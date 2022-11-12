Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zo's Good Burger - New Center

review star

No reviews yet

2894 W GRAND BLVD

Detroit, MI 48202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Burger
The Good Burger
Southwest Chicken Wrap

House Burgers

Kafta Burger (Limited Time Only)

Kafta Burger (Limited Time Only)

$7.99

A Beef Kafta Patty on Sesame Bun, Topped with Jalapenos, Fresh Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Our House Made Tahini Aioli.

Kafta Sliders (Limited Time Only)

$8.99

(3) 2oz Beef Kafta Blend Patties, Topped with Jalapenos, Fresh Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Our House Made Tahini Aioli.

The Good Burger

The Good Burger

$8.99

Pretzel Bun, Topped with Cheese Sticks, American Cheese, Onion Rings and Good Burger Sauce

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$8.99

Brioche Bun, Topped with Swiss Cheese, Turkey Bacon, Onion Rings, Sweet BBq Sauce and Mayo

Lebanese Burger

Lebanese Burger

$7.99

Sesame Bun, Packed with Coleslaw, American Cheese, Fries and Ketchup

Mushroom Onion Swiss

Mushroom Onion Swiss

$7.99

Brioche Bun, Topped with Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions and Mushrooms, Ketchup and Mayo

Southwest Burger

Southwest Burger

$7.99

Bricohe Bun, Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Fried Jalapeno, Hot Sauce, Ketchup and Mayo

Chipotle Black Bean

Chipotle Black Bean

$8.99

Brioche Bun, Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Pickles and Good Burger Sauce

Sliders

Sliders

$9.99

(3) 2oz Beef Patties, Topped with American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Pickles and Secret Sauce

Food Truck Chicken Sandwhich

Food Truck Chicken Sandwhich

$8.99

Fried Chicken Breast on a Brioche Bun, Topped with Coleslaw, Pickles, and Good Burger Sauce.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

BYOB

Beef Burger

Beef Burger

$5.99
Crispy Chicken Burger

Crispy Chicken Burger

$7.49
Grilled Chicken Burger

Grilled Chicken Burger

$8.49

Wraps

Original Chicken Wrap

Original Chicken Wrap

$7.99

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Mayo

Southwest Chicken Wrap

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Pepper Jack Cheese, Fried Jalapeno, Hot Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Mayo

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.99

American Cheese, Turkey Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Ranch and Mayo

Black Bean Veggie Wrap

Black Bean Veggie Wrap

$8.99

Swiss Cheese, grilled Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Good Burger Sauce

Finger Foods

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$4.99
Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99
Mac N Cheese Bites

Mac N Cheese Bites

$5.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99
Side Fries

Side Fries

$2.99
Large Fries

Large Fries

$5.79
Chicken Nuggets (10pc)

Chicken Nuggets (10pc)

$5.19
Chicken Strips (3pc)

Chicken Strips (3pc)

$5.99

BYOF

Build Your Own Fries

Build Your Own Fries

$5.79

SAUCES & SIDES

Side of Sauce

Side of Sauce

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$1.79
Cheese Sauce

Cheese Sauce

$1.79

Kids Menu

Kids Beef Burger

$4.29

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.59

Bottled Water

$1.49

Pepsi

$2.15

Diet Pepsi

$2.15

Mountain Dew

$2.15

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$5.49

Strawberry Shake

$5.49

Chocolate Shake

$5.49

Oreo Shake

$5.49

Pumpkin Spice

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2894 W GRAND BLVD, Detroit, MI 48202

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Supino Pizzeria - New Center
orange starNo Reviews
6519 Woodward Ave. Detroit, MI 48202
View restaurantnext
Baobab Fare
orange starNo Reviews
6568 Woodward Avenue Detroit, MI 48202
View restaurantnext
COUS COUS CUISINE
orange starNo Reviews
8295 Oakland Avenue Detroit, MI 48211
View restaurantnext
The Potato Place
orange starNo Reviews
107 W Warren Ave Detroit, MI 48201
View restaurantnext
Supercrisp - 4830 Cass Ave. Suite C
orange starNo Reviews
4830 Cass Ave Detroit, MI 48201
View restaurantnext
ima - Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
4870 Cass Ave Detroit, MI 48201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Detroit

Slows BarBQ Corktown - 2138 MICHIGAN AVE
orange star4.9 • 11,406
2138 MICHIGAN AVE DETROIT, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob
orange star4.3 • 4,553
17101 East Warren Ave. Detroit, MI 48224
View restaurantnext
Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit
orange star4.5 • 2,862
4000 Livernois Ave Detroit, MI 48210
View restaurantnext
SavannahBlue
orange star4.1 • 2,644
1431 Times Square Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Eastern Market
orange star4.6 • 2,490
2501 Russell Street Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
McShane's
orange star4.4 • 2,347
1460 Michigan Ave Detroit, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Detroit
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dearborn
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Grosse Pointe
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston