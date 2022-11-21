Restaurant header imageView gallery

Edison Lunch Box 1700 Monroe Street

1700 Monroe Street

Fort Myers, FL 33901

Don't Judge Me-Desserts

2.82 Cookie

$2.82

Boston Cream Cupcake

$3.29

Warm Cookie Sundae

$3.76

Hot Brownie Sundae

$3.76

Macaroni Salad

$2.82

Home Fries

$2.82
Gum

Gum

$1.88

Muffins

$2.82
Candy Bar

Candy Bar

$1.88
Chips

Chips

$0.94
Side of Fresh Fruit

Side of Fresh Fruit

$3.76

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Extra Sauces and Sides

Fresh Fruit

$3.76

Chips & Salsa

$2.82

Chips & Guacamole

$3.76

Side of Nachos & Cheese

$3.76

Side of Nachos with Chili & Cheese

$4.70

Side of Salsa+

$0.47

Side of Sour Cream+

$0.70

Side of Ranch+

$0.47

Side of Spicy Ranch Dressing+

$0.47

Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing+

$0.47

Side of Italian Dressing+

$0.47

Side of Honey Mustard+

$0.47

Side of Buffalo Sauce+

$0.47

Side of Teriyaki Sauce+

$0.47

Side of Cheese Sauce+

$1.88

Side of Guacamole+

$1.88

$2.82

Cream Cheese

$0.94

Extra Cheese

$0.94
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy! Located inside the Lee County Justice Center on the 2nd Floor- Monroe St. Side of the building

1700 Monroe Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Directions

