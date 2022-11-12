Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bracero's Mexican Bar & Grill

50 Reviews

$$

2822 SW 6th ave

Amarillo, TX 79106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Aperitivos/Appetizers

Nachos

$10.99

Gulf Nachos

$11.99

Carnitas Nachos

$11.99

Fiesta Mexicana

$11.99

Quesadillas

$11.99

Veggie Plate

$11.99

Chanchulines

$12.99

Cocktail de Camaron

$11.99

Aguachile Camaron

$15.99

Ceviche

$4.99+

Camaron Marino

$11.99

Queso Dip

$3.99+

Guacamole

$4.99+

Nopales Asados Con Queso

$6.99

Nachos De Arrachera

$12.99

Bean And Cheese Nachos

$9.99

Queso Fundido De Chile Verde

$10.99

Chicharron Sampler

$12.99

Braceros Cuisine

Plato Tejano

$16.99

Sonora Plate

$14.99

Chile Relleno

$11.99

Plato Michoacano

$12.99

Enchilada Dinner

$11.99

Enchiladas Al Carbon

$13.99

Carnitas

$12.99

Beef Lomo Saltado

$13.99

Flautas De Pollo

$10.99

Carne Guisada

$12.99

Enchiladas Zacatecanas

$12.99

Enchiladas Poblanas

$12.99

Burrito Dinner

$12.99

Smothered Burrito Dinner

$11.99

Chimichanga Grande

$12.99

Mexican Dinner

$15.99

San Luis Dinner

$14.99

Enchiladas De Tinga

$13.99

Especialidades / Specialities

Parrillada

$54.99

Pechuga Mexicana

$12.99

Pollo Santa Fe

$14.99

Plato Santa Fe

$17.99

Carne Adobada

$12.99

Carne Asada

$14.99

Codorniz

$17.99

Vallarta Plate

$16.99

Veracruz Plate

$22.99

Pollo Yucatan

$14.99

Plato Especial

$35.99

Pechuga San Lucas

$13.99

Cabrito al pastor

$17.99

Chuleta del Rancho

$22.99Out of stock

Fajitas

Fajitas (1)

$15.50

Fajitas for Two

$28.99

Veggie Fajitas

$12.99

Fajita Trio for One

$19.99

Patron Style Ribs

$13.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$15.99

Tacos

Fish Tacos

$10.50

Tacos al Carbon

$11.99

Crispy Taco Plate

$9.99

Comalazo de Sopes Mexicanos

$28.99

Plato De Sopes

$9.99

Taco Dinner

$12.99

Ensaladas & Sopas / Salads & Soups

Green Pozole

$9.99

Menudo

$9.99

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$9.99

Seafood Soup

$10.99

Fajita Salad

$10.99

Ceviche Salad

$12.99

Taco Salad

$9.99

Guacamole Salad

$7.99

Diablo Salad

$14.99

Little Diablo Salad

$9.99

Little Diablo Salad

$9.99

A La Carta

1 Lamb Chop

$4.99

1 Quail

$6.99

Single Tostada

$4.99

Enchilada a la carte

$2.99+

Chile relleno a la carte

$7.99

Crispy taco A La Carte

$1.99

1 Tamal Chicken

$2.99

1 Tamal Pork

$2.99

1 A La Carte Taco

$2.99

A La Carta Adobada

$7.99

A La Carta Beef Fajita

$6.99

A La Carta Lamb Fajita

$8.99

Add Egg

$1.00

A La Carte Chicken Breast

$6.99

Bean & Chz Burrito

$2.99

Burrito

$4.99

Flauta A La Carta

$2.99

Misc. A La Carta .01c

$0.01

Oaxaca A La Carta

$8.99

Ribs A La Carta

$9.99

St Taco A La Carta

$2.99

Tilapia A La Carta

$6.99

Lobster Tail

$12.99

Clamato Juice

$1.00

Nopal A La Carta

$1.99

Sides

Side Of Guacamole

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Shredded Cheese

$0.75

24oz Red Salsa

$4.99

24oz Green Salsa

$4.99

Calabacita con Queso

$2.99

Rice

$1.99

Refried Beans

$1.99

Rice and Beans

$3.99

6 Tortillas

$0.99

Rajas con Queso

$4.99

Grilled Veggies

$4.99

Diablo Sauce

$2.99

Crab Legs

$69.99

French Fries

$1.99

Lime/Lemons

$0.75

Pico De Gallo

$0.75

Aguacate slices

$1.99

Side of 5 Shrimp

$7.99

Crispy Taco

$2.99

Extra Taco

$3.99

Charro Beans

$1.99

Ench Carbon Beef Ala Carta

$3.99

Ench Carbon Ckn Ala Carta

$3.99

Stick Shrimp

$3.99

Michelada Mix

$2.50

Carne Seca

$12.00

Green Salsa To Go

Tortillas (3)

$0.50

Shirt

$15.00

Guerrero Sauce

$2.99

Taco Meat

$2.99

Med Chips & Salsa!

$2.99

Setup plate

$3.99

Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.99

Tea

$2.50

Bottled Coke

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Coffee

$2.50

Water

Michelada Mix

$4.99

Desserts

Flan

$4.99Out of stock

Tres Leches

$5.50

Tresleches Cheesecake

$5.99

Sopapillas

$2.99

Fried ice cream

$4.99

Margarita cheesecake

$5.99

KIDS PLATES

Kids bean & cheese burrito

$4.99

Kids Nachos

$4.99

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$4.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$4.99

Kids Taco Plate

$4.99

Kids Enchilada Plate

$4.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2822 SW 6th ave, Amarillo, TX 79106

Directions

Gallery
Bracero’s Mexican Bar & Grill image
Bracero’s Mexican Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Georgia Street Taphouse
orange star4.1 • 660
2001 S. Georgia St Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
EightyTwenty Meals
orange starNo Reviews
2511 S. Georgia Amarillo, TX 79019
View restaurantnext
HUD’S Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
2821 Wolflin Avenue Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 210-Amarillo
orange starNo Reviews
3751 W I-40 Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
Baby Crush in Wolflin - Wolflin Village
orange starNo Reviews
2606 Wolflin Village Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
Charlee's Chicken
orange star4.2 • 857
614 S Polk St Amarillo, TX 79101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Amarillo

Charlee's Chicken
orange star4.2 • 857
614 S Polk St Amarillo, TX 79101
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Amarillo TX
orange star4.2 • 843
7306 SW 34th Ave. #7 Amarillo, TX 79121
View restaurantnext
Chop Chop Wolflin
orange star4.7 • 677
2818 Wolflin amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
Georgia Street Taphouse
orange star4.1 • 660
2001 S. Georgia St Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
Sweet Charlie's - Amarillo, TX
orange star4.5 • 530
9180 Town Square Blvd Amarillo, TX 79119
View restaurantnext
Girasol Cafe & Bakery.
orange star4.6 • 469
3201 S Coulter St Amarillo, TX 79106
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Amarillo
Canyon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Dumas
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Guymon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston