milkshake

$3.75+

Creamy vanilla ice cream base blended with peppermint candy canes (add a FUDGE layer for a fun twist on a classic!)

Smoothies and Milkshakes

Classic Smoothie

Classic Smoothie

$3.00+

Banana Berry

$3.50+

Wild berry, banana and yogurt.

Triple Berry Lime

$3.50+

Strawberry, raspberry, wild berry, lime and yogurt.

Razz-ma-tazz

$3.50+

Raspberry, peach, banana and yogurt.

Peach Fuzz

$3.50+

Peach, strawberry and yogurt.

Mango Tango

$3.50+

Mango, peach, and orange juice.

Tropical Storm

$3.50+

Strawberry, peach, mango, banana, and orange juice.

Strawberry Sunrise

$3.50+

Strawberry, mango and orange juice.

PB&J

$3.75+

Strawberry, peanut butter, banana and yogurt.

Guava Island

$3.50+

Guva, raspberry, OJ

Milkshakes

$3.75+

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.25

Shaken Flavored Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.25

Shaken Flavored Iced Tea

$4.00

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
Virgil's Root Beer

Virgil's Root Beer

$2.50
Virgil's Zero Root Beer

Virgil's Zero Root Beer

$2.50
Virgil's Cream Soda

Virgil's Cream Soda

$2.50

Virgil's Black Cherry Cream Soda

$2.50

Virgil's Orange Cream Soda

$2.50

Honest Tea

$2.50

Izze

$2.50

Santa Cruz Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00
Pellegrino Sparkling Water

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.00

Waterloo Sparkling Water

$2.00

Zevia Soda

$2.00

Coffee Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Proudly serving local roasters "Maddie & Bella" and "Actual Coffee".

Plain Latte

$3.50+

Latte with Flavor

$4.00+

Espresso

$2.25+

Hot Tea

$2.50

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Vanilla Tea Latte

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Fresh Juices

Carrot Apple Ginger

$7.75

Royal Flush

$7.75

Carrot, apple, ginger, beet and lime.

Bright Eyes

$7.75

Carrot, apple, orange and ginger.

Citrus C Breeze

$7.75

Carrot, apple, orange and grapefruit.

Ginger Spiced Pear

$7.75

Pear, apple, ginger and cucumber.

V4

$7.75

Carrot, celery, cucumber and beet.

Hydrate

$6.50

Celery, cucumber, lemon and ginger mixed with ice water.

Red Alert

$7.75

Carrot, orange, cucumber and beet.

Floo Fighter

$5.75

Lemon and ginger mixed with hot chamomile tea.

Carrot Juice

$7.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dine in, Carryout and Online Ordering available

Website

Location

3154 Markway Rd, Toledo, OH 43606

Directions

Gallery
Cricket West : Zingos image
Cricket West : Zingos image
Cricket West : Zingos image
Cricket West : Zingos image

