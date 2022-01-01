Ardmore restaurants you'll love

Ardmore restaurants
Toast
  • Ardmore

Must-try Ardmore restaurants

Ten Star Pizza Kitchen image

PIZZA • GRILL

Ten Star Pizza Kitchen

109 E Main St, Ardmore

Avg 4.6 (1413 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Spinach Salad
baby spinach, chopped egg, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, parmesan, and your choice of dressing
The Caesar Salad
green leaf romaine hearts, croutons, fresh parmesan, and Ten Star caesar dressing
Creamy Tomato Basil Soup
our delicious Ten Star tomato basil soup, handmade daily from scratch
More about Ten Star Pizza Kitchen
Sunset Grill - Ardmore image

 

Sunset Grill - Ardmore

127 W Main St, Ardmore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Catfish$18.00
Beer battered Mahi-Mahi, French fires, pushy peas, malt vinegar powder
Philly Cheesesteak$12.00
Sautéed peppers and onions, grilled steak, fresh-herbed Boursin cheese
Barramundi$22.00
More about Sunset Grill - Ardmore
Restaurant banner

 

Big Brother's ice Cream

1211 N Commerce, Ardmore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Big Brother's ice Cream
