San Pedros 2118 West Broadway Avenue

To Go

To Go (Chips & Salsa Included)

$1.50

To Go (Wtihout Chips & Salsa)

$0.75

Bulk Orders (Large Catering Containers)

$5.00

Appetizers

Carne Con Queso

$6.25

Creamy cheese dip with delicius seasoned ground beef

Queso Fundido

$8.99

Your Choice Of Steak, Chicken, Or Chorizo With Pickles Jalapeños And Tortillas

Bean Dip

$4.99

Creamy And Melted Cheese Refried Deans

Large Guacamole Dip

$5.99

Our Homemade Guacamole

Small Guacamole Dip

$2.99

Our Homemade Guacamole

Large Cheese Dip

$5.99

Creamy Melted White Cheese Sauce

Small Cheese Dip

$2.99

Creamy Melted White Cheese Sauce

Mushroom Dip

$5.99

Creamy Cheese Dip With Mushrooms

Spinach Dip

$5.99

A Classic Spinach Dip Served With White Cheese

Chorizo Dip

$6.25

Served W/ Melted Cheese

Grilled Appetizer

$2.99

Order Of Four Jalapeños And Grilled Onions

San Pedro Dip

$6.25

Is White Cheese With Pico De Gallo And Ground Beef.

Tortilla Soup

$8.99

Chicken Broth With Tortillas Chips And Melted Cheese Served Wtih Lime

Order of sm Chips & 1 sm Salsa

$3.50

Toreados (grilled onions and jalopenos)

Salsa

$1.00

A La Carte

Taco

$2.25

Street Taco

$2.75

Enchilada

$2.25

Tamal

$2.99

Burrito

$3.99

Chile Relleno

$3.99

Refried Beans

$2.25

French Fries

$2.99

Rice

$2.25

Beans & Rice

$2.99

Tostada

$2.99

Chimichanga

$5.99

Tortillas

$0.99

Little Amigos/ Kids Menu

Cheeseburger

$5.99

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Corn Dog

$5.99

Hot Dog

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Nachos

$5.99

Your Choice Of Beef, Chicken , Cheese Or Beans

Enchilada

$5.99

Your Choice Of One Beef, Chicken Or Cheese Enchilada.

Taco

$5.99

Your Choice Of One Beef Or Chicken, Soft Or Crispy Taco.

Burrito

$5.99

Your Choice Of One Beef Or Bean Burrito

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Pollo Al Queso

$5.99

Strips Of Grilled Chicken Topped With Cheese Sauce, Served With Rice.

Garden Salads

Taco Salad

$8.99

A crispy flour tortilla shell with cheese sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef.

Fajita Taco Salad

$10.99

A crispy flour tortilla with cheese sauce, grilled chicken or steak, sautéed onions, bell pepper and tomato then cover with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and chopped tomato

Shrimp Taco Salad

$11.99

crispy flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Finished with boiled shrimp topped with sour cream and guacamole.

Guacamole Salad

$3.99

Homemade guacamole with lettuce, tomato and cheese.

New Plates

Enchiladas Mazatlan

$11.99

One Cheese, One Shrimp, One Crab Topped With Cheese Sauce And Pineapple. Served W/ Rice And Crema Salad

Burrito Cancún

$11.99

A Large Flour Tortilla With A Strip Of Steak Or Chicken Cooked With Pineapple, Onion &Bell Pepper Chees Sauce On Top. Servedw Ith Rice

Quesadilla Guanajuato

$11.99

Chucks Of Steak Or Chicken Cooked W/ Pineapple And Pico De Gallo. Served W/ Fries

Camarones Delux

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp Wrapped In Bacon. Served With Rice And Gauca Salad

Fajita Del Mar

$17.99

Crab, Shrimp, An Dfish With California Veggies

Pollo San Pedro

$12.99

A Bed Of Rice Topped W/ Chicken, Shrimp, And California Veggies

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Two Burritos Of Egg W/ Bacon, Served With Rice & Beans

Mar Y Tierra

$22.99

Grilled Ribeye, Chicken Breast, And Shrimp. Served W/ Side Rice & Beans And Pico De Gallo

Pollo Fiesta

$11.99

Bed Of Rice With Chicken, Onions, Mushroom, Topped W/ Cheese Sauce

Bulldog Fries

$11.99

Fries Your Choice Chorizo Steak Or Chicken Topped W/ Cream Sauce

Catfish

$13.99

Two Catfish Served With Fries And Salad

Camarones Locos

$14.99

Breaded And Fried Shrimp Served With A Side Of Rice An Dsalad

Tostada De Ceviche

$15.99

Three Tostadas Of Your Choice, Shrimp Octopus Or Mix

Mexican Chilaquiles

$12.99

Corn Tortilla Chips W/ Your Choice Of Grilled Steak Or Chicken, Topped W/ Two Eggs, In Green Or Red Sauce, Served W/ Beans And Crema Salad

Nachos

Nachos San Pedro

$13.99

TORTILLA CHIPS SMOTHERED WITH CHEESE SAUCE AND TOPPED WITH STEAK, CHICKEN, CARNITAS, CHORIZO, REFRIED BEANS, PICO DE GALLO AND PICKLED jalapeños

Fajita Nachos

$11.99

Tortilla Chips Smothered With Cheese Sauce And Topped With Your Choice Of Chicken Or Steak, Onion, Tomatoes And Bell Peppers.

Nachos Supremos

$10.99

Tortilla chips layered with cheese sauce, ground beef, shredded chicken and refied beans. Covered with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Shrimp Nachos

$11.99

Smothered with cheese sauce and topped with shrimp, onion, tomato and bell peppers.

Cheese & Bean Nachos

$7.99

Tortilla chips, cheese sauce and savory refried beans.

Chicken & Cheese Nachos

$7.99

Tortilla chips layered with cheese sauce and shredded chicken.

Beef & Cheese Nachos

$7.99

Tortilla chips, cheese sauce and ground beef

Traditional Taste of Mexico

Chile Verde

$12.99

BEEF OR PORK CHUNKS SIMMERED IN A GREEN SAUCE. SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS AND TORTILLAS.

Chile Colorado

$12.99

Beef chunks with red chili sauce, served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Chiles Rellenos

$10.99

TWO WHOLE POBLANOS PEPPERS STUFFED WITH WHITE CHEESE. DIPPED IN EGG WHITEAND FRIED TO A GOLDEN BROWN. SERVEDWITH RICE, BEANS AND TORTILLAS.

Carnitas

$12.99

PORK TIPS, SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS AND TORTILLAS.

Enchiladas Verdes

$8.99

Two Chicken Or Beef Enchiladas Topped With Green Sauce And Cheese. ServedWith Rice And Salad.

Plato Pastor

$12.99

OUR MARINATED PORK RECIPE SERVED WITH LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO, RICE BEANS AND YOUR CHOICE OF TORTILLA.

Flautas Mexicanas

$10.99

Crispy Corn Tortillas Wrapped Around Two Beef And Two Chicken Flautas. Garnished With Shredded Lettuce, Guacamole, Tomato And Sour Cream

Sizzling Fajitas

Beef Fajita

$11.99+

Chicken Fajita

$11.99+

Pork Fajita

$11.99+

Hawaiian Fajita

$14.99+

Texas Fajita

$14.99+

Cancún Fajita

$14.99+

Shrimp Fajita

$13.99+

Fajita Mix

$11.99+

Fajita Mix W/ Shrimp

$13.99+

San Pedro Fajita

$13.99

Fajita Del Mar

$17.99

Street Tacos

Tripe Tacos

$9.99

Carne Asada Tacos

$9.99

Fish Tacos

$9.99

Chorizo Tacos

$9.99

Carnitas Tacos

$9.99

Pastor Tacos

$9.99

Camarón Tacos

$9.99

Shrimp

Mariscada

$16.99

Octopus And Grilled Seasoned Shrimp On Green Salad Spread.

Caldo De Camarón

$15.99

Our Shrimp Soup Is Cooked In A Spicy Sauce With Vegetables And Spices. Served With A Side Of Rice.

Camarones A La Mexicana

$13.99

Shrimp With Rice Reans And Pigo De Gallo

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$13.99

Jumbo Shrimps Grilled To Pereection With Onions And A Touch Of Garlic. Served With Rice, Beans And Salad.

Camarones A La Diabla

$13.99

Spicy Sauce Gives These Jumbo Shrimps Their Special Flavor. Served With Rice And Beans.

Cóctel De Camarón

$12.99

Chilled Shrimp Swimming In A Super 22 Oz. Glass Of Our Special Cocktail Sauce Accented With Avocado And Pico Galo.

Shrimp & Cheese

$13.99

Grilled Shrimp Topped With Cheese Sauce Grilled Onions. Served With Rice And Beans

Shrimp Ceviche

$12.99

Shrimp Ceviche And Pico De Gallo With Avocado And Our Special Sauce On The Side.

Mojarra Frita

$12.99

Whole Deep Fried Tilapia With Side Of Rice, Salad And Tortillas.

Steaks

Steak San Pedro

$18.99

Steak With Mexican Sausage And Cheese On The Top. Served With Rice And Beans.

Steak Mexicano

$16.99

Steak Topped With Cooked Onion, Tomato, Bell Peppers. Served With Rice, Beans And Tortillas.

Steak Shrimp

$18.99

Steak With Shrimp, Onions And Mushrooms Topped With Cheese. Served With Rice, Beans, Guacamole Salad And Tortillas

Steak Ranchero

$17.99

Ribeye Steak Topped With Two Eggs And Ranchero Sauce. Served With Rice And Beans.

Carne Asada

$14.99

Grilled Steak Topped With Grilled Tomato And Onion. Served With Rice, Beans And Guacamole.

Steak Buldog

$16.99

Steak Topped With Green Sauce Served With Beans And Mexican Potatoe.

Steak Tequila

$18.99

Steak With Our Speciai Tequila Him Sauce Served With Guacamole, Rice And Beans.

Steak Mar Y Tierra

$22.99

Grilled Ribeye, Chicken And Shrimp With A Side Of Rice And Beans, Pico De Gallo.

Mexican Tortas

Torta De Carne Asada

$10.99

White Bread With Meat Of Your Choice, Onion And Cilantro Served With Fries

Torta De Chorizo

$10.99

White Bread With Meat Of Your Choice, Onion And Cilantro Served With Fries

Torta De Carnitas

$10.99

White Bread With Meat Of Your Choice, Onion And Cilantro Served With Fries

Torta De Pastor

$10.99

White Bread With Meat Of Your Choice, Onion And Cilantro Served With Fries

San Pedro Specials

Combo Special #1

$7.99

A Chicken Burrito And Chicken Enchilada Topped With Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo And Guacamole.

Combo Special #2

$11.99

One Burrito, One Chile Relleno, One Enchilada And One Beef Taco With Mexican Rice And Refried Beans.

Jalisco Special

$12.99

Grilled Steak, Chicken And Shrimp Cooked With Onions, Bell Peppers And Tomatoes. Served With A Bed Of Rice And Covered With Our Special Cheese Sauce.

Aranda'S Cheese Steak

$10.99

Flour Tortillas Filled With Steak Grilled With Onions, And Topped With Cheese Sauce. Served With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream And Rice.

Chimichanga Grill

$9.99

We Stuff A Flour Tortilla With Your Choice Of Tender Beef Or Grilled Chicken Then Deep Fry It To A Golden Brown. Topped With Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Pico De Gallo.

Mexican Flag Combo

$9.99

Chicken Enchiladas One Topped With Red Sauce, One Topped With Cheese Sauce And One Topped With Green Sauce.Served With Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream & Pico De Gallo.

Popeye'S Chicken

$10.99

Grilled Chicken With Spinach, Served With Rice, Beans And Three Corn Or Flour Tortillas.

Chicken & Shrimp Special

$10.99

Strips Of Grilled 🐔 And 🍤 Piled Onto Rice And Topped W/ Melted 🧀

Shrimp Chimichanga

$11.99

A Flour Tortilla Stuffed With Shrimp, Bell Peppers, Onions And Tomatoes Then Fried To A Golden Brown. Topped With Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Pico De Gallo. Served With Mexican Rice & Beans.

Degollado Special

$12.99

Grilled Chicken And Steak Smothered In Cheese Sauce And Topped With Grilled Shrimp. Served With Rice, Pico De Gallo And Sour Cream.

Tilapia & Shrimp

$11.99

A Juicy Fish Fillet Cooked To Perfection With Jumbo Grilled Shrimps Marinated In Our Special Recipe. Served With Lettuce, Guacamole, Onions, Tomatoes And Rice.

Guanajuato Special

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Smothered In Cheese Sauce Topped With Grilled Shrimp. Served With Rice, Guacamole And Pico De Gallo.

Alambre

$12.99

Grilled Steak & Chicken With Shrimp, Peppers, Onions And Shredded Cheese, With Mexican Rice, Beans And Tortillas.

Mexican Pineapple

$10.99

A Pineapple Stuffed With Steak And Grilled Chicken, Mix With Chopped Pineapple And Topped With Melted Cheese. Served With A Side Of Rice And Salad.

Molcajete San Pedro

For 2 Or 3 People Marinated Strips Of Beef, Chicken And Shrimp. Served With Sauteed Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Refried Beans, Mexican Rice, Salad And Ranchero Sauce With Tortillas.

El Comalito

$39.99

For 3 People Steak, Shrimp, Chorizo, Chicken, Pastor With Grilled Onions And Jalapeño Served Rice, Beans And Guacamole Salad, Tortillas

Chicken Wings

8Pc Chicken Wing

$9.99

10Pc Chicken Wing

$12.99

16Pc Chicken Wing

$18.99

Burritos

Burrito Marino

$11.99

A Burrito With Shrimp And Tomato, Onion And Bell Pepper To The Grilled. Served With Rice And Beans

Burrito California

$10.99

Four Tortilla Stuffed With Steak Chicken And To Inside Onion Grilled With Refried Beans Chorizo, Onion And Cilantro Served With Rice And Refried Beans.

Burritos Mexicanos

$10.99

Two Burritos Stuffed With Steak Or Chicken Grilled To Inside Refried Beans. Topped With Tomatilo Sauge In Ked Sauce And Refried Beans. Iopped With Cheese And Cheese Salice Ail Riddito Is Topped With Oud Lettuce, Tomato, Guacamole And Sour Cream.

Big Burrito Rancho

$9.99

Huge flour tortilla stuffed w/ chunks of grilled beef or chicken, refried beans, topped with spicy sauce and cheese sauce

Steak & Cheese Burrito

$9.99

Strps Of Tender Steak Rolled Into Flour Tortilla And Topped With Cheese Salice Served With Rice

Burrito Loco

$9.99

A Big Flour Tirtilla Stuffed W/ Chicken Or Beef And To Inside Onion Grilled With Refried Beans, Served W/ Mexican Rice

Hot & Spicy Burrito

$9.99

A Flour Tortilla Stuffed With Chicken Or Beef And To Inside Refried Beans Topped W/ Tomatil Sauce And Hceese Sauce. All Buritto Is Topped With Our Cheese Or Red Sauce

Burrito Verde

$10.99

A Big Flour Tortilla Filled With Carnitas Topped With Cheese Sauce, Green Sauce, And Grilled Onions, Served W/ Rice & Beans

Builldog Burritos

$9.99

Two Burritos Of Eggs W/ Bacon And Served W/ Rice And Beans

Enchiladas

Shrimp Enchiladas

$11.99

Three Enchiladas With Grilled Shrimp. Topped With Cheese Sauce Or Red Sauce. Served With Rice And Guacamole Salad.

Enchiladas San Pedro

$10.99

Three Grilled Chicken Or Steak Enchiladas With Cheese Sauce, Green Sauce And Pineapple. Served With Rice And Beans.

Enchiladas Suizas

$8.99

Three Enchiladas Of Cheese, Topped With Ground Beef And Red Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato Sour Cream.

Enchiladas Rancheras

$8.99

Three Enchiladas Of Ground Beef Or Shredded Chicken Topped With Cheese Sauce. Served With Rice And Guacamole Salad.

Enchiladas Típicas

$8.99

One Ground Beef, One Shredded Chicken, One Cheese And One Beans With Enchilada Sauce, Cheese Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream.

Spinach Enchilada

$8.99

Two Enchiladas Stuffed With Spinach Covered With Cheese Sauce Served With Rice, Beans And Salad.

Chicken

Pollo Vallarta

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breast W/ Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Mushroos, And Psinach Topped With Shredded Cheese. Served With Rice, Beans, And Guacamole Salad

Pollo Diabla

$11.99

This Chicken Breast Is Fired Up With Our Spicy Diabla Sauce. Served With Rice And Beans

Pollo Supremo

$11.99

A Rich And Flavorful Dish Of Chicken And Onions Simmered In A Melted Cheese And Mushroom Sauce. Presented With Guacamole Sala, Rice And Beans.

Pollo Mexicano

$11.99

A Grilled Chicken Breast Topped With Grilled Onions, Tomatoes And Bell Peppers. Served With Rice And Beans

Pollo Loco

$11.99

A Grilled Chicken Breast Topped With Cheese Sauce And Grilled Onions. Served With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole, Rice And Beans.

Polo Patrón

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Topped With Cheese. Served With Rice And Beans

Chori Pollo

$11.99

Grilled Chicken With Chorizo. Served With Rice And Beans.

Pollo Chihuahua

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Topped With Bacon, White Cheese And Pineapple. Served With Rice And Salad.

Pollo Asado

$10.99

A Grilled Chicken Breast Served With Rice And Guacamole Salad

Alex Special

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Served With Rice And California Veggies.

Combinations

2 Item Combo

$9.99

3 Item Combo

$11.99

Quesadillas

Builldog Quesadilla

$12.99

A Big Quesadilla Filled With Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, Onions, Bell Peppers, Grilled Tomatoes And Cheese. Served With Side Rice And Beans.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.99

A Big Flour Tortilla Stuffed With Marinated Shrimp, Onion, Bell Peppers And Tomato Grilled. Served With Rice And Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream And Pico De Gallo.

Spinach Quesadilla

$10.99

A Flour Tortilla Stuffed Spinach And Melted Cheese With Side Of Rice, Beans And Guacamole Salad.

Quesadilla Suprema

$10.99

A Big Quesadilla With Choice Of Beef Or Chicken, Topped With Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Shredded Cheese And Pico De Gallo.

Quesadilla Fajita

$10.99

Filled With Chunks Of Steak Or Grilled Cooked Ononomaio And Bell Pepper. Served With Guacamole Salad.

Steak Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

A Flour Tortilla Grilled And Stuffed With Fajita Steak Or Grilled Chicken And Melted Cheese, Topped Sauce Cheese, Served With Rice And Beans

Quesadillagrill

$5.99

A Flour Tortilla Filled With Tender Grilled Chicken Or Steak And Melted Cheese.

Cheese Quesadilla

$2.99

A Flour Tortilla Stuffed With Cheese Grilled And Until Cheese Melts

Quesadilla Pastor

$10.99

Flour Tortilla Stuffed With Cheese With Marinated Pork Cooked With Pineapple, Onion And Cilantro Inside. Served With Rice.

Vegetarian Combinations

Vegetarian Combo A

$8.99

One Chalupa, One Cheese Enchilada, Served W/ Beans

Vegetarian Combo B

$8.99

Two Bean Burritos With Cheese Sauce

Vegetarian Combo C

$8.99

One Bean Burrito One Cheese E3Nchilada And One Bean Tostada

Vegetarian Combo D

$8.99

One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Quesadilla, And One Chalupa

Vegetarian Combo E

$8.99

One Cheese Enchilada, One Cheese Quesadilla, Mexican Rice And Beans

Vegetarian Combo F

$10.99

Vegetable Fajita, A Healthy Mix Of Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Broccoli & Cauliflower. Served W/ Bean

Dessert

Two Churros

$2.99

Four Churros

$4.99

Sopapilla

$1.25

Vanilla Ice Cream (One Scoop)

$1.00

Sides

Tortillas

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.99

Pico de gallo

$0.99

Small Salsa

$1.00

Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Side pickled jalopenos

$1.00

Queso added on top of ...

$1.00

N/a Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Horchata

$2.99

no refill :[

Coca Cola Bottle

$2.99

Fanta Orange Bottle

$2.99

Lunch

Lunch Fajita

$10.99

Choice Of Chicken, Steak Or Mixed. Served With Sauteed Onions, Bell Pepper, Garnished With Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo And Tortillas.

Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.99

Three Eggs With Mexican Sausage. Served With Rice Beans And Tortillas

Chimichanga

$9.99

Flour Tortilla W/ Your Choice Of Chunks Of Beef Or Spicy Chicken Deep Fried To A Golden Brown,T Opped With Chees Sauce, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guac And Pico

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Ranch Style Eggs Topped W/ Mexican Rice And Beans

Taco Salad

$8.99

A Crispy Flour Tortilla With Layered With Melted Cheese Sauce And Topped W/ Your Choice Of Ground Beef Or Chicken Tomato Sour Cream And Lettuce

Super Burrito

$9.99

A Large Flour Tortilla Filled W/ Tender Steak & Beans Or Grilled Chicken. Topped W/ Lettuce Tomato Sour Cream And Cheese, Served W/ Rice And Beans

Lunch Flautas

$8.99

Two Deep Fried Corn Tortillas Wrapped Around Your Chocie Of Ground Beef, Spicy Chicken, Pulled Pork Or Beans And Cheese, Topped With Our Special Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Guac And Sour Cream. Served W/ Rice And Beans

Fajita Taco Salad

$9.99

A Crispy Flour Tortilla W/ Melted Cheese Sauce And Your Choice Of Steak Or Chicken, Sauteed W/ Onions, Bell Pepper, And Tomato. Topped W/ Lettuce, Cheese, Chopped Tomato And Sour Cream.

Chile Relleno Lunch

$7.99

Served W/ Rice & Beans

Speedy Gonzales

$7.99

One Taco, One Enchilada, W/ Mexican Rice and Refried Beans

Taco Lunch

$6.99

A Crispy Or Soft Tortilla Stuffed W/ Your Choice Of Ground Beef, Shredded Chicken, Pulled Pork, Or Beans And Cheese, Stopped W/ Lettuce And Shredde Cheese.S Eraved With Rice And Beans!!!!!!!!!!!

Enchilada Lunch

$6.99

An Enchilada With Your Choice Of Ground Beef, Spicy Chicken, Pulled Pork Or Beans And Cheese. Topped With Enchilada Sauce And Shredded Cheese. Served With Rice And Beans.

Tamal Lunch

$7.99

Pork Wrapped In An Authentic Corn Shell And Topped With Ground Beef And A Mild Sauce.

Tostada Lunch

$6.99

A Flat Crispy Corn Tortilla Covered With Beef, Lettuce, Tomato Sour Cream And Cheese. Served With Rice And Beans. Lunch Cream. Served With Rice And Beans.

Chalupa Lunch

$6.99

A Flat Crispy Corn Tortilla Covered With Refried Beans, Beef, Lettuce, Cheese, Sliced Tomato And Guacamole. Served With Mexican Rice And Beans.

Toastaguac Lunch

$6.99

A Flat Crispy Tortilla Covered With Refried Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato And Guacamole. Served With Rice And Beans

Lunch Specials

Special Lunch #1

$8.99

One Chile Relleno, One Taco, Refried Beans And Guacamole.

Special Lunch #2

$6.99

One Burrito. Mexican Rice And Refried Beans.

Special Lunch #3

$6.99

One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada And Mexican Rice.

Special Lunch #4

$9.99

Grilled Chicken With Cheese Sauce, Rice And Beans

Special Lunch #5

$9.99

•Grilled Steak Strips With Green Or Ranchero Sauce

