EightyTwenty Meals

2511 S. Georgia

Amarillo, TX 79019

Order Again

Popular Items

4oz Protein
8oz Protein
6oz Protein

Meals

4oz Protein

4oz Protein

$8.50

The classic 80/20 Meal for Delivery in The Greater Amarillo-Panhandle Area. Delivery On Mondays only. 8AM-7PM. 11oz 4oz - Selected Protein 3-4oz Selected Veggies 2-3oz Selected Carbs

8oz Protein

8oz Protein

$10.50

Classic 80/20 Meal but for actively working towards muscle gain + 16 Oz. 7oz Selected Protein 2-3oz Selected Veggies 4-6oz Carbs

6oz Protein

6oz Protein

$9.50

Muscle Maintenance but make it a cut for Delivery in The Greater Amarillo-Panhandle Area. Delivery On Mondays only. 8AM-7PM. 12oz. 5oz Selected Protien 3-4oz Veggies 2-3oz Carbs

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Gourmet Anti-Inflammatory Meal Prep in The Greater Amarillo Area. Please note that online orders are delivered only on MONDAYS 9AM-7PM - please leave a cooler for your meals if you will. not be present

2511 S. Georgia, Amarillo, TX 79019

