Kilroy's Cafe "Marshall Hall ONLY"

Knox Street

Fort Bragg, NC 28307

Popular Items

BLT
Purple Heart Quesadilla
Chili (GF)

Breakfast

Wraps

Rise & Shine Wrap (Lower Price)

$5.95

Fresh arugula, bacon, and eggs topped with a sweet and savory raspberry amaretto jam all rolled into a wrap of your choosing.

0600 Wrap (Lower Price)

$5.95

Ham complemented with avocado, egg, and arugula.

Fall Berry Parfait

$5.00

Yogurt with apples, blueberries, pears and cranberries, topped with candied pecans.

Blueberry Parfait

$5.00

Bagel

Sunrise Bagel

$4.80

A Brooklyn bagel with egg & swiss cheese topped with raspberry amaretto jam.

Southern Style Bagel

$5.25

A Brooklyn bagel with Ham or Turkey, swiss cheese, and sausage.

Plain Jane Bagel

$2.50

Additional toppings include Seasonal Jam, Cream Cheese, Strawberry Cream Cheese, swiss, provolone & pepperjack

Biscuits n Such

Mammoth Biscuit

$5.25

Buttermilk biscuit with sausage, egg & bacon topped with swiss cheese

Reveille Biscuit (Lower Price)

$4.00

Buttermilk Biscuit with sausage & egg

Biscuits N Gravy (Lower Prcie)

$4.00

Biscuits & light sausage gravy

Southern Breakfast Grits

$6.50

Southern style grits, bacon, sausage & egg

Jelly Biscuit

$1.75

Choice of Jelly

Sausage Biscuit

$2.75

Buttermilk biscuit with sausage

Biscuit & Gravy 1/2

$2.99

Power Bowl

$6.50

A breakfast portion of eggs, sausage, and bacon with grilled green peppers & onion topped with cheddar cheese.

Grits

$3.00

Hashbrowns

$1.50

Roasted Potatoes Side

$2.00

Yorktown

$6.00

English muffin with egg, steak, cheddar cheese and a light raspberry jam.

Yuma

$5.25

English muffin with avocado and cast iron skillet scrambled egg.

Breakfast Combos

Power Bowl Meal

$9.70

A breakfast portion of eggs, sausage, and bacon with grilled green peppers & onion topped with cheddar cheese.

Sunrise Bagel Meal

$8.25

A Brooklyn bagel with egg & swiss cheese topped with raspberry amaretto jam.

Southern Style Bagel Meal

$8.55

A Brooklyn bagel with Ham or Turkey, swiss cheese, and sausage.

Rise & Shine Wrap Meal

$9.25

Fresh arugula, bacon, and eggs topped with a sweet and savory raspberry amaretto jam all rolled into a wrap of your choosing.

0600 Wrap Meal

$9.25

Ham complemented with avocado, egg, and arugula.

Mammoth Biscuit Meal

$8.75

Buttermilk biscuit with sausage, egg & bacon topped with swiss cheese

Reveille Biscuit Meal

$7.50

Buttermilk Biscuit with sausage & egg

Biscuits N Gravy Meal

$7.50

Biscuits & light sausage gravy

Biscuit & Gravy 1/2 Meal

$6.50

Southern Breakfast Grits Meal

$9.75

Southern style grits, bacon, sausage & egg

Sausage Biscuit Meal

$6.25

Buttermilk biscuit with sausage

Yuma (NEW)

$9.25

English muffin with avocado and cast iron skillet scrambled egg.

Yorktown (NEW)

$8.55

English muffin with egg, steak, cheddar cheese and a light raspberry jam.

Lunch

Sandwiches

We are making every effort to control pricing during historic inflation. Until our raw ingredient prices come down from our suppliers, we encourage you to use our rewards program to redeem your accrued rewards.

Womack

$9.50

Turkey, sliced apple, arugula, Roasted Raspberry, honey mustard, sliced pear, bacon. Wheat, White, Rye, Spinach Wrap, Wheat Wrap

AH-64 Apache

$11.50

Chicken, bacon, mild spicy chipotle sauce, red onion, pepper jack cheese, spring mix or arugula, tomato, with choice of rye, wheat.

AC-130

$9.50

Roast beef, red onion, Aioli Sriracha horseradish sauce, arugula with swiss or pepper jack cheese on your choice of White, Wheat, Rye, Spinach Wrap, Tomato & Basil Wrap, Wheat Wrap

The Annapolis

$9.00

Seasoned tuna, tomato, swiss or pepperjack cheese on white, wheat, rye, tomato & basil wrap, spinach wrap, wheat wrap

West Point

$9.00

Bianco bun smothered in a champagne garlic honey mustard with chicken, bacon, arugula & pepperjack cheese.

Fort Polk

$8.00

Cajun seasoned chicken on a bianco bun with arugula, tomato & champagne honey mustard sauce.

Philly

$9.50

Southwest

$8.00

Bianco bun with homemade southwest sauce, chicken, more southwest sauce, tortilla chips and pepper jack cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

Balsamic Chicken

$9.00

Everything Tuna Bagel

$8.00

Salads

1/2 Salads- 1 large packet of dressing Full Salads- 2 large packets of dressing Ranch- 1/2 receives three, full receives 6. Additional dressings are .50 ea

House

$7.00

Romaine and Iceberg lettuce mix, tomato, Monterey & Cheddar blend, croutons, red onion, carrots

Three Meat

$10.50

Romaine and Iceberg lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, Monterey & Cheddar blend, ham, turkey

1/2 House

$5.50

Romaine and Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Monterey & Cheddar blend, croutons, red onion, carrots. One half our standard size.

1/2 Three Meat

$8.50

Romaine and Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Monterey & Cheddar blend, Monterey & Cheddar blend, ham, turkey. One half our standard size.

Fall Harvest

$8.00

Romaine & iceberg lettuce tossed in a rich apple maple balsamic vinaigrette with apples, cranberries, asiago cheese, pumpkin seeds all topped with candied pecans.

Soups

Broc & Cheese

$5.75Out of stock

12oz Cup of Soup

Chili (GF)

$7.50

Chili with meat and creamy, full-bodied gravy. . Contains kidney beans.

Chicken Tortilla

$6.00

12oz Cup of Soup

Minestrone

$6.00Out of stock

12oz Cup of Soup

Creamy Potato Bacon

$6.00

12oz Cup of Soup

Minestrone

$6.00Out of stock

Basics

BLT

$5.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on your choice of Artisan wheat, white or rye bread

Full Stack

$11.50

Bacon, ham, turkey, spring mix, tomato, swiss cheese all double stacked.

Toasty Melt

$4.80

Swiss, provolone on your choice of wheat, white or rye artisan bread

Veggie Lovers

$5.75

Spring mix or arugula, tomato, red onion, green peppers, sliced avocado, swiss cheese on white, wheat, rye, spinach or wheat wrap

Hot Ham N' Cheese

$6.00

Chips

Cheetos - Crunchy

$1.40Out of stock

Doritos - Nacho

$1.40

Doritos - Cool Ranch

$1.40Out of stock

Miss Vickie - Jalapeño

$1.40

Miss Vickie - Salt & Vinegar

$1.40

Miss Vickie - BBQ

$1.40

Miss Vickie - Sea Salt

$1.40

Sun Chips- Harvest Cheddar

$1.40

Sun Chips- Garden Salsa

$1.40

Cookies

Coffe Cake

$3.25

Brownie

$2.50

Biscotti

$1.25

Salted Chocolate Chunk

$2.50

Knox A Dillas "Quesadillas"

BOBO 15% OFF

Purple Heart Quesadilla

$8.00

A scrumptious blend of Cajun chicken spices with avocado, Monterey cheddar blend cheese.

Veteran's Quesadilla

$7.00

A scrumptious blend of avocado, green peppers, red onions & topped with cheddar and monterey cheese blend on a flour, wheat, spinach, or tomato & basil wrap.

Yellow Ribbon Quesadilla

$9.50

A tomato and basil tortilla loaded with Philly meat, cheddar and monterey cheese, onion, green peppers, Cajun seasoning with sour cream.

Parfait

Fall Berry Parfait

$5.00

Yogurt with apples, blueberries, pears and cranberries, topped with candied pecans.

Drinks

Coke

$2.15

Sweet Tea (on coffee)

$1.25+

Pepsi

$2.15

Cherry Pepsi

$2.15

Diet Pepsi

$2.15

Aquafina Water

$1.87

Mountain Dew

$2.15

Diet Mtn Dew

$2.15

Mountain Dew Code Red

$2.15

Mountain Dew Seasonal

$2.15

Sunkist Orange

$2.15

Sunkist Grape

$2.15

Sierra Mist

$2.15

Ginger Ale

$2.15

Apple Juice

$2.89

Orange Juice

$2.89

Cran-Grape Juice

$2.89

Grapefruit Juice

$2.89

Lemonade

$2.15

Cup Of Ice

$0.50

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Lipton Green Tea

$2.15

GatorLyte Orange

$3.50

GatorLyte Strawberry Kiwi

$3.50

Gatorade Fierce Grape

$2.25

Gatorade Lemon-Lime

$2.25

Gatorade Frost Glacier Freeze

$2.25

Celsius

$2.99

Rockstar Original

$2.99

Evian Water

$2.25

Lifewater

$2.25

Orange Juice House

$2.15

Monster

$2.99

Catering

Fort Polk Lunch Box Conference

$10.00

West Point Lunch Box Conference

$11.50

Ham & Cheddar Lunch Box Conference

$8.75

Turkey & Chedddar Conferrence

$8.50

BLT Lunch Box Conference

$8.50

1/2 House Salad Lunch Box Conference

$8.00

Misc

Protein

Bacon Add

$1.25

Country Ham Add

$2.00Out of stock

Sausage Add

$1.20

Chicken Add

$2.75

Ham Add

$2.00

Roast Beef Add

$2.46

Tuna Add

$2.00

Turkey Add

$2.00

Egg Add

$1.00

Fruits & Veg

Apple Slices Add

$0.40

Arugula Add

$1.00

Avocado Add

$1.50

Carrots Add

$0.50

Cranberries Add

$0.74

Croutons Add

$0.66

Granola Add

$0.66

Greek Yogurt Add

$0.66

Green Pepper Add

$0.88

Jalapeno Add

$0.50

Pumpkin Seed Add

$0.86

Red Onion Add

$0.24

Sliced Pear Add

$0.34

Fruit

$1.50

Tomato Slice Add

$0.25

Shredded Lettuce Add

$0.50

Romaine Lettuce Add

$0.50

Arugula Add

$0.50

Iceberg Lettuce Add

$0.50

Dressing & Sauce

Spicy Chipotle Sauce Add

$0.50

2000 Island Add

$0.50

Honey Dijon Add

$0.25

Honey Mustard Salad Dressing Add

$0.50

Ranch Dressing Add

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette Add

$0.50

Seasonal Jam Add

$0.61

Siracha Aioli Sauce Add

$0.50

Syrup

$0.25

Grape Jelly Add

$0.15

Strawberry Jelly Add

$0.15

Sour Cream Add

$0.50

Cheese

Swiss Add

$0.48

Asiago Add

$0.62

Cream Cheese Add

$0.42

Strawberry Cream Cheese Add

$0.42

Greek Yogurt Add

$0.66

Pepperjack Add

$0.36

Goat Cheese Add

$0.50Out of stock

Cheddar Add

$0.36

Bread

White Bread Add

$1.00

Wheat Bread Add

$1.25

Sourdough Bread Add

$1.25

Flour Wrap Add

$1.00

Spinach Wrap Add

$1.25Out of stock

Wheat Wrap Add

$1.25

Biscuit

$1.25

Kilroy's Coffee

Cold Drinks

Coffee

$3.10+

Typically Iced

Cafe Latte

$4.45+

Espresso with steamed milk 1 shot for small 2 shots for 16 & 24oz

Cappuccino

$4.45+

Espresso with steamed milk and foam 1 shot for small 2 shots for 16 & 24oz

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

Vanilla,caramel, milk, shots on top then caramel drizzle on top. One shot for 16oz Two shots for 24oz

Cafe Mocha

$4.95+

Espresso, chocolate, steamed milk One shot for 16oz Two shots for 24oz

White Choclate Mocha

$5.10+

Espresso, white chocolate, steamed milk One shot for 16oz Two shots for 24oz

Chai Tea Latte

$4.75+

Half Chai, half milk

Mocha Frappe

$4.95+

Coffee, espresso powder with milk, and additional flavor

White Mocha Frappe

$4.95+

Coffee, espresso with milk and flavor

Cup of ice

$0.50

Cup of Milk

$2.50

Cup of Almond Milk

$2.50

Red Bull Spritzer

$3.25

Cookies

Cookie 1

$1.25

Espresso & Hot Coffee

Coffee with two-shot of espresso

Kilroy's Special Blend

$2.55+

Kilroy's Dark Roast

$2.60+

Americano

$2.85+

Two shots for small Three shots for medium Four shots for large

Cafe Au Lait

$4.45+

Half brewed coffee, half steamed milk

Cafe Latte

$4.45+

Espresso, steamed half & half One shot for small Two shots for medium Three shots for large

Cafe Mocha

$4.95+

Espresso, chocolate, steamed milk One shote for small Two shots for medium Three shots for large

Cappuccino

$4.45+

Espresso, chocolate, steamed milk One shot for small Two shots for medium Three shots for large

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

Vanilla,caramel, milk, shots on top then caramel drizzle on top One shot for small Two shots for medium Three shots for large

Espresso

$2.75+

Hot Cocoa

$4.00+

Vanilla,chocolate, steamed milk

Hot Caramel

$4.00+

vanilla,caramel, steamed milk

White Mocha

$4.95+

espresso, white chocolate, steamed milk One shot for small Two shots for medium Three shots for large

Chai Tea Latte

$4.80+

Half milk, half chai

Special Blend Refill

$1.35

Red Eye

$3.70+

Brewed coffee with one shot of espresso

Black Eye

$4.99

Seasonals

Christmas Gingerbread

$4.95+

Holiday Cheer White Mocha

$4.95+

Winter Log Cabin

$4.95+

Carolina Orange

$4.95+

Georgian

$4.95+

Lavender Honey

$4.95+

Sunshine Kisses

$5.60

Red lotus with lemonade, a splash off club soda and sun-drenched kisses

Tropical Sunshine

$5.60

White Lotus with super cream, blended with coconut and vanilla.

Sea Breeze

$5.60

Lotus natural energy with lavender and peach topped with a splash of club soda.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.60

Pumpkin Harvest

$5.60

London Fall

$5.60

Caramel Flan Latte

$5.60

Churro Mocha

$5.60

Smoothies

Strawberry Twist

$4.95+

Typically Frozen

Tropical Mango

$4.95+

Typically Frozen

Wild Berry Blast

$4.95+

Typically Frozen

Sweet Peach

$4.95+

Typically Frozen

Blueberry Pomegranate

$4.95+Out of stock

Tea

Tazo Tea

$2.25+

Tazo Tea (Packet Only)

$1.00

Iced Tea

$1.25+

London Fog

$2.75+

Lotus Energy

Energy Whips

$5.00+

Lotus Flavors

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:01 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:01 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:01 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:01 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:01 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
A unique twist of a casual bistro turned quick service, created by a local family and is a local, small business. We take pride in serving fresh and top-quality ingredients. NEW HOURS M-F 0700-1500

Knox Street, Fort Bragg, NC 28307

