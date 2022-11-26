Main picView gallery

El Agave 215 E Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

215 E Main Street

Davis, OK 73030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Agave Dip

$7.50

Poblano peppers, Onion, Shredded cheese.

Rajas Fundidas

$7.99

Chicken or Beef, Shredded Cheese.

Queso Fundido

$8.99

Chori Queso

$6.99

White Queso with Chorizo.

Bean Dip

$6.99

White queso with beans and chorizo.

Large Guacamole Mexicano

$6.25

Diced avocado with Pico de Gallo. ADD: Carnitas $2.00

White Queso

$6.99

White Queso, with Ground beef and Pico de Gallo.

Kids Menu

One Enchilada

$5.99

One Tamale

$5.99

Corn Dog

$5.99

Pollo

$5.99

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Quesadilla

$5.99

Bean Burrito

$5.99

Hamburger

$5.99

Pizza

$5.99

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$7.99

Shredded Cheese.

Hawaiian Nachos

$10.99

Fajita Chicken, Grilled Pineapple, onions, shredded cheese

Fajita Nachos

$10.99

Fajita Chicken or Beef, refried beans, shredded cheese and a side of guacamole and sour cream.

Nachos Davis

$11.99

Fajita Chicken, refried beans, Bacon, white queso,shredded cheese, Pico de Gallo, jalapenos, side of guacamole and sour cream.

Supreme Nachos

$11.99

Tortilla chips topped with Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef, refried beans, shredded cheese, and a side of guacamole and sour cream.

Beef Nachos

$9.99

"Tortilla chips topped with Ground Beef, cheese, and jalapeños. with sour cream sauce."

Salads

Shrimp Salad

$10.29

Eight Shrimps with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, sliced avocado.

Fajita Salad

$10.50

Grilled Fajita Beef or Chicken with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, sliced avocado.

Fried Fajita Salad

$10.99

Deep fried fajita chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, Sliced avocado.

Taco Salad

$7.99

Beans, lettuce, ground beef or shredded chicken, tomato, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream.

Vegetarian Served With Rice & Beans

A. Quesadilla Vegetarian

$8.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Onions, bell peppers, peppers, Cheese. Cheese.

B Arroz Loco

$8.99

Rice, mushrooms, onions, onions, bell peppers, peppers, white queso.

C. Two Poblano Enchiladas

$8.99

Poblano Poblano pepper, onions, onions, tomato, tomato, sour cream sauce.

D. Fajita Vegetariana

$10.99

A healthy healthy mix of mushrooms, bell peppers, peppers, onions, onions, tomatoes tomatoes and California California veggies. veggies.

Fajitas

Beef Fajita

$24.99+

with grilled bell peppers and onions. rice, beans, mexican potatoes, salad, sour cream and guacamole.

Chicken Fajitas

$24.99+

with grilled bell peppers and onions. rice, beans, mexican potatoes, salad, sour cream and guacamole.

Shrimp Fajitas

$25.99+

Shrimp Fajitas with grilled bell peppers and onions. rice, beans, mexican potatoes, salad, sour cream and guacamole.

Fajitas Rancheras

$24.99+

Chicken, Beef or Shrimp Fajitas with grilled jalapeño peppers, onions, Bell peppers, and tomatoes. rice, beans, salad, sour cream and guacamole.

Pork Fajitas

$14.99

Tender strips of Pork Loin Fajitas grilled with jalapeño peppers, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with mexican potatoes, rice, and avocado slices. Side of salad and lime.

Fajita Melt

$25.99+

Tender strips of Pork Loin Fajitas grilled with jalapeño peppers, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with mexican potatoes, rice, and avocado slices. Side of salad and lime.

Fajitas Texanas

$25.99+

Chicken or Beef Fajitas with grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans, sour cream and guacamole and salad.

Cowboy Fajitas

$24.99+

Fajita Chicken, Beef, Bacon in sizzling iron skillet topped with White Queso. Side of rice, beans, and Salad.

Tacos Street

Mini Street Tacos

$10.99

Five street tacos choice Al Pastor, Asada, Chorizo, Chorizo, Barbacoa. Barbacoa.

Taco Dinner

$10.99

Three tacos choice Al pastor, Asada, chorizo, chorizo, barbacoa, barbacoa, rice and beans.

Burrito Mexicano

$10.99

A large flour tortilla filled with Sirloin Steak, cilantro, onions, and green sauce. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole.

Tacos Al Carbon

$9.99

two tacos fajita chicken or beef in flour tortilla.s erved with beans, mexican potatoes, guacamole, and sour cream

Burrito Supreme

$12.99

Fajita Chicken orBeef, stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream. Top with white queso. Served with beans and mexican mexican potatoes.

Steak Cheese Burrito....

$10.99

Large flour tortilla stuffed with beef and topped with White Queso. Side of rice.

Quesabirrias

$12.99

(Three quesadillas quesadillas of Birria meat, cheese, cheese, onion, cilantr cilantro) Serviced Serviced with rice and beans.

Texas Burrito

$12.99

Large Burrito Burrito stuffed with Fajita beef, chicken, chicken, shrimp, shrimp, rice, topped with White Queso.Side of Pico and Salad.

Sides

Tortilla Side (3)

$0.99

Rice Side

$2.25

Beans Side

$2.25

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Small Guacamole

$2.99

Large Guacamole

$5.99

Sour Cream

$1.00

Shredded Cheese

$1.00

French Fries

$3.25

Toreados

$2.50

THREE JALAPEños and grilled onions

Salsa Small

$1.75

Avocado Side

$2.99

Combinations

Two Item Combo

$9.99

served with rice and your choice of beans. enchilada, tamal, taco, burrito, chile relleno, tostada

Three Item Combo

$10.99

served with rice and your choice of beans. enchilada, tamal, taco, burrito, chile relleno, tostada

A La Carte

Enchilada

$2.25

Crispy Taco

$2.25

Soft Taco

$2.25

Chile Relleno (Cheese) Topped W/ White Queso

$4.99

Tamal (Pork) Cheese Or Chili

$3.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.50

Beef Quesadilla

$5.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.25

Bean Burrito Topped With Queso

$3.99

w/ chicken or beef 4.25

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$6.99

Beef Fajita Quesadilla

$7.25

Street Taco

$2.75

Chimichanga

$5.99

Fajita Meat

$5.99

Asada Side

$5.99

Enchiladas Served With Rice And Beans.

Enchiladas De Mole

$10.99

Two Shredded Chicken Enchiladas topped with mole sauce.

Poblano Enchiladas

$10.99

Three Enchiladas with roasted poblano peppers, onions, tomato, topped with sour cream sauce.

Fajita Enchilada

$10.99

Two Fajita Chicken orBeef Enchiladas with pico de gallo topped with white queso.

Enchilada Suizas

$10.99

Three shredded Chicken Enchilada topped with green sauce and white queso.

Shrimp Enchilada

$10.99

Two Shrimp Enchiladas with pico de gallo topped with sour cream.

Combo Enchiladas

$11.99

Four enchiladas One Spinach, one Shrimp, one Poblana, and one Cheese Enchilada topped with choice of sour cream or chili orwhite queso.

Spinach Enchiladas

$10.99

Three Enchiladas stuffed with Spinach topped White queso.

Especialidades

Molcajete

$28.99+

Seasoned Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, and Chorizo mix with onions, bell peppers, cheese. Side dish rice, beans, salad, sour cream, guacamole.

Carne Asada

$14.99

Marinated steak, rice, beans, salad, guacamole, sour cream, grilled onion, Jalapeno.

Pollo Poblano

$11.99

Marinated steak, rice, beans, salad, guacamole, sour cream, grilled onion, Jalapeno.

Grilled Chimichanga

$11.99

Marinated steak, rice, beans, salad, guacamole, sour cream, grilled onion, Jalapeno.

Quesadilla Supreme

$11.99

A large flour tortilla filled with Steak, cheese and pico de gallo. Served with rice, salad, guacamole and sour cream.

Alambre Dinner

$13.99

Fajita Chicken, Beef, Shrimp and Bacon mixed with bell peppers, onions topped with Shredded cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans.

Puerco En Salsa Verde

$12.99

Pork Tips simmered in roasted green salsa. Served with rice and beans.

Chile Relleno Deluxe

$12.99

One Cheese Chile Relleno, Topped with Carnitas, pico de gallo, and avocado. Served with rice and beans.

Flautas

$9.99

Two Flour Chicken Flautas Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, Side of rice and beans.

Carnitas

$12.99

Deep fried Pork tips with guacamole. Served with rice and beans.

Fajita Chimichanga

$13.99

Deep fried Pork tips with guacamole. Served with rice and beans.

Chuletas

$13.99

Tow pork chops, with round potatoes, avocado and salad, rice and beans.

Jalisco Especial

$12.99

Fajita mix Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, onions, bell peppers, tomato, mushroom, over a bed of rice, topped with White Queso.

Parillada

$19.99

Grilled Chicken breast, Carne Asada, Polish Sausage. Side of Rice, Pico de Gallo, Salad.

Steak Mexicano

$16.99

Topped with onions, tomato, bell peppers. Served with Rice, Beans, Salad.

Steak & Shrimp

$18.99

Topped with onions, mushrooms, White Queso. Served with Rice, Beans, Salad.

Steak Ranchero

$16.99

Steak topped with Ranchera sauce. Served with Rice, Beans, Salad.

Steak Chorizo

$18.99

Topped with Chorizo, White Queso. Served with Rice, Beans, Salad.

Davis Bistec Especial

$15.50

(Add steak strip for $6.99) Marinated Skirt steak served with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Mexican Pineapple

$12.99

Add Shrimp...3.00 A pineapple stuffed with steak and chicken, mix with chopped pineapple and topped with melted cheese. Served with rice and salad

Dessert

Sopapilla

Sopapilla Deluxe

$3.25

A large sopapilla topped with vanilla ice cream and strawberries.

Two Churros

$3.25

Two churros halves topped with cinnamon sugar and served with vanilla ice cream.

Chimi Cheese Cake

$4.99

served with vanilla ice cream.

Fried Ice Cream

$3.25

Vanilla Ice cream topped with whip cream and Chocolate Chocolate Syrup.

Pollo

Pollo Davis

$12.99

Grilled Chicken with mushrooms, onions, bellpeppers, white queso, rice and beans, side of tortillas.

Choripollo

$11.99

Grilled Chicken breast with chorizo, white queso, rice, beans, and side of tortillas.

Chicken & Shrimp

$12.99

Grilled Chicken breast with chorizo, white queso, rice, beans, and side of tortillas.

Pollo A La Diabla

$11.99

Grilled Chicken breast with chorizo, white queso, rice, beans, and side of tortillas.

Pollo Chihuahua

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, pineapple, white queso. serviced with rice, pico de gallo, salad and side of tortillas.

Pollo Vallarta

$13.99

Grilled Chicken breast, Spinach, grilled onions, bell peppers, tomato, and mushrooms topped with White Queso. Sid of rice, pico, and salad.

Fish & Shrimp

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Large Shrimp served with tomato base sauce, avocado, cilantro, onion, and lime.

Seafood Tacos

$11.99

Three corn tortilla Tacos with your choice of Fish, Shrimp or combination cooked with pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans and cilantro.

Shrimp Guisado

$12.99

Shrimp simmered in salsa de chile verde, onions, tomato. Served with rice and beans.

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$13.99

Shrimp simmered in butter garlic and onions. served with rice, beans, salad.

Camarones A La Diable

$13.99

Shrimp simmered in spicy red sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.99

Shrimp, pico de gallo, side of salad, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Tilapia Fillet

$14.99

Two grilled Tilapia with rice, lettuce, avocado, tomato and onions.

Seafood Tostada

$11.99

Three tostadas with Shrimp, pico de gallo. served with slices avocado..

Shrimp Special

$13.99

Three tostadas with Shrimp, pico de gallo. served with slices avocado..

Ceviche

$13.99

Fish cured in lime juice and onions, pico, cilantro, avocado, mayo. Served with tostadas or crackers.

Caldo De Pescado

$15.99

Fish cured in lime juice and onions, pico, cilantro, avocado, mayo. Served with tostadas or crackers.

SOFT DRINKS

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

GLASS BOTTLED SOFT DRINKS

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Tamarindo Jarritos

$2.99

Strawberry Jarritos

$2.99

Pineapple Jarritos

$2.99

Mandarina Jarritos

$2.99

DOMESTIC BEER

Budweiser

$2.99

Bud Light

$2.99

Coors Light

$2.99

Michelob Ultra

$2.99

Miller Lite

$2.99

SLOPPY BEER/MICHELADA

Sloppy Beer

$4.50

Michelada

$6.99

IMPORTED BEER

Corona

$3.50

Modelo Especial

$3.50

Negra Modelo

$3.50

Dos Equis Lager

$3.50

Dos Equis Amber

$3.50

Tecate

$3.50

MARGARITAS/DAIQUIRIS

20oz Original Frozen

$7.99

20oz Strawberry Frozen

$8.99

20oz Mango Frozen

$8.99

20oz Banana Frozen

$8.99

16oz Original Frozen

$6.99

16oz Strawberry Frozen

$7.99

16oz Mango Frozen

$7.99

16oz Banana Frozen

$7.99

27oz Original Margarita

$22.99

27oz Strawberry Margarita

$23.99

27oz Mango Margarita

$23.99

27oz Banana Margarita

$23.99

20oz Strawberry Daiquiri

$6.99

20oz Mango Daiquiri

$6.99

Original Margarita on the Rocks

$6.99

Strawberry Margarita on the Rocks

$6.99

Mango Margarita on the Rocks

$6.99

16oz Mango Daiquiri

16oz Strawberry Daiquiri

27oz Mango Daiquiri

27oz Strawberry Daiquiri

COCKTAILS

Classic Mojito

$6.99

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.99

Piña Colada

$6.99

Tequila Sunrise

$6.99

Bloody Mary

$6.99

Crown & Coke

$6.99

Bahama Mama

$7.99

Sex On The Beach

$7.99

Apple Crown & Mtn Dew

$6.99

Jack & Coke

$6.99

Fiery Mule

$7.99

LIQUOR

House Shot

$8.50

Lunch

#1 One Taco

$6.25

One Chicken or Beef Taco served with rice and beans.

#2 One Tamale

$7.75

One Tamale covered with chili meat sauce served with rice and beans.

#3 One Enchilada

$7.75

Beef, Chicken, or Cheese Enchilada topped chili orqueso served with rice and beans.

#4 Chalupa

$7.99

Beans, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, Served with rice and beans.

#5 Tostaguac

$7.25

Beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese. Served with rice and beans.

#6 Three Tacos

$9.99

Crunchy or soft Chicken or Beef with lettuce, tomato and cheese.

#7 Shrimp Melt

$10.99

Shrimp, grilled onions, topped with White Queso. Served with rice and beans.

#8 Flautas (Taquitos)

$8.99

Three corn flautas with Chicken, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, rice and beans.

#9 Taco Salad

$8.99

Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

#10 BURRITO LUNCH

$8.99

Flour tortilla Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken. Served with rice and beans.

#11 Enchilada Fajita

$8.99

Flour tortilla Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken. Served with rice and beans.

#12 Fajita Quesadilla Lunch....

$10.99

Fajita Chicken, Beef or Cheese Quesadilla. Served with rice and beans.

#13 Chimichanga Lunch

$9.99

Beef, Chicken or Cheese Chimichanga deep fried and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

#14 Lunch Fajita Nachos

$9.99

Onions, bell pepper, tomato, cheese.

#15 Lunch Fajita

$10.99

Fajita Beef, Chicken, or mix, rice, beans and guacamole.

#16 Pollo Melt

$9.99

Fajita Chicken covered with white queso and served with rice and beans.

#17 Alambre Lunch

$11.99

Fajita Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, Bacon with bell peppers, onions, and topped with cheese. Served with rice and beans.

#18 Carne Melt

$10.99

Fajita beef covered with white queso and served with rice and beans.

Los Huevos

Huevos Al Rancho

$10.29

Three eggs cooked over easy and smothered in salsa de chile verde served with rice and beans.

Chorizo Con Huevos

$10.29

Three eggs scrambled scrambled with mexican sausage served with potatoes and beans.

Chilaquiles

$10.29

Three scrambled scrambled eggs, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, tortilla chips. Served with beans and mexican potatoes.

Guisado Bistec

$13.99

Three scrambled scrambled eggs, jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, tortilla. Served with beans and mexican potatoes.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

215 E Main Street, Davis, OK 73030

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Iron Wolf Coffee House - 121 East Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
121 East Main St. Davis, OK 73030
View restaurantnext
Triple Creek Boardwalk 2 - Second Location
orange starNo Reviews
22650 Highway 29 Elmore City, OK 73433
View restaurantnext
Romas Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2621 West Grant Ave Pauls Valley, OK 73075
View restaurantnext
Triple Creek Boardwalk - Elmore City
orange starNo Reviews
22650 Highway 29 Elmore City, OK 73433
View restaurantnext
Ten Star Pizza Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 1,413
109 E Main St Ardmore, OK 73401
View restaurantnext
Sunset Grill - Ardmore
orange starNo Reviews
127 W Main St Ardmore, OK 73401
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Davis
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
review star
Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
Durant
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Denison
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Sherman
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston