Dr Boochart 105 E Grand Ave
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Dr Boochart is a tasting room for Hard Kombucha in downtown Escondido. Purchase specialty Hard Kombucha on tap in a relaxed steampunk atmosphere or order products to-go or order online for delivery.
105 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA 92025
