El Agave 215 E Main Street

Appetizers
Agave Dip
Poblano peppers, Onion, Shredded cheese.
Rajas Fundidas
Chicken or Beef, Shredded Cheese.
Queso Fundido
Chori Queso
White Queso with Chorizo.
Bean Dip
White queso with beans and chorizo.
Large Guacamole Mexicano
Diced avocado with Pico de Gallo. ADD: Carnitas $2.00
White Queso
White Queso, with Ground beef and Pico de Gallo.
Kids Menu
Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Shredded Cheese.
Hawaiian Nachos
Fajita Chicken, Grilled Pineapple, onions, shredded cheese
Fajita Nachos
Fajita Chicken or Beef, refried beans, shredded cheese and a side of guacamole and sour cream.
Nachos Davis
Fajita Chicken, refried beans, Bacon, white queso,shredded cheese, Pico de Gallo, jalapenos, side of guacamole and sour cream.
Supreme Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef, refried beans, shredded cheese, and a side of guacamole and sour cream.
Beef Nachos
"Tortilla chips topped with Ground Beef, cheese, and jalapeños. with sour cream sauce."
Salads
Shrimp Salad
Eight Shrimps with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, sliced avocado.
Fajita Salad
Grilled Fajita Beef or Chicken with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, sliced avocado.
Fried Fajita Salad
Deep fried fajita chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, Sliced avocado.
Taco Salad
Beans, lettuce, ground beef or shredded chicken, tomato, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream.
Vegetarian Served With Rice & Beans
A. Quesadilla Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Onions, Onions, bell peppers, peppers, Cheese. Cheese.
B Arroz Loco
Rice, mushrooms, onions, onions, bell peppers, peppers, white queso.
C. Two Poblano Enchiladas
Poblano Poblano pepper, onions, onions, tomato, tomato, sour cream sauce.
D. Fajita Vegetariana
A healthy healthy mix of mushrooms, bell peppers, peppers, onions, onions, tomatoes tomatoes and California California veggies. veggies.
Fajitas
Beef Fajita
with grilled bell peppers and onions. rice, beans, mexican potatoes, salad, sour cream and guacamole.
Chicken Fajitas
with grilled bell peppers and onions. rice, beans, mexican potatoes, salad, sour cream and guacamole.
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas with grilled bell peppers and onions. rice, beans, mexican potatoes, salad, sour cream and guacamole.
Fajitas Rancheras
Chicken, Beef or Shrimp Fajitas with grilled jalapeño peppers, onions, Bell peppers, and tomatoes. rice, beans, salad, sour cream and guacamole.
Pork Fajitas
Tender strips of Pork Loin Fajitas grilled with jalapeño peppers, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with mexican potatoes, rice, and avocado slices. Side of salad and lime.
Fajita Melt
Tender strips of Pork Loin Fajitas grilled with jalapeño peppers, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with mexican potatoes, rice, and avocado slices. Side of salad and lime.
Fajitas Texanas
Chicken or Beef Fajitas with grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans, sour cream and guacamole and salad.
Cowboy Fajitas
Fajita Chicken, Beef, Bacon in sizzling iron skillet topped with White Queso. Side of rice, beans, and Salad.
Tacos Street
Mini Street Tacos
Five street tacos choice Al Pastor, Asada, Chorizo, Chorizo, Barbacoa. Barbacoa.
Taco Dinner
Three tacos choice Al pastor, Asada, chorizo, chorizo, barbacoa, barbacoa, rice and beans.
Burrito Mexicano
A large flour tortilla filled with Sirloin Steak, cilantro, onions, and green sauce. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole.
Tacos Al Carbon
two tacos fajita chicken or beef in flour tortilla.s erved with beans, mexican potatoes, guacamole, and sour cream
Burrito Supreme
Fajita Chicken orBeef, stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream. Top with white queso. Served with beans and mexican mexican potatoes.
Steak Cheese Burrito....
Large flour tortilla stuffed with beef and topped with White Queso. Side of rice.
Quesabirrias
(Three quesadillas quesadillas of Birria meat, cheese, cheese, onion, cilantr cilantro) Serviced Serviced with rice and beans.
Texas Burrito
Large Burrito Burrito stuffed with Fajita beef, chicken, chicken, shrimp, shrimp, rice, topped with White Queso.Side of Pico and Salad.
Sides
Combinations
A La Carte
Enchilada
Crispy Taco
Soft Taco
Chile Relleno (Cheese) Topped W/ White Queso
Tamal (Pork) Cheese Or Chili
Chicken Quesadilla
Beef Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Bean Burrito Topped With Queso
w/ chicken or beef 4.25
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
Beef Fajita Quesadilla
Street Taco
Chimichanga
Fajita Meat
Asada Side
Enchiladas Served With Rice And Beans.
Enchiladas De Mole
Two Shredded Chicken Enchiladas topped with mole sauce.
Poblano Enchiladas
Three Enchiladas with roasted poblano peppers, onions, tomato, topped with sour cream sauce.
Fajita Enchilada
Two Fajita Chicken orBeef Enchiladas with pico de gallo topped with white queso.
Enchilada Suizas
Three shredded Chicken Enchilada topped with green sauce and white queso.
Shrimp Enchilada
Two Shrimp Enchiladas with pico de gallo topped with sour cream.
Combo Enchiladas
Four enchiladas One Spinach, one Shrimp, one Poblana, and one Cheese Enchilada topped with choice of sour cream or chili orwhite queso.
Spinach Enchiladas
Three Enchiladas stuffed with Spinach topped White queso.
Especialidades
Molcajete
Seasoned Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, and Chorizo mix with onions, bell peppers, cheese. Side dish rice, beans, salad, sour cream, guacamole.
Carne Asada
Marinated steak, rice, beans, salad, guacamole, sour cream, grilled onion, Jalapeno.
Pollo Poblano
Marinated steak, rice, beans, salad, guacamole, sour cream, grilled onion, Jalapeno.
Grilled Chimichanga
Marinated steak, rice, beans, salad, guacamole, sour cream, grilled onion, Jalapeno.
Quesadilla Supreme
A large flour tortilla filled with Steak, cheese and pico de gallo. Served with rice, salad, guacamole and sour cream.
Alambre Dinner
Fajita Chicken, Beef, Shrimp and Bacon mixed with bell peppers, onions topped with Shredded cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans.
Puerco En Salsa Verde
Pork Tips simmered in roasted green salsa. Served with rice and beans.
Chile Relleno Deluxe
One Cheese Chile Relleno, Topped with Carnitas, pico de gallo, and avocado. Served with rice and beans.
Flautas
Two Flour Chicken Flautas Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, Side of rice and beans.
Carnitas
Deep fried Pork tips with guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
Fajita Chimichanga
Deep fried Pork tips with guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
Chuletas
Tow pork chops, with round potatoes, avocado and salad, rice and beans.
Jalisco Especial
Fajita mix Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, onions, bell peppers, tomato, mushroom, over a bed of rice, topped with White Queso.
Parillada
Grilled Chicken breast, Carne Asada, Polish Sausage. Side of Rice, Pico de Gallo, Salad.
Steak Mexicano
Topped with onions, tomato, bell peppers. Served with Rice, Beans, Salad.
Steak & Shrimp
Topped with onions, mushrooms, White Queso. Served with Rice, Beans, Salad.
Steak Ranchero
Steak topped with Ranchera sauce. Served with Rice, Beans, Salad.
Steak Chorizo
Topped with Chorizo, White Queso. Served with Rice, Beans, Salad.
Davis Bistec Especial
(Add steak strip for $6.99) Marinated Skirt steak served with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Mexican Pineapple
Add Shrimp...3.00 A pineapple stuffed with steak and chicken, mix with chopped pineapple and topped with melted cheese. Served with rice and salad
Dessert
Sopapilla
Sopapilla Deluxe
A large sopapilla topped with vanilla ice cream and strawberries.
Two Churros
Two churros halves topped with cinnamon sugar and served with vanilla ice cream.
Chimi Cheese Cake
served with vanilla ice cream.
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla Ice cream topped with whip cream and Chocolate Chocolate Syrup.
Pollo
Pollo Davis
Grilled Chicken with mushrooms, onions, bellpeppers, white queso, rice and beans, side of tortillas.
Choripollo
Grilled Chicken breast with chorizo, white queso, rice, beans, and side of tortillas.
Chicken & Shrimp
Grilled Chicken breast with chorizo, white queso, rice, beans, and side of tortillas.
Pollo A La Diabla
Grilled Chicken breast with chorizo, white queso, rice, beans, and side of tortillas.
Pollo Chihuahua
Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, pineapple, white queso. serviced with rice, pico de gallo, salad and side of tortillas.
Pollo Vallarta
Grilled Chicken breast, Spinach, grilled onions, bell peppers, tomato, and mushrooms topped with White Queso. Sid of rice, pico, and salad.
Fish & Shrimp
Shrimp Cocktail
Large Shrimp served with tomato base sauce, avocado, cilantro, onion, and lime.
Seafood Tacos
Three corn tortilla Tacos with your choice of Fish, Shrimp or combination cooked with pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans and cilantro.
Shrimp Guisado
Shrimp simmered in salsa de chile verde, onions, tomato. Served with rice and beans.
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp simmered in butter garlic and onions. served with rice, beans, salad.
Camarones A La Diable
Shrimp simmered in spicy red sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Shrimp, pico de gallo, side of salad, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Tilapia Fillet
Two grilled Tilapia with rice, lettuce, avocado, tomato and onions.
Seafood Tostada
Three tostadas with Shrimp, pico de gallo. served with slices avocado..
Shrimp Special
Three tostadas with Shrimp, pico de gallo. served with slices avocado..
Ceviche
Fish cured in lime juice and onions, pico, cilantro, avocado, mayo. Served with tostadas or crackers.
Caldo De Pescado
Fish cured in lime juice and onions, pico, cilantro, avocado, mayo. Served with tostadas or crackers.
SOFT DRINKS
GLASS BOTTLED SOFT DRINKS
SLOPPY BEER/MICHELADA
IMPORTED BEER
MARGARITAS/DAIQUIRIS
20oz Original Frozen
20oz Strawberry Frozen
20oz Mango Frozen
20oz Banana Frozen
16oz Original Frozen
16oz Strawberry Frozen
16oz Mango Frozen
16oz Banana Frozen
27oz Original Margarita
27oz Strawberry Margarita
27oz Mango Margarita
27oz Banana Margarita
20oz Strawberry Daiquiri
20oz Mango Daiquiri
Original Margarita on the Rocks
Strawberry Margarita on the Rocks
Mango Margarita on the Rocks
16oz Mango Daiquiri
16oz Strawberry Daiquiri
27oz Mango Daiquiri
27oz Strawberry Daiquiri
COCKTAILS
LIQUOR
Lunch
#1 One Taco
One Chicken or Beef Taco served with rice and beans.
#2 One Tamale
One Tamale covered with chili meat sauce served with rice and beans.
#3 One Enchilada
Beef, Chicken, or Cheese Enchilada topped chili orqueso served with rice and beans.
#4 Chalupa
Beans, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, Served with rice and beans.
#5 Tostaguac
Beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese. Served with rice and beans.
#6 Three Tacos
Crunchy or soft Chicken or Beef with lettuce, tomato and cheese.
#7 Shrimp Melt
Shrimp, grilled onions, topped with White Queso. Served with rice and beans.
#8 Flautas (Taquitos)
Three corn flautas with Chicken, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, rice and beans.
#9 Taco Salad
Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
#10 BURRITO LUNCH
Flour tortilla Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken. Served with rice and beans.
#11 Enchilada Fajita
Flour tortilla Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken. Served with rice and beans.
#12 Fajita Quesadilla Lunch....
Fajita Chicken, Beef or Cheese Quesadilla. Served with rice and beans.
#13 Chimichanga Lunch
Beef, Chicken or Cheese Chimichanga deep fried and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
#14 Lunch Fajita Nachos
Onions, bell pepper, tomato, cheese.
#15 Lunch Fajita
Fajita Beef, Chicken, or mix, rice, beans and guacamole.
#16 Pollo Melt
Fajita Chicken covered with white queso and served with rice and beans.
#17 Alambre Lunch
Fajita Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, Bacon with bell peppers, onions, and topped with cheese. Served with rice and beans.
#18 Carne Melt
Fajita beef covered with white queso and served with rice and beans.
Los Huevos
Huevos Al Rancho
Three eggs cooked over easy and smothered in salsa de chile verde served with rice and beans.
Chorizo Con Huevos
Three eggs scrambled scrambled with mexican sausage served with potatoes and beans.
Chilaquiles
Three scrambled scrambled eggs, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, tortilla chips. Served with beans and mexican potatoes.
Guisado Bistec
Three scrambled scrambled eggs, jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, tortilla. Served with beans and mexican potatoes.
