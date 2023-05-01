Main picView gallery

Dr Boochart 105 E Grand Ave

105 E Grand Ave

Escondido, CA 92025

Drinks

Kombucha

Booster Berry

$10.00

Hopper

$10.00

Mule

$10.00

Gizmo's

$10.00

Tropical

$10.00

Tart Cherry

$10.00

Flight

Flight

$12.00

Seltzer

First Seltzer

$10.00

Beer

ALE

$10.00

5 oz Single

Booster Berry

$5.00

Hopper

$5.00

Mule

$5.00

Gizmo's

$5.00

Tropical

$5.00

Tart Cherry

$5.00

Beer

$5.00

Seltzer

$5.00

N/A Elder

$5.00

N/A L-ADE

$5.00

N/A Booch

N/A Elder

$8.00

N/A L-ADE

$8.00

Cooler Drinks

LARGE H2O

$4.00

SMALL H2O

$3.00

12 oz Voss

IZZEE

$3.00

Fever N/A

$4.00

Prestons N/A

$5.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$5.00Out of stock

To-Go

Bomber 22oz

$15.00

G 32oz + FILL

$27.00

32oz FILL ONLY

$17.00

Merch

Shirts

S- Boochart

$26.00

M-Boochart

$26.00

L-Boochart

$26.00

XL-Boochart

$26.00

2X-Boochart

$26.00

S-AviatorR

M-AviatorR

L-AviatorR

Glasses

Pint CREAM

Pint BLACK

Earrings

GEAR WEAR Earrings

$12.00

GEAR WEAR Earrings GRANDE

$15.00

Hats

Flat Billed w/ PATCH

$30.00

Flat Billed AVIATOR

$30.00

Trucker w/ PATCH

$30.00

Trucker Aviator

$30.00

Food

Packaged Snacks

Med Plate

$6.50

Rolly

$2.50

Salad

$8.00

Pretzels

$1.00

Milanos

$2.00

Pickles

$3.50
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dr Boochart is a tasting room for Hard Kombucha in downtown Escondido. Purchase specialty Hard Kombucha on tap in a relaxed steampunk atmosphere or order products to-go or order online for delivery.

Location

105 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA 92025

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

