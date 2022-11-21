Restaurant header imageView gallery

Double-A Cafe

1 All American Way

Fort Bragg, NC 28307

Popular Items

Purple Heart Quesadilla
West Point
Nijmegen

Sandwiches

BLT

$5.50

A BLT with your choice of bread

Toasty Melt

$4.80

Swiss, provolone on your choice of wheat, white or rye artisan bread

Annapolis

$9.00

Our grandmother's secret tuna recipe with tomato, swiss or pepper jack

Full Stack

$11.50

Bacon, ham, turkey, spring mix tomato & swiss cheese are all double stacked

St. Mihiel

$8.00

Your choice of bread with roast beef, sauerkraut smother in 1000 island dressing.

Nijmegen

$9.50

Your choice of bread with chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing.

West Point

$9.00

Brioche bun smothered in honey mustard with chicken, bacon, spring mix & pepper jack cheese

Baghdad

$8.00

Your choice of bread with turkey, bacon & guacmole

Purple Heart Quesadilla

$8.00

A scrumptious blend of avocado, chicken, and splash of lemon with cheddar, and Monterey cheese blend on a flour, wheat, spinach, or tomato & basil wrap.

Veterans Quesadilla

$7.00

A scrumptious blend of avocado, green peppers, red onions splash of lemon & topped with cheddar and Monterey cheese blend on a flour, wheat, spinach, or tomato & basil wrap.

Yellow Ribbon Quesadilla

$5.00

A cheesy blend of cheddar and Monterey cheese blend on a flour tourtilla, wheat, spinach, or tomato & basil wrap.

Bagels

Plain

$2.50

Cinnamon Raisin

$2.50

Everything

$2.50

Blueberry

$2.50

Breakfast

Double A Power Bowl

$6.50

A breakfast portion of eggs, sausage, and bacon, with grilled green peppers & onions topped with cheddar cheese & spicy chipotle

Breakfast Biscuit

$5.00

2 eggs, 2 oz bacon or sasuage, Swiss Cheese & a Southern Biscuit

Breakfast Bagel

$5.50

Mammoth Biscuit

$5.25

Buttermilk biscuit with sausage, egg & bacon topped with swiss cheese

Southern Breakfast Grits

$6.50Out of stock

Southern-style grits, bacon,sausage, egg & cheese

Sausage Biscuit

$2.75

Buttermilk biscuit with sausage

Salads

Build Your Own Salad

$5.00

Comes with Spring Mix, Tomato, Red Onion & Dressing

Cold Drinks

Iced Coffee

$2.75+

Iced Cafe Latte

$4.20+

Iced Cappuccino

$4.15+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.65+

Iced White Mocha

$4.45+

Iced Mocha

$4.40+

Mocha Frappe

$4.40+

White Mocha Frappe

$4.45+

Protein Shake

$5.05+

Iced Americano

$2.40+

Iced Redeye

$3.25+

Lotus w/ Club Soda

$5.00

Lotus Whipped

$5.50

Chips

Cheetos - Crunchy

$1.40Out of stock

Sun Chips - Cheddar

$1.40

Doritos - Nacho

$1.40

Doritos - Cool Ranch

$1.40Out of stock

Fritos - Regular

$1.40

Miss Vickie - Jalapeno

$1.40

Miss Vickie - Salt & Vinegar

$1.40

Miss Vickie - BBQ

$1.40

Miss Vickie - Sea Salt

$1.40

Pepsi Drinks

Pepsi

$2.15

Diet Pepsi

$2.15

Pepsi Zero

$2.15

Mountain Dew

$2.15

Diet Mtn Dew

$2.15

Mtn Dew Code Red

$2.15

Mountain Dew Seasonal

$2.15

Ginger Ale

$2.15

Sierra Mist

$2.15

Aquafina Water

$1.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.89

Gatorade Fierce Grape

$2.35

Gatorade Glacier Cherry

$2.35

Gatorade Glacier Freeze

$2.35

Sunkist

$2.15

Sunkist grape

$2.15

Gatorade Glacier Zero

$2.35

Gatorade Orange

$2.35

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.35

Mountain Dew Spark

$2.15

Mountain Dew Spark Zero

$2.15

Cran Grape Ocean Spray

$2.99

Tea Unsweet

$2.25

Gatorlyte

$3.50

Energy Drinks

Bang Bangster Bry

$2.99

Bang Black Cherry & Vanilla

$2.99

Bang Blue Razz

$2.99

Bang Cherry Blade Lemonade

$2.99

Bang Georgia Peach Tea

$2.99

Bang Key Lime Pie

$2.99

Bang Lemon Drop

$2.99

Bang Peach Mango

$2.99

Bang Pina Colata

$2.99

Bang Power Punch

$2.99Out of stock

Bang Purple Haze

$2.99

Bang Radical Skidattle

$2.99

Bang Rainbow Unicorn

$2.99

Bang Star Blast

$2.99

Bang Strawberry

$2.99

Rockstar Original

$2.99

Bang Watermelon

$2.99

Bang Grape

$2.99Out of stock

Rockstar Punched

$2.99

Bang Sweet Tea

$2.99

Rockstar Zero Silver Ice

$2.99

Celsius

Sparkling Orange

$2.99

Fuji Apple Pear

$2.99

Kiwi Guava

$2.99

Watermelon

$2.99

Raspberry Acai Green Tea

$2.99

Peach Mango

$2.99

Protein

Ham

$2.00

Chicken

$2.75

Turkey

$2.25

Bacon

$1.50

Egg

$1.00

Sausage

$1.20

Fruits & Veg

Tomato Add

$0.75

Avocado Slices Add

$1.50

Apple Slices Add

$0.50

Pear Slices Add

$0.50

Green Peppers Add

$0.75

Red Onion Add

$0.25

Carrots Add

$0.50

Pickles Add

$0.50

Banana Peppers Add

$0.50

Jalapeno Add

$0.50

Guacmole Add

$1.75

Dressing & Sauce

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Ketchup

$0.25

Mustard

$0.25

Mayo

$0.25

Spicy Chipotle

$0.50

Raspberry Peach (light spice)

$0.50

Cheese

Whipped Goat Cheese

$0.75

Pepperjack

$0.36

Whipped Cream Cheese

$0.50

Shredded Cheddar Blend

$0.50

Bread

White

Wheat

Rye

Tomato & Basil Wrap

Spinach Wrap

Wheat Wrap

White Tortilla Wrap

Brioche Bun

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
****Restricted to 82nd Airborne Personnel Only****

1 All American Way, Fort Bragg, NC 28307

Directions

