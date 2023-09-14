Main Menu

Starters

BBQ Nachos

$13.50

Pulled pork tipped with cheese, jalapenos, black olives, tomatoes, shredded lettuce drizzled with dark & white barbecue sauce

Cheese Curds

$12.00

White cheddar cheese curds, dipped in our house-made batter made with our exclusively brewed Dudley's West O Beer

Cheesy Tots

$9.00

Fried tator tots stuffed with cheddar cheese, sour cream & fries

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Bone-in or boneless, smoked in-house then fried, choice of dry rubs + sauces

Fried Green Beans

$8.00

Green beans battered & deep fat fried to perfection served with ranch & honey mustard

Fried Onion Rings

$8.00

Crispy fried onion rings

Fried Pickle Spears

$8.00

Six fried pickle spears served with a ranch dip

Ginormous Pretzel

$12.00

A savory large, soft pretzel served with our house-made honey mustard & cheese sauce

Mini Corn Dogs

$9.00

A basket of fried mini corn dogs with a side of mustard & ketchup

Quesadilla

$10.00

A crispy tortilla stuffed with cheese, served with salsa & sour cream

Burgers

Garage Burger

$14.50

8 oz blend of chuck, brisket and short ribs with a choice of cheese

Smash Burgers

$10.50

4 oz blend of chuck, brisket and short ribs smashed on the flat top to form a perfect crust with a choice of cheese

Patty Melt

$15.50

8 oz blend of chuck, brisket and short ribs with caramelized onions, choice of cheese, on toasted marble rye bread

Western Burger

$15.50

8 oz blend of chuck, brisket and short ribs with caramelized onions, bacon jam and house-made Jameson whiskey barbecue sauce, choice of cheese

Rodeo Burger

$15.50

8 oz blend of chuck, brisket and short ribs topped with a fried egg, an onion ring and barbecue sauce, choice of cheese

Jalapeno Burger

$16.50

8 oz blend of chuck, brisket and short ribs topped with ghost pepper cheese, our house-made jalapeno spread and fried jalapeno bottle caps

Juicy Lucy

$15.50

8 oz blend of chuck, brisket and short ribs stuffed with melted pimento cheese

Handhelds and Baskets

Birria Beef

$15.50

Our version of birria, 6 oz of stewed seasoned beef that is piled onto a baguette roll, topped with melted swiss cheese, served with a side of birria broth

BLT

$12.00

Crisp applewood bacon, tomatoes and bibb lettuce on your choice of toast with a side of mayo

Chicken Burger

$15.50

Crispy or grilled chicken breast with a side of bibb lettuce, onion, tomato and pickles on a brioche bun

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled or crispy chicken breast topped with melted provolone cheese, house-made marinara sauce and grated parmesan cheese on a toasted brioche bun

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.50

Diced chicken with diced apples, roasted pecans and celery on a croissant bun

Chicken Strip Basket

$12.00

Five crispy chicken strips served with french fries and a side of coleslaw

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Atlantic cod on a toasted brioche bun, with lettuce and house-made tartar sauce

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Classic egg salad with lettuce leaves and choice of bread

French Dip

$15.00

Our house smoked prime rib thinly shaved and piled high with swiss cheese on a toasted baguette roll with a side of au jus

Hot Ham and Cheese

$9.00

Thinly sliced deli ham with your choice of cheese on a brioche bun

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Our house smoked prime rib thinly shaved and piled high on a toasted baguette rolle with your choice of cheese

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

House smoked juicy pulled pork on a toasted brioche bun

Rachel

$14.00

Sliced turkey topped with coleslaw, swiss cheese and house-made thousand island dressing on toasted marble rye bread

Reuben

$14.00

Sliced corned beef topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and house-made thousand island dressing on toasted marble rye bread

Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Fried shrimp served with french fries and side of coleslaw

Tango Turkey

$13.50

Hand-sliced roasted turkey breast, provolone cheese and thinly sliced tart apples on toasted ciabatta spread with cinnamon apple butter

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$15.00

Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, chopped romaine, shredded colby jack, tomatoes, crushed croutons, tossed together with choice of dressing

Thai Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Grilled or crispy chicken, chopped lettuce, jasmine rice, cucumber-sesame relish, green onions, carrots, chopped peanuts, cilantro tossed in a Thai peanut sauce

Chicken Greek Gyro Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and house-made tzatziki sauce tossed together

Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Grilled or crispy chicken, chopped romaine, shredded parmesan cheese and crushed house-made croutons, tossed together in a caesar dressing

Heather's Veggie Wrap

$15.00

Pizza

Please keep pizza toppings to a limit of 5!

Thai Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Diced chicken tossed in a spicy peanut sauce covered with melted mozzarella cheese and topped with shredded carrots, green onion, cilantro and chopped peanuts

Apple BBQ Pizza

$15.00

Your choice of diced chicken or pulled pork, apples, bacon and red onion on top of barbecue sauce with melted mozzarella cheese

Garlic Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Garlic butter with Italian seasoning topped with a blend of melted cheese

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Diced chicken breast tossed in hot sauce on top of buffalo sauce, topped sprinkles of blue cheese crumbles and covered with melted mozzarella cheese and drizzled with hot sauce

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Fresh tomatoes, basil and mozzarella cheese, drizzled with balsamic glaze

Taco Pizza

$15.00

Refried bean sauce topped with seasoned ground beef, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, topped with crushed doritos with our house-made salsa

Hawaiian Pizza

$15.00

Ham, Canadian bacon with pineapple chunks and cheese

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Cheese and pepperoni

Reuben Pizza

$17.00

House-made thousand island dressing topped with mozzarella cheese, corned beef, sauerkraut and chopped dill pickles

Supreme Pizza

$17.00

Cheese, pepperoni, black olives, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and sausage

All Meat Pizza

$17.00

Cheese , pepperoni, beef, sausage, Canadian bacon

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.00

Dudley's cheese sauce topped with red onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mozzarella and colby jack, drizzled with ketchup and mustard

Build Your Own Pizza

$15.00

Your choice of 5 toppings Max of 5 Toppings (Whole or Half)

Calzones

Thai Chicken Calzone

$17.00

Diced chicken tossed in a spicy peanut sauce covered with melted mozzarella cheese and topped with shredded carrots, green onion, cilantro and chopped peanuts

Apple BBQ Calzone

$15.00

Your choice of diced chicken or pulled pork, apples, bacon and red onion on top of barbecue sauce with melted mozzarella cheese

Garlic Cheese Calzone

$12.00

Garlic butter with Italian seasoning topped with a blend of melted cheese

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$15.00

Diced chicken breast tossed in hot sauce on top of buffalo sauce, topped sprinkles of blue cheese crumbles and covered with melted mozzarella cheese and drizzled with hot sauce

Margherita Calzone

$14.00

Fresh tomatoes, basil and mozzarella cheese, drizzled with balsamic glaze

Taco Salad Calzone

$15.00

Refried bean sauce topped with seasoned ground beef, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, topped with crushed doritos with our house-made salsa

Hawaiian Calzone

$15.00

Ham, Canadian bacon with pineapple chunks and cheese

Pepperoni Calzone

$14.00

Cheese and pepperoni

Reuben Calzone

$17.00

House-made thousand island dressing topped with mozzarella cheese, corned beef, sauerkraut and chopped dill pickles

Supreme Calzone

$17.00

Cheese, pepperoni, black olives, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and sausage

All Meat Calzone

$17.00

Cheese , pepperoni, beef, sausage, Canadian bacon

Bacon Cheeseburger Calzone

$15.00

Dudley's cheese sauce topped with red onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mozzarella and colby jack, drizzled with ketchup and mustard

Build Your Own Calzone

$15.00

Your choice of 5 toppings

Salads and Soup

Grilled Peach or Apple Salad

$14.00

Locally grown blend of mixed greens topped with seasonal grilled peaches, candied pecans, blue cheese crumbles & crispy bacon

Taco Salad

$13.00

Shredded chicken or ground beef, tomatoes, onion, black olives, shredded cheese, in a flour tortilla bowl with salsa & sour cream

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped hearts of romaine with shaved parmesan cheese

Asian Salad

$14.00

Mandarin oranges, shelled edamame, red peppers, green onions, carrots, cabbage, sesame seeds, sliced almonds and cilantro served with a sesame ginger dressing

Cup Soup

$4.00

Bowl Soup

$8.00

Kids

Mini Corn Dog Basket

$8.00

Kraft Mac and Cheese Basket

$8.00

Grilled Cheese Basket

$8.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Hi-Lo Potato Salad

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

House Salad

$4.00

Sweets

Cinnamon Raisin Bread Pudding

$5.00

Made from scratch in-house

Apple Crisp Dessert Pizza

$14.00

Apple pie filing topped with graham cracker crumb and drizzled with icing

S'more Dessert Pizza

$14.00

Cream cheese topped with marshmallows, chocolate chips, graham cracker crumble and drizzled with chocolate sauce

Fruit Fusion Dessert Pizza

$14.00

Cream cheese topped with strawberries, blueberries and pineapple

Simply Sweet Cheesecake Cupcakes

$3.00

Your choice

Take Out

Company's Comin

$72.00

Feed the Family

$41.00

Pint Coleslaw

$6.00

Gallon Coleslaw

$24.00

Pint Hi Lo Potato Salad

$6.00

Quart Hi Lo Potato Salad

$12.00

Gallon Hi Lo Potato Salad

$48.00

Gallon Italian Pasta

$63.00

Entrees

12oz Prime Rib

$24.00

Seafood Boil

$24.00

BBQ Platter

$24.00

Taco Special

$12.00

Taco Refill

Coconut Shrimp

$18.00

Steak Oscar

$26.00Out of stock

Chicken Oscar

$24.00

Shrimp Oscar

$25.00

Crab Legs

$28.00

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$12.00

1/2 Rack Ribs

$23.00

Full Rack Ribs

$38.00

AYCE Fish

$14.00

AYCE Fish Refill

AYCE Chicken

$16.99

AYCE Chicken Refill

Turkey Leg

$19.00

Beer Menu

Draft

Draft Blue Moon

$6.00+

Draft Surly Axeman IPA

$9.00+

Draft Grain Belt Light

$4.00+

Draft Schells Oktoberfest

$6.00+

Bottles & Cans

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Light Next

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Busch Light Peach

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Freedom of Speach Sour

$9.00

Grain Belt Premium

$4.00

Grain Belt Premium Light

$4.00

Guinness

$5.00

Hamms

$4.00

Mankato Mad Butcher IPA

$6.00

Michelob Golden Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Mike's Hard

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Mudpuppy Porter

$6.00

Nordeast

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Schells Firebrick

$6.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Schmidt

$3.00

Summer Shandy

$5.00

Summit EPA

$6.00

Summit IPA

$6.00

Surly Coffee Bender

$8.00

Surly Furious

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Twisted Tea Half & Half

$5.00

Wildstate Pear Cider

$8.00

Coors Edge NA

$4.00

Busch NA

$4.00

Surreal Kolsch NA

$4.00

Seltzer

White Claw Lime

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry

$5.00

White Claw Peach

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.00

White Claw Black Berry

$5.00

Carbliss Cranberry

$7.00Out of stock

Carbliss Lemon

$7.00

Carbliss Pineapple

$7.00

Carbliss Blackberry

$7.00Out of stock

Carbliss Black Cherry

$7.00

Carbliss Passionfruit

$7.00

Carbliss Margarita

$7.00

Bud Light Retro Blue Raspberry

$5.00

Bud Light Retro Cherry Limeade

$5.00

Bud Light Retro Pink Lemonade

$5.00

Bud Light Retro Twisted Berry

$5.00

Shot Menu

Shots

Mini Beer

$7.00

NA Beverage Menu

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fresca

$2.50

Pibb

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

1919 Rootbeer

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Buddys Orange

$3.00Out of stock

Buddys Strawberry

$3.00

Buddys Grape

$3.00Out of stock

Milk

$2.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Decaff

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull SF

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Virgin Strawberry Daquiri

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Wine Menu

Red Glass

GLS Menage a Trois Merlot

$9.00

GLS 19 Crimes Red Blend

$9.00

GLS Menage a Trois Red Blend

$9.00

GLS Meiomi Pinot Noir

$13.00

GLS Jam Cabernet

$10.00

GLS Joel Gott Cabernet

$13.00

Red Bottle

BTL Menage a Trois Merlot

$30.00

BTL 19 Crimes Red Blend

$30.00

BTL Menage a Trois Red Blend

$30.00

BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$38.00

BTL Jam Cabernet

$32.00

BTL Joel Gott Cabernet

$38.00

White Glass

GLS Butter Chardonnay

$11.00

GLS Chloe Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS Hess Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Joel Gott Sauv Blanc

$12.00

GLS Menage a Trois Moscato

$9.00

GLS SeaGlass Riesling

$9.00

White Bottle

BTL Menage a Trois Moscato

$30.00

BTL SeaGlass Riesling

$30.00

BTL Hess Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL Chloe Pinot Grigio

$30.00Out of stock

BTL Butter Chardonnay

$35.00

BTL Joel Gott Sauv Blanc

$36.00

Rose

GLS Charles and Charles Rose

$9.00

BTL Charles and Charles Rose

$30.00

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast Items

Garage Platter

$9.25

Pancake Platter

$9.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$6.50

BYO Omelette

$8.75

Dudley's Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

Bowling Menu

Bowling

One Hour/Person

$15.00

One Hour/Child

$8.00

Alley Rental Single Rate

$75.00

Week Day Rate

$4.00

Bowling Parties

Kids Party

$180.00

Adult Party

$200.00