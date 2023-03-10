- Home
Kilroy's Cafe "Marshall Hall ONLY"
No reviews yet
Knox Street
Fort Bragg, NC 28307
Popular Items
Breakfast
Wraps
Rise & Shine Wrap (Lower Price)
Fresh arugula, bacon, and eggs topped with a sweet and savory raspberry amaretto jam all rolled into a wrap of your choosing.
0600 Wrap (Lower Price)
Ham complemented with avocado, egg, and arugula.
Fall Berry Parfait
Yogurt with apples, blueberries, pears and cranberries, topped with candied pecans.
Blueberry Parfait
Bagel
Sunrise Bagel
A Brooklyn bagel with egg & swiss cheese topped with raspberry amaretto jam.
Southern Style Bagel
A Brooklyn bagel with Ham or Turkey, swiss cheese, and sausage.
Plain Jane Bagel
Additional toppings include Seasonal Jam, Cream Cheese, Strawberry Cream Cheese, swiss, provolone & pepperjack
Biscuits n Such
Mammoth Biscuit
Buttermilk biscuit with sausage, egg & bacon topped with swiss cheese
Reveille Biscuit (Lower Price)
Buttermilk Biscuit with sausage & egg
Biscuits N Gravy (Lower Prcie)
Biscuits & light sausage gravy
Southern Breakfast Grits
Southern style grits, bacon, sausage & egg
Jelly Biscuit
Choice of Jelly
Sausage Biscuit
Buttermilk biscuit with sausage
Biscuit & Gravy 1/2
Power Bowl
A breakfast portion of eggs, sausage, and bacon with grilled green peppers & onion topped with cheddar cheese.
Grits
Hashbrowns
Roasted Potatoes Side
Yorktown
English muffin with egg, steak, cheddar cheese and a light raspberry jam.
Yuma
English muffin with avocado and cast iron skillet scrambled egg.
Breakfast Combos
Power Bowl Meal
A breakfast portion of eggs, sausage, and bacon with grilled green peppers & onion topped with cheddar cheese.
Sunrise Bagel Meal
A Brooklyn bagel with egg & swiss cheese topped with raspberry amaretto jam.
Southern Style Bagel Meal
A Brooklyn bagel with Ham or Turkey, swiss cheese, and sausage.
Rise & Shine Wrap Meal
Fresh arugula, bacon, and eggs topped with a sweet and savory raspberry amaretto jam all rolled into a wrap of your choosing.
0600 Wrap Meal
Ham complemented with avocado, egg, and arugula.
Mammoth Biscuit Meal
Buttermilk biscuit with sausage, egg & bacon topped with swiss cheese
Reveille Biscuit Meal
Buttermilk Biscuit with sausage & egg
Biscuits N Gravy Meal
Biscuits & light sausage gravy
Biscuit & Gravy 1/2 Meal
Southern Breakfast Grits Meal
Southern style grits, bacon, sausage & egg
Sausage Biscuit Meal
Buttermilk biscuit with sausage
Yuma (NEW)
English muffin with avocado and cast iron skillet scrambled egg.
Yorktown (NEW)
English muffin with egg, steak, cheddar cheese and a light raspberry jam.
Lunch
Sandwiches
Womack
Turkey, sliced apple, arugula, Roasted Raspberry, honey mustard, sliced pear, bacon. Wheat, White, Rye, Spinach Wrap, Wheat Wrap
AH-64 Apache
Chicken, bacon, mild spicy chipotle sauce, red onion, pepper jack cheese, spring mix or arugula, tomato, with choice of rye, wheat.
AC-130
Roast beef, red onion, Aioli Sriracha horseradish sauce, arugula with swiss or pepper jack cheese on your choice of White, Wheat, Rye, Spinach Wrap, Tomato & Basil Wrap, Wheat Wrap
The Annapolis
Seasoned tuna, tomato, swiss or pepperjack cheese on white, wheat, rye, tomato & basil wrap, spinach wrap, wheat wrap
West Point
Bianco bun smothered in a champagne garlic honey mustard with chicken, bacon, arugula & pepperjack cheese.
Fort Polk
Cajun seasoned chicken on a bianco bun with arugula, tomato & champagne honey mustard sauce.
Philly
Southwest
Bianco bun with homemade southwest sauce, chicken, more southwest sauce, tortilla chips and pepper jack cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
Balsamic Chicken
Everything Tuna Bagel
Salads
House
Romaine and Iceberg lettuce mix, tomato, Monterey & Cheddar blend, croutons, red onion, carrots
Three Meat
Romaine and Iceberg lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, Monterey & Cheddar blend, ham, turkey
1/2 House
Romaine and Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Monterey & Cheddar blend, croutons, red onion, carrots. One half our standard size.
1/2 Three Meat
Romaine and Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Monterey & Cheddar blend, Monterey & Cheddar blend, ham, turkey. One half our standard size.
Fall Harvest
Romaine & iceberg lettuce tossed in a rich apple maple balsamic vinaigrette with apples, cranberries, asiago cheese, pumpkin seeds all topped with candied pecans.
Soups
Basics
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on your choice of Artisan wheat, white or rye bread
Full Stack
Bacon, ham, turkey, spring mix, tomato, swiss cheese all double stacked.
Toasty Melt
Swiss, provolone on your choice of wheat, white or rye artisan bread
Veggie Lovers
Spring mix or arugula, tomato, red onion, green peppers, sliced avocado, swiss cheese on white, wheat, rye, spinach or wheat wrap
Hot Ham N' Cheese
Chips
Knox A Dillas "Quesadillas"
Purple Heart Quesadilla
A scrumptious blend of Cajun chicken spices with avocado, Monterey cheddar blend cheese.
Veteran's Quesadilla
A scrumptious blend of avocado, green peppers, red onions & topped with cheddar and monterey cheese blend on a flour, wheat, spinach, or tomato & basil wrap.
Yellow Ribbon Quesadilla
A tomato and basil tortilla loaded with Philly meat, cheddar and monterey cheese, onion, green peppers, Cajun seasoning with sour cream.
Parfait
Drinks
Coke
Sweet Tea (on coffee)
Pepsi
Cherry Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Aquafina Water
Mountain Dew
Diet Mtn Dew
Mountain Dew Code Red
Mountain Dew Seasonal
Sunkist Orange
Sunkist Grape
Sierra Mist
Ginger Ale
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Cran-Grape Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Lemonade
Cup Of Ice
Sweet Tea
Lipton Green Tea
GatorLyte Orange
GatorLyte Strawberry Kiwi
Gatorade Fierce Grape
Gatorade Lemon-Lime
Gatorade Frost Glacier Freeze
Celsius
Rockstar Original
Evian Water
Lifewater
Orange Juice House
Monster
Misc
Protein
Fruits & Veg
Apple Slices Add
Arugula Add
Avocado Add
Carrots Add
Cranberries Add
Croutons Add
Granola Add
Greek Yogurt Add
Green Pepper Add
Jalapeno Add
Pumpkin Seed Add
Red Onion Add
Sliced Pear Add
Fruit
Tomato Slice Add
Shredded Lettuce Add
Romaine Lettuce Add
Arugula Add
Iceberg Lettuce Add
Dressing & Sauce
Cheese
Bread
Kilroy's Coffee
Cold Drinks
Coffee
Typically Iced
Cafe Latte
Espresso with steamed milk 1 shot for small 2 shots for 16 & 24oz
Cappuccino
Espresso with steamed milk and foam 1 shot for small 2 shots for 16 & 24oz
Caramel Macchiato
Vanilla,caramel, milk, shots on top then caramel drizzle on top. One shot for 16oz Two shots for 24oz
Cafe Mocha
Espresso, chocolate, steamed milk One shot for 16oz Two shots for 24oz
White Choclate Mocha
Espresso, white chocolate, steamed milk One shot for 16oz Two shots for 24oz
Chai Tea Latte
Half Chai, half milk
Mocha Frappe
Coffee, espresso powder with milk, and additional flavor
White Mocha Frappe
Coffee, espresso with milk and flavor
Cup of ice
Cup of Milk
Cup of Almond Milk
Red Bull Spritzer
Cookies
Espresso & Hot Coffee
Kilroy's Special Blend
Kilroy's Dark Roast
Americano
Two shots for small Three shots for medium Four shots for large
Cafe Au Lait
Half brewed coffee, half steamed milk
Cafe Latte
Espresso, steamed half & half One shot for small Two shots for medium Three shots for large
Cafe Mocha
Espresso, chocolate, steamed milk One shote for small Two shots for medium Three shots for large
Cappuccino
Espresso, chocolate, steamed milk One shot for small Two shots for medium Three shots for large
Caramel Macchiato
Vanilla,caramel, milk, shots on top then caramel drizzle on top One shot for small Two shots for medium Three shots for large
Espresso
Hot Cocoa
Vanilla,chocolate, steamed milk
Hot Caramel
vanilla,caramel, steamed milk
White Mocha
espresso, white chocolate, steamed milk One shot for small Two shots for medium Three shots for large
Chai Tea Latte
Half milk, half chai
Special Blend Refill
Red Eye
Brewed coffee with one shot of espresso
Black Eye
Seasonals
Christmas Gingerbread
Holiday Cheer White Mocha
Winter Log Cabin
Carolina Orange
Georgian
Lavender Honey
Sunshine Kisses
Red lotus with lemonade, a splash off club soda and sun-drenched kisses
Tropical Sunshine
White Lotus with super cream, blended with coconut and vanilla.
Sea Breeze
Lotus natural energy with lavender and peach topped with a splash of club soda.
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Pumpkin Harvest
London Fall
Caramel Flan Latte
Churro Mocha
Smoothies
Lotus Energy
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:01 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:01 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:01 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:01 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:01 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
A unique twist of a casual bistro turned quick service, created by a local family and is a local, small business. We take pride in serving fresh and top-quality ingredients. NEW HOURS M-F 0700-1500
Knox Street, Fort Bragg, NC 28307