Iron Wolf Coffee House 121 East Main St.
121 East Main St.
Davis, OK 73030
Popular Items
Hot Drinks
Iced Drinks
Iron Wolf Mocha
White Mocha
Mocha
Latte
Cold Brew
Iced Chai Tea Latte
Pre-WOD PickmeUP
Advocare Spark and Rehydrate mixed for a refreshing pre-workout booster or post WOD rehydration. Includes Amino Acids and other essential vitamins.
Hodgey's Hot Shot Mocha
Iced Mocha using Hot Shots (Espresso Shots) and Chocolate Milk. 16oz. gets 2 shots and 24oz. gets 3 shots.
Organic Iced Tea (Green)
Frozen Drinks
Iron Wolf Mocha Freeze
White Mocha Freeze
Mocha Freeze
Latte Freeze
Hot Chocolate Freeze
Chai Tea Freeze
Protein Shake
Simple Protein Shake with High Grade Advocare Protein containing 25 grams of muscle building goodness per scoop. Comes in chocolate or vanilla with your choice of milk and extras like peanut butter, oats, chia and/or flax seeds.
Oreo Mocha Freeze
Real Fruit Iron Wolf Smoothies
Extras
Baked Goods/Breakfast/Meals
Cold Brew Growler (Initial Purchase)
T-Shirts
Tanks
Hats
Hoodies/SweatShirts
Decals/Stickers
Coffee Mugs
Crop-Tops
Gift Certificates
12oz. Ground Coffee (Consumer)
5lb. Armando’s Blend (Whole Bean)
Advocare
Vanilla/Chocolate BodyLean Protein
Help maximize your muscle-building workout potential with the support of BodyLean25. Featuring 25 grams of high-quality protein, it’s your go-to for building a body that’s tight, toned and trim. BodyLean25® contains four types of protein (whey protein concentrate, milk protein concentrate, whey protein isolate, and calcium caseinate) which digest at different rates, giving you a great tasting shake mix that can help you refuel after exercise, between meals or added anytime you need a boost of extra protein to complement your diet.
Spark Canister
Spark® delivers energy and enhanced mental focus with 20 vitamins, minerals and nutrients.* Spark® is a unique blend of 20 vitamins, minerals and nutrients that work synergistically to provide a healthy and balanced source of energy.* Spark contains an effective amount of caffeine to give you a quick boost, B vitamins to enhance your body's natural ability to produce and sustain its own energy, and neuroactive ingredients that enhance mental focus and alertness.*
Join Promotion
Encourages flexibility and mobility by lubricating and protecting joints and supporting healthy cartilage.* This product combines glucosamine, MSM, white willow and other ingredients to help the processes that lubricate and protect joint health.* Glucosamine plays a vital role in the formation and support of healthy cartilage.* Collectively, the ingredients in Joint ProMotion make it an outstanding choice to enhance your joint health and aid in relieving effects of occasional soreness after exercise.* Helps processes that lubricate and protect healthy joint function* Aids in relieving effects of occasional soreness after exercise.* Contributes to mobility and flexibility*
Spark Packets (Pouch)
Spark® delivers energy and enhanced mental focus with 20 vitamins, minerals and nutrients.* Spark® is a unique blend of 20 vitamins, minerals and nutrients that work synergistically to provide a healthy and balanced source of energy.* Spark contains an effective amount of caffeine to give you a quick boost, B vitamins to enhance your body's natural ability to produce and sustain its own energy, and neuroactive ingredients that enhance mental focus and alertness.*
Rehydrate Canister
Helps replace minerals and electrolytes lost through sweat and supports recovery after a workout using vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, and a blend of important electrolytes. AdvoCare Rehydrate® provides the nutrients to help maintain proper metabolism, delay the onset of fatigue, and hydrate your body by re-establishing your electrolyte balance. Rehydrate has a 1:1 ratio of sodium and potassium, two of the most vital electrolytes lost when we sweat. Overall, Rehydrate includes antioxidants (vitamins A and C), carbohydrates, electrolytes, and other nutrients that effectively promote optimal hydration and recovery.
OmegaPlex
Delivers a blend of DHA and EPA omega-3 fatty acids to support cardiovascular health and the immune and nervous systems, and supports healthy skin, hair and nails.* OmegaPlex is a convenient way to get the omega-3 fatty acids that may be missing in your diet. Each serving of OmegaPlex contains a concentrate of 1,000 mg long-chain omega-3 fatty acids (600 mg of EPA and 400 mg of DHA). Omega-3 fatty acids are paramount for core nutrition because of their involvement in the transport of nutrients, the maintenance of healthy skin, and the support of a healthy immune system* Furthermore, it aids in weight management by supporting healthy metabolism, and providing and storing energy for the body.*
Slam (Clean Energy)
A portable and quick source of energy that is perfect for the person on the go.* Slam is a portable energy supplement in a tiny, two-ounce bottle, making it a perfect fit for the person on the go. Its combination of nutrients and B vitamins helps produce energy and support neural processes.* Slam is the perfect choice when quick, convenient energy is a must.*
MNS (OMNI) Multivitamin
MNS Omni™ is a comprehensive nutrition system with an all-around wellness focus.* MNS Omni™ supports a healthy lifestyle and helps you transform your body from the inside out with the addition of supplementation in conjunction with a healthy diet and regular exercise.* Help support weight management goals with an herbal blend and promote immune health by supplying your body with vitamins and nutrients it needs.* OmniBlend™: Contains 500mg of Omega 3 fatty acids as well as astaxanthin and CoQ10 to help support cardiovascular, immune, and cognitive health.* Probiotic: Helps support a healthy gut microbiome with spore forming probiotics that maintain digestive health and increase digestive nutrient absorption in the intestinal tract.* Multivitamin: Promotes overall wellness with 20 essential micronutrients, including antioxidant Vitamins A,C,E to support a healthy immune system, and folate (Vitamin B9) to support healthy cells and metabolism.*
Meal Replacement Shakes (Box)
Delicious and portable shake mix that delivers a blend of protein, carbohydrates and fiber to keep you fueled and ready to tackle your day. With 26 vitamins and minerals and 200-210 calories per serving, Meal Replacement Shakes are easy to digest and an excellent addition to your weight-management program. Meal Replacement Shakes provide 24 grams of easy-to-digest protein and supports the body's ability to lower body fat when used as an alternative to high calorie foods. With a 1:1 protein-to-carbohydrate ratio, Meal Replacement Shakes support weight management and provides sustained energy for daily physical activity.
ADVOCARE GLOW® COLLAGEN
DESCRIPTION Collagen is the most abundant protein in our body and helps give structure to our hair, skin, nails. However, as we age, the production of collagen levels in our body decreases. AdvoCare Glow Collagen contains 5,000 mg of marine collagen peptides that function to support our body's natural collagen production.* Silica, sourced from bamboo extract, complements the collagen and supports the strength and elasticity of the skin.* Additional antioxidant Vitamin E helps to promote healthy skin cell function.* AdvoCare Glow® Collagen large image number 2 AdvoCare Glow® C
Nighttime Recovery
Post-Workout Recovery
1stPhorm
1st Phorm BCAA's
Collagen with Dermaval
Endura-Formance
Glutamine
Hydration Sticks (Box)
Hydration Sticks (Individual Stick)
Ignition
Intra-Formance
L-Carnitine
This powerful combo is unique in its ability to combat fat storage and burn stubborn body fat. It does so by turning body fat into usable energy for the cells and oxidizing long-chain fatty acids. Because L-Carnitine and Fucoxanthin are so effective at burning fat, we also included green tea extract to aid in the elimination of antioxidants and toxins released during the process of fat metabolism that could inhibit the breakdown of additional fat if they are not removed. The combined supplementation of these elements in your body can help you meet your health goals. Beyond their fat burning ability, L-Carnitine and Fucoxanthin also contribute to improved mental cognition, and increased insulin sensitivity to make you feel energized throughout the day. L-carnitine can increase your energy and help you power through workoutsand help you burn fat.
Level 1
1st Phorm's "Meal Replacement" Shake. Slower digesting and packed with a few more carbs and goodies.
M-Factor Kiddos Multi
Megawatt
Micro Factor (Multi-Vitamins)
Micronized Creatine Monohydrate - 100 servings
Micronized Creatine Monohydrate - 50 servings
Opti-Greens 50 (Canister)
Opti-Greens 50 (Stick-Packs)
Phormula-1
Project-1
Thyro-Drive
Full Mega
1P Energy
1P Energy Pack 12
1-Db Goddess
Whole Heart
1 DB Men
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thank you for visiting Iron Wolf Coffee House! Please Come again!
