Hi-Lo Restaurant & Catering
80626 Minnesota 86
Lakefield, MN 56150
Food Menu
Appetizers
Pork Belly and Bourbon Bites
Served with a side of sour cream and green onion
Truffle Fries
Lightly tossed in black garlic truffle seasoning with parmesan cheese and parsley, served with a parmesan lime aioli
Tuna Poke
Raw sushi-grade yellow fin tuna marinated in a chili oil blend topped with macadamia nuts and black & white sesame seeds
Brussel Sprouts
Served with a harissa blend sauce
Three Cheese Ravioli and Meatballs
A melody of mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan cheese
Shrimp Cocktail
Salads
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with our house-made caesar dressing, shredded parmesan cheese and house-made croutons
Side Wedge Salad
Chopped red onions and tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing and house-made croutons
Side House Salad
Bibb lettuce with sliced pears, candied walnuts, blue cheese crumbles, sliced cucumbers and house-made croutons
Side Half Caprese
Side Caprese Salad
Beefsteak tomatoes, fresh buffalo mozzarella, basil leaves, balsamic glaze and olive oil
Entree Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with our house-made caesar dressing, shredded parmesan cheese and house-made croutons
Entree Wedge Salad
Chopped red onions and tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing and house-made croutons
Entree House Salad
Bibb lettuce with sliced pears, candied walnuts, blue cheese crumbles, sliced cucumbers and house-made croutons
Entrees
Double Breasted Chicken
French cut, bone-in chicken breast with a white wine cream sauce over red skin mashed potatoes, mushrooms and grilled asparagus
Bone-in Pork Chop
French cut, honey garlic glazed with red skin mashed potatoes and tri-color carrots
Norwegian Salmon
Served with a wild rice pilaf and grilled asparagus
Chicken Pot Pie
A puff pastry filled with chicken, celery, carrots and peas on top of a white wine cream sauce
Mushroom Wellington
A puff pastry filled with silver dollar and shiitake mushrooms, herbs and vegetables, served over a white wine cream sauce
Waygu Burger
8 oz of American wagyu topped with melted smoked cheddar cheese, glazed onions and dijon aioli on a brioche bun with a side of fries
Tuna Steak
Walleye
Pasta
Spaghetti and Meatball
House-made noodles with a red sauce
Carbonara
House-made noodles with peas, pork belly and prosciutto in an egg, cream and pecorino romano cheese sauce
Cajun Pasta
House-made penne noodles, andouille sausage, fire roasted tomatoes, red bell peppers and shallots tossed in a creamy cajun sauce
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
House-made fettuccine noodles with seasoned grilled chicken breast and creamy alfredo sauce
Spaghetti alle vongole
Steak
Filet Beef Tenderloin
6 oz
Ribeye
14 oz
Sirloin
10 oz
Porterhouse
24 oz
New York Strip
12 oz
Wagyu Filet Beef Tenderloin
Wagyu New York Strip
Wagyu Ribeye
Wagyu Sirloin
Tomahawk
Salisbury Steak
Sides
Dessert
Cocktails
Fig & Gin Collins
Pre-Pro Old Fashioned
Fall from the Tree
SOJO Espresso Martini
Wall Street
Blood Orange Cosmopolitan
Pineapple Daiquiri
Smoked Ancho Margarita
French Pear Martini
Aviation
Appletini
Cadillac Margarita
Bloody Mary
Black Manhattan
Last Word
Paper Plane
Italicus Spritz
White Linen
Aperol Spritz
Black Russian
Classic Daquiri
Summer Fashioned
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Colorado Bulldog
French 75
Lemon Drop Martini
Long Island Iced Tea
French Chambord Martini
Manhattan
Negroni
Negroni Sbagliato
Old Tom Collins
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Lillet Blanc G&T
Sazerac
Sex on the Beach
Sidecar
Rose Garden Spritz
The Gilded Age
White Russian
Paloma
Toronto
Wine
Red Wine Glasses
GLS Sea Sun Pinot Noir
GLS Elouan Pinot Noir
GLS Meiomi Pinot Noir
GLS Benzinger Merlot
GLS Kunde Merlot
GLS Layer Cake Malbec
GLS Spellbound Cabernet
GLS Grounded Cabernet
GLS Joel Gott 815 Cabernet
GLS 19 Crimes Red Blend
GLS Apothic Red Blend
GLS Quilt Threadcount Red Blend
White Wine Glasses
GLS Albertoni White Zinfandel
GLS Movendo Moscato
GLS J Lohr Bay Mist Riesling
GLS Chloe Pinot Grigio
GLS Rainstorm Pinto Grigio
GLS Conundrum White Blend
GLS Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Butter Chardonnay
GLS Mer Soleil Silver Chardonnay
GLS J Lohr Riverstone Chardonnay
GLS Joel Gott Barrel Aged Chardonnay
Rose/Sparkling Glasses
Bottled Red Wine
BTL Sea Sun Pinot Noir
BTL Elouan Pinot Noir
BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir
BTL J Lohr Falcons Perch Pinot NOir
BTL Benzinger Merlot
BTL Kunde Merlot
BTL Layer Cake Malbec
BTL Rombauer Zinfandel
BTL Frank Family Zinfandel
BTL Spellbound Cabernet
BTL Grounded Cabernet
BTL Joel Gott 815 Cabernet
BTL Justin Cabernet
BTL Quilt Napa Cabernet
BTL The Prisoner Cabernet
BTL Caymus Cabernet
BTL 19 Crimes Red Blend
BTL Apothic Red Blend
BTL Quilt Threadcount Red Blend
BTL Conundrum Red Blend
BTL 8 Years in the Desert Red Blend
BTL Machete Red Blend
BTL Justin Isoceles Red Blend
BTL Papillon Red Blend
Bottled White Wine
BTL Albertoni White Zinfandel
BTL Movendo Moscato
BTL J Lohr Bay Mist Riesling
BTL Chloe Pinot Grigio
BTL Rainstorm Pinto Grigio
BTL Conundrum White Blend
BTL Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Butter Chardonnay
BTL Mer Soleil Silver Chardonnay
BTL J Lohr Riverstone Chardonnay
BTL Joel Gott Barrel Aged Chardonnay
BTL Rombauer Chardonnay
Bottled Rose/Sparkling
Beer & Seltzers
Beer
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon
Boulevard Quad Ale
Boulevard Whiskey Stout
Bud Light
Budweiser
Busch Light
Coors Banquet
Coors Light
Corona
Guinness
Heineken 0.0 NA
Heinekin
Michelob Golden Light
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Pompeii
Pseudo Sue
Sam Adams
Stella Artois
Schells Oktoberfest
Seltzer
Sunday
4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday
4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday
4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday
4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday
4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday
4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday
4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Food At It's Finest Since 1946
80626 Minnesota 86, Lakefield, MN 56150