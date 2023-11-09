Dos Locos Tacos
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Scratch made goodness. Open late!
Location
10337 Joseph Campau Ave,, Hamtramck, MI 48212
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Baker Cafe Bar @ Baker Streetcar Bar
No Reviews
9817 Joseph Campau Street Hamtramck, MI 48212
View restaurant