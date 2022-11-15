HUD’S Food Truck
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Great American Iconic Food, Breakfast Burritos, Old Fashion Cheese Burgers, Hand Battered Chicken Strips, Scratch Made Onion Rings / Jalapeño Coins And Don’t Forget Our Famous Cherry
Location
2821 Wolflin Avenue, Amarillo, TX 79109
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 210-Amarillo
No Reviews
3751 W I-40 Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurant
Baby Crush in Wolflin - Wolflin Village
No Reviews
2606 Wolflin Village Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurant