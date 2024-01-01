Dough Boys Pizza - Bluffton
1230 May River Rd Suite D
Bluffton, SC 29910
FOOD
BUILD YOUR OWN
- Small Hand Tossed$13.00
Made with our Housemade Dough, stretched thin and hand tossed then topped with Red Sauce and House Blend Cheese....Hand Tossed Crust is our Specialty!
- Small Thin Crust$13.00
Made with House Dough. Dark Brown Edge, for those that like less Dough, Sauce, Cheese and Toppings. Maximum 3 Toppings.....Not available with extra sauce or cheese..... Limited Availability.
- 10 Inch GFREE RED$14.00
10 Inch gluten free pizza crust is made with rice flour, tapioca and potato starches. Topped with red sauce and House blend cheese.
- Small Hand Tossed White$14.00
Our famous hand tossed crust topped with Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese, Crushed Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and House Blend Cheese
- Small Thin White$14.00
Thin to the Edge with a base of Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese, Cushed Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and House Blend Cheese
- 10 Inch GFREE White$15.00
10-inch Gluten Free Crust made with Rice flour, tapioca and potato starch. Topped with Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese, Crushed Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and House Blend Cheese
- Large Hand Tossed$18.00
Made with our Housemade Dough, stretched thin and hand tossed then topped with Red Sauce and House Blend Cheese....Hand Tossed Crust is our Specialty!
- Large Thin Crust$18.00
Made with House Dough. Dark Brown Edge, for those that like less Dough, Sauce, Cheese and Toppings. Maximum 3 Toppings.....Not available with extra sauce or cheese..... Limited Availability.
- Large Hand Tossed White$19.00
Our famous hand tossed crust topped with Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese, Crushed Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and House Blend Cheese
- Large Thin White$19.00
Thin to the Edge with a base of Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese, Cushed Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and House Blend Cheese
- Slice$3.25
SMALL LOCAL LEGEND PIZZA
- Small Jen’s Boom Boom Bbq$18.00
Chicken Cutlet, Red Onion, Bacon, Jalapeno, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese and House Blend Cheese
- Small Ben’s Banging Basil$18.00
Chicken Breast, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Sliced Tomato, Pesto Sauce Base and House Blend Cheese
- Small Boardwalk$17.00
Extra cheese, two layers of pepperoni and red sauce. Don't tell us it's greasy.
- Small Bubba’s Baby$16.00
Extra Sausage, Mushroom, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce
- Small Big Caruna$16.00
Sweet onion, Half Sausage, Half Pepperoni, Red Pepper Flakes, Ricotta, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce
- Small Chicken Bacon Ranch$17.00
Dough Boys Ranch Base, Chicken, Bacon and House blend cheese.
- Small Kyse’s Chicken Parm$15.00
Chicken Cutlet, Parmesan Cheese, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce
- Small Doug’s Big Elvis$18.00
Our Supreme Pizza with Sweet Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Bacon, Pepperoni, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce
- Small GG’s Greek$17.00
Sliced Tomato, Black Olives, Spinach, Banana Peppers, Feta Cheese, House Blend Cheese and Pesto Sauce
- Small Coco’s Hawaiian$17.00
Diced Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Red Sauce and House Blend Cheese
- Small Homey Hot$16.00
Buffalo sauce base with chicken, blue cheese crumbles and house blend cheese
- Small Mag’s Margherita$15.00
Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil, Red Sauce and House Blend Cheese
- Small Mike’s Cheeseburger$18.00
This is One Whopper of a Pizza.... Ground Beef, Bacon, Sweet Onion, Tomato, Pickle, House Blend Cheese and Special Sauce....c'mon you know what the sauce is. Only Available on Hand Tossed
- Small Ollie’s All The Way$20.00
Our Version of the Works! Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Black Olive, Sweet Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce
- Small Rd’s Delight$16.00
Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Chicken, Sausage, Mushroom, Ricotta Cheese, House Blend Cheese.....No Red Sauce
- Small Spring Break Jake$15.00
Our Cheesiest Pizza.....Provolone, Mozzarella, Parmesan and House Blend Cheese
- Small Sissy’s White$15.00
Broccoli, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Ricotta Cheese an House Blend Cheese.....No Red Sauce
- Small Sluckdog’s High Roller$18.00
Our Meat Pizza with Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Meatball, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce
- Small Dough Boys Steak Pizza$20.00
Shaved Ribeye, Tomato, Sweet Onion, House Blend Cheese....Served with Shredded Lettuce and Blue Cheese Dressing.....Not Available as a Half Pizza
- Small Tommy’s Best$16.00
Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Bacon, Spinach, Sliced Tomato, Ricotta Cheese and House Blend Cheese.....No Red Sauce
- Small Kim’s Veggie$16.00
Spinach, Broccoli, Sweet Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce
- Small Fredo's$18.00
Alfredo Base with House Blend Cheese, Chicken, Broccoli, Bacon and Red Onion... No Red Sauce.
LARGE LOCAL LEGEND PIZZA
- Large Jen’s Boom Boom BBQ$25.00
Chicken Cutlet, Red Onion, Jalapeno Peppers, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, House Blend Cheese and BBQ SAUCE
- Large Ben’s Banging Basil$25.00
Chicken, Red Onion, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil, House Blend Cheese and Pesto Sauce Base
- Large Boardwalk$24.00
Extra cheese, two layers of pepperoni and red sauce . Don't tell us it's greasy
- Large Bubba’s Baby$23.00
Extra Sausage, Mushroom, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce
- Large The Big Caruna$23.00
Sweet Onion, Half Sausage, Half Pepperoni, Red Pepper Flakes, Ricotta Cheese, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce......Not Available as a Half Pizza
- Large Chicken Bacon Ranch$24.00
Dough Boys Ranch Base, Chicken, Bacon and House Blend Cheese.
- Large Kyse’s Chicken Parm$22.00
Chicken Cutlet, Parmesan, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce
- Large Doug’s Big Elvis$26.00
Our version of the Supreme with Pepperoni, Bacon, Mushroom, Sweet Onion and Green Pepper, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce
- Large GG's Greek$25.00
Sliced Tomato, Spinach, Black Olives, Banana Pepper, Feta Cheese, House Blend Cheese and Pesto Sauce Base
- Large Coco’s Hawaiian$24.00
Diced Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce
- Large Homey Hot$23.00
Buffalo sauce base with chicken, blue cheese crumbles and house blend cheese
- Large Mag’s Margherita$21.00
Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce
- Large Mike’s Cheeseburger$26.00
This is one Whopper of a Pizza....Ground Beef, Bacon, Sweet Onion, Tomato, Pickle, House Blend Cheese and Special Sauce....c'mon you can guess what it is. Only available in Hand tossed Crust
- Large Ollie’s All The Way$28.00
Our Version of the Works.....Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Mushroom, Sweet Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olive, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce....Hand Tossed Crust Only
- Large Spring Break Jake$21.00
Our Cheesiest Pizza...….Provolone, Mozzarella, Parmesan, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce
- Large Sluckdog’s High Roller$27.00
Our Meat Pizza with Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Meatball, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce
- Large Dough Boys Steak Pizza$30.00
Shaved Ribeye, Sweet Onion, Tomato, House Blend Cheese...Served with Shredded Lettuce and Blue Cheese...Not Available as a Half Pizza but You Can Order a Small Steak Pizza
- Large Tommy’s Best$23.00
Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Riccota Base, Sliced Tomato, Spinach, Bacon and House Blend Cheese.....No Red Sauce
- Large Kim’s Veggie$23.00
Spinach, Broccoli, Sweet Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce
- Large Fredo's$25.00
Alfredo Base with House Blend Cheese, Chicken, Broccoli, Bacon and Red Onion... No Red Sauce.
SPECIALTY SUBS
- Cheese Steak Sub$13.50
Good enough to make Pat and Gino Mad.... Shaved Ribeye, House Cheese Sauce, on a Toasted Roll, With or Without Sautéed Onions
- Dough Boys Bomb Sub$15.00
The One to Rule them All.... Shaved Ribeye, House Cheese Sauce, Sautéed Mushroom, Onion and Green Pepper, Topped with Tomato, Pickle, Shredded Lettuce, with Mayo on a Toasted Roll
- Double Cheese Burger Sub$13.50
Two 1/4lb Prime Pattys. Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Ketchup and Mayo on a Toasted Roll
- Darren’s Meatball Parm Sub$13.50
From a 100 year old recipe.... Meatballs, Red Sauce, House Blend Cheese....Baked to Perfection on an Toasted Roll
- Chicken Parm Sub$13.50
Chicken Cutlets, Red Sauce, House Blend Cheese, on a Toasted Roll
- Italian Deli Sub$13.50
Old Faithful..... Capicola, Genoa Salami, Tavern Ham, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Balsamic Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Oregano, on an Toasted Roll
- Veggie Sub$11.50
Avocado, Cucumber, Spinach, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Balsamic Dressing, on a Toasted Roll.... Take it up a notch and add a Protein
- Noah’s De-Lish Tuna Fish Sub$12.50
Lightly Seasoned Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Onion. Pickle.....on a Toasted Roll
- Finn’s Ham And Swiss Sub$12.50
Tavern Ham, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Mustard, on a Toasted Roll
- Brendo’s Beach Club Sub$13.50
Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, House Blend Cheese, Honey Mustard on a Toasted Roll
- Turkey Club$13.50
American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Chicken Philly$12.50
Diced sauteed chicken and house blend cheese sauce, with or without sauteed onion
- Chicken Pesto$13.50
Sauteed chicken, pesto, tomato, spinach, provolone cheese and balsamic dressing
APPETIZERS
- Straight Fries$3.50+
Natural Cut Straight French Fry.....yes they come with Ketchup
- Curly Fries$3.50+
Lightly Seasoned Curly Fry.....yes they come with Ketchup
- Large Bacon Cheese Fries$10.00
Bacon, House Cheese Sauce....Choice of Straight or Curly Fry.....yes they come with Ketchup
- Small Bacon Cheese Fries$6.00
Bacon, House Cheese Sauce....Choice of Straight or Curly Fry.....yes they come with Ketchup
- Justincredible Bread Sticks$5.50
A small Dough stretched flat, topped with extra virgin olive oil and Parmesan....Baked, Sliced and served with a Side of Red Sauce
- 6 Mozz Sticks$8.50
6 Fried Mozzarella Sticks.....served with a Side of Red Sauce
- Cheesey Bread$8.25
Small Dough Pressed Flat, topped with House Blend Cheese, Baked and Cut into Strips.....Served with a Side of Red Sauce
- Meatball App$13.00
4 House Made Meatballs over a Bed of Spinach, Topped with Parmesan Cheese
- 5 Garlic Knots$6.00
5 Garlic Knots with a Side of Sauce....if you don't know, you owe it to yourself to find out....think Garlic, Butter, Parmesan and Italian Spices.....Yummy!!
- 4 Meatball Sliders$10.00
4 Garlic Knots Stuffed with Meatballs, Served with a Side of Red Sauce
- 8 Chicken Wings$12.50
8 Wings Baked then Fried.....Choice of Naked, Traditional Buffalo, Sweet Memphis BBQ or the mustard base Carolina Gold. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
- 6 Boneless Tenders$10.00
5 Fried Chicken Breast Tenders.....Available Naked or Tossed in a Sauce. Served with a Side of Ranch, Honey Mustard or Blue Cheese
- House Potato Chips$2.50
- Plates Napkins$0.75
Plates and Napkins for 4 People
CHOPPED SALADS
- SM Chopped Salad$8.00
Small salad is the size of side salad. All your ingredients are chopped together with dressing on the side for takeout.
- LG Chopped Salad$12.00
A Large is the Size of a Dinner Portion. All your ingredients will be chopped together, and dressing will be on the side for Togo salads.
- Small Chopped HOUSE Salad$8.00
Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, House Blend Cheese and 1 Dressing. Extra Dressings and Added Meats are available.
- Large Chopped HOUSE Salad$12.00
Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, House Blend Cheese and 1 Dressing. Extra Dressings and Added Meats are available.
- Small Chopped CAESAR Salad$8.00
Romaine, Crouton, Romano Cheese, Parmesan Cheese and 1 Dressing... Add Anchovy or a Meat for an Additional Charges.
- Large Chopped CAESAR Salad$12.00
Romaine, Crouton, Romano Cheese, Parmesan Cheese and 1 Dressing... Add Anchovies or Meat for an Additional Charge
- Small Chopped GREEK Salad$9.00
Spring Mix, Cucumber, Banana Pepper, Red Onion, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives and Choice of 1 Dressing. Add on Additional Dressings or a Meat for an Upcharge.
- Large Chopped GREEK Salad$13.00
Spring Mix, Cucumber, Banana Pepper, Red Onion, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives and Choice of 1 Dressing. Add on Additional Dressings or a Meat for an Upcharge
CALZONES
- House Calzone$15.00
Diced Ham, Ricotta Cheese, House Blend Cheese...Folded in a Small Dough. Served with a Side of Red Sauce
- Veggie Calzone$15.00
Spinach, Sweet Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Tomato and House Blend Cheese, Folded in a Small Dough. Served with a Side of Red Sauce
- Roni Calzone$15.00
Double Pepperoni, Ricotta Cheese, House Blend Cheese, Folded in a Small Dough. Served with a Side of Red Sauce
- Bomb Calzone$17.00
Shaved Ribeye, Sweet Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, House Blend Cheese, Folded in a Small Dough. Served with a Side of Red Sauce
- Meatball Calzone$16.00
Sliced Meatball, Spinach, Ricotta Cheese, House Blend Cheese. Folded in a Small Dough. Served with a Side of Red Sauce.
- Italian Calzone$16.00
Capicola, Genoa Salami, Tavern Ham, Provolone Cheese, Sweet Onion, Tomato, House Blend Cheese. Folded in a Small Dough. Served with a Side of Red Sauce.
- Cheese Calzone$13.00
Ricotta and House blend cheese. Served with a Side of Red Sauce
SIDES
- Side Ranch$1.25
- Side Blue Cheese$1.25
- Side Cheese Sauce$2.25
- Side Red Sauce$0.60
- Side 2oz Dressing$0.65
- Side Parm$0.50
- Side Red Pepper Flakes$0.25
- Side Black Olives$2.00
- Side Jalapenos$1.50
- Side Banana Peppers$1.50
- Side Anchovy$3.50
- Side Pesto Sauce$3.50
- Plates \ Napkins for 4$0.60
- 4 Sets Utensils$0.60
- Side 4 0z Dressing$1.25
- Side Thai Chili$1.25
- Side Teriyaki$1.25
- Pint of Red Sauce$6.00
- Quart of Red Sauce$11.50
- Pint Ranch Dressing$7.50
- Quart Ranch Dressing$14.00
PASTA
- Spaghetti and Meatballs$12.50
2 of our Famous Meatballs served over Spaghetti, topped with Red Sauce and Parmesan Cheese
- Beef Lasagna$13.50
Layered pasta with house blend cheese, ricotta cheese and ground beef. Topped with red sauce and house blend cheese.
- Ziti and Butter$7.50
Yup its Ziti and Butter.
- Chicken Broc Alfredo Ziti$13.50
A Classic! Chicken, Broccoli and Ziti tossed in Alfredo Sauce.
- Baked Beef Ziti$13.50
Baked Ziti with house blend cheese, ricotta cheese, red sauce and ground beef.
- Spaghetti and Chicken Parmesan$13.50
Spaghetti with Housemade Chicken Cutlet, Topped with Our Red Sauce and House Blend Cheese.
- Baked Cheese Ziti$12.50
Baked ziti with house blend cheese, ricotta cheese and red sauce.
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Over the past 9 years, we have earned the reputation for the Islands Best Pizza, Freshest Chopped Salads, Specialty Subs, and Great Appetizers.
1230 May River Rd Suite D, Bluffton, SC 29910