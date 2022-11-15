Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baobab Fare

6568 Woodward Avenue

Suite 100

Detroit, MI 48202

Order Again

Popular Items

INTORE
SAMAKI
Pili

Main

UGALI

$14.00

Traditional East African swallow, a deliciously dense corn flour ball, served with savory okra stew. This dish is pure East African comfort.

NYUMBANI

$19.00

Tender beef slow-simmered in ripened tomato sauce. Served with fried plantains, peanut-stewed spinach, and your choice of spiced rice pilau or coconut rice. Nyumbani means home — and this is a Baobab Fare signature dish!

KUKU

$19.00

Pan-fried chicken in rich, tangy mustard-onion sauce. Served with fried plantains, stewed yellow beans, and your choice of spiced rice pilau or coconut rice.

KUMUHANA

$19.00

Tender marinated chicken grill-roasted with onion, garlic, and lemon, alongside our fresh corn salad. Served with fried plantains, stewed yellow beans, and your choice of spiced rice pilau or coconut rice. Kumuhana means compassion — our inspiration for this dish.

MBUZU

$22.00

Slow-roasted goat shank accompanied by our fresh corn salad. Served with fried plantains, stewed yellow beans, and your choice of spiced rice pilau or coconut rice. This is a Burundian staple — enjoyed by the whole family!

SAMAKI

$22.00

Crisp flash-fried fish garnished with tangy sautéed onions. Served with fresh corn salad, fried plantains, stewed yellow beans, and your choice of spiced rice pilau or coconut rice. A great choice for a light yet fulfilling meal.

INTORE

$16.00

Fragrant eggplant stew served with your choice of peanut- stewed spinach or savory yellow beans and spiced rice pilau or coconut rice. Intore is also a cultural dance — and this dish or coconut rice. Intore is also a cultural dance — and this dish is sure to enchant!

MBOGA

$16.00

Tender spinach and finely ground peanuts braised in warming spices. Served with fried plantains, stewed yellow beans, and your choice of spiced rice pilau or coconut rice.

Ugali Fish

$22.00

Ugali Kuku

$22.00

Mhogo

$16.00

Dessert

TAMU

$8.00

Sweet Dessert pudding made from cream avocado and tangy passion fruiot,garnished with chia seeds.

COCO MANGO

$8.00

Coconut cream with mango coulis,fresh chunks and for the crispness: slightly roasted coconut Flakes on top

Beverages

JI PASSION FRUIT

$7.00

A fresh, delectable glass of exotic tropical goodness that offers a mouthwatering ZING.

BOTTLED SODA

$3.00

Coke, Sprite, Fanta

Coffee

COFFEE

$3.00

ESPRESSO

$3.00

AMERICANO

$4.00

LATTE

$4.00

SPICE COFFEE

$5.00

Coffee grounde with spices,a rich spicy sweet combination of coffee, tea ginger and warming spices

Teas

HIBISCUS TEA

$5.00

Iced or Hot Floral-Spice Tea - Sweet and tart, this floral tea is delicious hot or cold.

LEMONGRASS TEA

$3.00

Iced or Hot Tea - A refreshing and fragrant tea with a hint of citrus.

GINGER TEA

$3.00

Hot Herbal Tea - A spicy yet soothing tea that warms and comforts.

AFRICAN TEA

$4.00

Spiced Black Tea w/ Milk

Sides

Plantains

$7.00

Stewed Yellow Beans

$7.00

Side Kuku

$10.00

Corn Salade

$6.00

Side of Samaki

$10.00

Side Of Rice Pilau

$7.00

Peanut StewednSpinach

$7.00

Side of Kumuhana

$10.00

Side of Coconut Rice

$7.00

Side of Pili Hot Sauce

$2.00

Avocado

$3.00

Shop

Pili

$7.00

Ji Passion Fruit

$7.00

Baoaba fare Natural Coffee

$16.00

Baobab Fare Coffee

$15.00

Detroit Ni Nyumbani T shirt

$25.00

Detroit ni Nyumbani Hoody

$45.00

Tea Boxes

$6.00

Apron

$60.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Baobab Fare is a restaurant, market, and juice bar, offering an array of prepared menu items, groceries, juices, and other retail products from Africa

Website

Location

6568 Woodward Avenue, Suite 100, Detroit, MI 48202

Directions

