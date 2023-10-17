Food

Appetizers

Fried Mozz Cheese
$8.95
Fried Calamari
$10.95
Sliced Italian Sausage
$8.95
Shrimp Napeloni
$10.95
Stuffed Mushrooms
$10.95
Marinara Sauce
$4.15
Olive Oil, Garlic and Basil Sauce
$4.15
Alfredo Sauce
$7.95
Alla Panna Sauce
$7.95
Roll
$0.75
SPECIAL PREP

Salads

Tossed Salad
$3.75
Roma Salad
$8.95
Caesar Salad
$9.95
Greek Salad
$9.95

House Specialties

Chik Pomodora
$16.45
Fettuccini Alfredo
$14.95
Chicken Aristocrat
$16.95
Pasta Primavera
$16.95
Roma Special
$19.45
Chik & Shrimp Tetrazini
$19.45
Chik Alfredo
$17.25

Entrees

Sausage Pizzaola
$14.95
Tortellini Alla Panna
$16.95
Sausage Pepper Parmigiana
$14.95
Full Size Entrees
$165.00
Full Size Pastas
$140.00
Half Size Entrees
$85.00
Half Size Pastas
$75.00

Chicken or Veal

Sicialano
Parmiagiana
Diavolo
Capellini
Damabianka

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmigiana Sub
$14.95
Meatball Sub
$14.95

Spaghetti

Spaghetti w/ Oil Garlic Basil
$14.95
Spaghetti w/MB
$14.95
Spaghetti w/MS
$14.95
Spaghetti w/The Works
$16.95
Spaghetti W Mushroms
$14.95
Spaghetti Mrinara
$14.95
Spaghetti Carbonara
$14.95

Seafood

Tilapia Piccata
$18.45
Shrimp Ravioli
$18.45
Shrimp Alvino
$18.45
Shrimp Diavolo
$18.45
Shrimp Alfredo
$18.95
Shrimp And Clams
$19.95
Chef's Favorite
$19.95
Salmon
$21.95
Salmon & Shrimp
$22.85

Evening

Baked Ziti
$14.95
Cheese Ravioli
$13.95
Eggplant Parmigiana
$13.95
Lasagna
$14.95
Manicotti
$14.95
Pasta Sampler
$14.95

Kids

Kids lasagna
$6.75
kids Manicotti
$6.75
Kids Cheese Ravioli
$6.75
Kids Spaghetti MB
$6.75
Kids Spaghetti MS
$6.75
Kids Fettuccini Alfredo
$7.75
KidsTortellini
$7.75
Kids Spaghetti Mr
$6.75

Desserts

Key Lime Cheesecake
$4.95
Strawberry Cheesecake
$4.95
Triple Choc Cheesecake
$4.95
Tiramisu
$5.95

Steaks

Pork Ribeye 8oz
$21.00
Filet Mignon 8oz
$36.00
Ribeye 12oz
$32.00

Beverages

Coca Cola
$2.75
Diet Coke
$2.75
Dr. Pepper
$2.75
Root Beer
$2.75
Lemonade
$2.75
Sprite
$2.75
Tea
$2.75
Water
Bottle Water
$2.00