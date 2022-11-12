Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Metropolitan-A Speakeasy 9181 Town Square Boulevard Suite 1201

review star

No reviews yet

9181 Town Square Boulevard Suite 1201

Amarillo, TX 79119

Popular Items

House Salad
Steak Bites
Sticky Toffee Date Cake

Appetizers

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Charcutterie

$28.00

Cheese Board

$18.00

Chef Selection Of Artisanal Cheeses, Berries & Fruit, Crackers & Lavosh

Chicken Bites

$20.00

Chicken Bites Sliced Avocado, Olives, Pepperoncinis, Chef Selection Of Two Cheeses, Served With House Roll

Combo Bites

$22.00

1/2 Chicken & 1/2 "Prime" Beef Bites

Crab Cakes

$15.00

Duck Nachos

$18.00

Duck Wings

$20.00Out of stock

Confit Duck Breast, HouseMade WonTon Chips, Five Alarm Queso, Caramelized Onions & Red Bell Pepper

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Mushrooms & Japs App

$14.00

Olives & Pecans

$10.00

The Ultimate Bar Snack

Rice Paper Shrimp

$16.00

Served With Our Blood Orange Sauce

Steak Bites

$24.00

Filet Bites, Sliced Avocado, Olives, Pepperoncinis, Chef Selection Of Two Cheeses, Served With House Rolls

Jalapeno Poppers

$16.00Out of stock

Salad & Sandwiches

Blackened Salmon Heritage Salad

$20.00

Petite Salmon Filet, Organic Heritage Greens, Fontina Cheese, Seasonal Assorted Root Vegetables

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine, HouseMade Croutons & Parmesan

House Salad

$5.00

Onion, Tomato, Cucumber & Parmesan With Your Dressing Of Choice

Metropolitan Cobb Salad

$16.00

Spring Greens, Cubed Turkey & Ham, Hard Boiled Egg, Purple Onion, Bacon Bits & Dressing Of Choice

Sandwich-Fried Chicken

$16.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Buffalo Truffle Sauce, Avocado, Spring Mix, House Chips & Pickle

Sandwich-Meat Loaf

$16.00

Metro Meat Blend, House BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Crisped Onion Strings, Served With House Chips & Pickle

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$8.00

Soup Du Jour Cup

$6.00

Soup Du Jour Quart

$12.00

Salad for Entree

Steak Salad

$22.00

Thin Sliced "Prime" Tenderloin, Candied Walnuts, Organic Heritage Greens, Blue Cheese & Terriyake Vinaigrette

Green Chili Chicken Stew Cup

$8.00

Green Chili Chicken Stew Bowl

$10.00

Entrée

"Prime" Cut Filet

$48.00

"Akashshi" Bone-In Strip

$76.00

Honey Pork Tenderloin

$36.00

Summer Diver Scallops

$42.00

Beautiful Pan Seared SizeU-10 Scallops, Creamy Green Chile Risotto, Sautéed Mushrooms, Vegetable Of The Day, Topped With Shaved Crisped Carrots

"Skuna Bay" Salmon

$43.00

"Skuna Bay" Salmon, Vegetable Of The Day, Gran Marnier Marmalade, Served On Bed Of Basil Pesto Gnocchi

Metropolitan Chicken

$32.00

Mixed Sautéed Mire Poix Served On Cheese Grits, Topped With "Red-Eye" Gravy

Metropolitan Chicken Pasta

$30.00

Metro MeatLoaf

$30.00

Surf n Turf

$55.00Out of stock

Desserts

Orange Chocolate Tartes

$10.00

Sticky Toffee Date Cake

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Blackberry Cheesecake

$10.00

Rasberry Rose Tartes

$10.00

Pecan Coconut Choc. Tarte

$10.00

Rice Pudding

$10.00

Coffee/Tea

Americano House

$3.50

Americano Large

$4.25

Americano Small

$3.75

Apple Pie Breve InHouse

$6.50

Bonnie & Clyde House

$2.50

Coffee & Steamed Milk

Bonnie & Clyde Large

$3.25

Coffee & Steamed Milk

Bonnie & Clyde Small

$2.75

Coffee & Steamed Milk

Bréve House

$4.75

Bréve Large

$5.85

Bréve Small

$5.00

Cafe Reggio Iced Only

$6.00

Espresso, Simple Syrup Muddled Mint

Cappucino House

$4.25

Cappucino Large

$4.75

CappucinoSmall

$4.50

Caramel Macchiato House

$5.10

Caramel Macchiato Large

$5.85

Caramel Macchiato Small

$5.35

Chai Tea Latte House

$4.25

Chai Tea Latte Large

$5.00

Chai Tea Latte Small

$4.50

Coffee

$2.00+

Coffee Tonic

$6.00

Chilled Espresso, Tonic & Cherry Syrup

Cold Brew House

$2.00

Cold Brew Large

$2.75

Cold Brew Small

$2.25

Cold Fashion

$6.00

Cold Brew, Grenadine, Bitters Blend

Cortado

$2.75

Créme Brulée Cappucino House

$6.50

Dillinger House

$4.00

Dillinger Large

$4.50

Dillinger Small

$4.25

Espresso Double Shot

$2.50

Espresso Single Shot

$1.75

Hot Chocolate House

$3.50

Hot Chocolate Large

$4.25

Hot Chocolate Small

$3.75

Italian Cream Soda

$3.50

Italian Soda

$3.00

Latte House

$4.25

Latte Large

$5.00

Latte Small

$4.50

London Fog House

$3.50

London Fog Large

$4.25

London Fog Small

$3.75

Mocha House

$5.10

Mocha Large

$5.85

Mocha Small

$5.35

Steamer House

$3.00

Steamer Large

$3.75

Steamer Small

$3.25

Tea Assorted

$2.50

White Mocha House

$5.10

White Mocha Large

$5.85

White Mocha Small

$5.35

Lunch Special Price Coffee

Creme Brûlée Cappuccino

$5.00

Apple Pie Breve

$5.00

Bubbles

Armand de BrignacAce Of Spades

$325.00

Carpene Malvoti Prosecco

$48.00Out of stock

Cliquot

$85.00Out of stock

Laurent-Perrier Demi-Sec

$90.00Out of stock

Textures de Pedra Blanc de Noirs

$52.00

Cabernet

Bella Cosa

$54.00

Callejon

$60.00

Charles Wagner-"Quilt"

$65.00Out of stock

Chris Hamilton

$145.00

Daou Cabernet Reserve

$118.00Out of stock

Duckhorn-CanvasBack

$90.00Out of stock

Far Niente-Bella Union

$114.00Out of stock

Faust

$125.00

Flaco Estate Blend

$36.00

GooseCross

$100.00

J. Bookwalter-"Protagonist"

$130.00

LaPelle

$155.00

Lewis Cellars-Lewis

$200.00

Locanda-"Beckstoffer Georges 111

$425.00

Macauly Reserve

$295.00

Mullan Road

$88.00

Orin Swift-"Mercury Head"

$265.00

Ride & Ridden-"Ride"

$85.00

Silenus

$145.00

Silver Palm

$48.00

SIMI-Landslide

$88.00Out of stock

Stag's Leap Cab Bottle

$135.00

The Prisoner

$110.00

Unrated-X Rated

$36.00

Chardonnay

Charles Wagner Sea Sun

$40.00

DuMol Wester Reach

$90.00

Gibbs Baciaguilupe

$100.00Out of stock

Hollywood & Vines "2480"

$85.00

Il Boro La Melle

$50.00

Michael Pozzan

$44.00

Poseidon

$44.00Out of stock

Prescription

$64.00

San Simeone

$36.00

Sea Biscuit Ranch

$64.00

The Prisoner

$68.00

Merlot

Barnett Vineyards

$135.00

Canard-The Rescuer

$175.00

Chapellet

$85.00

Cunat Family-Materra

$85.00

Duckhorn Wine

$100.00

Peter Franus

$90.00

Other Reds

Barbera-Easton

$54.00

Cab Franc-Easton

$75.00

Cab Franc-Titus

$105.00

Carignan-Texoir

$52.00

Cinsault-William Chris-"La Pradera"

$40.00

Corvina-Farina Amarone

$85.00

Gamay Noir-Maison L'Envoy

$60.00

Grenache-Domaine Cristia

$205.00Out of stock

Grenache-Domaine La Consonniere

$100.00

Monastrell-Altos De La Hoya

$60.00

Petite Syrah-Field Recordings

$48.00

Petite Syrah-Locanda "Romulus"

$165.00

Petite Syrah-Peirano Estates

$56.00

Petite Syrah-SuiSun

$75.00

Sangiovese-Il Boro

$135.00

Sangiovese-Renzo Masi Chianti Reserva

$65.00

Sangiovese-Viticchio

$65.00Out of stock

Shiraz-Glaetzer Wines-Bishop

$72.00

Sweet Red-Llano Estacado

$26.00

Syrah-Plumpjack

$150.00

Tempranillo-Beronia AC 111

$165.00

Tempranillo-Beronia-Crianza

$25.00

Tempranillo-Beronia-Gran Reserva

$85.00

Tempranillo-CVNE Gran Reserva

$150.00Out of stock

Other Whites

Abbazia di Novella "Kerner"

$40.00

Aizpura

$48.00

Chenin Blanc Lange Twins

$46.00

Gewurtzaminer

$32.00

Muscadet Pierre Luneau Papin Clos de Allees

$40.00

Pinot Gris-Elk Cove

$45.00Out of stock

Pinot Gris-Northwest Ridge

$42.00Out of stock

Pinot Gris-Northwest Ridge SPECIAL PRICE!!!!!!!!!

$36.00

Rousanne William Chris

$48.00

Rousanne-Texoir

$48.00

Verdejo-Beronia

$38.00

Verdejo-Naia

$65.00

Vermentina-Orion

$28.00

William Chris Mary Ruth White Blend

$36.00

Zolo

$30.00

Pinot Noir

Belle Glos-"The Dairyman"

$85.00

Belle Glos-Clark & Telephone

$90.00

Domaine Rene Le Clerc Gevrey Chambertin

$155.00Out of stock

Easton

$60.00

Edmon Cornu Et Fils-LaDoix

$110.00

Failla

$160.00

Flowers

$110.00

Martin ray Vineyards-Synthesis

$108.00

The Calling

$70.00Out of stock

The Calling "Terre De Promissio"

$115.00Out of stock

The Prisoner

$110.00

Red Blends

Alvaro Palacios-Camins del Priorat

$68.00

BlackBird-Arise

$100.00

Chateau Berthenon

$90.00Out of stock

Chateau Moulin de Tricot Margeaux

$105.00

Clos Petit-Corbin, Saint Emillion

$86.00

Daou Vineyards-Pessimist

$56.00

Daou Vineyards-The BodyGuard

$66.00

Dom Mix Fault Mercurey

$120.00

Duckhorn-Paraduxx

$82.00

Famille Lancon-Solitude

$56.00

Francois Villard St Joseph Poivre Et Sol

$80.00

Frias Family-Lady Of The Dead

$120.00

Gordo Tinto

$36.00

Hour Glass 111

$80.00

KlinkerBrick

$50.00

L'Aventure-Optimus

$130.00

Moffett Proprietari Blend

$145.00

Orin Swift-"*8 Years In The Dessert"

$120.00

Sanglier-Boars Camp

$98.00

Sara M LaPierre-Raisins Gaulais

$36.00

Texoir-Dixon Creek

$45.00

The Prisoner

$85.00

Vista-Atlas Peak

$65.00

William Chris-Skeleton Key

$50.00

Rosé

Canard-Cuvée des Cendres

$72.00

Daou Vineyards

$40.00

The Prisoner-UnShackled

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Jolie Folle

$48.00Out of stock

Les Jamelles

$44.00Out of stock

SLO Down Wines

$50.00

Zinfandel

Enkidu-Bedrock Vineyard

$100.00Out of stock

Lange Twins-"Centennial"

$110.00

Macauley-Old Vines

$115.00Out of stock

Meadowcroft

$50.00

Opolo-Mountain Zin

$95.00Out of stock

Opolo-Summit Creek

$65.00Out of stock

Robert Biale-Black Chicken

$90.00Out of stock

Rombauer

$85.00Out of stock

Three Wine Co.-Three Old Vines

$40.00

Brunch

Add 2 Toast

$1.00

Ambrosia Waffles

$12.00

Bacon 3-slices

$3.00

Belgian Waffles

$10.00

Belgians & Caille Quail

$18.00

Blackened Salmon Heritage Salad

$20.00

Petite Salmon Filet, Organic Heritage Greens, Fontina Cheese, Seasonal Assorted Root Vegetables

Bourbon Toffee French Toast

$12.00

Breakfast Pot Pie

$16.00

Build You Own Omelette

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.00

Chicken Salad

$16.00

Club Sandwich

$16.00

Crab Cake Benedict

$18.00

$18.00

CrabCake Benedict

$20.00

Fancy Fruit Cup

$4.00

Filet Sliders

$18.00

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

Grilled Cheese Special

$11.00

Ham ,Green Chili , Cheese Quiche

$16.00

Hole in One

$14.00

House Salad

$6.00

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

Lobster Benedict

$18.00

Lobster Roll Sandwich

$15.00

Meatloaf Sandwich

$16.00

Metro Eggs Benny

$16.00

Metropolitan Traditional

$14.00

MonkFish Benedict

$20.00

Pancake Board For 2

$18.00

Prime Rib

$30.00

Prime Rib Traditional

$30.00

Red Velvet Pancakes

$12.00

Ribeye Special

$30.00

Salmon Benedict

$18.00

Sautéed Asparagus & Brussels

$4.00

Seafood Bene

$30.00

Short Stack Pancakes

$10.00

Side Confit Potatoes

$3.00

Side of Sausage

$4.00

Single Griddle Cake

$3.00

Smoked Ham

$4.00

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$8.00

Soup Du Jour Cup

$6.00

Spinach, Bell Pep, Onion, Goat Cheese Quiche

$16.00

Steak Salad

$20.00

Two Eggs

$3.00

N/A Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.00

7UP/Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

San PelleGrino

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

GingerAle

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Juices

$3.00

Tonic

$2.00

Virgin Cocktails

$4.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Sweet Sixteen Cocktail

$5.00

Beer

Blue Owl Brewing Little Boss Sour Wheat

$7.00

Breckenridge Avalanche

$6.00

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$6.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Coors Original

$3.00

Dallas Blonde

$6.00

Deschutes IPA

$6.00

Destihls Peach Cobbler Sour

$6.00

Dogfish Head Mango Smoovie

$7.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Founders Brewery Raspberry Ale. Rubaeus

$6.00

Hoeegarden

$5.00Out of stock

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Peppermint Porter

$8.00

Marble brewery double white

$6.00

Martin House Sweet And Sour Plum

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo

$5.00

Monk's Cafe

$3.00

Nola Irish Channel Stout

$9.00

Pondaseta Fast & Hazy

$7.00

Pondaseta Curveball IPA

$12.00

Pondaseta Sky Pie Pecan Porter

$7.00

Pondasetta Premium Lager

$6.00

Prairie "Basic Becky" Pumpkin Stout/Imperial

$15.00

Prairie Millennial Mansion

$11.00

Prairie Moscow Mule Seltzer

$7.00

Revolver Blood & Honey

$6.00

Shinerbock

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Voo Doo Hop Hop Raider IPA

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Death By Coconut

$8.00

Happy Hour

Cocktail of the Day

$7.00

Happy Hour Brut

$8.00+

Happy Hour Cabernet

$6.00+

Happy Hour Chardonnay

$6.00+

Happy Hour Pinot Noir

$6.00+

Happy Hour Red Blend

$6.00+

Happy Hour Rose

$8.00+

Happy Hour Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00+

Happy Hour White Blend

$6.00+

Happy Hour Chilton

$6.00

Well Drink

$5.00

Happy Hour Wine By The Bottle

"Quilt" Charles Wagner Bottle

$65.00

Bella Cosa

$54.00

Bella Union Cab Bottle

$114.00

Callejon Del Crimen Gran Reserva Cab Bottle

$60.00

Cannonball Cab

$42.00Out of stock

Chris Hamilton Cellars

$145.00

Crazy Beautiful

$152.00

Daou Vineyards Cab Bottle 2019

$117.00

Duckhorn Canvasback Bottle

$90.00Out of stock

Dunn Vineyards Howell Mountain Cab Bottle

$315.00Out of stock

Faust 2018 Bottle

$125.00Out of stock

Gibbs Terroir Vineyards, Napa,2015

$62.00Out of stock

Grayson Cellars, Logan Farrell

$60.00Out of stock

J. Bookwalter "Protaganist"

$130.00

Cabernet Juggernaut

$14.00+

La Pelle

$150.00

Lewis Cellars Napa, 2018 "Lewis"

$200.00

Macauly Cab Reserve Bottle

$295.00Out of stock

Mercury Swift Orin Swift Cab Bottle

$265.00Out of stock

Miner Emily's Cuvée

$100.00

Plumpjack "Estate"

$290.00Out of stock

Prisoner Napa 2019 Bottle

$110.00

Ride Cabernet

$85.00

Selenius

$140.00

Silver Palm

$48.00

SIMI Landslide

$88.00

Stags' Leap Cab Bottle

$135.00

Terroir "Gibbs"

$62.00

Lllano Sweet Red

$25.00

Barnett Vineyards 2016

$135.00

Chapellet 2013

$85.00

Chateau Berthenon, Chloe, 2012

$90.00

Cunat Family Materra

$85.00

Duckhorn 2016

$100.00Out of stock

Peter Franus

$90.00

Alberti Malbec

$46.00

Barbera-Easton Cooper Ranch

$54.00

Cabernet Franc-Easton, Monarch Mine

$75.00

Cabernet Franc-Titus

$105.00

Carignan Garage Wine Co. Lot #67

$80.00

Carignan Texoir 2017

$52.00

Cinsault, William Chris, La Pradera, 2018

$40.00

Corvina, Farina Amareno della Valpolicella

$85.00

Gamay Noir, Maison L'Envoy 2015

$60.00

Gamay, Domaine Chasseley Fleurie, "III", Beajolsais

$66.00

Gordo

$35.00

Grenache, Domaine La Consonniere Chateauneuf Du Pape

$100.00

Grenache-"Domaine Cristia"- Chateaneuf du Pape

$205.00

Grenache/Syrah, Habemus Papas

$120.00

Monastrell Bodegas Olivares 2016

$60.00

Mouvedre-William Chris

$52.00

Nebbiolo Cigliuti Langhe

$84.00

Petite Syrah Peirano Estate-The Heritage Collection

$56.00

Petite Syrah PETS Field Recordings

$48.00

Petite Syrah, Caymus, "SuiSun", 2014

$75.00

Sangiovese Ormai-Chianti Classico 2010

$40.00

Sangiovese Viticcio-Chianti Classico

$65.00

Sangiovese-Il Boro, Toscana

$135.00

Shiraz Glaetzer "Bishop" 2015

$72.00

Syrah, Plumpjack, 2018

$150.00

Tempranillo Antidoto 2015

$65.00

Tempranillo Cuné 2016

$40.00Out of stock

Tempranillo, Beronia "Crianza"

$25.00

Tempranillo, Beronia 111AC

$165