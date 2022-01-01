Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dough Boys Pizza & Mad Anthonys Bar

3 Reviews

$$$

180 Legion Dr

Waynesville, NC 28786

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own **16 Inch**
Weekly Special **16 Inch**
Fries

16" Pizza

Build Your Own **16 Inch**

$16.00

For half toppings, call in 828-246-9249 to place your order.

Weekly Special **16 Inch**

$24.00

Check FB, IG, or the website for this weeks special.

Black Balsam **16 Inch**

$24.00

cupped pepperoni, red onion, jalapeño, goat cheese, balsamic reduction drizzle, topped with fresh parmesan.

Fire on the Mountain **16 Inch**

$23.00

ranch base, seasoned chicken, jalapeño, red onion, blue cheese, topped with buffalo drizzle and fresh parmesan.

Italian Fresco **16 Inch**

$25.00

handmade Italian sausage, red onion, blue cheese, topped with fresh basil, pesto drizzle and fresh parmesan.

Margarita **16 Inch**

$19.00

fresh mozz, fresh basil, topped with fresh parmesan.

Meat Pizza **16 Inch**

$25.00

cupped pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, topped with fresh parmesan.

Spicy Hawaiian **16 Inch**

$21.00

cupped pepperoni, pineapple, jalapeño, topped with fresh parmesan.

Sunburst **16 Inch**

$24.00

ranch base, seasoned chicken, fresh tomato, sun dried tomato, pesto drizzle, topped with fresh parmesan.

Veg **16 Inch**

$24.00

tomato, onion, mushroom, green pepper, banana pepper, topped with fresh parmesan.

Pepperoni Pizza **16 Inch**

$18.00

ole classic pepp!

Cheese Pizza **16 Inch**

$16.00

the authentic way try a new slice is a plain cheese.

Brunch Pizza **16 Inch**

$24.00

10" Pizza

Build Your Own **10 Inch**

$10.00

Weekly Special **10 Inch**

$13.50

Check FB, IG, or the website for this weeks special.

Black Balsam **10 Inch**

$13.50

Fire on the Mountain **10 Inch**

$13.00

ranch base, seasoned chicken, jalapeño, red onion, blue cheese, topped with buffalo drizzle and fresh parmesan.

Italian Fresco **10 Inch**

$14.00

handmade Italian sausage, red onion, blue cheese, topped with fresh basil, pesto drizzle and fresh parmesan.

Margarita **10 Inch**

$11.00

fresh mozz, fresh basil, topped with fresh parmesan.

Meat Pizza **10 Inch**

$14.00

cupped pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, topped with fresh parmesan.

Spicy Hawaiian **10 Inch**

$12.00

cupped pepperoni, pineapple, jalapeño, topped with fresh parmesan.

Sunburst **10 Inch**

$13.50

ranch base, seasoned chicken, fresh tomato, sun dried tomato, pesto drizzle, topped with fresh parmesan.

Veg **10 Inch**

$13.50

tomato, onion, mushroom, green pepper, banana pepper, topped with fresh parmesan.

Pepperoni Pizza **10 Inch**

$11.00

ole classic pepp!

Cheese Pizza **10 Inch**

$10.00

the authentic way try a new slice is a plain cheese.

Brunch Pizza **10 Inch**

$13.50

Cheesy Bread

10 Inch Cheesy Bread

$10.00

14 Inch Cheesy Bread

$14.00

Fried Mozz

Homemade Fried Mozz Cubes

Fried Mozz

$10.00

Fries

mixed basket of seasoned fries

Fries

$6.00

mixed basket of seasoned fries.

Tenders

Tenders

$8.00

breaded crispy chicken tendies

Extras

Ranch

$1.50

housemade ranch - yes it's fire

Bleu Cheese

$1.50

housemade Bleu cheese

Side Of Dry Rub

$1.50

housemade dry rub

Side Of Buffalo

$1.50

housemade buffalo sauce - not too spicy

Side Of Teriyaki Wasabi

$1.50

housemade sauce blend of Teriyaki and Wasabi

Side Of Honey Garlic Sriracha

$1.50

housemade delectable sauce - has more heat than buffalo

Side Of Marinara

$1.50

our housemade pizza sauce

Ketchup

regular ole ketchup

Side Of Garlic Parm

$1.50

Side Of Mad Hot

$1.50

Side Of Celery

Salads

Cleopatra

$12.00

Crisp romaine lettuce with shredded parmesan cheese, ciabatta croutons, baked parmesan crisp - tossed with housemade Caesar dressing.

Get Him to the Greek

$15.00

Mixed greens and iceberg lettuce with fresh buffalo mozz, herbed feta cheese crumbles, banana peppers, kalamata olives, English cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onion, pepperoni, green peppers - tossed in a housemade sundried tomato and feta vinaigrette

Steel Magnolias

$14.00

Mixed greens and romaine lettuce with red onion, grape tomatoes, English cucumbers, candied pecans, goat cheese crumbles, dried cranberries - tossed in a housemade meyer lemon and Dijon vinaigrette

Hocus Pocus

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

180 Legion Dr, Waynesville, NC 28786

Directions

Gallery
Dough Boys Pizza & Mad Anthonys Bar image
Dough Boys Pizza & Mad Anthonys Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bogart's Restaurant & Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
303 S MAIN STREET WAYNESVILLE, NC 28786
View restaurantnext
The Scotsman - 37 Church Street
orange starNo Reviews
37 Church Street Waynesville, NC 28786
View restaurantnext
Singletree
orange starNo Reviews
136 Depot St Waynesville, NC 28786
View restaurantnext
Grebleknud Meat Company
orange starNo Reviews
68 Howell St Waynesville, NC 28786
View restaurantnext
Beach Mountain Diner - 429 Hazelwood Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
429 Hazelwood Ave. Waynesville, NC 28786
View restaurantnext
Big Nick's BBQ - Sylva, NC
orange star4.5 • 92
7 E. Sylva Shopping Center Sylva, NC 28779
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Waynesville

Firefly Taps and Grill - OLD ACCOUNT
orange star4.4 • 993
128 N Main St Waynesville, NC 28786
View restaurantnext
Haywood 209 Cafe
orange star4.6 • 270
3360 Crabtree Rd WAYNESVILLE, NC 28785
View restaurantnext
Bosus Wine Shop - Waynesville NC
orange star5.0 • 11
138 Miller st Waynesville, NC 28786
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Waynesville
Sylva
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Asheville
review star
Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)
Mills River
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Brevard
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
review star
Avg 3.9 (18 restaurants)
Cashiers
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston