Italian
Di Campli's Italian Ristorante
127 Reviews
$$$
6500 Woodway Dr
Waco, TX 76712
Popular Items
RED BY GLASS
Bichon Pinot Noir Glass
$17.00
Catena Malbec Vista Flores- Glass
$11.00
Caymus Glass
$38.00
Mer Soleil P Noir- Glass
$14.00
Cecchi Chianti- Glass
$14.00
La Rasina Brunello- Glass
$31.00
One Stone Cellar Caberbet Sauv -Glass
$14.00
Open wine
Caymus Alex Glass
$38.00
Vajra Barolo Glass
$30.00Out of stock
Viticcio Glass
$15.00
WHITE BY GLASS
ROSE' BY GLASS
SPARKLING BY GLASS
RED BOTTLE
Agricola Punica Montessu
$61.00
Al Passo
$62.00
Altesino Brunello
$120.00
Altesino Brunello Riserva
$220.00
Altesino Rosso
$77.00
Amarone Bertani
$230.00
Amarone Farina
$107.00
Amarone Zenato
$113.00
Amastro Aglianico
$43.00
Austin Hope
$108.00
Banfi Brunello
$140.00
Banfi Riserva Chianti
$52.00Out of stock
Banfi Summus
$155.00
Barbera Gatto
$75.00
Barbera Il Cerreto Voerzio
$93.00
Barda Chacra Pinot Noir
$65.00Out of stock
Barolo Case Nere Riserva Voerzio 07
$680.00
Barolo Case Nere Riserva Voerzio 08
$680.00
Barolo Cerequio Voerzio
$630.00
Barolo Fossati Voerzio
$630.00
Barolo La Serra Voerzio
$630.00
Barrua
$88.00
Batasiolo Barolo
$86.00
Belle Gloss "Clark & Telephone"
$105.00
Bettina 14
$820.00
Bettina 15
$840.00
Bettina 17
$840.00
Bichot Pinot Noir
$66.00
Biondi Santi 2012
$350.00
Biondi Santi Brunello
$308.00
Borrigiano
$52.00
Bosconia
$85.00
Bravium Pinot Noir
$72.00
Brewer Clifton Pinot Noir
$84.00
Brigaldara Amarone
$137.00
Brigaldara Valpolicella
$46.00
Brovia Dolcetto
$62.00
Browne Cabernet Sauvignon
$63.00
Bryant Family 15
$1,300.00
Bryant Family 17
$1,190.00
Buccella
$371.00
Cabreo "Il Borgo"
$119.00
Cakebread Cabernet Sauv
$148.00
Cakebread Merlot
$132.00Out of stock
Cakebread Pinot Noir
$104.00
Cannubi 2012
$190.00Out of stock
Caparzo Brunello
$132.00
Caparzo Rosso Di Montalcino
$60.00
Casanova Brunello 2017
$132.00
Casanova Cerretalto 13
$500.00Out of stock
Casanova Irrosso
$63.00
Casanova Tenuta Nuova
$239.00
Castello Romitorio brunello
$137.00
Catena Malbec
$45.00
Caymus
$165.00
Cecchi Chianti Classico
$61.00
Ceretto Barbaresco
$158.00
Ceretto Barolo
$158.00
Ceretto Nebbiolo
$75.00
Chatea La Nerthe chateauneuf
$126.00
Chateau Beau Sejour
$225.00
Chateau Cantemerle
$95.00
Chateau De Pez
$120.00Out of stock
Chateau Lafite Rothshild
$2,500.00
Chateau Montelena Cabernet Sauvignon 2016
$275.00
Cherry Pie Pinot Noir
$55.00
Cipressi Nizza
$77.00
Clos du Clocher
$145.00Out of stock
Clos Du Val Cabernet
$93.00
Contesa Montepulciano
$52.00
Contesa Montepulciano Riserva
$83.00
Conundrum
$57.00
Costa Bussia Barbera
$59.00
Costa Bussia Barolo
$90.00
Costiolo Sangue Di Giuda
$49.00Out of stock
Crognolo
$90.00
Culmen Riserva
$105.00
Dal Forno Amarone
$654.00
Dal Forno Valpolicella
$203.00
Daou Cabernet Sauvignon
$71.00
Daou RESERVE
$116.00Out of stock
De Forville Barbaresco
$92.00
Dolcetto Priavino Voerzio
$71.00
Domaine Nico Pinot Noir
$115.00
Domaine Serene ʻYamhill Cuvéeʼ
$108.00
Dominus 2017
$495.00
Duck Pond P Noir
$55.00
Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon
$148.00
Due des Nauves
$70.00
Durigatti Cab Franc
$44.00
Ely Cabernet Sauvignon
$66.00
Emmolo
$96.00
Erath Pinot Noir
$57.00Out of stock
Eternally Silenced
$93.00
Fazzio La Posta
$45.00
Felsina Fontalloro
$112.00
Feudo Disisa Nero D'Avola
$40.00
Feudo Maccari Nero D’Avola
$49.00
Flaccianello 2012
$325.00Out of stock
Flaccianello 2015
$330.00
Flor De Pingus
$203.00
Folie a Deux Caberbet Sauv.
$66.00
Folie a Deux Merlot 2016
$53.00
Fontanafredda Barolo
$106.00
Fontanafredda Serralunga
$114.00
Fonterutoli Chianti 2015
$60.00
Fonterutoli Siepi 2013
$240.00Out of stock
Fonterutoli Siepi 2016
$269.00
Franco Serra Barolo
$90.00
Gaja Barbaresco 2015
$450.00
Gaja Barbaresco 2017
$450.00
Gaja Brunello PSR
$165.00
Gaja Camarcanda
$310.00Out of stock
Gaja Conteisa
$495.00
Gaja Darmagi
$410.00
Gaja Dragomis barolo
$214.00
Gaja Magari
$137.00
Gaja Rennina
$340.00
Gaja Sito Moresco
$107.00
Gaja Sori San Lorenzo
$1,030.00
Gaja Sperss
$580.00
Galatrona
$187.00
Giacosa Barbera
$92.00
Giacosa Nebbiolo
$77.00
Guado Al Tasso 2017
$266.00
Guastaferro Taurasi 11
$132.00Out of stock
Guidalberto
$116.00
Guigal Cotes Du Rhône
$49.00Out of stock
Guigal Saint Joseph
$82.00
Harlan 16
$2,300.00
Haut Beausejour
$88.00
Hundred Acre Ark
$990.00
Hundred Acre Deep Time
$1,070.00
Hundred Acre Wraith
$990.00
Il Borro
$148.00
Il Fauno 2016
$77.00
Il Pino
$126.00
Il Principe Chiarlo Nebbiolo 2017
$64.00
Insignia
$482.00Out of stock
Insoglio
$97.00
JAX Y3 Pinot Noir
$66.00
Jordan Cabernet
$122.00
Josh Pinot Noir
$52.00
Kerres Piedirosso
$66.00
Kim Crawford Pinot Noir
$55.00
Kosmos
$65.00
La Mission Haut Brion
$1,100.00Out of stock
La Rasina Brunello
$132.00
La Reserve de Sociando' Mallet
$88.00
La Torre Brunello
$158.00
Lapostolle Le Rouge
$45.00Out of stock
Lassegue
$115.00
Latour Chambertin
$132.00
Latour Valmoissine
$56.00
Le Difese
$88.00
Le Muraie
$55.00
Le serre nuove Ornellaia 2017
$154.00
Le Volte
$82.00
Lewis Napa
$181.00
Lewis Riserva
$286.00
Lifevine Cabernet
$40.00Out of stock
Lifevine P noir
$40.00
Louis Jadot Mercurey
$101.00
Luca Pinot Noir
$79.00
Lucente
$82.00
Lunaria primitivo
$45.00
Marabino Nero D'Avola
$57.00
Marchesi Di Barolo
$141.00
Marques De Caceres reserve 2014
$82.00
Marquis De Terme
$115.00
Masi Amarone
$121.00
Mazzei Philip 2013
$107.00
Mer Soleil Pinot N
$52.00
Mercurey, Meix Foulot
$75.00Out of stock
Mercury Head
$235.00
Mica
$181.00
Michele Chiarlo Barbaresco Reyna
$108.00
Michele Chiarlo Tortoniano
$122.00
Mille e una Notte
$154.00
Modus Ruffino
$74.00
Montepeloso A Quo
$64.00
Mt Veeder 16
$192.00
Mt Veeder 17
$192.00
Mt. Veeder 18
$209.00
Napanook
$132.00Out of stock
Nebbiolo Disanfrancesco Voerzio
$93.00
Nickel & Nickel Branding Iron
$220.00
Nickel & Nickel State Ranch
$220.00
One Stone Cellar
$57.00
Opolo
$93.00
Opus One
$544.00
Ornellaia 2017
$467.00
Overture
$225.00
Oyster Bay Pinot Noir
$52.00
Palermo
$105.00
Paolo Bea Cerrete
$299.00
Paolo Bea Pipparello
$161.00
Paolo Bea San Valentino
$110.00
Papillon
$148.00
Parusso Nebbiolo
$72.00
Penfolds Bin 600
$104.00
Penfolds Bin 704
$116.00
Penfolds Bin 98
$715.00
Peppoli Chianti
$61.00
Pessimist
$53.00
Petruna
$137.00
Pian Delle Vigne Brunello 2014
$148.00
Pian Di Nova
$60.00
Picconero
$247.00
Pietradonice
$157.00
Polissena Il Borro
$99.00
Prisoner
$88.00
Prisoner Cabernet
$104.00
Produttori Del Barbaresco
$112.00
Promis Gaja 2017
$104.00
Prunotto Barbaresco
$104.00
Prunotto Barolo
$147.00
PSI Pingus
$83.00
Puy Blanquet
$95.00
Quintessa 2016
$341.00
Recchia Amarone
$93.00
Replica cabernet
$53.00Out of stock
Replica P noir
$58.00
Replica Pickpocket
$58.00
Sa mola Cannonau
$63.00Out of stock
Salcheto Vino Nobile
$66.00
Saldo
$63.00
San Polo Brunello
$126.00
Sandrone Dolcetto 2016
$59.00
Sansilvestro Barbaresco
$82.00
Sansilvestro Barolo
$85.00
Santadi Cannonau
$71.00
Santel Merlot
$53.00
Sassicaia 2017
$654.00
Sassicaia 2018
$654.00
Sedara
$48.00
Seghesio Zinfandel
$60.00
Shafer One Point Five
$176.00
Silver Oak Alexander V 2018
$165.00
Silver Oak Napa
$214.00
Simi Pinot Noir
$66.00
Solaia 09
$600.00Out of stock
Solaia 11
$600.00
Soul Of A Lion
$258.00
Stags' Leap Artemis
$116.00
Stags' Leap Cabernet
$97.00
Stags' Leap Merlot
$71.00
Sul Vulcano
$71.00
Tancredi
$93.00
Tenuta Arceno Chianti
$62.00
Textbook Cabernet Sauvignon
$82.00
Tignanello2017
$310.00
Tommasi Amarone
$105.00
Tondonia
$99.00
Tormaresca Neprica Cabernet
$49.00Out of stock
Tormaresca Neprica Primitivo
$49.00
Torrione Petrolo
$94.00
Tramin Pinot Noir
$55.00
Tua Rita Perlato Del Bosco 2014
$66.00
Turnbull cab sauv
$115.00
Turnbull Reserve
$154.00
Umani Lacrima Di Morro
$66.00
Vajra Barolo
$120.00
Val Di Cava Brunello 2005
$319.00
Val Di Cava Brunello 2010
$330.00
Valdisanti
$88.00
Verite La Joie
$700.00Out of stock
Verite La Muse
$780.00
Verite Le Desir
$780.00
Villa Matilde Aglianico
$57.00
Villa Matilde Taurasi
$79.00
Viticcio Bolgheri
$61.00
Viticcio Ferraio
$53.00
Voerzio Case Nere 2010
$710.00
Voerzio Rocche Annunziata
$630.00
Volpaia Chianti
$62.00
Zeropuro Montepulciano
$55.00
Zisola
$57.00
WHITE BOTTLE
Anthilia
$48.00
Antica Chardonnay
$82.00
Antinori Bramito Del Cervo
$60.00
Antinori Vermentino
$60.00
Blindfold
$60.00
Boen Chardonnay
$52.00
Bollini Sauvignon Blanc
$44.00
Bravium chardonnay
$66.00
Brigaldara Soave
$42.00
Cabreo "La Pietra"
$77.00
Cakebread Chardonnay
$101.00
Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc
$60.00Out of stock
Cambria Tepusquet Viognier
$63.00Out of stock
Cervaro Della Sala
$99.00
Chablis Louis Michel
$59.00
Chassagne Montrachet VV Bellene
$140.00Out of stock
Clos du Val Chardonnay
$75.00Out of stock
Contesa Trebbiano
$48.00Out of stock
Corton Charlemagne V Girardin
$360.00Out of stock
Craggy Range Sauvignon Blanc
$60.00
Daou Chardonnay
$57.00
Deusa Nai Albariño
$47.00
Dr Loosen Riesling
$35.00
Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc
$71.00
Duckpond Chardonnay
$47.00
Duckpond Pinot gris
$43.00
Due Uve Bertani
$46.00
Far Niente Chardonnay
$159.00
Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc
$55.00
Frog Leap Sauvignon Blanc
$77.00
Gaja Alteni
$242.00
Gaja Vistamare
$110.00Out of stock
Gavi Marchesi di Barolo
$56.00
Grand Ardeche
$55.00
Hanna
$61.00
Hanna Sauvignon Blanc
$52.00
Il Borro Lamelle
$57.00
Jadot Bourgogne
$48.00
Jax Y3 Chardonnay
$66.00
Jean Max Pouilly F
$86.00
Jordan Chardonnay
$85.00
Karl Josef Riesling
$35.00Out of stock
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
$54.00
L'Orange
$55.00
La Fruitiere
$49.00
Latour Chablis
$85.00
Latour Meursault
$112.00Out of stock
Latour Montrachet
$176.00
Latour P Fouisse
$63.00
Lifevine Chardonnay
$40.00Out of stock
Lunaria pecorino
$46.00
Maison Pascal B Blanc
$64.00
Meursault Narvaux L Jadot
$130.00Out of stock
Michele Chiarlo Gavi
$54.00
Michele Chiarlo Moscato
$50.00
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc
$52.00
Paolo Bea Santa Chiara White
$125.00
Patz & Hall Chardonnay
$75.00
Pecorino Ciprea
$40.00Out of stock
Portal De Calcada Vinho Verde
$36.00Out of stock
Pouilly Fuisse V.Vignes Girardin
$88.00
Prunotto Roero Arnesis
$59.00
Ramoro Pinot Grigio
$46.00
Replica chardonnay
$58.00
Ruffino Pinot Grigio
$41.00
Samas
$55.00
Sancerre Chavignol Delaporte
$78.00
Sant'Elena Sauvignon blanc
$50.00Out of stock
Santel Chardonnay
$48.00Out of stock
Seven Daughters Moscato
$36.00
Simi Chardonnay
$66.00
Sonoma Cutrer chardonnay
$51.00
Sul Vulcano White
$66.00
Tyler Chardonnay
$82.00
Villa Matilde Greco Di Tufo
$53.00
Zoinos Orange Wine
$63.00
ROSE BOTTLE
SPARKLING BOTTLE
Bolle Di Borro
$143.00
Bollinger
$125.00
Ca' dal Bosco
$72.00Out of stock
Costiolo Sangue Di Giuda
$53.00Out of stock
Cristal
$495.00Out of stock
Dom Perignon
$330.00
Juve y Champs
$66.00
La Perlina
$39.00
Michele Chiarlo Moscato
$55.00
Perrier Jouet
$115.00Out of stock
Ruinart Blanc De Blanc
$145.00
Ruinart Rose
$176.00
Taittinger
$99.00Out of stock
Torresella Prosecco
$44.00
PORT and Dessert Wine
MAGNUMS
SODA
COKE
$3.50
DIET COKE
$3.50
SPRITE
$3.50
DR PEPPER
$3.50
SWEET TEA
$3.50
ICE TEA
$3.50
SPARKLING WATER
$3.50
LEMONADE
$3.50
WHITE MILK
$3.50
COFFEE
$3.00
ESPRESSO
$3.50
HOT TEA
COKE REFILL
DIET COKE REFILL
SPRITE REFILL
DR PEPPER REFILL
ICE TEA REFILL
SWEET TEA REFILL
LEMONADE REFILL
KIDS COKE
KIDS DIET COKE
KIDS SPRITE
KIDS DR PEPPER
KIDS SWEET TEA
KIDS ICE TEA
KIDS LEMONADE
ORANGE JUICE
$3.50
Ginger Beer
$3.50
Pellegrino
$5.00
Club Soda
Popular Drinks
Aperol spritz
$10.00
Bloody Mary
$11.00
Espresso Martini
$12.00
French 75
$11.00
Gimlet
$11.00
Long Island Ice Tea
$13.00
Mimosa
$10.00
Mojito
$10.00
Negroni
$12.00
Paloma
$10.00
Sangria
$10.00
Side Car
$11.00
French Martini
$12.00
Pesca Fresca
$12.00
Bellini
$10.00
Lemon Drop
$12.00
Moscow Mule
$11.00
Chocolate Martini
$12.00
Ranch Water
$11.00
Mocktail
$6.00
Manhattan
$12.00
Vesper
$13.00
Tom Collins
$11.00
Sazerac
$12.00
Last Word
$13.00
Amaretto Sour
$12.00
Mexican Martini
$14.00
White Russian
$14.00
Di Campli's Signature Cockatils
Italian Margarita
$12.00
Jack Rose
$12.00
Applejack Brandy, Lemon Juice, House Made Grenadine
Bonfire Old Fashion
$13.00
Bourbon, Brandy, Drambuie, Black Walnut Bitter, Cinnamon Stick
Pera & Zenzero
$13.00
Vodka, Lemon Juice, Pear & Ginger Syrup, Cinnamon, Nutmeg
New York Sour
$13.00
Rye Whiskey, Lemon Juice, Demerara, Cabernet Sauvignon
Negroni Nero
$14.00
Gin, Averna, Coffee Infused Sweet Vermouth
Serata D'Inverno
$14.00
Bourbon, Apricot, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Lemon Juice, Bitter
Vieux Carre'
$16.00
Cognac, Rye Whiskey, Sweet Vermouth, Benedictine, Bitter
Capovolto
$16.00
Bourbon, Hazelnut, House Grenadine, Lemon Juice, Bitter, White egg
Drink Special
$16.00
Attributes and Amenities
Seating
Reservations
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6500 Woodway Dr, Waco, TX 76712
Gallery
