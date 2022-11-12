Restaurant header imageView gallery

COUS COUS CUISINE

No reviews yet

8295 Oakland Avenue

Detroit, MI 48211

Order Again

Test

YO-YO DONUT

$8.00+

FreakASay

$5.00+

Mini bun like sandwiches

Wing Dings

$1.30+

LEBLABI

$4.50+

Soup

Crepe Suzette

$12.00

Turkish Coffee

$5.00+

Green Tea w mint

$5.00+

filo fingers

$7.00+

Radish Salata

$7.00

Food

Burak ( Spinach Pie )

$5.00

Spinach Pie

Tunis Beef Sliders W/ Fries

$9.00+

Tunis Beef Sliders w Fries

Tunis Sausage

$7.00

Chicken Partha Wrap

$8.00+

Chicken Partha Wrap

Steak Fajita Partha

$8.00+

Loaded Truffle Fries

$8.00+

Drinks

Water

$2.00+

Soda

$2.00

Hot Green Tea W/ Mint

$4.00+

Hot Green Tea W/ Mint

Turkish Coffee

$4.00

Smoothie

$5.00+

Sides

Veggie Barley Soup

$5.00

Chicken Barley soup

$6.00

Fries

$4.00+

Extra Tunis Beef Slider

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to Cous Cous Cuisine™, where extravagant flavors meet Eco-friendly principles. Come have a taste of our North African, Mediterranean & Parisian Cuisine

8295 Oakland Avenue, Detroit, MI 48211

