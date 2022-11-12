- Home
- /
- Amarillo
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Metropolitan-A Speakeasy - 9181 Town Square Boulevard Suite 1201
Metropolitan-A Speakeasy 9181 Town Square Boulevard Suite 1201
No reviews yet
9181 Town Square Boulevard Suite 1201
Amarillo, TX 79119
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Charcutterie
Cheese Board
Chef Selection Of Artisanal Cheeses, Berries & Fruit, Crackers & Lavosh
Chicken Bites
Chicken Bites Sliced Avocado, Olives, Pepperoncinis, Chef Selection Of Two Cheeses, Served With House Roll
Combo Bites
1/2 Chicken & 1/2 "Prime" Beef Bites
Crab Cakes
Duck Nachos
Duck Wings
Confit Duck Breast, HouseMade WonTon Chips, Five Alarm Queso, Caramelized Onions & Red Bell Pepper
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Mushrooms & Japs App
Olives & Pecans
The Ultimate Bar Snack
Rice Paper Shrimp
Served With Our Blood Orange Sauce
Steak Bites
Filet Bites, Sliced Avocado, Olives, Pepperoncinis, Chef Selection Of Two Cheeses, Served With House Rolls
Jalapeno Poppers
Salad & Sandwiches
Blackened Salmon Heritage Salad
Petite Salmon Filet, Organic Heritage Greens, Fontina Cheese, Seasonal Assorted Root Vegetables
Caesar Salad
Romaine, HouseMade Croutons & Parmesan
House Salad
Onion, Tomato, Cucumber & Parmesan With Your Dressing Of Choice
Metropolitan Cobb Salad
Spring Greens, Cubed Turkey & Ham, Hard Boiled Egg, Purple Onion, Bacon Bits & Dressing Of Choice
Sandwich-Fried Chicken
Fried Chicken Breast, Buffalo Truffle Sauce, Avocado, Spring Mix, House Chips & Pickle
Sandwich-Meat Loaf
Metro Meat Blend, House BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Crisped Onion Strings, Served With House Chips & Pickle
Soup Du Jour Bowl
Soup Du Jour Cup
Soup Du Jour Quart
Salad for Entree
Steak Salad
Thin Sliced "Prime" Tenderloin, Candied Walnuts, Organic Heritage Greens, Blue Cheese & Terriyake Vinaigrette
Green Chili Chicken Stew Cup
Green Chili Chicken Stew Bowl
Entrée
"Prime" Cut Filet
"Akashshi" Bone-In Strip
Honey Pork Tenderloin
Summer Diver Scallops
Beautiful Pan Seared SizeU-10 Scallops, Creamy Green Chile Risotto, Sautéed Mushrooms, Vegetable Of The Day, Topped With Shaved Crisped Carrots
"Skuna Bay" Salmon
"Skuna Bay" Salmon, Vegetable Of The Day, Gran Marnier Marmalade, Served On Bed Of Basil Pesto Gnocchi
Metropolitan Chicken
Mixed Sautéed Mire Poix Served On Cheese Grits, Topped With "Red-Eye" Gravy
Metropolitan Chicken Pasta
Metro MeatLoaf
Surf n Turf
Desserts
Coffee/Tea
Americano House
Americano Large
Americano Small
Apple Pie Breve InHouse
Bonnie & Clyde House
Coffee & Steamed Milk
Bonnie & Clyde Large
Coffee & Steamed Milk
Bonnie & Clyde Small
Coffee & Steamed Milk
Bréve House
Bréve Large
Bréve Small
Cafe Reggio Iced Only
Espresso, Simple Syrup Muddled Mint
Cappucino House
Cappucino Large
CappucinoSmall
Caramel Macchiato House
Caramel Macchiato Large
Caramel Macchiato Small
Chai Tea Latte House
Chai Tea Latte Large
Chai Tea Latte Small
Coffee
Coffee Tonic
Chilled Espresso, Tonic & Cherry Syrup
Cold Brew House
Cold Brew Large
Cold Brew Small
Cold Fashion
Cold Brew, Grenadine, Bitters Blend
Cortado
Créme Brulée Cappucino House
Dillinger House
Dillinger Large
Dillinger Small
Espresso Double Shot
Espresso Single Shot
Hot Chocolate House
Hot Chocolate Large
Hot Chocolate Small
Italian Cream Soda
Italian Soda
Latte House
Latte Large
Latte Small
London Fog House
London Fog Large
London Fog Small
Mocha House
Mocha Large
Mocha Small
Steamer House
Steamer Large
Steamer Small
Tea Assorted
White Mocha House
White Mocha Large
White Mocha Small
Lunch Special Price Coffee
Bubbles
Cabernet
Bella Cosa
Callejon
Charles Wagner-"Quilt"
Chris Hamilton
Daou Cabernet Reserve
Duckhorn-CanvasBack
Far Niente-Bella Union
Faust
Flaco Estate Blend
GooseCross
J. Bookwalter-"Protagonist"
LaPelle
Lewis Cellars-Lewis
Locanda-"Beckstoffer Georges 111
Macauly Reserve
Mullan Road
Orin Swift-"Mercury Head"
Ride & Ridden-"Ride"
Silenus
Silver Palm
SIMI-Landslide
Stag's Leap Cab Bottle
The Prisoner
Unrated-X Rated
Chardonnay
Merlot
Other Reds
Barbera-Easton
Cab Franc-Easton
Cab Franc-Titus
Carignan-Texoir
Cinsault-William Chris-"La Pradera"
Corvina-Farina Amarone
Gamay Noir-Maison L'Envoy
Grenache-Domaine Cristia
Grenache-Domaine La Consonniere
Monastrell-Altos De La Hoya
Petite Syrah-Field Recordings
Petite Syrah-Locanda "Romulus"
Petite Syrah-Peirano Estates
Petite Syrah-SuiSun
Sangiovese-Il Boro
Sangiovese-Renzo Masi Chianti Reserva
Sangiovese-Viticchio
Shiraz-Glaetzer Wines-Bishop
Sweet Red-Llano Estacado
Syrah-Plumpjack
Tempranillo-Beronia AC 111
Tempranillo-Beronia-Crianza
Tempranillo-Beronia-Gran Reserva
Tempranillo-CVNE Gran Reserva
Other Whites
Abbazia di Novella "Kerner"
Aizpura
Chenin Blanc Lange Twins
Gewurtzaminer
Muscadet Pierre Luneau Papin Clos de Allees
Pinot Gris-Elk Cove
Pinot Gris-Northwest Ridge
Pinot Gris-Northwest Ridge SPECIAL PRICE!!!!!!!!!
Rousanne William Chris
Rousanne-Texoir
Verdejo-Beronia
Verdejo-Naia
Vermentina-Orion
William Chris Mary Ruth White Blend
Zolo
Pinot Noir
Belle Glos-"The Dairyman"
Belle Glos-Clark & Telephone
Domaine Rene Le Clerc Gevrey Chambertin
Easton
Edmon Cornu Et Fils-LaDoix
Failla
Flowers
Martin ray Vineyards-Synthesis
The Calling
The Calling "Terre De Promissio"
The Prisoner
Red Blends
Alvaro Palacios-Camins del Priorat
BlackBird-Arise
Chateau Berthenon
Chateau Moulin de Tricot Margeaux
Clos Petit-Corbin, Saint Emillion
Daou Vineyards-Pessimist
Daou Vineyards-The BodyGuard
Dom Mix Fault Mercurey
Duckhorn-Paraduxx
Famille Lancon-Solitude
Francois Villard St Joseph Poivre Et Sol
Frias Family-Lady Of The Dead
Gordo Tinto
Hour Glass 111
KlinkerBrick
L'Aventure-Optimus
Moffett Proprietari Blend
Orin Swift-"*8 Years In The Dessert"
Sanglier-Boars Camp
Sara M LaPierre-Raisins Gaulais
Texoir-Dixon Creek
The Prisoner
Vista-Atlas Peak
William Chris-Skeleton Key
Zinfandel
Enkidu-Bedrock Vineyard
Lange Twins-"Centennial"
Macauley-Old Vines
Meadowcroft
Opolo-Mountain Zin
Opolo-Summit Creek
Robert Biale-Black Chicken
Rombauer
Three Wine Co.-Three Old Vines
Brunch
Add 2 Toast
Ambrosia Waffles
Bacon 3-slices
Belgian Waffles
Belgians & Caille Quail
Blackened Salmon Heritage Salad
Petite Salmon Filet, Organic Heritage Greens, Fontina Cheese, Seasonal Assorted Root Vegetables