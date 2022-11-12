San Pedros 2118 West Broadway Avenue
2118 West Broadway Avenue
Sulphur, OK 73086
Appetizers
Carne Con Queso
Creamy cheese dip with delicius seasoned ground beef
Queso Fundido
Your Choice Of Steak, Chicken, Or Chorizo With Pickles Jalapeños And Tortillas
Bean Dip
Creamy And Melted Cheese Refried Deans
Large Guacamole Dip
Our Homemade Guacamole
Small Guacamole Dip
Our Homemade Guacamole
Large Cheese Dip
Creamy Melted White Cheese Sauce
Small Cheese Dip
Creamy Melted White Cheese Sauce
Mushroom Dip
Creamy Cheese Dip With Mushrooms
Spinach Dip
A Classic Spinach Dip Served With White Cheese
Chorizo Dip
Served W/ Melted Cheese
Grilled Appetizer
Order Of Four Jalapeños And Grilled Onions
San Pedro Dip
Is White Cheese With Pico De Gallo And Ground Beef.
Tortilla Soup
Chicken Broth With Tortillas Chips And Melted Cheese Served Wtih Lime
Order of sm Chips & 1 sm Salsa
Toreados (grilled onions and jalopenos)
Salsa
A La Carte
Little Amigos/ Kids Menu
Cheeseburger
Chicken Nuggets
Corn Dog
Hot Dog
Grilled Cheese
Nachos
Your Choice Of Beef, Chicken , Cheese Or Beans
Enchilada
Your Choice Of One Beef, Chicken Or Cheese Enchilada.
Taco
Your Choice Of One Beef Or Chicken, Soft Or Crispy Taco.
Burrito
Your Choice Of One Beef Or Bean Burrito
Cheese Quesadilla
Pollo Al Queso
Strips Of Grilled Chicken Topped With Cheese Sauce, Served With Rice.
Garden Salads
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell with cheese sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef.
Fajita Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla with cheese sauce, grilled chicken or steak, sautéed onions, bell pepper and tomato then cover with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and chopped tomato
Shrimp Taco Salad
crispy flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Finished with boiled shrimp topped with sour cream and guacamole.
Guacamole Salad
Homemade guacamole with lettuce, tomato and cheese.
New Plates
Enchiladas Mazatlan
One Cheese, One Shrimp, One Crab Topped With Cheese Sauce And Pineapple. Served W/ Rice And Crema Salad
Burrito Cancún
A Large Flour Tortilla With A Strip Of Steak Or Chicken Cooked With Pineapple, Onion &Bell Pepper Chees Sauce On Top. Servedw Ith Rice
Quesadilla Guanajuato
Chucks Of Steak Or Chicken Cooked W/ Pineapple And Pico De Gallo. Served W/ Fries
Camarones Delux
Grilled Shrimp Wrapped In Bacon. Served With Rice And Gauca Salad
Fajita Del Mar
Crab, Shrimp, An Dfish With California Veggies
Pollo San Pedro
A Bed Of Rice Topped W/ Chicken, Shrimp, And California Veggies
Breakfast Burrito
Two Burritos Of Egg W/ Bacon, Served With Rice & Beans
Mar Y Tierra
Grilled Ribeye, Chicken Breast, And Shrimp. Served W/ Side Rice & Beans And Pico De Gallo
Pollo Fiesta
Bed Of Rice With Chicken, Onions, Mushroom, Topped W/ Cheese Sauce
Bulldog Fries
Fries Your Choice Chorizo Steak Or Chicken Topped W/ Cream Sauce
Catfish
Two Catfish Served With Fries And Salad
Camarones Locos
Breaded And Fried Shrimp Served With A Side Of Rice An Dsalad
Tostada De Ceviche
Three Tostadas Of Your Choice, Shrimp Octopus Or Mix
Mexican Chilaquiles
Corn Tortilla Chips W/ Your Choice Of Grilled Steak Or Chicken, Topped W/ Two Eggs, In Green Or Red Sauce, Served W/ Beans And Crema Salad
Nachos
Nachos San Pedro
TORTILLA CHIPS SMOTHERED WITH CHEESE SAUCE AND TOPPED WITH STEAK, CHICKEN, CARNITAS, CHORIZO, REFRIED BEANS, PICO DE GALLO AND PICKLED jalapeños
Fajita Nachos
Tortilla Chips Smothered With Cheese Sauce And Topped With Your Choice Of Chicken Or Steak, Onion, Tomatoes And Bell Peppers.
Nachos Supremos
Tortilla chips layered with cheese sauce, ground beef, shredded chicken and refied beans. Covered with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Shrimp Nachos
Smothered with cheese sauce and topped with shrimp, onion, tomato and bell peppers.
Cheese & Bean Nachos
Tortilla chips, cheese sauce and savory refried beans.
Chicken & Cheese Nachos
Tortilla chips layered with cheese sauce and shredded chicken.
Beef & Cheese Nachos
Tortilla chips, cheese sauce and ground beef
Traditional Taste of Mexico
Chile Verde
BEEF OR PORK CHUNKS SIMMERED IN A GREEN SAUCE. SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS AND TORTILLAS.
Chile Colorado
Beef chunks with red chili sauce, served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Chiles Rellenos
TWO WHOLE POBLANOS PEPPERS STUFFED WITH WHITE CHEESE. DIPPED IN EGG WHITEAND FRIED TO A GOLDEN BROWN. SERVEDWITH RICE, BEANS AND TORTILLAS.
Carnitas
PORK TIPS, SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS AND TORTILLAS.
Enchiladas Verdes
Two Chicken Or Beef Enchiladas Topped With Green Sauce And Cheese. ServedWith Rice And Salad.
Plato Pastor
OUR MARINATED PORK RECIPE SERVED WITH LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO, RICE BEANS AND YOUR CHOICE OF TORTILLA.
Flautas Mexicanas
Crispy Corn Tortillas Wrapped Around Two Beef And Two Chicken Flautas. Garnished With Shredded Lettuce, Guacamole, Tomato And Sour Cream
Sizzling Fajitas
Street Tacos
Shrimp
Mariscada
Octopus And Grilled Seasoned Shrimp On Green Salad Spread.
Caldo De Camarón
Our Shrimp Soup Is Cooked In A Spicy Sauce With Vegetables And Spices. Served With A Side Of Rice.
Camarones A La Mexicana
Shrimp With Rice Reans And Pigo De Gallo
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Jumbo Shrimps Grilled To Pereection With Onions And A Touch Of Garlic. Served With Rice, Beans And Salad.
Camarones A La Diabla
Spicy Sauce Gives These Jumbo Shrimps Their Special Flavor. Served With Rice And Beans.
Cóctel De Camarón
Chilled Shrimp Swimming In A Super 22 Oz. Glass Of Our Special Cocktail Sauce Accented With Avocado And Pico Galo.
Shrimp & Cheese
Grilled Shrimp Topped With Cheese Sauce Grilled Onions. Served With Rice And Beans
Shrimp Ceviche
Shrimp Ceviche And Pico De Gallo With Avocado And Our Special Sauce On The Side.
Mojarra Frita
Whole Deep Fried Tilapia With Side Of Rice, Salad And Tortillas.
Steaks
Steak San Pedro
Steak With Mexican Sausage And Cheese On The Top. Served With Rice And Beans.
Steak Mexicano
Steak Topped With Cooked Onion, Tomato, Bell Peppers. Served With Rice, Beans And Tortillas.
Steak Shrimp
Steak With Shrimp, Onions And Mushrooms Topped With Cheese. Served With Rice, Beans, Guacamole Salad And Tortillas
Steak Ranchero
Ribeye Steak Topped With Two Eggs And Ranchero Sauce. Served With Rice And Beans.
Carne Asada
Grilled Steak Topped With Grilled Tomato And Onion. Served With Rice, Beans And Guacamole.
Steak Buldog
Steak Topped With Green Sauce Served With Beans And Mexican Potatoe.
Steak Tequila
Steak With Our Speciai Tequila Him Sauce Served With Guacamole, Rice And Beans.
Steak Mar Y Tierra
Grilled Ribeye, Chicken And Shrimp With A Side Of Rice And Beans, Pico De Gallo.
Mexican Tortas
Torta De Carne Asada
White Bread With Meat Of Your Choice, Onion And Cilantro Served With Fries
Torta De Chorizo
White Bread With Meat Of Your Choice, Onion And Cilantro Served With Fries
Torta De Carnitas
White Bread With Meat Of Your Choice, Onion And Cilantro Served With Fries
Torta De Pastor
White Bread With Meat Of Your Choice, Onion And Cilantro Served With Fries
San Pedro Specials
Combo Special #1
A Chicken Burrito And Chicken Enchilada Topped With Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo And Guacamole.
Combo Special #2
One Burrito, One Chile Relleno, One Enchilada And One Beef Taco With Mexican Rice And Refried Beans.
Jalisco Special
Grilled Steak, Chicken And Shrimp Cooked With Onions, Bell Peppers And Tomatoes. Served With A Bed Of Rice And Covered With Our Special Cheese Sauce.
Aranda'S Cheese Steak
Flour Tortillas Filled With Steak Grilled With Onions, And Topped With Cheese Sauce. Served With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream And Rice.
Chimichanga Grill
We Stuff A Flour Tortilla With Your Choice Of Tender Beef Or Grilled Chicken Then Deep Fry It To A Golden Brown. Topped With Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Pico De Gallo.
Mexican Flag Combo
Chicken Enchiladas One Topped With Red Sauce, One Topped With Cheese Sauce And One Topped With Green Sauce.Served With Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream & Pico De Gallo.
Popeye'S Chicken
Grilled Chicken With Spinach, Served With Rice, Beans And Three Corn Or Flour Tortillas.
Chicken & Shrimp Special
Strips Of Grilled 🐔 And 🍤 Piled Onto Rice And Topped W/ Melted 🧀
Shrimp Chimichanga
A Flour Tortilla Stuffed With Shrimp, Bell Peppers, Onions And Tomatoes Then Fried To A Golden Brown. Topped With Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Pico De Gallo. Served With Mexican Rice & Beans.
Degollado Special
Grilled Chicken And Steak Smothered In Cheese Sauce And Topped With Grilled Shrimp. Served With Rice, Pico De Gallo And Sour Cream.
Tilapia & Shrimp
A Juicy Fish Fillet Cooked To Perfection With Jumbo Grilled Shrimps Marinated In Our Special Recipe. Served With Lettuce, Guacamole, Onions, Tomatoes And Rice.
Guanajuato Special
Grilled Chicken Smothered In Cheese Sauce Topped With Grilled Shrimp. Served With Rice, Guacamole And Pico De Gallo.
Alambre
Grilled Steak & Chicken With Shrimp, Peppers, Onions And Shredded Cheese, With Mexican Rice, Beans And Tortillas.
Mexican Pineapple
A Pineapple Stuffed With Steak And Grilled Chicken, Mix With Chopped Pineapple And Topped With Melted Cheese. Served With A Side Of Rice And Salad.
Molcajete San Pedro
For 2 Or 3 People Marinated Strips Of Beef, Chicken And Shrimp. Served With Sauteed Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Refried Beans, Mexican Rice, Salad And Ranchero Sauce With Tortillas.
El Comalito
For 3 People Steak, Shrimp, Chorizo, Chicken, Pastor With Grilled Onions And Jalapeño Served Rice, Beans And Guacamole Salad, Tortillas
Burritos
Burrito Marino
A Burrito With Shrimp And Tomato, Onion And Bell Pepper To The Grilled. Served With Rice And Beans
Burrito California
Four Tortilla Stuffed With Steak Chicken And To Inside Onion Grilled With Refried Beans Chorizo, Onion And Cilantro Served With Rice And Refried Beans.
Burritos Mexicanos
Two Burritos Stuffed With Steak Or Chicken Grilled To Inside Refried Beans. Topped With Tomatilo Sauge In Ked Sauce And Refried Beans. Iopped With Cheese And Cheese Salice Ail Riddito Is Topped With Oud Lettuce, Tomato, Guacamole And Sour Cream.
Big Burrito Rancho
Huge flour tortilla stuffed w/ chunks of grilled beef or chicken, refried beans, topped with spicy sauce and cheese sauce
Steak & Cheese Burrito
Strps Of Tender Steak Rolled Into Flour Tortilla And Topped With Cheese Salice Served With Rice
Burrito Loco
A Big Flour Tirtilla Stuffed W/ Chicken Or Beef And To Inside Onion Grilled With Refried Beans, Served W/ Mexican Rice
Hot & Spicy Burrito
A Flour Tortilla Stuffed With Chicken Or Beef And To Inside Refried Beans Topped W/ Tomatil Sauce And Hceese Sauce. All Buritto Is Topped With Our Cheese Or Red Sauce
Burrito Verde
A Big Flour Tortilla Filled With Carnitas Topped With Cheese Sauce, Green Sauce, And Grilled Onions, Served W/ Rice & Beans
Builldog Burritos
Two Burritos Of Eggs W/ Bacon And Served W/ Rice And Beans
Enchiladas
Shrimp Enchiladas
Three Enchiladas With Grilled Shrimp. Topped With Cheese Sauce Or Red Sauce. Served With Rice And Guacamole Salad.
Enchiladas San Pedro
Three Grilled Chicken Or Steak Enchiladas With Cheese Sauce, Green Sauce And Pineapple. Served With Rice And Beans.
Enchiladas Suizas
Three Enchiladas Of Cheese, Topped With Ground Beef And Red Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato Sour Cream.
Enchiladas Rancheras
Three Enchiladas Of Ground Beef Or Shredded Chicken Topped With Cheese Sauce. Served With Rice And Guacamole Salad.
Enchiladas Típicas
One Ground Beef, One Shredded Chicken, One Cheese And One Beans With Enchilada Sauce, Cheese Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream.
Spinach Enchilada
Two Enchiladas Stuffed With Spinach Covered With Cheese Sauce Served With Rice, Beans And Salad.
Chicken
Pollo Vallarta
Grilled Chicken Breast W/ Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Mushroos, And Psinach Topped With Shredded Cheese. Served With Rice, Beans, And Guacamole Salad
Pollo Diabla
This Chicken Breast Is Fired Up With Our Spicy Diabla Sauce. Served With Rice And Beans
Pollo Supremo
A Rich And Flavorful Dish Of Chicken And Onions Simmered In A Melted Cheese And Mushroom Sauce. Presented With Guacamole Sala, Rice And Beans.
Pollo Mexicano
A Grilled Chicken Breast Topped With Grilled Onions, Tomatoes And Bell Peppers. Served With Rice And Beans
Pollo Loco
A Grilled Chicken Breast Topped With Cheese Sauce And Grilled Onions. Served With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole, Rice And Beans.
Polo Patrón
Grilled Chicken Topped With Cheese. Served With Rice And Beans
Chori Pollo
Grilled Chicken With Chorizo. Served With Rice And Beans.
Pollo Chihuahua
Grilled Chicken Breast Topped With Bacon, White Cheese And Pineapple. Served With Rice And Salad.
Pollo Asado
A Grilled Chicken Breast Served With Rice And Guacamole Salad
Alex Special
Grilled Chicken Breast Served With Rice And California Veggies.
Combinations
Quesadillas
Builldog Quesadilla
A Big Quesadilla Filled With Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, Onions, Bell Peppers, Grilled Tomatoes And Cheese. Served With Side Rice And Beans.
Shrimp Quesadilla
A Big Flour Tortilla Stuffed With Marinated Shrimp, Onion, Bell Peppers And Tomato Grilled. Served With Rice And Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream And Pico De Gallo.
Spinach Quesadilla
A Flour Tortilla Stuffed Spinach And Melted Cheese With Side Of Rice, Beans And Guacamole Salad.
Quesadilla Suprema
A Big Quesadilla With Choice Of Beef Or Chicken, Topped With Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Shredded Cheese And Pico De Gallo.
Quesadilla Fajita
Filled With Chunks Of Steak Or Grilled Cooked Ononomaio And Bell Pepper. Served With Guacamole Salad.
Steak Cheese Quesadilla
A Flour Tortilla Grilled And Stuffed With Fajita Steak Or Grilled Chicken And Melted Cheese, Topped Sauce Cheese, Served With Rice And Beans
Quesadillagrill
A Flour Tortilla Filled With Tender Grilled Chicken Or Steak And Melted Cheese.
Cheese Quesadilla
A Flour Tortilla Stuffed With Cheese Grilled And Until Cheese Melts
Quesadilla Pastor
Flour Tortilla Stuffed With Cheese With Marinated Pork Cooked With Pineapple, Onion And Cilantro Inside. Served With Rice.
Vegetarian Combinations
Vegetarian Combo A
One Chalupa, One Cheese Enchilada, Served W/ Beans
Vegetarian Combo B
Two Bean Burritos With Cheese Sauce
Vegetarian Combo C
One Bean Burrito One Cheese E3Nchilada And One Bean Tostada
Vegetarian Combo D
One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Quesadilla, And One Chalupa
Vegetarian Combo E
One Cheese Enchilada, One Cheese Quesadilla, Mexican Rice And Beans
Vegetarian Combo F
Vegetable Fajita, A Healthy Mix Of Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Broccoli & Cauliflower. Served W/ Bean
Sides
Lunch
Lunch Fajita
Choice Of Chicken, Steak Or Mixed. Served With Sauteed Onions, Bell Pepper, Garnished With Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo And Tortillas.
Huevos Con Chorizo
Three Eggs With Mexican Sausage. Served With Rice Beans And Tortillas
Chimichanga
Flour Tortilla W/ Your Choice Of Chunks Of Beef Or Spicy Chicken Deep Fried To A Golden Brown,T Opped With Chees Sauce, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guac And Pico
Huevos Rancheros
Ranch Style Eggs Topped W/ Mexican Rice And Beans
Taco Salad
A Crispy Flour Tortilla With Layered With Melted Cheese Sauce And Topped W/ Your Choice Of Ground Beef Or Chicken Tomato Sour Cream And Lettuce
Super Burrito
A Large Flour Tortilla Filled W/ Tender Steak & Beans Or Grilled Chicken. Topped W/ Lettuce Tomato Sour Cream And Cheese, Served W/ Rice And Beans
Lunch Flautas
Two Deep Fried Corn Tortillas Wrapped Around Your Chocie Of Ground Beef, Spicy Chicken, Pulled Pork Or Beans And Cheese, Topped With Our Special Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Guac And Sour Cream. Served W/ Rice And Beans
Fajita Taco Salad
A Crispy Flour Tortilla W/ Melted Cheese Sauce And Your Choice Of Steak Or Chicken, Sauteed W/ Onions, Bell Pepper, And Tomato. Topped W/ Lettuce, Cheese, Chopped Tomato And Sour Cream.
Chile Relleno Lunch
Served W/ Rice & Beans
Speedy Gonzales
One Taco, One Enchilada, W/ Mexican Rice and Refried Beans
Taco Lunch
A Crispy Or Soft Tortilla Stuffed W/ Your Choice Of Ground Beef, Shredded Chicken, Pulled Pork, Or Beans And Cheese, Stopped W/ Lettuce And Shredde Cheese.S Eraved With Rice And Beans!!!!!!!!!!!
Enchilada Lunch
An Enchilada With Your Choice Of Ground Beef, Spicy Chicken, Pulled Pork Or Beans And Cheese. Topped With Enchilada Sauce And Shredded Cheese. Served With Rice And Beans.
Tamal Lunch
Pork Wrapped In An Authentic Corn Shell And Topped With Ground Beef And A Mild Sauce.
Tostada Lunch
A Flat Crispy Corn Tortilla Covered With Beef, Lettuce, Tomato Sour Cream And Cheese. Served With Rice And Beans. Lunch Cream. Served With Rice And Beans.
Chalupa Lunch
A Flat Crispy Corn Tortilla Covered With Refried Beans, Beef, Lettuce, Cheese, Sliced Tomato And Guacamole. Served With Mexican Rice And Beans.
Toastaguac Lunch
A Flat Crispy Tortilla Covered With Refried Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato And Guacamole. Served With Rice And Beans
Lunch Specials
Special Lunch #1
One Chile Relleno, One Taco, Refried Beans And Guacamole.
Special Lunch #2
One Burrito. Mexican Rice And Refried Beans.
Special Lunch #3
One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada And Mexican Rice.
Special Lunch #4
Grilled Chicken With Cheese Sauce, Rice And Beans
Special Lunch #5
•Grilled Steak Strips With Green Or Ranchero Sauce
2118 West Broadway Avenue, Sulphur, OK 73086
Photos coming soon!