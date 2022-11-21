Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Fort Myers

No reviews yet

2122 First St.

Suite 103

Fort Myers, FL 33901

Popular Items

CT Roll
Classic Roll
New England Clam Chowder

Rolls

Classic Roll

Classic Roll

$20.00

Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter

CT Roll

CT Roll

$20.00

Served warm, tossed in butter

Lobster Salad Roll
$20.00

Lobster Salad Roll

$20.00

Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing

Lobster BLT Roll
$20.00

Lobster BLT Roll

$20.00

Lobster, bacon, lettuce, tomato

Shrimp Roll

Shrimp Roll

$15.00

Jumbo shrimp tossed in mayo, celery & lemon

Crab Roll

Crab Roll

$19.00
Garlic, Butter Shrimp Roll

Garlic, Butter Shrimp Roll

$15.00Out of stock

Maine Event

Bar Harbor Roll
$26.00

Bar Harbor Roll

$26.00
Lobster Grilled Cheese
$15.00

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$15.00
Lobster Mac & Cheese
$15.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$15.00
Fish And Chips
$15.00

Fish And Chips

$15.00

Salads

Lobster Salad Over Greens
$20.00

Lobster Salad Over Greens

$20.00
Crab Salad Over Greens
$19.00

Crab Salad Over Greens

$19.00
Shrimp Salad Over Greens
$15.00

Shrimp Salad Over Greens

$15.00

Bar Harbor Over Greens
$26.00

$26.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Soups & Sides

Lobster Bisque
$5.00

Lobster Bisque

$5.00
New England Clam Chowder
$5.00

New England Clam Chowder

$5.00
Potato Salad
$2.00

Potato Salad

$2.00
Cape Cod Chips
$2.00

Cape Cod Chips

$2.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.00
Basket Of Fries
$5.00

Basket Of Fries

$5.00

Kids

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$5.00
Grilled Cheese
$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00
Mac & Cheese
$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Desserts

Whoopie Pie

Whoopie Pie

$3.50

Bottled Drink

Maine Root

Maine Root

$3.50
Bottled Soda
$3.00

Bottled Soda

$3.00
Monster Energy
$3.50

Monster Energy

$3.50
Dasani Water
$3.00

Dasani Water

$3.00
Smart Water

Smart Water

$3.50

Alcohol

Domestic Beer
$5.00

Domestic Beer

$5.00
Craft Beer

Craft Beer

$5.00
Wine

Wine

$5.00

Truly

$5.00
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Enjoy delicious and authentic Maine lobster rolls at Mason's!

2122 First St., Suite 103, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

