Oishii Japanese Sushi & Sake 2721 Virginia Circle
No reviews yet
2721 Virginia Circle
Amarillo, TX 79109
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Kitchen App
- Shishito Rock Shrimp$12.99
Stuffed marinated shrimp in shishito peppers is served with a sweet and savory soy sauce and spicy mayo. ( 4 pcs. )
- Shishito Peppers$6.99
Roasted mild peppers, salt, bonita with house special sauce.
- Umami Crisp$7.99
Crispy brussel sprout with house flavor topped with crispy garlic and bonito
- Edamame ( Steamed with salt )$7.99
- Spicy Garlic Edamame$8.99
wok charred edamame in spicy garlic sauce
- Vegetable Tempura$8.99
- Summer Roll$8.99
Steam shrimp and vegetable wrapped in rice paper
- Miso soup$3.99
Dried seaweed, tofu, scallion
- Oishii Jerky with sticky rice$12.99
served with spicy fish sauce and Lao-style tomato sauce
- Oishii Wings with sticky rice$12.99
served with spicy fish sauce and Lao-style tomato sauce
- Spicy Gochujang Cauliflower$8.99
Crispy cauliflower with spicy Gochujang glaze.
- KFC$10.99
Spicy korean fried chicken wings
- Grilled Short Ribs$12.99
- Fried Calamari$11.99
- Ikayaki$14.99
Grilled whole squid
- Shrimp Tempura App$10.99
6 pcs of lightly battered shrimps tempura
- Mummy Shrimp$10.99
6 pieces of fried stuffed shrimp and vegetables wrapped in rice paper
- Pork Gyoza$8.99
Pork Gyoza (6 pieces) Steamed or Fried.
- Egg Roll$6.99
Stuffed with pork, carrot, onion, cabbage in egg wonton skin, and fried to a crisp, served with sweet plum reduction (3 pieces).
- Spring Roll$5.99
Stuffed with pork, carrots, onions, cabbage in rice paper, and fried to a crisp, served with sweet plum chili sauce (3 pcs).
- Chicken Satay$10.99
- Cheese Wonton$8.99
8 pieces
Sushi App
- 4 Star Circle$12.99
spicy tuna on crispy rice topped with avocado, jalapeno and tempura flakes served with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
- Avocado Bomb$11.99
Guac-Style avocado and spicy kani with house special sauce served with chips
- Cucumber Salad$7.99
- DJ Wrap$15.99
Spicy tuna and spicy kani topped with tempura flakes, scallion, masago, and house special sauce served in butternut lettuce cups.
- Ika Sansai$8.99
Squid salad
- Oishii Chili Ceviche$19.99
Thinly sliced fresh snapper topped with fresh limes, onion,Thai chili peppers and cilantro served with house umami fresh limes sauce
- Randalion$17.99
Deep fried marinated rice ball topped with tuna,salmon, spicy kani,avocado,scallion and masago served with house special sauce on top
- Salmon Bomb$16.99
Spicy kani and avocado wrapped with fresh salmon topped with freshly sliced strawberries, hot garlic oil and chef's special sauce
- Salmon Carpaccio$18.99
Thinly sliced fresh salmon topped with black tobiko, crispy garlic, sea salt, truffle oil and yuzu ponzu sauce
- Salmon Sashimi Appetizer$21.99
9 pcs fresh salmon sashimi
- Sashimi Appetizer$16.99
9 pcs of tuna,salmon and white fish ( Chef's choice, Cannot substitute )
- Seaweed Salad$7.99
- Sunomono$12.99
Conch, octopus,kani and cucumber with sweet vinegar dressing
- Tuna Sashimi Appetizer$24.99
9 pcs fresh tuna sashimi
- Tuna Tartare$15.99
Beautiful layers of sushi rice, chopped carrot, spicy tuna, spicy kani and avocado served with chips
- Tuna Tataki$17.99
thinly sliced seared tuna, scallion and ponzu sauce
- Usuzukuri$20.99
Thinly sliced of choice of fish : Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, or snapper served with sliced jalapeno and ponzu sauce on top
- Vi 2 Salad$16.99
Mix of tuna, salmon, white fish and spring mixed salad with creamy yuzu dressing served with crispy salmon skin on top
- Wahoo Ceviche ( seasonal )$19.99Out of stock
Thinly sliced fresh wahoo topped with fresh limes, onion,Thai chili peppers and cilantro served with house umami fresh limes sauce
- Jalapeno Bomb$15.99
- Yellowtail shishito$18.99
6 pieces of blistered shishito peppers wrapped with yellowtail and microgreens, topped with fresh slices of strawberries and chef's special sauce.
Kitchen Station
- Beef Broccoli$14.99
Stir fried beef and broccoli
- Cashew Nuts$13.99
Stir fried cashew nuts with mushroom, scallion, onion and dried chili.
- Cashew Nuts Combo$15.99
- Hot Chili Peppers$13.99
Stir fried bell peppers, onion, carrot, celery, zucchini, shiitake mushroom, jalapeno in hot and spicy brown sauce
- Hot Chili Peppers Combo$15.99
- Chicken Teriyaki$14.99
Served with steamed broccoli, cabbage, onion and carrot
- Fresh Ginger$13.99
Stir fried fresh ginger with mushroom, carrot, bell peppers, in house brown sauce
- Fresh Ginger Combo$15.99
- Orange Chicken$13.99
Sauteed crispy chicken with house sweet tangy orange sauce topped with sesame seed
- Pepper Steak$14.99
Stir fried beef , onion and bell peppers in house brown sauce
- Salmon Teriyaki$18.99
Served with steamed broccoli, cabbage, onion and carrot
- Stir fried mixed vegetable$13.99
Stir fried broccoli, carrot, celery, mushroom, bean sprout, bell peppers, zucchini in house brown sauce
- Stir fried mixed vegetable Combo$15.99
- Pork Katsu$14.99
Japanese pork cutlet, server with steamed broccoli, carrot, onion and sweet savory katsu sauce
- Pork Katsu Don$14.99
Japanese pork cutlet rice bowl made with tonkatsu, egg and sauteed onion simmered in a sweet and savory sauce
- Shrimp Tempura Dinner$17.99
lightly battered 8 shrimps and vegetable
- Sweet Basil$13.99
Stir fried, broccoli, carrot, onion, bell peppers,basil in house brown sauce
- Sweet Basil Combo$15.99