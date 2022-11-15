Restaurant header imageView gallery

HUD’S Food Truck

2821 Wolflin Avenue

Amarillo, TX 79109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Philly Steak
Poutine Fries

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$3.79

Burgers

Single Burger

$5.79

Double burger

$7.79

Sandwiches

Philly Steak

$7.89

Patty Melt

$5.49

Combos

Poutine Fries

$10.00

Steak Philly lay over large fries / plus med soda or specialty drink.

Sides

French Fries

$2.59

Tator Tots

$2.89

Corn Dog

$3.39

Fried Burrito

$2.29

KK. TACO

$6.99

Dynabites

$4.99

Sauces

Hot Sauce

$0.60

Ranch

$0.60

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.60

Boom Boom Sauce

$0.60

Medium

COFFEE

$1.50

Milk Donut And OJ

$30.00

Medium Purple Haze

$3.00

Medium Cherry Lime

$3.00

Large

Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Dr Pepper

$2.79

Powerade

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Cherry Lime

$2.99

Purple Haze

$2.99

Ocean Water

$2.99

Ninja Turtle

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Great American Iconic Food, Breakfast Burritos, Old Fashion Cheese Burgers, Hand Battered Chicken Strips, Scratch Made Onion Rings / Jalapeño Coins And Don’t Forget Our Famous Cherry

2821 Wolflin Avenue, Amarillo, TX 79109

Directions

