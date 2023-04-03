Restaurant header imageView gallery

West Point - Dirty Dough

No reviews yet

279 N 2000 W

West Point, UT 84015

Popular Items

Dirty Four
Dirty Half Dozen
Single

*Dirty Dough Cookies-In Store

Cookies

Single

Single

$3.93

One cookie.

Dirty Four

Dirty Four

$13.43

Box of 4 cookies.

Dirty Half Dozen

Dirty Half Dozen

$19.99

Box of 6 cookies.

Dirty Dozen

Dirty Dozen

$34.83

Box of 12 cookies.

Drinks

Water

Water

$2.00

Enjoy a cold 17oz Dasani Water

2% Reduced Fat Milk

2% Reduced Fat Milk

$2.50

Cold 12oz bottle of 2% milk

2% Chocolate Milk

2% Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Cold 12oz bottle of 2% Chocolate milk

Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

$2.00
Soda Can

Soda Can

$2.00
Energy Drink

Energy Drink

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Body Armor

$2.50

Monster

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00
Silk Almond Milk

Silk Almond Milk

$2.50

Cold 8oz bottle of almond milk

*Catering Cookies (24 hour notice / 48 cookies minimum)

Catering Cookies (24 hour notice / 48 cookies minimum)

48 Pack - Cookies Mix & Match

48 Pack - Cookies Mix & Match

$62.40

48 bite-size Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies) Mix and match from our 5 flavors. Choose 24 total cookies, boxes will be identical.

48 Pack - Chocolate Chip

48 Pack - Chocolate Chip

$62.40

48 bite-size Chocolate Chip Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Brookie

48 Pack - Brookie

$62.40

48 bite-size Brookie Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Raspberry Toaster Tart

48 Pack - Raspberry Toaster Tart

$62.40

48 bite-size Raspberry Toaster Tart Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Meet The World’s Greatest Triple Layer Cookie! Dirty Dough’s proprietary cookie stuffing technology gives you a cookie tasting experience that is out of this world! Come experience just how sweet life can be.

Location

279 N 2000 W, West Point, UT 84015

Directions

