Diego's Newport
No reviews yet
11 Bowens Wharf
Newport, RI 02840
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Menu
Small Plates & Appetizers
Ancho Pulled Pork Spring Rolls
With fresh cabbage slaw & Oaxaca cheese with spicy pickled onions and citrus crema on the side
Birria Taquitos
Birria beef with roasted poblano and red bell peppers, onion & Baja cheese over shaved iceberg and topped with pico de gallo, side of lime crema and ranchero sauce
Crispy Calamari
Hand cut New England calamari and peppers served with Diego's aioli
Diego's Crack Fries
Zesty hand cut fries topped with Oaxaca cheese, black pepper & our garlic aioli. Make 'em Dirty Donald style with our spicy Duck Gravy
Diego's Original Nachos
Individually dressed nachos with melted cheese, baja aioli,scallions, pico de gallo & fresh guacamole on yellow corn tortillas. Choice of chicken or roasted veggies. Substitute baby shrimp +$2
Empanadas
Slow cooked Adobo duck, Oaxaca cheese & caramelized onion empanadas served with our spicy duck gravy
Mushroom & Cauliflower Quesadilla
With epazote, queso Oaxaca, refried beans & truffle pico de gallo with a side of garlic aioli
Perfect Quesadilla
With chicken, Baja cheese, Diego's aioli & black beans served with a side of pico de gallo & a side of guacamole
Pimientos De Sal
Lightly cooked shishito peppers tossed in olive oil and sea salt with Sriracha aioli and black sesame seeds
Rangoons
Butternut squash, shishito peppers, spicy shrimp & cream cheese rangoons with Thai chili sauce.
Sauteed Calamari
Hand cut New England calamari served with sweet corn, pinto beans & our spicy charred tomato roja with grilled corn tortilla
Sauteed Calamari
Hand cut New England calamari served with sweet corn, pinto beans & our spicy charred tomato roja with grilled corn tortilla
Tuna Poke Tostada
Ahi tuna, avocado, scallion, sesame, grapefruit ponzu, togarashi, citrus cream
Guacs and Dips
Salsa 4 Way
Our house made salsas: fresca, pineapple jicama, avocado tomatillo & fire roasted tomato with freshly made yellow corn tortilla chips
Queso Fundido
Mexican Chorizo, red bell & poblano peppers, onion and garlic served with crispy tortilla chips
Braker's Guac for 2
Our famous fresh guacamole served with crispy yellow corn tortilla chips.
Braker's Guac for 4
Our famous fresh guacamole served with crispy yellow corn tortilla chips.
Guac del Dia for 4
Chef's funky guac of the day!
Guac del Dia for 2
Chef's funky guac of the day!
Chip Refill
Salsa Refill
Soups & Salads
Soup Del Dia
Chef's Choice of Seasonal Homemade Soup
Arugula & Street Corn Salad
Charred corn, arugula, citrus crema, Cotija cheese, red bell pepper & toasted pepitas. Add your choice of protein
5th Ward
Mixed greens, hearts of palm, fresh avocado, Cotija cheese, pico de gallo, scallions & crispy tortilla chips with your choice of charred tomato vinaigrette or our traditional Mexican Caesar dressing. Add a protein option of your choice.
Tacos
Street Tacos
Two tacos on grilled corn tortillas with Oaxaca cheese, fresh slaw, pico de gallo, shaved radish, cilantro and a side of Diego's aioli.
Fish Tacos
Pan seared or fried cod on grilled Flour tortillas with Baja cheese, fresh slaw, pico de gallo, pineapple jicama salsa & a side of Diego's aioli.
Fried Chicken Tacos
Two tacos on grilled flour tortillas with refried beans, Oaxaca cheese, pickled habanero onions & fennel with a side of Diego's aioli
Korean BBQ Pork Belly Tacos
Crispy pork belly on grilled flour tortillas with house pickled veggies, spicy kimchi, cholula aioli, micro greens & toasted sesame
Carne Asada Tacos
Tender marinated flank steak on blue corn tortillas with fresh slaw, cortija cheese, avocado, pickled onions and pico de gallo.
Tuna Poke Tacos
Fresh Ahi tuna, napa cabbage, lemon sriracha aioli.avocado and toasted sesame on blue corn tortillas.
Roasted Beet & Bunnternut Squash Tacos
Served on grilled blue corn tortillas with fresh slaw, lime cream, cojita cheese and crushed pepitas.
Catch of the Day Tacos
Blackened catch of the day served on grilled flour tortillas with arugula, charred corn, salsa verde & cotija cheese.
Burritos & Torta
Cali Burrito
Your choice of pork belly, chicken or sauteed tofu wrapped in a grilled flour or wheat tortilla stuffed with our famous Diego's hand-cut fries, fresh pico de gallo, guacamole, slaw, Baja cheese & black beans with a side of Diego's aioli
BBQ Burrito
Our tender pulled pork with Juan''s Negra Modelo Barbeque sauce, Diego's aioli, fresh slaw, Baja cheese, black beans, Spanish rice & pico de gallo wrapped in a grilled wheat or flour tortilla & served with a side of fresh jalapeno puree & house made lime pickles
Buffalo Cauliflower Burrito
With Oaxaca cheese, arugula, black beans & avocado wrapped in a flour tortilla
Fried Chicken Torta
Dinner Plates
Birria Taco Platter
Jalisco style beef firria tacos with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese, chopped onion, cilantro and dipping consomme
House Enchiladas
Street corn, veggies, Oaxaca cheese, rice & beans with your choice of chicken OR roasted veggies. Comes with a choice of sauce- house roja sauce or Suizas verde.
BBQ Chicken Chimichanga
Chicken, roasted veggies, cheese & charred corn topped with Modelo BBQ & lime crema, sides of Spanish rice and black beans.
Steak Frites
Our tender grilled flat ironed steak over spicy hand-cut fries & sauteed shaved Brussels sprouts with cilantro garlic butter & our truffle pico de gallo
Blackened Sea Scallops
Pan seared RI jumbo scallps with cilantro garlic butter, butternut squash mash & lemon dressed arugula & mango salad.
Oaxacan Chicken Dinner for 2
Family meal for 2 featuring traditional Oaxacan braised chicken ranchero over Spanish rice with cojita cheese. Served with sides of black beans, street corn & warm blue tortillas.
Sides to Share
Chips & Salsa
Crispy corn tortilla chips & salsa fresca
Black Beans
Refried Beans
Spanish Rice
Crispy Brussels with Ponzu and Garlic
Crispy Potatoes
Butternut Squash Mash
Spanish Rice & Beans
Buffalo Cauliflower
Street Corn
Spanish Rice and Beans
Creamy Ranchero Mushrooms
Kids Menu
Kids Nachos
Our fresh tortilla chips topped with melted cheese and grilled chicken. Mild salsa and sour cream on the side.
Kids Burrito
Baja rice, black beans, cheese, fresh slaw and grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla. Mild salsa and sour cream on the side.
Kids Quesadilla
Two mini grilled chicken and cheese quesadillas in flour tortillas. Mild salsa and sour cream on the side.
Kids Tacos
Two soft tacos willed with Baja rice, black beans, cheese and grilled chicken. Mild salsa and sour cream on the side.
Kids Chicken Tenders
with house fried and ketchup.
Sauces + Sides
Side Guac
Pickled Onions
Side Fresca
Side Sour
Side Salsa Verde
Side Aioli
Side Fire Roasted Salsa
Side Negra BBQ
Side Thai Chili
Side Pinapple Jicama
Side Jalapeno Puree
Side Cherry Pepper Relish
Side Chopped Jalapenos
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Sliced Avocado
Side Pico
Side Mexican Caesar
Refill Mexican Caesar
Side Baja Cheese
Side Garlic Aioli
Side Verde Salsa
Side Sriracha Aioli
Queso Sauce
Side Duck Gravy
Side Lime Crema
Refill Lime Crema
Side Tomato Vin
Refill Tomato Vin
Desserts
Gluten Free
GF Apps & Small Plates
GF Salsa 4 Way GF
Our house made salsas: fresca, pineapple jicama, avocado tomatillo & fire roasted tomato with freshly made yellow corn tortilla chips
GF Nachos GF
Individually dressed nachos with melted cheese, baja aioli, scallions, pico de gallo & fresh guacamole on yellow corn tortillas. Choice of chicken tinga, pulled pork or roasted veggies. Substitute baby shrimp +$2
GF Sauteed Calamari GF
Hand cut New England calamari served with sweet corn, pinto beans & our spicy charred tomato roja with grilled corn tortilla
GF Poke Tostada GF
Seared rare tuna served chilled on a crispy tortilla with our jicama seaweed salad, wasabi yuzu dressing, toasted sesame seeds & Cholula aioli
GF Shrimp Cocktail
GF Guacs
GF Salads
GF Arugula & Corn Salad GF
Charred corn, arugula, citrus crema, Cotija cheese, red bell pepper & toasted pepitas. Add your choice of protein
GF 5th Ward GF
Mixed greens, hearts of palm, fresh avocado, Cotija cheese, pico de gallo, scallions with your choice of charred tomato vinaigrette or our traditional Mexican Caesar dressing. Add a protein option of your choice.
GF Sides
GF Tacos, Quesadilla & Entrees
GF Enchilada GF
Savory chicken with street corn, roasted veggies, Oaxaca cheese & house roja sauce served with Spanish rice and refried beans
GF Blackened Sea Scallops
Pan seared RI jumbo scallps with cilantro garlic butter, butternut squash mash & lemon dressed arugula & mango salad.
GF Fish Tacos GF
Pan seared cod on grilled corn tortillas with Baja cheese, fresh slaw, pico de gallo, pineapple jicama salsa & a side of Diego's aioli.
GF Street Tacos GF
Two tacos on grilled corn tortillas with Oaxaca cheese, fresh slaw, pico de gallo, shaved radish, cilantro and your choice of chicken or roasted veg and a side of Diego's aioli.
GF Barbacoa Tacos GF
Our crispy pork belly with Juan''s Negra Modelo Barbeque sauce, Diego's aioli, fresh slaw, Baja cheese, black beans, Spanish rice & pico de gallo on corn tortillas served with a side of fresh jalapeno puree & house made lime pickles
GF Grilled Flat Iron Steak GF
Over spicy sauteed shaved Brussels sprouts and Spanish rice with cilantro garlic butter and our truffle pico de gallo
GF Perfect Ques GF
With chicken Baja cheese, Diego's aioli & black beans served with a side of pico de gallo & a side of guacamole
GF Mushroom Ques GF
With epazote, queso Oaxaca, refired beans & truffle pico de gallo with a side of garlic aioli
GF Cali Burrito Bowl GF
Your choice of chicken or sauteed tofu over Spanish rice, fresh pico de gallo, guacamole, slaw, Baja cheese & black beans with a side of Diego's aioli
GF Tuna Poke Tacos GF
Fresh Ahi tuna, napa cabbage, lemon sriracha aioli.avocado and toasted sesame on blue corn tortillas.
GF Carne Asada Tacos GF
Tender marinated flank steak on blue corn tortillas with fresh slaw, cortija cheese, avocado, pickled onions and pico de gallo.
GF Roasted Beet and Butternut Tacos
Vegan
Vegan Apps & Smalls
Vegan Braker's For 2
Our famous fresh guacamole served with crispy yellow corn tortilla chips.
Vegan Braker's For 4
Our famous fresh guacamole served with crispy yellow corn tortilla chips.
Vegan Nachos
Individually dressed nachos with roasted veggies, melted cheese, baja aioli, scallions, pico de gallo & fresh guacamole on yellow corn tortillas.
Vegan Salsa 4way
Our house made salsas: fresca, pineapple jicama, avocado tomatillo & fire roasted tomato with freshly made yellow corn tortilla chips
Vegan Verde Tostada
Charred corn & avocado in our fresh avocado citrus verde with pico de gallo
Vegan Pimientos
Vegan Crack Fries
Zesty hand cut fries topped with melted vegan cheese, black pepper & a side of roasted tomato salsa
VeganTacos & Quesadillas
Vegan Street Tacos
On grilled corn tortillas with vegan cheese, fresh slaw, pico de gallo, shaved radish, cilantro, roasted veggies & a side of avocado tomatillo
Vegan Tofu Tacos
On grilled flour tortillas with refried beans, fresh slaw, vegan cheese, zesty pickled onions & shaved fennel with a side of avocado tomatillo
Vegan Mushroom Ques
With epazote, vegan cheese, vegan refried beans served with a side of our truffle pico de gallo
Vegan Sausage Quesadilla
Vegan cheese, pico de gallo, house jalapeno puree in flour tortillas
Vegan Entrees & Salads
Vegan Cali Burrito
Your choice of sauteed tofu or roasted veggies all wrapped in a grilled flour or wheat tortilla stuffed with our famous Diego's hand-cut fries, pico de gallo, guacamole, fresh slaw, vegan cheese & black beans with a side of roasted tomato salsa
Vegan 5th Ward
Mixed greens, hearts of palm, fresh avocado, vegan cheese, pico de gallo, scallions & crispy tortilla strips served with charred tomato vinaigrette
Vegan Salad Corn & Arugala
Charred corn, arugula, charred tomato vinaigrette, vegan cheese, red bell pepper & toasted pepitas
Vegan Enchilada
Street corn and roasted veggies, vegan cheese and house roja sauce with Spanish rice and vegan refried beans
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
11 Bowens Wharf, Newport, RI 02840