Appetizers

Bread Plate
$5.00

Rustic Sicilian Sourdough Baguette Slices with Garlic Confit

Wings
$12.00
Fried Artichokes
$10.00
Meatballs
$12.00
Fry Guy
$13.00

Salads

Caesar
$7.00+
Chopped Salad
$8.00+

Iceberg, Ham, Cheddar, Black Olive, Ranch, Scallions

Pizza

Pepperazzi
$28.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, pepperoni, Ricotta, Fresh Red Onion, Fresh Oregano, Hot Honey

Burratta
$30.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Buratta, Arugula, Honey

Brisket
$30.00

Provolone, Cream Sauce, Brisket, Balsamic Redux, Pepperoncini

Quattro Formaggi
$28.00

Basil, Herbed Ricotta, Provolone, Dried Oregano, Gorgonzola, Burrata, Black Pepper

Prosciutto
$30.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Prosciutto

Hawaii Five-0
$28.00

Mozzarella, Sugo, Ham, Pineapple, Fresh Basil

Green Machine
$28.00

Provolone, Sausage, Mushroom, Pesto, Pistachio, Basil **Contains Nuts**

Margherita
$25.00

Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil, Parmesan Cheese

Pepperoni
$25.00

Mozarella, Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Fresh Basil

Combo
$26.00

Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Fresh Red Onion

Desserts

Cannoli
$7.00
Basque Cheesecake
$9.00Out of stock

Bottles and Cans

Busch Light Tall Boy
$4.00
Dos XX Lager
$5.00
Guiness Extra Stout
$6.00
PBR
$4.00
Miller Lite
$4.00
Corona
$5.00
Shiner
$4.00
Coors Banquet
$4.00
Budlight
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Flight
$4.00
Stiegl Radler Grapefruit
$6.00
Oskar Blues Mama's Little Yella Pils
$4.00

Sides

Ranch
$0.50
Sugo
$0.50
Hot Honey
$0.50
Pesto
$0.50
Garlic Confit
$0.50
Olive Oil
$0.50
Loaf of Bread
$5.00

Chef Specials

Reuben Pizza
$32.00

Corned Beef, Provolone, Cream Sauce, Kraut, Russian Sauce

Lasagna
$18.00Out of stock

Pop

Coke
$3.00
Dr Pepper
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Barq's Rootbeer
$3.00