Diego's Newport

Menu

Small Plates & Appetizers

Ancho Pulled Pork Spring Rolls

$12.00

With fresh cabbage slaw & Oaxaca cheese with spicy pickled onions and citrus crema on the side

Birria Taquitos

$14.50

Birria beef with roasted poblano and red bell peppers, onion & Baja cheese over shaved iceberg and topped with pico de gallo, side of lime crema and ranchero sauce

Crispy Calamari

$14.50

Hand cut New England calamari and peppers served with Diego's aioli

Diego's Crack Fries

$12.00

Zesty hand cut fries topped with Oaxaca cheese, black pepper & our garlic aioli. Make 'em Dirty Donald style with our spicy Duck Gravy

Diego's Original Nachos

$17.00

Individually dressed nachos with melted cheese, baja aioli,scallions, pico de gallo & fresh guacamole on yellow corn tortillas. Choice of chicken or roasted veggies. Substitute baby shrimp +$2

Empanadas

$12.50

Slow cooked Adobo duck, Oaxaca cheese & caramelized onion empanadas served with our spicy duck gravy

Mushroom & Cauliflower Quesadilla

$15.00

With epazote, queso Oaxaca, refried beans & truffle pico de gallo with a side of garlic aioli

Perfect Quesadilla

$14.50

With chicken, Baja cheese, Diego's aioli & black beans served with a side of pico de gallo & a side of guacamole

Pimientos De Sal

$12.00

Lightly cooked shishito peppers tossed in olive oil and sea salt with Sriracha aioli and black sesame seeds

Rangoons

$10.00

Butternut squash, shishito peppers, spicy shrimp & cream cheese rangoons with Thai chili sauce.

Sauteed Calamari

$14.50

Hand cut New England calamari served with sweet corn, pinto beans & our spicy charred tomato roja with grilled corn tortilla

Tuna Poke Tostada

$13.50

Ahi tuna, avocado, scallion, sesame, grapefruit ponzu, togarashi, citrus cream

Guacs and Dips

Salsa 4 Way

$11.50

Our house made salsas: fresca, pineapple jicama, avocado tomatillo & fire roasted tomato with freshly made yellow corn tortilla chips

Queso Fundido

$13.50

Mexican Chorizo, red bell & poblano peppers, onion and garlic served with crispy tortilla chips

Braker's Guac for 2

$13.00

Our famous fresh guacamole served with crispy yellow corn tortilla chips.

Braker's Guac for 4

$18.00

Our famous fresh guacamole served with crispy yellow corn tortilla chips.

Guac del Dia for 4

$21.00

Chef's funky guac of the day!

Guac del Dia for 2

$15.00

Chef's funky guac of the day!

Chip Refill

Salsa Refill

Soups & Salads

Soup Del Dia

$10.00

Chef's Choice of Seasonal Homemade Soup

Arugula & Street Corn Salad

$13.50

Charred corn, arugula, citrus crema, Cotija cheese, red bell pepper & toasted pepitas. Add your choice of protein

5th Ward

$14.00

Mixed greens, hearts of palm, fresh avocado, Cotija cheese, pico de gallo, scallions & crispy tortilla chips with your choice of charred tomato vinaigrette or our traditional Mexican Caesar dressing. Add a protein option of your choice.

Tacos

Street Tacos

$14.50

Two tacos on grilled corn tortillas with Oaxaca cheese, fresh slaw, pico de gallo, shaved radish, cilantro and a side of Diego's aioli.

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Pan seared or fried cod on grilled Flour tortillas with Baja cheese, fresh slaw, pico de gallo, pineapple jicama salsa & a side of Diego's aioli.

Fried Chicken Tacos

$15.50

Two tacos on grilled flour tortillas with refried beans, Oaxaca cheese, pickled habanero onions & fennel with a side of Diego's aioli

Korean BBQ Pork Belly Tacos

$16.50

Crispy pork belly on grilled flour tortillas with house pickled veggies, spicy kimchi, cholula aioli, micro greens & toasted sesame

Carne Asada Tacos

$16.50

Tender marinated flank steak on blue corn tortillas with fresh slaw, cortija cheese, avocado, pickled onions and pico de gallo.

Tuna Poke Tacos

$16.50

Fresh Ahi tuna, napa cabbage, lemon sriracha aioli.avocado and toasted sesame on blue corn tortillas.

Roasted Beet & Bunnternut Squash Tacos

$15.00

Served on grilled blue corn tortillas with fresh slaw, lime cream, cojita cheese and crushed pepitas.

Catch of the Day Tacos

$16.00

Blackened catch of the day served on grilled flour tortillas with arugula, charred corn, salsa verde & cotija cheese.

Burritos & Torta

Cali Burrito

$15.00

Your choice of pork belly, chicken or sauteed tofu wrapped in a grilled flour or wheat tortilla stuffed with our famous Diego's hand-cut fries, fresh pico de gallo, guacamole, slaw, Baja cheese & black beans with a side of Diego's aioli

BBQ Burrito

$15.00

Our tender pulled pork with Juan''s Negra Modelo Barbeque sauce, Diego's aioli, fresh slaw, Baja cheese, black beans, Spanish rice & pico de gallo wrapped in a grilled wheat or flour tortilla & served with a side of fresh jalapeno puree & house made lime pickles

Buffalo Cauliflower Burrito

$15.00

With Oaxaca cheese, arugula, black beans & avocado wrapped in a flour tortilla

Fried Chicken Torta

$16.00

Dinner Plates

Birria Taco Platter

$15.00

Jalisco style beef firria tacos with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese, chopped onion, cilantro and dipping consomme

House Enchiladas

$24.00

Street corn, veggies, Oaxaca cheese, rice & beans with your choice of chicken OR roasted veggies. Comes with a choice of sauce- house roja sauce or Suizas verde.

BBQ Chicken Chimichanga

$22.00

Chicken, roasted veggies, cheese & charred corn topped with Modelo BBQ & lime crema, sides of Spanish rice and black beans.

Steak Frites

$28.00

Our tender grilled flat ironed steak over spicy hand-cut fries & sauteed shaved Brussels sprouts with cilantro garlic butter & our truffle pico de gallo

Blackened Sea Scallops

$29.00

Pan seared RI jumbo scallps with cilantro garlic butter, butternut squash mash & lemon dressed arugula & mango salad.

Oaxacan Chicken Dinner for 2

$34.00

Family meal for 2 featuring traditional Oaxacan braised chicken ranchero over Spanish rice with cojita cheese. Served with sides of black beans, street corn & warm blue tortillas.

Sides to Share

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Crispy corn tortilla chips & salsa fresca

Black Beans

$5.00

Refried Beans

$5.00

Spanish Rice

$5.00

Crispy Brussels with Ponzu and Garlic

$9.00

Crispy Potatoes

$8.00

Butternut Squash Mash

$7.00

Spanish Rice & Beans

$7.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.00

Street Corn

$11.00

Spanish Rice and Beans

$7.00

Creamy Ranchero Mushrooms

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Nachos

$9.00

Our fresh tortilla chips topped with melted cheese and grilled chicken. Mild salsa and sour cream on the side.

Kids Burrito

$9.00

Baja rice, black beans, cheese, fresh slaw and grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla. Mild salsa and sour cream on the side.

Kids Quesadilla

$9.00

Two mini grilled chicken and cheese quesadillas in flour tortillas. Mild salsa and sour cream on the side.

Kids Tacos

$9.00

Two soft tacos willed with Baja rice, black beans, cheese and grilled chicken. Mild salsa and sour cream on the side.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

with house fried and ketchup.

Sauces + Sides

Side Guac

$3.00

Pickled Onions

$2.00

Side Fresca

$1.00

Side Sour

$0.50

Side Salsa Verde

$1.00

Side Aioli

$0.50

Side Fire Roasted Salsa

$1.00

Side Negra BBQ

$1.00

Side Thai Chili

$1.00

Side Pinapple Jicama

$1.00

Side Jalapeno Puree

$0.50

Side Cherry Pepper Relish

$1.00

Side Chopped Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Side Pico

$1.00

Side Mexican Caesar

$0.50

Refill Mexican Caesar

Side Baja Cheese

$1.50

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side Verde Salsa

$1.00

Side Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

Queso Sauce

$3.00

Side Duck Gravy

$2.00

Side Lime Crema

$0.50

Refill Lime Crema

Side Tomato Vin

$0.50

Refill Tomato Vin

Desserts

Churros

$7.50

Homemade cinnamon & nutmeg churros with spicy caramel dipping sauce

Tres Leches Cake

$8.00

Homemade with cranberry compote

Gluten Free

GF Apps & Small Plates

GF Salsa 4 Way GF

$11.50

Our house made salsas: fresca, pineapple jicama, avocado tomatillo & fire roasted tomato with freshly made yellow corn tortilla chips

GF Nachos GF

$17.00

Individually dressed nachos with melted cheese, baja aioli, scallions, pico de gallo & fresh guacamole on yellow corn tortillas. Choice of chicken tinga, pulled pork or roasted veggies. Substitute baby shrimp +$2

GF Sauteed Calamari GF

$14.50

Hand cut New England calamari served with sweet corn, pinto beans & our spicy charred tomato roja with grilled corn tortilla

GF Poke Tostada GF

$13.50

Seared rare tuna served chilled on a crispy tortilla with our jicama seaweed salad, wasabi yuzu dressing, toasted sesame seeds & Cholula aioli

GF Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

GF Guacs

GF Brakers For 2

$13.00

Our famous fresh guacamole served with crispy yellow corn tortilla chips.

GF Brakers For 4

$18.00

Our famous fresh guacamole served with crispy yellow corn tortilla chips.

GF Salads

GF Arugula & Corn Salad GF

$13.50

Charred corn, arugula, citrus crema, Cotija cheese, red bell pepper & toasted pepitas. Add your choice of protein

GF 5th Ward GF

$14.00

Mixed greens, hearts of palm, fresh avocado, Cotija cheese, pico de gallo, scallions with your choice of charred tomato vinaigrette or our traditional Mexican Caesar dressing. Add a protein option of your choice.

GF Sides

GF Chips & Salsa

$5.00

GF Side Black Beans

$4.50

GF Side Spanish Rice

$4.50

GF Side Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

GF Side Refried Beans

$4.50

GF Spicy Cauliflower

$8.00

GF Side Butternut Mash

$6.00

GF Side Rice and Beans

$7.00

GF Side Street Corn

$9.00

GF Tacos, Quesadilla & Entrees

GF Enchilada GF

$24.00

Savory chicken with street corn, roasted veggies, Oaxaca cheese & house roja sauce served with Spanish rice and refried beans

GF Blackened Sea Scallops

$28.00

Pan seared RI jumbo scallps with cilantro garlic butter, butternut squash mash & lemon dressed arugula & mango salad.

GF Fish Tacos GF

$15.00

Pan seared cod on grilled corn tortillas with Baja cheese, fresh slaw, pico de gallo, pineapple jicama salsa & a side of Diego's aioli.

GF Street Tacos GF

$14.50

Two tacos on grilled corn tortillas with Oaxaca cheese, fresh slaw, pico de gallo, shaved radish, cilantro and your choice of chicken or roasted veg and a side of Diego's aioli.

GF Barbacoa Tacos GF

$15.00

Our crispy pork belly with Juan''s Negra Modelo Barbeque sauce, Diego's aioli, fresh slaw, Baja cheese, black beans, Spanish rice & pico de gallo on corn tortillas served with a side of fresh jalapeno puree & house made lime pickles

GF Grilled Flat Iron Steak GF

$32.00

Over spicy sauteed shaved Brussels sprouts and Spanish rice with cilantro garlic butter and our truffle pico de gallo

GF Perfect Ques GF

$14.50

With chicken Baja cheese, Diego's aioli & black beans served with a side of pico de gallo & a side of guacamole

GF Mushroom Ques GF

$15.00

With epazote, queso Oaxaca, refired beans & truffle pico de gallo with a side of garlic aioli

GF Cali Burrito Bowl GF

$15.00

Your choice of chicken or sauteed tofu over Spanish rice, fresh pico de gallo, guacamole, slaw, Baja cheese & black beans with a side of Diego's aioli

GF Tuna Poke Tacos GF

$16.50

Fresh Ahi tuna, napa cabbage, lemon sriracha aioli.avocado and toasted sesame on blue corn tortillas.

GF Carne Asada Tacos GF

$16.50

Tender marinated flank steak on blue corn tortillas with fresh slaw, cortija cheese, avocado, pickled onions and pico de gallo.

GF Roasted Beet and Butternut Tacos

$14.00

Vegan

Vegan Apps & Smalls

Vegan Braker's For 2

$13.00

Our famous fresh guacamole served with crispy yellow corn tortilla chips.

Vegan Braker's For 4

$18.00

Our famous fresh guacamole served with crispy yellow corn tortilla chips.

Vegan Nachos

$16.00

Individually dressed nachos with roasted veggies, melted cheese, baja aioli, scallions, pico de gallo & fresh guacamole on yellow corn tortillas.

Vegan Salsa 4way

$11.50

Our house made salsas: fresca, pineapple jicama, avocado tomatillo & fire roasted tomato with freshly made yellow corn tortilla chips

Vegan Verde Tostada

$11.00

Charred corn & avocado in our fresh avocado citrus verde with pico de gallo

Vegan Pimientos

$12.00

Vegan Crack Fries

$12.00

Zesty hand cut fries topped with melted vegan cheese, black pepper & a side of roasted tomato salsa

VeganTacos & Quesadillas

Vegan Street Tacos

$14.50

On grilled corn tortillas with vegan cheese, fresh slaw, pico de gallo, shaved radish, cilantro, roasted veggies & a side of avocado tomatillo

Vegan Tofu Tacos

$15.00

On grilled flour tortillas with refried beans, fresh slaw, vegan cheese, zesty pickled onions & shaved fennel with a side of avocado tomatillo

Vegan Mushroom Ques

$15.00

With epazote, vegan cheese, vegan refried beans served with a side of our truffle pico de gallo

Vegan Sausage Quesadilla

$15.50

Vegan cheese, pico de gallo, house jalapeno puree in flour tortillas

Vegan Entrees & Salads

Vegan Cali Burrito

$15.00

Your choice of sauteed tofu or roasted veggies all wrapped in a grilled flour or wheat tortilla stuffed with our famous Diego's hand-cut fries, pico de gallo, guacamole, fresh slaw, vegan cheese & black beans with a side of roasted tomato salsa

Vegan 5th Ward

$14.00

Mixed greens, hearts of palm, fresh avocado, vegan cheese, pico de gallo, scallions & crispy tortilla strips served with charred tomato vinaigrette

Vegan Salad Corn & Arugala

$13.50

Charred corn, arugula, charred tomato vinaigrette, vegan cheese, red bell pepper & toasted pepitas

Vegan Enchilada

$24.00

Street corn and roasted veggies, vegan cheese and house roja sauce with Spanish rice and vegan refried beans

Vegan Sides

Vegan Side Refried Beans

$5.00

Vegan Side Black Beans

$5.00

Vegan Side Spanish Rice

$4.50

Vegan Side Rice and Beans

$7.00

Vegan Side Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Vegan Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Vegan Side Spicy Cauliflower

$8.00

Vegan Side Crispy Potatoes

$8.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11 Bowens Wharf, Newport, RI 02840

Directions

