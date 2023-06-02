The Wharf Southern Kitchen
37 Bowens Wharf
Newport, RI 02840
Appetizers
BBQ Braised Pork Ribs
Pineapple, bourbon bbq and maple.
Brisket Springrolls
House smoked brisket, red cabbage, cheddar cheese, bourbon bbq aioli and pickled onions
Cajun Hush Puppies
Crispy hush puppies with cajun spices, bell peppers and onions served with spicy remoulade.
Crispy Chicken Skins
Crispy chicken skins with lime mustard dipping sauce
Deviled Eggs
Fried Green Tomatoes
topped with creole crabmeat etouffee.
Fried Pickles
House made fried pickles with buttermilk ranch.
Grilled Calamari
Grilled calamari with spicy kale, black-eyed peas and creole lime beurre blanc
Littleneck Clams
Sautéed in white wine with Tasso butter & pickled jalapeño. Served with fresh basked biscuit.
Lord of the Wings (6ct)
6 of our house smoked wings with your choice of sauce and buttermilk ranch dipping sauce
Pimento Cheese & Crab Dip
Warm house made pimento cheese and lump crab meat with crispy wontons
Pimento Cheese Balls
Quahog Week
Smoked Wings
Our house smoked wings with your choice of sauce and buttermilk ranch dipping sauce
Cornmeal Fried Okra
Tots
Big Country Tots
Tater tots smothered in our Tasso ham country gravy, creole spices, chives & melted Muenster cheese
Classic Tots
Served Plain Jane style with sides of rosemary ketchup & grainy mustard aioli
Mesquite Tots
Tossed in our Mesquite seasoning and served with a side of tangy buttermillk ranch
Pork Belly Tots
Crispy pork belly smothered in Guinness cheese sauce, our house BBQ and sharp cheddar with spicy aioli and chives.
Soup & Salad
Bowl Chowder
Our Seafood chowder with local clams, smoked corn, Atlantic cod, salmon, bacon, house fumet, locally sourced herbs & microgreens with Saltines.
Cup Chowder
Our Seafood chowder with local clams, smoked corn, Atlantic cod, salmon, bacon, house fumet, locally sourced herbs & microgreens with Saltines.
Kale Salad
Kale, with toasted pecans, red onion, pomegranate seeds & mandarin oranges with our citrus dijon vinaigrette
Side Salad
Side Substitute Salad
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce, crispy Tasso ham, fried onions, buttermilk ranch, fresh chives & beet pickled egg
Burgers & Sandwiches
BBQ Bourbon Burger
1/2 lb Local Grassfed beef patty, bourbon BBQ, house butter pickles, shaved iceberg, Guinness cheese sauce, bacon & crispy buttermilk fried onions. Your choice of crispy fries, sauteed veggies, southern slaw or substitute tater tots $1
Brisket Sandwich
Organic smoked pulled chicken, shaved iceberg, grilled corn, Oaxaca cheese, creole crema & pickled onions on grilled flour tortillas. Your choice of crispy fries, sauteed veggies, southern slaw or substitute tater tots $1
Chili Cheese Dog
1/4 pound all beef hot dog with Juan's homemade chili, New England's grass fed beef, Guinness cheese sauce, diced white onion and a side of tater tots.
Classic Burger
1/2 lb Local Grassfed beef patty, melted cheddar, shaved iceberg, tomato, house big mac sauce & red onion. Your choice of crispy fries, sauteed veggies, southern slaw or substitute tater tots $1
Dueling Corndogs
2 crispy corndogs served with tater tots, rosemary ketchup and mustard aioli.
Frenchie Sliders
Two beef sliders, melted brie, burgundy braised red onions, grainy mustard aioli & house pickles served with a side of rosemary ketchup. Add a 3rd Slider $4 Your choice of crispy fries, sauteed veggies, southern slaw or substitute tater tots $1
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk marinated fried chicken thigh with house pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion & spicy aioli on local potato roll. Make it Nashville Hot style + $1
Fried Green Tomato Tacos
with Muenster cheese, lime mustard sauce, pickled jalapeno & fresh slaw. Your choice of crispy fries, sauteed veggies, southern slaw or substitute tater tots $1
Gone Hoggin
Braised and pulled BBQ pork shoulder, southern slaw, pickles & melted cheddar. Your choice of crispy fries, sauteed veggies, southern slaw or substitute tater tots $1
Lobster Roll
Classic New England lobster salad with celery and tarragon mayo served chilled on a grilled roll with shaved iceberg lettuce. Your choice of crispy fries, sauteed veggies, southern slaw or substitute tater tots $1
Lunchbox Chicken Sandwich
Lunchbox Sliders
Nashville Hot Sammy
Organic buttermilk marinated fried chicken on a warm potato roll with creamy Nashville hot sauce, B&B pickles, slaw & pickled onion.
BBQ Chicken Tacos
Organic smoked pulled chicken, shaved iceberg, grilled corn, Oaxaca cheese, creole crema & pickled onions on grilled flour tortillas. Your choice of crispy fries, sauteed veggies, southern slaw or substitute tater tots $1
Yo Mama's Burger
1/2 lb Grassfed beef patty, crispy bacon, creamy organic peanut butter, homemade aioli, shaved iceberg, tomato & Spanish onion. Your choice of crispy fries, sauteed veggies, southern slaw or substitute tater tots $1
SOFT CRAB
Entrees
BBQ Mac&Cheese
BBQ pork shoulder, buttermilk fried onions, Guinness cheese sauce & chives
Chicken & Waffles
Our homemade Belgian waffles, organic fried chicken, spicy honey, maple sweet butter. Available Nashville Hot chicken style upon request
Family Style Chicken Dinner For 2
4 Piece fried chicken meal served with 2 sides and 2 sauces.
Family Style Fried Chicken For 4
8 Piece fried chicken meal served with 2 sides and 2 sauces.
Fish & Chips
Lightly bier battered Cod, southern slaw, house fries, cajun remoulade & lemon
Fried Chicken & Biscuits
with pork belly collards & country gravy
Grilled Ribeye
12oz. steak with house cajun rub, butternut squash puree, roasted Brussels, mushrooms & braised onion.
Lobster Mac&Cheese
Fresh lobster with our baked Guinness Mac topped with a Ritz crust & chives served with a side kale salad
Pan Seared Salmon
Atlantic Salmon, sauteed kale, local RI mushrooms, grilled corn succotash & Southern chow chow
Seafood Jambalaya
Spicy seafood jambalaya, crawfish, Tasoo ham, shrimp, littlenecks, Andouillle sausage, chicken & okra
Shrimp & Grits
Jumbo shrimp, country grits and our Creole broth
Smoked Brisket Plate
poblano cornbread, Carolina BBQ sauce, pickles, southern slaw & black-eyed peas, white bread
Side Dishes
Side Biscuits
Side Biscuits & Gravy
Side Black-Eyed Peas
Side Collards
pork belly braised collard greens
Side Cornbread Souffle
with spicy honey & maple butter
Side Fries
Side Mac&Cheese
Our Guinness cheese sauce mac & cheese with BBQ sauce and buttermilk fired onions
Side Mushrooms
Local RI Mushroom Co mushrooms in a creamy herb sauce
Side Pickled Veg
Side Porkbelly Corn Salad
pork belly braised collard greens
Side Sauteed Veg
Side Southern Slaw
Side Toast
Side Tots
Side Waffle
Sauces
Ketchup Rosemary
Ketchup Spicy
SD Bourbon BBQ
SD Buffalo
SD Cajun Aioli
SD Carolina BBQ
SD Country Gravy
SD Dijon Mustard
SD Dijon Vin
SD Guinness Cheese
SD Horse Raddish
SD Hot Pepper Jelly
SD Lime Mustard Sauce
SD PB
SD Plain Aioli
SD Ranch
SD Serrano Cocktail
SD Syrup
SD Tartar
Desserts
Family Style Take Out
BBQ Pork Shoulder Mac n Cheese for 2
BBQ pork shoulder mac n cheese w/ fried onions, BBQ pulled pork, and a Guinness cheese sauce. Topped w/chives. Sides include poblano cornbread souffle w/ a spicy honey maple butter, and a kale salad topped w/ cherry tomatoes, red onion, & citrus vinaigrette.
Fried Chicken & Waffle Dinner for 2
Homemade Belgian waffle, fried chicken, topped with a spicy honey maple sweet butter- traditional or Nashville hot chicken style. Comes with a side of Guinness mac n cheese and kale salad.
New England Lobster Mac N Cheese Dinner
Fresh Lobster w/ our baked Guinness mac n cheese topped with a Ritz cracker crust & chives. Comes with a bowl of seafood chowder and kale salad.
Sack 'O' Burgers
4 Local grass-fed beef burgers cooked medium well w/muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and house pub sauce. Served w/ a large side of house fries.
Sack 'O' Sandwiches
4 Crispy buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches on a fresh potato roll w/ house pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion and Cajun aioli. Served w/ a large side of house fries.
Banana Pudding Dessert
Cocktail for 2 - Let There Be Blood TOGO
Cocktail for 2 - Thyme Fashioned TOGO
Cocktail for 2 - WSK Peach Tea TOGO
Cono Sur Pinot Noir Bottle TOGO
OKO Pinot Grigio Bottle TOGO
Amore do Amante Prosecco Bottle TOGO
Toad Hollow Chardonnay Bottle TOGO
Kids Menu
GF Soup & Salad
GF Apps
GF Burgers/Sandwiches
GF Classic Burger
1/2 lb Local Grassfed beef patty, melted cheddar, shaved iceberg, tomato, house big mac sauce & red onion over greens. Your choice of crispy fries, sauteed veggies or southern slaw
GF Gone Hoggin
Braised and pulled BBQ pork shoulder, southern slaw, pickles & melted cheddar over greens. Your choice of crispy fries, sauteed veggies or southern slaw.
GF Lobster Salad
Classic New England lobster salad with celery and tarragon mayo served chilled over greens with shaved. Your choice of crispy fries, sauteed veggies or southern slaw.
GF Yo Mama's Burger
1/2 lb Grassfed beef patty, crispy bacon, creamy organic peanut butter, homemade aioli, shaved iceberg, tomato & Spanish onion over greens. Your choice of crispy fries, sauteed veggies, southern slaw
GF Entrees
GF Brisket Plate
Carolina BBQ sauce, pickles, southern slaw & black-eyed peas, poblano cornbread
GF Pan Seared Salmon
Atlantic Salmon, sauteed kale, local RI mushrooms, grilled corn succotash & Southern chow chow
GF Seafood Jambalaya
Spicy seafood jambalaya, crawfish, Tasoo ham, shrimp, Andouillle sausage, chicken & okra
