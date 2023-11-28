Sirloin Stockade Ardmore, OK
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Have it your way order an Entree or choose buffet. Buffet is not for delivery. We have entrees for delivery with 2 sides and Texas toast.
Location
1217 North Commerce, Ardmore, OK 73401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Prairie Kitchen - Ardmore - 102 Holiday Drive
No Reviews
102 Holiday Drive Ardmore, OK 73401
View restaurant
Iron Wolf Coffee House - 121 East Main St.
No Reviews
121 East Main St. Davis, OK 73030
View restaurant