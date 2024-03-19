575 Pizzeria- Civic Circle Rebuild 2803 Civic Circle
2803 Civic Circle
Amarillo, TX 79109
Beverages
Retail
- Coke$3.50
- Coke Zero$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Diet Dr Pepper$3.50
- Dr Pepper$3.50
- Redbull$3.49
- Redbull Blue Edition$3.49
- Redbull Coconut Berry$3.49
- Redbull Peach$3.49
- Redbull Sugar Free$3.49
- Redbull Yellow Edition$3.49
- Root Beer$3.50
- Smart Water$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- EMP Redbull$2.00
- EMP SF Redbull$2.00
- EMP Yellow Redbull$2.00
- EMP Blue Redbull$2.00
- EMP Coconut Redbull$2.00
- EMP Peach Redbull$2.00
Salads, Starters & Sweets
Salads
- Caprese$10.99
Fresh mozzarella served with fresh basil, baby heirloom tomatoes, brick fired bread, and our 575 signature sundried tomato balsamic vinaigrette
- Small House Salad$8.49
Romaine lettuce and spring greens with cucumbers, red onions, and mushrooms with our 575 signature sundried tomato balsamic vinaigrette
- Large House Salad$11.49
Romaine lettuce and spring greens with cucumbers, red onions, and mushrooms with our 575 signature sundried tomato balsamic vinaigrette
- Small Spinach Salad$9.49
Spinach with mushrooms, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, and red onions
- Large Spinach Salad$12.49
Spinach with mushrooms, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, and red onions
- Small Greek Salad$9.49
Romaine lettuce and spring greens with sliced heirloom tomatoes, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, and pepperoncinis served with our Greek dijon dressing
- Large Greek Salad$12.49
Romaine lettuce and spring greens with sliced heirloom tomatoes, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, and pepperoncinis served with our greek dijon dressing.
- Small Caesar Salad$8.49
Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing and grated parmesan
- Large Caesar Salad$11.49
Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing and grated parmesan
- Small CYO Salad$9.49
A salad of your own design: choose your bed of greens and up to 4 toppings and one of our dressings
- Large CYO Salad$12.49
A salad of your own design: choose your bed of greens and up to 4 toppings and one of our dressings
Sweets
- Caramel Pretzel Brownie$8.99
Served with a scoop of ice cream and covered with chocolate syrup
- Cannolis$8.99
2 crispy cannoli shells, stuffed with our sweet cream, chocolate chip, and almond filling drizzled with chocolate sauce and powdered sugar
- Vanilla Bean Cheesecake$8.99
Topped with your choice of chocolate syrup or raspberry glaze
- Seasonal Bread Pudding$8.99
Our homemade bread pudding with seasonal spices or fruit served with a warm amaretto sauce
- Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.99
A gluten-free delight drizzled with our raspberry glaze
- The Cozy Trio$23.99
Pick 3 desserts. We won't judge
- Side of Vanilla Ice Cream$3.99
Served plain-jane, covered in chocolate syrup or raspberry glaze. You decide
Starters
- Cinnamon Breadsticks$6.99
Served with honey
- Brick Fired Bread$7.49
Choice of: olive tapenade, spinach artichoke, bruschetta, with tomato sauce
- Garlic Butter Breadsticks$8.49
With tomato sauce
- Garlic Knots$8.49
- The 'Tine Trio$12.99
Olive tapenade, spinach artichoke dip, and bruschetta with two helpings of brick fired bread
- Cheesy Breadsticks$8.49
With tomato sauce
Red Pies
Extra Small Red Pies
- Bender - Extra Small$13.49
Red sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, bacon, Italian sausage, and pepperoni
- CLK - Extra Small$12.49
Red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, fresh basil, Italian sausage, and pepperoni
- Colorado - Extra Small$12.49
Red sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, portobello mushrooms, red onions, and spinach
- Danford - Extra Small$11.49
Red sauce, mozzarella, feta cheese, red onions, spinach, and kalamata olives
- Doro - Extra Small$11.49
Red sauce, mozzarella, fresh jalapeños, red onions, chicken, chili powder, and pineapple
- Double D's Triple Pep - Extra Small$13.49
Red sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, pepperoncinis, ground beef, and pepperoni
- Johnny Drama - Extra Small$9.49
Red sauce, olive oil, mozzarella, fresh basil, fresh garlic, and pine nuts
- Mooney - Extra Small$12.49
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoncinis, red onions, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and ground beef
- Omni- Extra Small$13.49
2014 winner of best overall pizza in America by Urbanspoon! Red sauce, mozzarella, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, and pepperoni
- Surgeon - Extra Small$13.49
Red sauce, mozzarella, portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic, Italian sausage, and pepperoni
- The Rage - Extra Small$13.49
Red sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, fresh jalapeños, bacon, and candied almonds
- Tomaino - Extra Small$9.49
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoncinis, and Homemade meatballs
Small Red Pies
- Bender - Small$19.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, and bacon
- CLK - Small$18.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, mushrooms, fresh basil, and pepperoni
- Colorado - Small$17.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, portobello mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, and spinach
- Danford - Small$17.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, kalamata olives, red onions, spinach, and feta cheese
- Doro - Small$17.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, chicken, jalapenos, pineapple, red onions, and chili powder
- Double D's Triple Pep - Small$19.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, ground beef, green peppers, pepperoncinis, and pepperoni
- Johnny Drama - Small$16.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, fresh garlic, pine nuts, fresh basil, and olive oil
- Mooney - Small$18.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, ground beef, red onions, pepperoncinis, and sliced baby heirloom tomatoes
- Omni - Small$19.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, and pepperoni
- Surgeon - Small$19.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, fresh garlic, roasted red peppers, portobello mushrooms, and pepperoni
- The Rage - Small$19.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, jalapenos, candied almonds, and bacon
- Tomaino - Small$16.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, homemade meatballs, and pepperoncinis
Large Red Pies
- Bender - Large$30.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, bacon, Italian sausage, and pepperoni
- CLK - Large$28.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, fresh basil, Italian sausage, and pepperoni
- Colorado - Large$27.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, portobello mushrooms, red onions, and spinach
- Danford - Large$27.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, feta cheese, red onions, spinach, and kalamata olives
- Doro - Large$27.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, fresh jalapeños, red onions, chicken, chili powder, and pineapple
- Double D's Triple Pep - Large$30.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, pepperoncinis, ground beef, and pepperoni
- Johnny Drama - Large$25.99
Red sauce, olive oil, mozzarella, fresh basil, fresh garlic, and pine nuts
- Mooney - Large$29.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoncinis, red onions, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and ground beef
- Omni - Large$30.99
2014 winner of best overall pizza in America by Urbanspoon! Red sauce, mozzarella, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, and pepperoni
- Surgeon - Large$30.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic, Italian sausage, and pepperoni
- The Rage - Large$30.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, fresh jalapeños, bacon, and candied almonds
- Tomaino - Large$24.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoncinis, and Homemade meatballs
Red Calzone
White Pies
Extra Small White Pies
- Charlie Daniels - Extra Small$11.49
Olive oil, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, goat cheese, and pepperoni
- Chicken Bacon Ranch - Extra Small$11.49
Olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, fresh garlic, Cheddar cheese, bacon, black pepper, and ranch after cooked. "Wrong way Willie" add frank's redhot wings sauce
- Gnarly Daniels - Extra Small$12.49
Olive oil, mozzarella, canadian bacon, goat cheese, pepperoni, fresh jalapenos, honey drizzle after cooked.
- Green Striped Piggy - Extra Small$12.49
The quattro with green chiles and bacon
- Mezcal - Extra Small$12.49
Olive oil, mozzarella, ground beef, green chiles, jalapenos, red onions, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and chili powder
- Phoebe - Extra Small$11.49
Olive oil, Parmesan, chicken, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, and fresh basil
- Quattro - Extra Small$11.49
Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, goat cheese, and feta cheese
- Squillace - Extra Small$11.49
Olive oil, Parmesan, sundried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, portobello mushrooms, and fresh basil
- The Drizz - Extra Small$11.49
Olive oil, Parmesan, sliced heirloom tomatoes, kalamata olives, fresh basil, and feta cheese
- Ultimate - Extra Small$9.49
Olive oil, mozzarella, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and fresh basil
Small White Pies
- Charlie Daniels - Small$18.99
Olive oil, mozzarella, goat cheese, Canadian bacon, and pepperoni
- Chicken Bacon Ranch - Small$17.99
Olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, fresh garlic, cheddar cheese, bacon, black pepper, ranch after cooked. ”Wrong Way Willie” add Frank’s RedHot wings sauce.
- Gnarly Daniels - Small$18.99
Olive oil, mozzarella, goat cheese, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, fresh jalapenos, and honey drizzle after cooked
- Green Striped Piggy - Small$18.99
Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan, goat cheese, feta cheese, green chiles, and bacon
- Mezcal - Small$19.99
Olive oil, mozzarella, green chiles, fresh jalapeños, red onions, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, ground beef, and chili powder
- Phoebe - Small$18.99
Olive oil, Parmesan, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, and chicken
- Quattro - Small$17.99
Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan, goat cheese, and feta cheese
- Squillace - Small$18.99
Olive oil, parmesan, portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, sundried tomatoes, and fresh basil
- The Drizz - Small$18.99
Olive oil, Parmesan, feta cheese, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil, and kalamata olives
- Ultimate - Small$16.99
Olive oil, mozzarella, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and fresh basil
Large White Pies
- Charlie Daniels - Large$27.99
Olive oil, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, goat cheese, and pepperoni
- Chicken Bacon Ranch - Large$26.99
- Gnarly Daniels - Large$28.99
Olive oil, mozzarella, canadian bacon, goat cheese, pepperoni, fresh jalapenos, honey drizzle after cooked.
- Green Striped Piggy - Large$29.99
The quattro with green chiles and bacon
- Mezcal - Large$29.99
Olive oil, mozzarella, ground beef, green chiles, jalapenos, red onions, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and chili powder
- Phoebe - Large$27.99
Olive oil, Parmesan, chicken, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, and fresh basil
- Quattro - Large$26.99
Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, goat cheese, and feta cheese
- Squillace - Large$27.99
Olive oil, Parmesan, sundried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, portobello mushrooms, and fresh basil
- The Drizz - Large$27.99
Olive oil, Parmesan, sliced heirloom tomatoes, kalamata olives, fresh basil, and feta cheese
- Ultimate - Large$24.99
Olive oil, mozzarella, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and fresh basil
Local Favorites Choice Pies
Extra Small Local Favorites
- Green Chili Cheeseburger - Extra Small$14.49
Creamy mustard sauce, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, ground beef, green chiles, red onion, bacon, pickles, lettuce, sliced heirloom tomatoes.
- Green Meanie - Extra Small$13.49
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, portobello mushrooms, red onions, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and bacon
- Jake N' Bake - Extra Small$13.49
Asian ginger sauce, mozzarella, feta, Cheddar, green chiles, red onion, ground beef, and candy almonds
- Kamehameha - Extra Small$14.49
Asian ginger sauce, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, chicken, Canadian bacon, red onion, and candied jalapenos
- The Ceej - Extra Small$13.49
Ranch-based, lite mozzarella, cheddar, portobello mushrooms, artichoke hearts, spinach, bacon, and black pepper
Small Local Favorites
- Green Chile Cheeseburger - Small$21.99
Creamy mustard sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar cheese, ground beef, green chiles, red onion, bacon, pickles, lettuce, and sliced baby heirloom tomatoes
- Green Meanie - Small$19.99
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, portobello mushrooms, red onions, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and bacon
- Jake N' Bake - Small$19.99
Asian ginger sauce, mozzarella, feta cheese, Cheddar cheese, green chiles, red onion, ground beef, and candy almonds
- Kamehameha - Small$19.99
Asian ginger sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar cheese, candied jalapeños, red onions, chicken, and Canadian bacon
- The Ceej - Small$19.99
Ranch-based sauce, lite mozzarella, cheddar cheese, artichoke hearts, portobello mushrooms, spinach, bacon, and black pepper
Large Local Favorites
- Green Chile Cheeseburger - Large$30.99
Creamy mustard sauce, mozzarella, Cheddar cheese, ground beef, green chiles, red onion, bacon, pickles, lettuce, and sliced heirloom tomatoes
- Green Meanie - Large$29.99
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, portobello mushrooms, red onions, sliced baby heirloom tomatoes, and bacon
- Jake N' Bake - Large$29.99
Asian ginger sauce, mozzarella, feta, Cheddar, green chiles, red onion, ground beef, and candy almonds
- Kamehameha - Large$29.99
Asian ginger sauce, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, chicken, Canadian bacon, red onion, and candied jalapenos
- The Ceej - Large$29.99
Ranch-based, lite mozzarella, cheddar, portobello mushrooms, artichoke hearts, spinach, bacon, and black pepper
Create Your Own Pies
Extra Small CYO
Small CYO
Large CYO
Half & Half Pies
Sides
Dressings
Dips
Sauces
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
Come in and enjoy!
2803 Civic Circle, Amarillo, TX 79109