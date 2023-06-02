Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Wharf Southern Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

37 Bowens Wharf

Newport, RI 02840

Appetizers

BBQ Braised Pork Ribs

$16.00

Pineapple, bourbon bbq and maple.

Brisket Springrolls

$13.00

House smoked brisket, red cabbage, cheddar cheese, bourbon bbq aioli and pickled onions

Cajun Hush Puppies

$11.00

Crispy hush puppies with cajun spices, bell peppers and onions served with spicy remoulade.

Crispy Chicken Skins

$8.00Out of stock

Crispy chicken skins with lime mustard dipping sauce

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Deviled Eggs - $9.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$15.00

topped with creole crabmeat etouffee.

Fried Pickles

$9.00

House made fried pickles with buttermilk ranch.

Grilled Calamari

$14.00

Grilled calamari with spicy kale, black-eyed peas and creole lime beurre blanc

Littleneck Clams

$16.00

Sautéed in white wine with Tasso butter & pickled jalapeño. Served with fresh basked biscuit.

Lord of the Wings (6ct)

$14.00

6 of our house smoked wings with your choice of sauce and buttermilk ranch dipping sauce

Pimento Cheese & Crab Dip

$15.50

Warm house made pimento cheese and lump crab meat with crispy wontons

Pimento Cheese Balls

$10.00

Pimento Cheese Balls - $10.00

Quahog Week

$14.00

Smoked Wings

$14.00

Our house smoked wings with your choice of sauce and buttermilk ranch dipping sauce

Cornmeal Fried Okra

$12.00

Tots

Big Country Tots

$12.50

Tater tots smothered in our Tasso ham country gravy, creole spices, chives & melted Muenster cheese

Classic Tots

$9.00

Served Plain Jane style with sides of rosemary ketchup & grainy mustard aioli

Mesquite Tots

$9.00

Tossed in our Mesquite seasoning and served with a side of tangy buttermillk ranch

Pork Belly Tots

$13.00

Crispy pork belly smothered in Guinness cheese sauce, our house BBQ and sharp cheddar with spicy aioli and chives.

Soup & Salad

Bowl Chowder

$11.00

Our Seafood chowder with local clams, smoked corn, Atlantic cod, salmon, bacon, house fumet, locally sourced herbs & microgreens with Saltines.

Cup Chowder

$7.00

Our Seafood chowder with local clams, smoked corn, Atlantic cod, salmon, bacon, house fumet, locally sourced herbs & microgreens with Saltines.

Kale Salad

$14.00

Kale, with toasted pecans, red onion, pomegranate seeds & mandarin oranges with our citrus dijon vinaigrette

Side Salad

$8.00

Side Substitute Salad

$5.00

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce, crispy Tasso ham, fried onions, buttermilk ranch, fresh chives & beet pickled egg

Burgers & Sandwiches

BBQ Bourbon Burger

$17.50

1/2 lb Local Grassfed beef patty, bourbon BBQ, house butter pickles, shaved iceberg, Guinness cheese sauce, bacon & crispy buttermilk fried onions. Your choice of crispy fries, sauteed veggies, southern slaw or substitute tater tots $1

Brisket Sandwich

$18.00

Brisket Sandwich - $18.00 - Your choice of crispy fries, sauteed veggies, southern slaw or substitute tater tots $1

Chili Cheese Dog

$12.00

1/4 pound all beef hot dog with Juan's homemade chili, New England's grass fed beef, Guinness cheese sauce, diced white onion and a side of tater tots.

Classic Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb Local Grassfed beef patty, melted cheddar, shaved iceberg, tomato, house big mac sauce & red onion. Your choice of crispy fries, sauteed veggies, southern slaw or substitute tater tots $1

Dueling Corndogs

$14.00

2 crispy corndogs served with tater tots, rosemary ketchup and mustard aioli.

Frenchie Sliders

$14.50

Two beef sliders, melted brie, burgundy braised red onions, grainy mustard aioli & house pickles served with a side of rosemary ketchup. Add a 3rd Slider $4 Your choice of crispy fries, sauteed veggies, southern slaw or substitute tater tots $1

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Buttermilk marinated fried chicken thigh with house pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion & spicy aioli on local potato roll. Make it Nashville Hot style + $1

Fried Green Tomato Tacos

$16.00

with Muenster cheese, lime mustard sauce, pickled jalapeno & fresh slaw. Your choice of crispy fries, sauteed veggies, southern slaw or substitute tater tots $1

Gone Hoggin

$16.50

Braised and pulled BBQ pork shoulder, southern slaw, pickles & melted cheddar. Your choice of crispy fries, sauteed veggies, southern slaw or substitute tater tots $1

Lobster Roll

$29.00

Classic New England lobster salad with celery and tarragon mayo served chilled on a grilled roll with shaved iceberg lettuce. Your choice of crispy fries, sauteed veggies, southern slaw or substitute tater tots $1

Lunchbox Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Lunchbox Sliders

$8.00

Nashville Hot Sammy

$16.00

Organic buttermilk marinated fried chicken on a warm potato roll with creamy Nashville hot sauce, B&B pickles, slaw & pickled onion.

BBQ Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Organic smoked pulled chicken, shaved iceberg, grilled corn, Oaxaca cheese, creole crema & pickled onions on grilled flour tortillas. Your choice of crispy fries, sauteed veggies, southern slaw or substitute tater tots $1

Yo Mama's Burger

$17.50

1/2 lb Grassfed beef patty, crispy bacon, creamy organic peanut butter, homemade aioli, shaved iceberg, tomato & Spanish onion. Your choice of crispy fries, sauteed veggies, southern slaw or substitute tater tots $1

SOFT CRAB

$19.00

Entrees

BBQ Mac&Cheese

$21.00

BBQ pork shoulder, buttermilk fried onions, Guinness cheese sauce & chives

Chicken & Waffles

$21.00

Our homemade Belgian waffles, organic fried chicken, spicy honey, maple sweet butter. Available Nashville Hot chicken style upon request

Family Style Chicken Dinner For 2

$28.00

4 Piece fried chicken meal served with 2 sides and 2 sauces.

Family Style Fried Chicken For 4

$55.00

8 Piece fried chicken meal served with 2 sides and 2 sauces.

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Lightly bier battered Cod, southern slaw, house fries, cajun remoulade & lemon

Fried Chicken & Biscuits

$21.00

with pork belly collards & country gravy

Grilled Ribeye

$34.00

12oz. steak with house cajun rub, butternut squash puree, roasted Brussels, mushrooms & braised onion.

Lobster Mac&Cheese

$29.00

Fresh lobster with our baked Guinness Mac topped with a Ritz crust & chives served with a side kale salad

Pan Seared Salmon

$27.00

Atlantic Salmon, sauteed kale, local RI mushrooms, grilled corn succotash & Southern chow chow

Seafood Jambalaya

$28.00

Spicy seafood jambalaya, crawfish, Tasoo ham, shrimp, littlenecks, Andouillle sausage, chicken & okra

Shrimp & Grits

$27.00

Jumbo shrimp, country grits and our Creole broth

Smoked Brisket Plate

$28.00

poblano cornbread, Carolina BBQ sauce, pickles, southern slaw & black-eyed peas, white bread

Side Dishes

Side Biscuits

$5.00

Side Biscuits & Gravy

$6.50

Side Black-Eyed Peas

$7.00

Side Collards

$8.50

pork belly braised collard greens

Side Cornbread Souffle

$8.00

with spicy honey & maple butter

Side Fries

$3.50

Side Mac&Cheese

$8.50

Our Guinness cheese sauce mac & cheese with BBQ sauce and buttermilk fired onions

Side Mushrooms

$9.50

Local RI Mushroom Co mushrooms in a creamy herb sauce

Side Pickled Veg

$5.50

Side Porkbelly Corn Salad

$9.00

Side Porkbelly Corn Salad - $9.00

Side Sauteed Veg

$5.00

Side Southern Slaw

$5.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Tots

$6.00

Side Waffle

$5.50

Sauces

Ketchup Rosemary

$0.50

Ketchup Spicy

$0.50

SD Bourbon BBQ

$1.00

SD Buffalo

$1.00

SD Cajun Aioli

$1.00

SD Carolina BBQ

$1.00

SD Country Gravy

$1.00

SD Dijon Mustard

$0.50

SD Dijon Vin

$1.00

SD Guinness Cheese

$1.00

SD Horse Raddish

$1.00

SD Hot Pepper Jelly

$1.00

SD Lime Mustard Sauce

$1.00

SD PB

$1.00

SD Plain Aioli

$1.00

SD Ranch

$1.00

SD Serrano Cocktail

$1.00

SD Syrup

$1.00

SD Tartar

$1.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$8.50

Bourbon caramelized banana, vanilla wafers, fresh whipped cream & nutmeg

Pecan Pie

$9.00

Warwick Ice Cream

$5.50

Family Style Take Out

BBQ Pork Shoulder Mac n Cheese for 2

$30.00

BBQ pork shoulder mac n cheese w/ fried onions, BBQ pulled pork, and a Guinness cheese sauce. Topped w/chives. Sides include poblano cornbread souffle w/ a spicy honey maple butter, and a kale salad topped w/ cherry tomatoes, red onion, & citrus vinaigrette.

Fried Chicken & Waffle Dinner for 2

$30.00

Homemade Belgian waffle, fried chicken, topped with a spicy honey maple sweet butter- traditional or Nashville hot chicken style. Comes with a side of Guinness mac n cheese and kale salad.

New England Lobster Mac N Cheese Dinner

$40.00

Fresh Lobster w/ our baked Guinness mac n cheese topped with a Ritz cracker crust & chives. Comes with a bowl of seafood chowder and kale salad.

Sack 'O' Burgers

$35.00

4 Local grass-fed beef burgers cooked medium well w/muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and house pub sauce. Served w/ a large side of house fries.

Sack 'O' Sandwiches

$32.00

4 Crispy buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches on a fresh potato roll w/ house pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion and Cajun aioli. Served w/ a large side of house fries.

Banana Pudding Dessert

$17.00

Cocktail for 2 - Let There Be Blood TOGO

$26.00

Cocktail for 2 - Thyme Fashioned TOGO

$24.00

Cocktail for 2 - WSK Peach Tea TOGO

$24.00

Cono Sur Pinot Noir Bottle TOGO

$38.00

OKO Pinot Grigio Bottle TOGO

$42.00

Amore do Amante Prosecco Bottle TOGO

$34.00

Toad Hollow Chardonnay Bottle TOGO

$46.00

Kids Menu

Kids Sliders

$12.00

A kids size burger with fries and a side of fruit

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.50

Chicken tenders with fries and a side of fruit

Kids Corn Dog

$9.50

with a side of fries and a side of fruit

Kids Mac&Cheese

$9.50

Our mac & cheese with a side of tater tots and a side of fruit

GF Soup & Salad

GF Kale Salad

$11.00

Kale, grilled fresh peach, seasonal orange, toasted pecans, red onion, pomegranate seeds & citrus Dijon vinaigrette

GF Wedge Salad

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, crispy Tasso ham, fried onions, buttermilk ranch, fresh chives & beet pickled egg

GF Apps

GF Crispy Chicken Skins

$7.00

Crispy chicken skins with lime mustard dipping sauce

GF Grilled Calamari

$13.00

Grilled calamari with spicy kale, black-eyed peas and creole lime beurre blanc

GF Smoked Wings

$11.00

Our house smoked wings with your choice of sauce and buttermilk ranch dipping sauce

GF Burgers/Sandwiches

GF Classic Burger

$14.50

1/2 lb Local Grassfed beef patty, melted cheddar, shaved iceberg, tomato, house big mac sauce & red onion over greens. Your choice of crispy fries, sauteed veggies or southern slaw

GF Gone Hoggin

$15.00

Braised and pulled BBQ pork shoulder, southern slaw, pickles & melted cheddar over greens. Your choice of crispy fries, sauteed veggies or southern slaw.

GF Lobster Salad

$21.00

Classic New England lobster salad with celery and tarragon mayo served chilled over greens with shaved. Your choice of crispy fries, sauteed veggies or southern slaw.

GF Yo Mama's Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb Grassfed beef patty, crispy bacon, creamy organic peanut butter, homemade aioli, shaved iceberg, tomato & Spanish onion over greens. Your choice of crispy fries, sauteed veggies, southern slaw

GF Entrees

GF Brisket Plate

$25.00

Carolina BBQ sauce, pickles, southern slaw & black-eyed peas, poblano cornbread

GF Pan Seared Salmon

$24.00

Atlantic Salmon, sauteed kale, local RI mushrooms, grilled corn succotash & Southern chow chow

GF Seafood Jambalaya

$25.00

Spicy seafood jambalaya, crawfish, Tasoo ham, shrimp, Andouillle sausage, chicken & okra

GF Sides

GF Sde Pickled Veggies

$5.00

GF Side Black-eyed Peas

$6.50

GF Side Collards

$7.50

GF Side Cornbread Souffle

$7.00

GF Side RI Mushrooms

$8.00

Local RI Mushroom Co mushrooms in a creamy herb sauce

GF Side Southern Slaw

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

37 Bowens Wharf, Newport, RI 02840

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

