Fort Bragg restaurants you'll love
Must-try Fort Bragg restaurants
More about Kilroy's Cafe
Kilroy's Cafe
Knox Street, Fort Bragg
|Popular items
|Abrams
|$10.00
Ham, spicy jam, arugula, whipped goat cheese, tomato with pepper jack with choice of rye, wheat, white, spinach wrap, wheat wrap
|AH-64 Apache
|$11.50
Chicken, bacon, aioli spicy chipotle sauce, red onion, pepper jack cheese, spring mix or arugula, tomato, with choice of rye, wheat.
|Fort Polk
|$8.00
Cajun seasoned chicken on a brioche bun with spring mix, tomato & champagne honey mustard sauce.
More about Kilroy's Coffee
Kilroy's Coffee
4700 Knox Street, Fort Bragg
More about Kilroy's Coffee
Kilroy's Coffee
4700 Knox St building b 8-1808, Fort Bragg