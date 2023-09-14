Dudley's Garage
103 Main St
Lakefield, MN 56150
Main Menu
Starters
BBQ Nachos
Pulled pork tipped with cheese, jalapenos, black olives, tomatoes, shredded lettuce drizzled with dark & white barbecue sauce
Cheese Curds
White cheddar cheese curds, dipped in our house-made batter made with our exclusively brewed Dudley's West O Beer
Cheesy Tots
Fried tator tots stuffed with cheddar cheese, sour cream & fries
Chicken Wings
Bone-in or boneless, smoked in-house then fried, choice of dry rubs + sauces
Fried Green Beans
Green beans battered & deep fat fried to perfection served with ranch & honey mustard
Fried Onion Rings
Crispy fried onion rings
Fried Pickle Spears
Six fried pickle spears served with a ranch dip
Ginormous Pretzel
A savory large, soft pretzel served with our house-made honey mustard & cheese sauce
Mini Corn Dogs
A basket of fried mini corn dogs with a side of mustard & ketchup
Quesadilla
A crispy tortilla stuffed with cheese, served with salsa & sour cream
Burgers
Garage Burger
8 oz blend of chuck, brisket and short ribs with a choice of cheese
Smash Burgers
4 oz blend of chuck, brisket and short ribs smashed on the flat top to form a perfect crust with a choice of cheese
Patty Melt
8 oz blend of chuck, brisket and short ribs with caramelized onions, choice of cheese, on toasted marble rye bread
Western Burger
8 oz blend of chuck, brisket and short ribs with caramelized onions, bacon jam and house-made Jameson whiskey barbecue sauce, choice of cheese
Rodeo Burger
8 oz blend of chuck, brisket and short ribs topped with a fried egg, an onion ring and barbecue sauce, choice of cheese
Jalapeno Burger
8 oz blend of chuck, brisket and short ribs topped with ghost pepper cheese, our house-made jalapeno spread and fried jalapeno bottle caps
Juicy Lucy
8 oz blend of chuck, brisket and short ribs stuffed with melted pimento cheese
Handhelds and Baskets
Birria Beef
Our version of birria, 6 oz of stewed seasoned beef that is piled onto a baguette roll, topped with melted swiss cheese, served with a side of birria broth
BLT
Crisp applewood bacon, tomatoes and bibb lettuce on your choice of toast with a side of mayo
Chicken Burger
Crispy or grilled chicken breast with a side of bibb lettuce, onion, tomato and pickles on a brioche bun
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Grilled or crispy chicken breast topped with melted provolone cheese, house-made marinara sauce and grated parmesan cheese on a toasted brioche bun
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Diced chicken with diced apples, roasted pecans and celery on a croissant bun
Chicken Strip Basket
Five crispy chicken strips served with french fries and a side of coleslaw
Crispy Fish Sandwich
Fried Atlantic cod on a toasted brioche bun, with lettuce and house-made tartar sauce
Egg Salad Sandwich
Classic egg salad with lettuce leaves and choice of bread
French Dip
Our house smoked prime rib thinly shaved and piled high with swiss cheese on a toasted baguette roll with a side of au jus
Hot Ham and Cheese
Thinly sliced deli ham with your choice of cheese on a brioche bun
Philly Cheesesteak
Our house smoked prime rib thinly shaved and piled high on a toasted baguette rolle with your choice of cheese
Pulled Pork Sandwich
House smoked juicy pulled pork on a toasted brioche bun
Rachel
Sliced turkey topped with coleslaw, swiss cheese and house-made thousand island dressing on toasted marble rye bread
Reuben
Sliced corned beef topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and house-made thousand island dressing on toasted marble rye bread
Shrimp Basket
Fried shrimp served with french fries and side of coleslaw
Tango Turkey
Hand-sliced roasted turkey breast, provolone cheese and thinly sliced tart apples on toasted ciabatta spread with cinnamon apple butter
Wraps
Chicken Bacon Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, chopped romaine, shredded colby jack, tomatoes, crushed croutons, tossed together with choice of dressing
Thai Chicken Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken, chopped lettuce, jasmine rice, cucumber-sesame relish, green onions, carrots, chopped peanuts, cilantro tossed in a Thai peanut sauce
Chicken Greek Gyro Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and house-made tzatziki sauce tossed together
Caesar Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken, chopped romaine, shredded parmesan cheese and crushed house-made croutons, tossed together in a caesar dressing
Heather's Veggie Wrap
Pizza
Thai Chicken Pizza
Diced chicken tossed in a spicy peanut sauce covered with melted mozzarella cheese and topped with shredded carrots, green onion, cilantro and chopped peanuts
Apple BBQ Pizza
Your choice of diced chicken or pulled pork, apples, bacon and red onion on top of barbecue sauce with melted mozzarella cheese
Garlic Cheese Pizza
Garlic butter with Italian seasoning topped with a blend of melted cheese
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Diced chicken breast tossed in hot sauce on top of buffalo sauce, topped sprinkles of blue cheese crumbles and covered with melted mozzarella cheese and drizzled with hot sauce
Margherita Pizza
Fresh tomatoes, basil and mozzarella cheese, drizzled with balsamic glaze
Taco Pizza
Refried bean sauce topped with seasoned ground beef, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, topped with crushed doritos with our house-made salsa
Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Canadian bacon with pineapple chunks and cheese
Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese and pepperoni
Reuben Pizza
House-made thousand island dressing topped with mozzarella cheese, corned beef, sauerkraut and chopped dill pickles
Supreme Pizza
Cheese, pepperoni, black olives, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and sausage
All Meat Pizza
Cheese , pepperoni, beef, sausage, Canadian bacon
Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Dudley's cheese sauce topped with red onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mozzarella and colby jack, drizzled with ketchup and mustard
Build Your Own Pizza
Your choice of 5 toppings Max of 5 Toppings (Whole or Half)
Calzones
Thai Chicken Calzone
Diced chicken tossed in a spicy peanut sauce covered with melted mozzarella cheese and topped with shredded carrots, green onion, cilantro and chopped peanuts
Apple BBQ Calzone
Your choice of diced chicken or pulled pork, apples, bacon and red onion on top of barbecue sauce with melted mozzarella cheese
Garlic Cheese Calzone
Garlic butter with Italian seasoning topped with a blend of melted cheese
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Diced chicken breast tossed in hot sauce on top of buffalo sauce, topped sprinkles of blue cheese crumbles and covered with melted mozzarella cheese and drizzled with hot sauce
Margherita Calzone
Fresh tomatoes, basil and mozzarella cheese, drizzled with balsamic glaze
Taco Salad Calzone
Refried bean sauce topped with seasoned ground beef, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, topped with crushed doritos with our house-made salsa
Hawaiian Calzone
Ham, Canadian bacon with pineapple chunks and cheese
Pepperoni Calzone
Cheese and pepperoni
Reuben Calzone
House-made thousand island dressing topped with mozzarella cheese, corned beef, sauerkraut and chopped dill pickles
Supreme Calzone
Cheese, pepperoni, black olives, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and sausage
All Meat Calzone
Cheese , pepperoni, beef, sausage, Canadian bacon
Bacon Cheeseburger Calzone
Dudley's cheese sauce topped with red onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mozzarella and colby jack, drizzled with ketchup and mustard
Build Your Own Calzone
Your choice of 5 toppings
Salads and Soup
Grilled Peach or Apple Salad
Locally grown blend of mixed greens topped with seasonal grilled peaches, candied pecans, blue cheese crumbles & crispy bacon
Taco Salad
Shredded chicken or ground beef, tomatoes, onion, black olives, shredded cheese, in a flour tortilla bowl with salsa & sour cream
Caesar Salad
Chopped hearts of romaine with shaved parmesan cheese
Asian Salad
Mandarin oranges, shelled edamame, red peppers, green onions, carrots, cabbage, sesame seeds, sliced almonds and cilantro served with a sesame ginger dressing
Cup Soup
Bowl Soup
Sweets
Cinnamon Raisin Bread Pudding
Made from scratch in-house
Apple Crisp Dessert Pizza
Apple pie filing topped with graham cracker crumb and drizzled with icing
S'more Dessert Pizza
Cream cheese topped with marshmallows, chocolate chips, graham cracker crumble and drizzled with chocolate sauce
Fruit Fusion Dessert Pizza
Cream cheese topped with strawberries, blueberries and pineapple
Simply Sweet Cheesecake Cupcakes
Your choice
Take Out
Entrees
12oz Prime Rib
Seafood Boil
BBQ Platter
Taco Special
Taco Refill
Coconut Shrimp
Steak Oscar
Chicken Oscar
Shrimp Oscar
Crab Legs
Grilled Cheese & Soup
1/2 Rack Ribs
Full Rack Ribs
AYCE Fish
AYCE Fish Refill
AYCE Chicken
AYCE Chicken Refill
Turkey Leg
Beer Menu
Draft
Bottles & Cans
Angry Orchard
Bud Light
Bud Light Next
Budweiser
Busch Light
Busch Light Peach
Coors Banquet
Coors Light
Corona
Freedom of Speach Sour
Grain Belt Premium
Grain Belt Premium Light
Guinness
Hamms
Mankato Mad Butcher IPA
Michelob Golden Light
Michelob Ultra
Mike's Hard
Miller Lite
Mudpuppy Porter
Nordeast
PBR
Schells Firebrick
Stella Artois
Schmidt
Summer Shandy
Summit EPA
Summit IPA
Surly Coffee Bender
Surly Furious
Twisted Tea
Twisted Tea Half & Half
Wildstate Pear Cider
Coors Edge NA
Busch NA
Surreal Kolsch NA
Seltzer
White Claw Lime
White Claw Raspberry
White Claw Peach
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Mango
White Claw Grapefruit
White Claw Black Berry
Carbliss Cranberry
Carbliss Lemon
Carbliss Pineapple
Carbliss Blackberry
Carbliss Black Cherry
Carbliss Passionfruit
Carbliss Margarita
Bud Light Retro Blue Raspberry
Bud Light Retro Cherry Limeade
Bud Light Retro Pink Lemonade
Bud Light Retro Twisted Berry
Shot Menu
Shots
NA Beverage Menu
NA Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Fresca
Pibb
Lemonade
Iced Tea
1919 Rootbeer
Orange Juice
Buddys Orange
Buddys Strawberry
Buddys Grape
Milk
Pineapple
Shirley Temple
Coffee
Decaff
Red Bull
Red Bull SF
Ginger Beer
Virgin Pina Colada
Virgin Strawberry Daquiri
Tomato Juice
Rootbeer
Mellow Yellow
Wine Menu
Red Glass
Red Bottle
White Glass
White Bottle
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Items
Bowling Menu
Bowling Parties
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
A new, warehouse-chic restaurant where guests can expect to enjoy freshly prepared dishes with locally sourced ingredients.
103 Main St, Lakefield, MN 56150