East Harlem Bottling Co.

1711 Lexington Avenue

New York, NY 10029

FOOD

Soups & Salad

Kale

$14.00

Baby kale, roasted squash, pecorino, diced apples, pepitas, walnut oil vinaigrette

Sweet Beet

$14.00

Roasted beets, arugula, horseradish cream, citrus, goat cheese, cucumber, diced apple, lemon vinaigrette

Hale Caesar

$14.00

Romaine, tomatoes, grated parmesan, herbed croutons, classic dressing

Weary Traveller

$14.00

Romaine, black beans, corn, avocado, red onion, grape tomatoes, chipotle ranch

Butternut Squash CUP

$8.00

Roasted squash, crispy prosciutto chips, brown butter, nutmeg, toast

Butternut Squash BOWL

$13.00

Roasted squash, crispy prosciutto chips, brown butter, nutmeg, toast

Grandma's Chili CUP

$8.00

Black & red kidney beans, ground beef, chipotle, cheddar, sour cream, onions, tortilla chips

Grandma's Chili BOWL

$13.00

Black & red kidney beans, ground beef, chipotle, cheddar, sour cream, onions, tortilla chips

Gumbo CUP

$8.00

Rich soupy stew of andouille sausage, shrimp, chicken, bell peppers, celery, onions, okra, Cajun spices & file, coconut jasmine rice

Gumbo BOWL

$13.00

Rich soupy stew of andouille sausage, shrimp, chicken, bell peppers, celery, onions, okra, Cajun spices & file, coconut jasmine rice

Apps

Handcut Fries

$8.00

Lightly salted

Hush Puppies

$9.00

Cornmeal fritter, scallion, hot honey butter

Beer Battered Pickles

$12.00

House-cured slices, remoulade dip

Haystack Onion Strings

$8.00

Onion slices dredged in buttermilk batter & deep-fried

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$14.00

Straight from Wisco, panko-dipped, creamy dill ranch

Adobo Nachos

$15.00

Corn chips, refried beans, cheddar cheese, fontina, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$15.00

8 jumbo wings, blue cheese, carrots, celery

Bratwurst

$8.00

Schaller & Weber brat, sauerkraut, sweet & spicy mustard 8

Schaller & Weber Pretzels

$12.00

Oven warmed with sweet & spicy style mustards

Burgers Sandwich

Bottling Co Burger

$16.00

Our EHBC house blend patty, sharp cheddar, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon aioli, brioche bun

Southern Chicken Sammie

$16.00

Buttermilk fried chicken thighs, jalapeno cheddar biscuit, chipotle aioli, strawberry jam, side pickle

Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Hangar steak, caramelized onion, fontina, aioli, horseradish mustard, toasted Italian long roll

Shrimp Po-Boy

$17.00

Lightly battered jumbo shrimp, “dressed” (lettuce, tomato, onion), hot sauce, Italian long roll

Cod Sandwich

$16.00

Lightly battered cod, red cabbage slaw, guacamole, chipotle mayo, brioche bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Breaded chicken breast, Carolina slaw, Cajun remoulade, brioche bun

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

Homemade vegan black bean patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle mayo, brioche bun

Kid's Chicken

$14.00

Sliced golden-fried chicken breast and handcut fries

Mac/Flatbread

Homestyle Mac

$15.00

Classic with a sprinkle of

Veggie Mac

$16.00

Roasted mushroom, spinach

Surf & Turf Mac

$17.00

Shrimp & bacon

Pulled Pork Mac

$17.00

Horseradish gremolata

Prosciutto & Fig flatbread

$17.00

Prosciutto Di Parma, fig jam, arugula, goat cheese

Forager Flatbread

$16.00

Roasted mushrooms, sauteed onions, spinach, goat cheese

Main

Rigatoni (only available Tuesdays)

$18.00

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Pork Loin

$20.00

Salmon

$24.00

Jambalaya

$22.00

Meatloaf

$20.00

Steak Frites

$24.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Italian pastry cream, bananas, whipped cream, Nilla wafers

Chocodeelite

$8.00

brownie, dark chocolate gelato, caramel drizzle

Cheesecake

$8.00

chocolate graham cracker crust, berry coulis

Spiced Apple Crisp

$8.00

soft baked spiced apples, cookie crumble, salted caramel gelato

Stout Float

$11.00

stout on draft & two gelato scoops

Root Beer Float

$9.00

Bottle of root beer & two gelato scoops

Gelato

$1.00

WINE/CTs

Wine bottle

Bordeaux BTL

$36.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$40.00

Syrah Grenache BTL

$36.00

Verdejo BTL

$32.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$40.00

Falanghina BTL

$36.00

Albarino BTL

$44.00

Rose Von Winning BTL

$40.00

Prosecco BTL

$40.00

Cava Rose BTL

$40.00

Sparkling Brut BTL

$20.00

Mimosa Kit ONLINE/TO GO

$25.00

sangria

White sangria 16 oz TO GO

$14.00

red sangria 16 oz TO GO

$14.00

White sangria Quart TO GO

$30.00

red sangria Quart TO GO

$30.00

BEVERAGE

mulled cider

$7.00

hot chocolate

$8.00

lemonade

$5.00

iced tea

$5.00

arnold palmer

$5.00

iced coffee

$4.00

Root beer

$6.00

ginger beer

$6.00

cranberry

$4.00

OJ - large

$5.00

OJ - small

$3.00

grapefruit juice

$4.00

saratoga SM

$5.00

saratoga LG

$8.00

MERCH

Deep Orange Tee

S Deep Orange Tee

$25.00

M Deep Orange Tee

$25.00

L Deep Orange Tee

$25.00

XL Deep Orange Tee

$25.00

2XL Deep Orange Tee

$25.00

Vivid Blue Tee

S Vivid Blue Tee

$25.00

M Vivid Blue Tee

$25.00

L Vivid Blue Tee

$25.00

XL Vivid Blue Tee

$25.00

2XL Vivid Blue Tee

$25.00

Maroon Tee

S Maroon Tee

$25.00

M Maroon Tee

$25.00

L Maroon Tee

$25.00

XL Maroon Tee

$25.00

2XL Maroon Tee

$25.00

Soft Yellow Tee

S Yellow Tee

$25.00

M Yellow Tee

$25.00

L Yellow Tee

$25.00

XL Yellow Tee

$25.00

2XL Yellow Tee

$25.00

Other

Baseball Hat

$25.00

Gift Card

Our very analog gift cards come in increments of $25 and $50 and can be bought in multiples for larger gifts. They are not redeemable for cash. Cards are for pick up or via snail mail only, and you must provide an email so we can communicate on how to proceed. Cards to be mailed may incur an additional charge.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Cozy local joint serving craft beer & craftier food, plus wines & sangria! Now offering delivery & takeout! #bottlingco

Website

Location

1711 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10029

Directions

