Italian

Di Campli's Italian Ristorante

127 Reviews

$$$

6500 Woodway Dr

Waco, TX 76712

Popular Items

Kids Cheese Pizza

RED BY GLASS

Bichon Pinot Noir Glass

$17.00

Catena Malbec Vista Flores- Glass

$11.00

Caymus Glass

$38.00

Mer Soleil P Noir- Glass

$14.00

Cecchi Chianti- Glass

$14.00

La Rasina Brunello- Glass

$31.00

One Stone Cellar Caberbet Sauv -Glass

$14.00

Open wine

Caymus Alex Glass

$38.00

Vajra Barolo Glass

$30.00Out of stock

Viticcio Glass

$15.00

WHITE BY GLASS

Dr Loosen Riesling Glass

$9.00

Dom Fruitiere - Glass

$13.00

Due Uve W - Glass

$10.00

Y3 Chardonnay-Glass

$15.00

Bollini Sauvignon Blanc - Glass

$10.00

ROSE' BY GLASS

Bieler - Glass

$10.00

SPARKLING BY GLASS

Ca' del Bosco - Glass

$18.00

Torresella Prosecco - Glass

$12.00

Juve y Camps - Glass

$16.00

La Perlina Moscato Glass

$10.00

RED BOTTLE

Agricola Punica Montessu

$61.00

Al Passo

$62.00

Altesino Brunello

$120.00

Altesino Brunello Riserva

$220.00

Altesino Rosso

$77.00

Amarone Bertani

$230.00

Amarone Farina

$107.00

Amarone Zenato

$113.00

Amastro Aglianico

$43.00

Austin Hope

$108.00

Banfi Brunello

$140.00

Banfi Riserva Chianti

$52.00Out of stock

Banfi Summus

$155.00

Barbera Gatto

$75.00

Barbera Il Cerreto Voerzio

$93.00

Barda Chacra Pinot Noir

$65.00Out of stock

Barolo Case Nere Riserva Voerzio 07

$680.00

Barolo Case Nere Riserva Voerzio 08

$680.00

Barolo Cerequio Voerzio

$630.00

Barolo Fossati Voerzio

$630.00

Barolo La Serra Voerzio

$630.00

Barrua

$88.00

Batasiolo Barolo

$86.00

Belle Gloss "Clark & Telephone"

$105.00

Bettina 14

$820.00

Bettina 15

$840.00

Bettina 17

$840.00

Bichot Pinot Noir

$66.00

Biondi Santi 2012

$350.00

Biondi Santi Brunello

$308.00

Borrigiano

$52.00

Bosconia

$85.00

Bravium Pinot Noir

$72.00

Brewer Clifton Pinot Noir

$84.00

Brigaldara Amarone

$137.00

Brigaldara Valpolicella

$46.00

Brovia Dolcetto

$62.00

Browne Cabernet Sauvignon

$63.00

Bryant Family 15

$1,300.00

Bryant Family 17

$1,190.00

Buccella

$371.00

Cabreo "Il Borgo"

$119.00

Cakebread Cabernet Sauv

$148.00

Cakebread Merlot

$132.00Out of stock

Cakebread Pinot Noir

$104.00

Cannubi 2012

$190.00Out of stock

Caparzo Brunello

$132.00

Caparzo Rosso Di Montalcino

$60.00

Casanova Brunello 2017

$132.00

Casanova Cerretalto 13

$500.00Out of stock

Casanova Irrosso

$63.00

Casanova Tenuta Nuova

$239.00

Castello Romitorio brunello

$137.00

Catena Malbec

$45.00

Caymus

$165.00

Cecchi Chianti Classico

$61.00

Ceretto Barbaresco

$158.00

Ceretto Barolo

$158.00

Ceretto Nebbiolo

$75.00

Chatea La Nerthe chateauneuf

$126.00

Chateau Beau Sejour

$225.00

Chateau Cantemerle

$95.00

Chateau De Pez

$120.00Out of stock

Chateau Lafite Rothshild

$2,500.00

Chateau Montelena Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

$275.00

Cherry Pie Pinot Noir

$55.00

Cipressi Nizza

$77.00

Clos du Clocher

$145.00Out of stock

Clos Du Val Cabernet

$93.00

Contesa Montepulciano

$52.00

Contesa Montepulciano Riserva

$83.00

Conundrum

$57.00

Costa Bussia Barbera

$59.00

Costa Bussia Barolo

$90.00

Costiolo Sangue Di Giuda

$49.00Out of stock

Crognolo

$90.00

Culmen Riserva

$105.00

Dal Forno Amarone

$654.00

Dal Forno Valpolicella

$203.00

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

$71.00

Daou RESERVE

$116.00Out of stock

De Forville Barbaresco

$92.00

Dolcetto Priavino Voerzio

$71.00

Domaine Nico Pinot Noir

$115.00

Domaine Serene ʻYamhill Cuvéeʼ

$108.00

Dominus 2017

$495.00

Duck Pond P Noir

$55.00

Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon

$148.00

Due des Nauves

$70.00

Durigatti Cab Franc

$44.00

Ely Cabernet Sauvignon

$66.00

Emmolo

$96.00

Erath Pinot Noir

$57.00Out of stock

Eternally Silenced

$93.00

Fazzio La Posta

$45.00

Felsina Fontalloro

$112.00

Feudo Disisa Nero D'Avola

$40.00

Feudo Maccari Nero D’Avola

$49.00

Flaccianello 2012

$325.00Out of stock

Flaccianello 2015

$330.00

Flor De Pingus

$203.00

Folie a Deux Caberbet Sauv.

$66.00

Folie a Deux Merlot 2016

$53.00

Fontanafredda Barolo

$106.00

Fontanafredda Serralunga

$114.00

Fonterutoli Chianti 2015

$60.00

Fonterutoli Siepi 2013

$240.00Out of stock

Fonterutoli Siepi 2016

$269.00

Franco Serra Barolo

$90.00

Gaja Barbaresco 2015

$450.00

Gaja Barbaresco 2017

$450.00

Gaja Brunello PSR

$165.00

Gaja Camarcanda

$310.00Out of stock

Gaja Conteisa

$495.00

Gaja Darmagi

$410.00

Gaja Dragomis barolo

$214.00

Gaja Magari

$137.00

Gaja Rennina

$340.00

Gaja Sito Moresco

$107.00

Gaja Sori San Lorenzo

$1,030.00

Gaja Sperss

$580.00

Galatrona

$187.00

Giacosa Barbera

$92.00

Giacosa Nebbiolo

$77.00

Guado Al Tasso 2017

$266.00

Guastaferro Taurasi 11

$132.00Out of stock

Guidalberto

$116.00

Guigal Cotes Du Rhône

$49.00Out of stock

Guigal Saint Joseph

$82.00

Harlan 16

$2,300.00

Haut Beausejour

$88.00

Hundred Acre Ark

$990.00

Hundred Acre Deep Time

$1,070.00

Hundred Acre Wraith

$990.00

Il Borro

$148.00

Il Fauno 2016

$77.00

Il Pino

$126.00

Il Principe Chiarlo Nebbiolo 2017

$64.00

Insignia

$482.00Out of stock

Insoglio

$97.00

JAX Y3 Pinot Noir

$66.00

Jordan Cabernet

$122.00

Josh Pinot Noir

$52.00

Kerres Piedirosso

$66.00

Kim Crawford Pinot Noir

$55.00

Kosmos

$65.00

La Mission Haut Brion

$1,100.00Out of stock

La Rasina Brunello

$132.00

La Reserve de Sociando' Mallet

$88.00

La Torre Brunello

$158.00

Lapostolle Le Rouge

$45.00Out of stock

Lassegue

$115.00

Latour Chambertin

$132.00

Latour Valmoissine

$56.00

Le Difese

$88.00

Le Muraie

$55.00

Le serre nuove Ornellaia 2017

$154.00

Le Volte

$82.00

Lewis Napa

$181.00

Lewis Riserva

$286.00

Lifevine Cabernet

$40.00Out of stock

Lifevine P noir

$40.00

Louis Jadot Mercurey

$101.00

Luca Pinot Noir

$79.00

Lucente

$82.00

Lunaria primitivo

$45.00

Marabino Nero D'Avola

$57.00

Marchesi Di Barolo

$141.00

Marques De Caceres reserve 2014

$82.00

Marquis De Terme

$115.00

Masi Amarone

$121.00

Mazzei Philip 2013

$107.00

Mer Soleil Pinot N

$52.00

Mercurey, Meix Foulot

$75.00Out of stock

Mercury Head

$235.00

Mica

$181.00

Michele Chiarlo Barbaresco Reyna

$108.00

Michele Chiarlo Tortoniano

$122.00

Mille e una Notte

$154.00

Modus Ruffino

$74.00

Montepeloso A Quo

$64.00

Mt Veeder 16

$192.00

Mt Veeder 17

$192.00

Mt. Veeder 18

$209.00

Napanook

$132.00Out of stock

Nebbiolo Disanfrancesco Voerzio

$93.00

Nickel & Nickel Branding Iron

$220.00

Nickel & Nickel State Ranch

$220.00

One Stone Cellar

$57.00

Opolo

$93.00

Opus One

$544.00

Ornellaia 2017

$467.00

Overture

$225.00

Oyster Bay Pinot Noir

$52.00

Palermo

$105.00

Paolo Bea Cerrete

$299.00

Paolo Bea Pipparello

$161.00

Paolo Bea San Valentino

$110.00

Papillon

$148.00

Parusso Nebbiolo

$72.00

Penfolds Bin 600

$104.00

Penfolds Bin 704

$116.00

Penfolds Bin 98

$715.00

Peppoli Chianti

$61.00

Pessimist

$53.00

Petruna

$137.00

Pian Delle Vigne Brunello 2014

$148.00

Pian Di Nova

$60.00

Picconero

$247.00

Pietradonice

$157.00

Polissena Il Borro

$99.00

Prisoner

$88.00

Prisoner Cabernet

$104.00

Produttori Del Barbaresco

$112.00

Promis Gaja 2017

$104.00

Prunotto Barbaresco

$104.00

Prunotto Barolo

$147.00

PSI Pingus

$83.00

Puy Blanquet

$95.00

Quintessa 2016

$341.00

Recchia Amarone

$93.00

Replica cabernet

$53.00Out of stock

Replica P noir

$58.00

Replica Pickpocket

$58.00

Sa mola Cannonau

$63.00Out of stock

Salcheto Vino Nobile

$66.00

Saldo

$63.00

San Polo Brunello

$126.00

Sandrone Dolcetto 2016

$59.00

Sansilvestro Barbaresco

$82.00

Sansilvestro Barolo

$85.00

Santadi Cannonau

$71.00

Santel Merlot

$53.00

Sassicaia 2017

$654.00

Sassicaia 2018

$654.00

Sedara

$48.00

Seghesio Zinfandel

$60.00

Shafer One Point Five

$176.00

Silver Oak Alexander V 2018

$165.00

Silver Oak Napa

$214.00

Simi Pinot Noir

$66.00

Solaia 09

$600.00Out of stock

Solaia 11

$600.00

Soul Of A Lion

$258.00

Stags' Leap Artemis

$116.00

Stags' Leap Cabernet

$97.00

Stags' Leap Merlot

$71.00

Sul Vulcano

$71.00

Tancredi

$93.00

Tenuta Arceno Chianti

$62.00

Textbook Cabernet Sauvignon

$82.00

Tignanello2017

$310.00

Tommasi Amarone

$105.00

Tondonia

$99.00

Tormaresca Neprica Cabernet

$49.00Out of stock

Tormaresca Neprica Primitivo

$49.00

Torrione Petrolo

$94.00

Tramin Pinot Noir

$55.00

Tua Rita Perlato Del Bosco 2014

$66.00

Turnbull cab sauv

$115.00

Turnbull Reserve

$154.00

Umani Lacrima Di Morro

$66.00

Vajra Barolo

$120.00

Val Di Cava Brunello 2005

$319.00

Val Di Cava Brunello 2010

$330.00

Valdisanti

$88.00

Verite La Joie

$700.00Out of stock

Verite La Muse

$780.00

Verite Le Desir

$780.00

Villa Matilde Aglianico

$57.00

Villa Matilde Taurasi

$79.00

Viticcio Bolgheri

$61.00

Viticcio Ferraio

$53.00

Voerzio Case Nere 2010

$710.00

Voerzio Rocche Annunziata

$630.00

Volpaia Chianti

$62.00

Zeropuro Montepulciano

$55.00

Zisola

$57.00

WHITE BOTTLE

Anthilia

$48.00

Antica Chardonnay

$82.00

Antinori Bramito Del Cervo

$60.00

Antinori Vermentino

$60.00

Blindfold

$60.00

Boen Chardonnay

$52.00

Bollini Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

Bravium chardonnay

$66.00

Brigaldara Soave

$42.00

Cabreo "La Pietra"

$77.00

Cakebread Chardonnay

$101.00

Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00Out of stock

Cambria Tepusquet Viognier

$63.00Out of stock

Cervaro Della Sala

$99.00

Chablis Louis Michel

$59.00

Chassagne Montrachet VV Bellene

$140.00Out of stock

Clos du Val Chardonnay

$75.00Out of stock

Contesa Trebbiano

$48.00Out of stock

Corton Charlemagne V Girardin

$360.00Out of stock

Craggy Range Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

Daou Chardonnay

$57.00

Deusa Nai Albariño

$47.00

Dr Loosen Riesling

$35.00

Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc

$71.00

Duckpond Chardonnay

$47.00

Duckpond Pinot gris

$43.00

Due Uve Bertani

$46.00

Far Niente Chardonnay

$159.00

Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc

$55.00

Frog Leap Sauvignon Blanc

$77.00

Gaja Alteni

$242.00

Gaja Vistamare

$110.00Out of stock

Gavi Marchesi di Barolo

$56.00

Grand Ardeche

$55.00

Hanna

$61.00

Hanna Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

Il Borro Lamelle

$57.00

Jadot Bourgogne

$48.00

Jax Y3 Chardonnay

$66.00

Jean Max Pouilly F

$86.00

Jordan Chardonnay

$85.00

Karl Josef Riesling

$35.00Out of stock

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$54.00

L'Orange

$55.00

La Fruitiere

$49.00

Latour Chablis

$85.00

Latour Meursault

$112.00Out of stock

Latour Montrachet

$176.00

Latour P Fouisse

$63.00

Lifevine Chardonnay

$40.00Out of stock

Lunaria pecorino

$46.00

Maison Pascal B Blanc

$64.00

Meursault Narvaux L Jadot

$130.00Out of stock

Michele Chiarlo Gavi

$54.00

Michele Chiarlo Moscato

$50.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

Paolo Bea Santa Chiara White

$125.00

Patz & Hall Chardonnay

$75.00

Pecorino Ciprea

$40.00Out of stock

Portal De Calcada Vinho Verde

$36.00Out of stock

Pouilly Fuisse V.Vignes Girardin

$88.00

Prunotto Roero Arnesis

$59.00

Ramoro Pinot Grigio

$46.00

Replica chardonnay

$58.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$41.00

Samas

$55.00

Sancerre Chavignol Delaporte

$78.00

Sant'Elena Sauvignon blanc

$50.00Out of stock

Santel Chardonnay

$48.00Out of stock

Seven Daughters Moscato

$36.00

Simi Chardonnay

$66.00

Sonoma Cutrer chardonnay

$51.00

Sul Vulcano White

$66.00

Tyler Chardonnay

$82.00

Villa Matilde Greco Di Tufo

$53.00

Zoinos Orange Wine

$63.00

ROSE BOTTLE

Antinori Scalabrone Rose

$59.00

Bieler Provence

$40.00

Daou Rose'

$45.00Out of stock

Lunaria Pettirosce

$45.00

Rose Del Borro

$49.00

Tormaresca Calafuria Rose

$49.00

SPARKLING BOTTLE

Bolle Di Borro

$143.00

Bollinger

$125.00

Ca' dal Bosco

$72.00Out of stock

Costiolo Sangue Di Giuda

$53.00Out of stock

Cristal

$495.00Out of stock

Dom Perignon

$330.00

Juve y Champs

$66.00

La Perlina

$39.00

Michele Chiarlo Moscato

$55.00

Perrier Jouet

$115.00Out of stock

Ruinart Blanc De Blanc

$145.00

Ruinart Rose

$176.00

Taittinger

$99.00Out of stock

Torresella Prosecco

$44.00

PORT and Dessert Wine

Bin 27

$8.00

Dolce Far Niente

$23.00

Taylor Tawny 10yr

$9.00

Taylor Tawny 20yr

$14.00

Ben Rye

$21.00

Sherry

$14.00

Antica Formula

$16.00

MAGNUMS

Caymus 1.5L

$290.00

Caparzo Brunello

$210.00

Banfi Bunello

$270.00

Silver Oak 1.5

$290.00

Montosoli Valdicava

$1,320.00

Ca del bosco

$160.00

Ca del bosco 43

$160.00

Luce 1.5 2013

$340.00

Luce 1.5 2016

$340.00

Ornellaia 3L

$1,760.00

Turnbull 1.5L

$175.00

SODA

COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

DR PEPPER

$3.50

SWEET TEA

$3.50

ICE TEA

$3.50

SPARKLING WATER

$3.50

LEMONADE

$3.50

WHITE MILK

$3.50

COFFEE

$3.00

ESPRESSO

$3.50

HOT TEA

COKE REFILL

DIET COKE REFILL

SPRITE REFILL

DR PEPPER REFILL

ICE TEA REFILL

SWEET TEA REFILL

LEMONADE REFILL

KIDS COKE

KIDS DIET COKE

KIDS SPRITE

KIDS DR PEPPER

KIDS SWEET TEA

KIDS ICE TEA

KIDS LEMONADE

ORANGE JUICE

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Pellegrino

$5.00

Club Soda

Beer

7th Day IPA

$7.00

Bock

$7.00

Popular Drinks

Aperol spritz

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

French 75

$11.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$13.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Negroni

$12.00

Paloma

$10.00

Sangria

$10.00

Side Car

$11.00

French Martini

$12.00

Pesca Fresca

$12.00

Bellini

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Ranch Water

$11.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Vesper

$13.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Last Word

$13.00

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Mexican Martini

$14.00

White Russian

$14.00

Di Campli's Signature Cockatils

Italian Margarita

$12.00

Jack Rose

$12.00

Applejack Brandy, Lemon Juice, House Made Grenadine

Bonfire Old Fashion

$13.00

Bourbon, Brandy, Drambuie, Black Walnut Bitter, Cinnamon Stick

Pera & Zenzero

$13.00

Vodka, Lemon Juice, Pear & Ginger Syrup, Cinnamon, Nutmeg

New York Sour

$13.00

Rye Whiskey, Lemon Juice, Demerara, Cabernet Sauvignon

Negroni Nero

$14.00

Gin, Averna, Coffee Infused Sweet Vermouth

Serata D'Inverno

$14.00

Bourbon, Apricot, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Lemon Juice, Bitter

Vieux Carre'

$16.00

Cognac, Rye Whiskey, Sweet Vermouth, Benedictine, Bitter

Capovolto

$16.00

Bourbon, Hazelnut, House Grenadine, Lemon Juice, Bitter, White egg

Drink Special

$16.00

Beer by bottle

Dos Equis

$6.00

Coors light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Kids Alfredo

$6.00

Kids bolognese

$6.00

Kids Pomodoro

$6.00

Kids Chicken

$6.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kids Butter Noodle

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

6500 Woodway Dr, Waco, TX 76712

Directions

