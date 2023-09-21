Food Menu

Appetizers

Pork Belly and Bourbon Bites

$16.00

Served with a side of sour cream and green onion

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Lightly tossed in black garlic truffle seasoning with parmesan cheese and parsley, served with a parmesan lime aioli

Tuna Poke

$22.00

Raw sushi-grade yellow fin tuna marinated in a chili oil blend topped with macadamia nuts and black & white sesame seeds

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Served with a harissa blend sauce

Three Cheese Ravioli and Meatballs

$15.00

A melody of mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan cheese

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Salads

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with our house-made caesar dressing, shredded parmesan cheese and house-made croutons

Side Wedge Salad

$6.00

Chopped red onions and tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing and house-made croutons

Side House Salad

$6.00

Bibb lettuce with sliced pears, candied walnuts, blue cheese crumbles, sliced cucumbers and house-made croutons

Side Half Caprese

$4.00

Side Caprese Salad

$8.00

Beefsteak tomatoes, fresh buffalo mozzarella, basil leaves, balsamic glaze and olive oil

Entree Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with our house-made caesar dressing, shredded parmesan cheese and house-made croutons

Entree Wedge Salad

$11.00

Chopped red onions and tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing and house-made croutons

Entree House Salad

$11.00

Bibb lettuce with sliced pears, candied walnuts, blue cheese crumbles, sliced cucumbers and house-made croutons

Entrees

Double Breasted Chicken

$23.00

French cut, bone-in chicken breast with a white wine cream sauce over red skin mashed potatoes, mushrooms and grilled asparagus

Bone-in Pork Chop

$24.00

French cut, honey garlic glazed with red skin mashed potatoes and tri-color carrots

Norwegian Salmon

$27.00

Served with a wild rice pilaf and grilled asparagus

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.00

A puff pastry filled with chicken, celery, carrots and peas on top of a white wine cream sauce

Mushroom Wellington

$16.00

A puff pastry filled with silver dollar and shiitake mushrooms, herbs and vegetables, served over a white wine cream sauce

Waygu Burger

$26.00

8 oz of American wagyu topped with melted smoked cheddar cheese, glazed onions and dijon aioli on a brioche bun with a side of fries

Tuna Steak

$20.00

Walleye

$26.00

Pasta

Spaghetti and Meatball

$15.00

House-made noodles with a red sauce

Carbonara

$16.00

House-made noodles with peas, pork belly and prosciutto in an egg, cream and pecorino romano cheese sauce

Cajun Pasta

$16.00

House-made penne noodles, andouille sausage, fire roasted tomatoes, red bell peppers and shallots tossed in a creamy cajun sauce

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

House-made fettuccine noodles with seasoned grilled chicken breast and creamy alfredo sauce

Spaghetti alle vongole

$16.00

Steak

Filet Beef Tenderloin

$29.00

6 oz

Ribeye

$36.00

14 oz

Sirloin

$16.00

10 oz

Porterhouse

$54.00Out of stock

24 oz

New York Strip

$20.00

12 oz

Wagyu Filet Beef Tenderloin

$54.00Out of stock

Wagyu New York Strip

$50.00Out of stock

Wagyu Ribeye

$85.00

Wagyu Sirloin

$32.00Out of stock

Tomahawk

$77.00Out of stock

Salisbury Steak

$19.00

Sides

Red Skin Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

Brussel Sprouts with Roasted Walnuts

$7.00

Roasted Cream Corn

$5.00

Wild Rice Pilaf

$5.00

Five Cheese Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Shrimp

$9.00

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Dessert

6 Layer Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Bananas Foster

$5.00

Better than your Ex Cake

$8.00

Cinnamon Raisin Bread Pudding

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

NY Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

Special Occassion Cheesecake

Cocktails

Fig & Gin Collins

$16.00

Pre-Pro Old Fashioned

$16.00

Fall from the Tree

$16.00

SOJO Espresso Martini

$14.00

Wall Street

$16.00

Blood Orange Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Pineapple Daiquiri

$16.00

Smoked Ancho Margarita

$17.00

French Pear Martini

$14.00

Aviation

$10.00

Appletini

$11.00

Cadillac Margarita

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Black Manhattan

$9.00

Last Word

$20.00

Paper Plane

$14.00

Italicus Spritz

$10.00

White Linen

$8.00Out of stock

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Classic Daquiri

$12.00

Summer Fashioned

$16.00Out of stock

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Colorado Bulldog

$8.00

French 75

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

French Chambord Martini

$13.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Negroni

$12.00

Negroni Sbagliato

$13.00

Old Tom Collins

$15.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Lillet Blanc G&T

$11.00

Sazerac

$15.00

Sex on the Beach

$5.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Rose Garden Spritz

$15.00

The Gilded Age

$11.00

White Russian

$8.00

Paloma

$12.00

Toronto

$10.00

Wine

Red Wine Glasses

GLS Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS Elouan Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS Meiomi Pinot Noir

$14.00

GLS Benzinger Merlot

$11.00

GLS Kunde Merlot

$14.00

GLS Layer Cake Malbec

$10.00

GLS Spellbound Cabernet

$9.00

GLS Grounded Cabernet

$11.00

GLS Joel Gott 815 Cabernet

$14.00

GLS 19 Crimes Red Blend

$9.00

GLS Apothic Red Blend

$11.00

GLS Quilt Threadcount Red Blend

$14.00

White Wine Glasses

GLS Albertoni White Zinfandel

$6.00

GLS Movendo Moscato

$9.00

GLS J Lohr Bay Mist Riesling

$10.00

GLS Chloe Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS Rainstorm Pinto Grigio

$12.00

GLS Conundrum White Blend

$14.00

GLS Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

GLS Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

GLS Butter Chardonnay

$11.00

GLS Mer Soleil Silver Chardonnay

$11.00

GLS J Lohr Riverstone Chardonnay

$14.00

GLS Joel Gott Barrel Aged Chardonnay

$14.00

Rose/Sparkling Glasses

GLS Charles & Charles Rose

$9.00

GLS 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Rose

$10.00

GLS Avissi Sparkling Rose

$11.00

GLS Zonin Prosecco

$8.00

Bottled Red Wine

BTL Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$40.00

BTL Elouan Pinot Noir

$41.00

BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL J Lohr Falcons Perch Pinot NOir

$63.00

BTL Benzinger Merlot

$33.00

BTL Kunde Merlot

$43.00

BTL Layer Cake Malbec

$30.00

BTL Rombauer Zinfandel

$69.00

BTL Frank Family Zinfandel

$78.00

BTL Spellbound Cabernet

$27.00

BTL Grounded Cabernet

$33.00

BTL Joel Gott 815 Cabernet

$40.00

BTL Justin Cabernet

$50.00

BTL Quilt Napa Cabernet

$66.00

BTL The Prisoner Cabernet

$85.00

BTL Caymus Cabernet

$130.00

BTL 19 Crimes Red Blend

$27.00

BTL Apothic Red Blend

$33.00

BTL Quilt Threadcount Red Blend

$43.00

BTL Conundrum Red Blend

$50.00

BTL 8 Years in the Desert Red Blend

$84.00

BTL Machete Red Blend

$88.00

BTL Justin Isoceles Red Blend

$96.00

BTL Papillon Red Blend

$110.00

Bottled White Wine

BTL Albertoni White Zinfandel

$18.00

BTL Movendo Moscato

$27.00

BTL J Lohr Bay Mist Riesling

$28.00

BTL Chloe Pinot Grigio

$27.00

BTL Rainstorm Pinto Grigio

$36.00

BTL Conundrum White Blend

$40.00

BTL Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

BTL Butter Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL Mer Soleil Silver Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL J Lohr Riverstone Chardonnay

$42.00

BTL Joel Gott Barrel Aged Chardonnay

$42.00

BTL Rombauer Chardonnay

$76.00

Bottled Rose/Sparkling

BTL Charles & Charles Rose

$27.00

BTL 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Rose

$30.00

BTL Chloe Prosecco

$27.00

BTL Korbel Brut

$34.00

BTL Avissi Sparkling Rose

$32.00

Beer & Seltzers

Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Blue Moon

$5.50

Boulevard Quad Ale

$12.00

Boulevard Whiskey Stout

$12.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Busch Light

$4.50

Coors Banquet

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$5.50

Guinness

$5.50

Heineken 0.0 NA

$5.00

Heinekin

$5.50

Michelob Golden Light

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.50

Pompeii

$9.00

Pseudo Sue

$9.00

Sam Adams

$5.50

Stella Artois

$6.00

Schells Oktoberfest

$5.00

Seltzer

High Noon Black Cherry

$8.00

High Noon Lime

$8.00

High Noon Peach

$8.00

High Noon Pineapple

$8.00

CATERING SELTZER

$5.00

NA Beverages

NA Bev

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Fresca

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Mellow Yellow

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Pibb

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Perrier

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull SF

$4.00

Buddys Orange

$3.00

Cappucino

$6.00

Coffee

$2.00

Decaf

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Soda

$2.00

Catering

CATERING ALCOHOL

CATERING ALCOHOL $4

$4.00

CATERING ALCOHOL $5

$5.00

CATERING ALCOHOL $7

$7.00

CATERING ALCOHOL $8

$8.00

CATERING ALCOHOL $9

$9.00

CATERING MIXER $2

$2.00