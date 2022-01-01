  • Home
Pizza

Elevation Pizza - Order Online at www.elevationpizzaco.com

No reviews yet

551 Zerex St

Fraser Valley Center

Fraser, CO 80442

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Sticks
Half & Half 16"
16" Pepperoni

Signature Pizzas

16" Pepperoni

$19.95

16" S.M.O.P.

$23.95

Sausage, Mushroom, Onion and Pepperoni

16" Supreme

$24.95

Add Green Peppers and Kalamata Olives to the S.M.O.P.

16" Hawaiian

$21.95

Canadian Bacon and Pineapple. Try it with some Jalapenos for a nice kick!

16" Meatza

$24.95

A Carnivores Dream! Pepperoni, Sausage, Applewood smoked Bacon, and Canadian Bacon.

16" BBT

$21.95

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Basil and Tomato. Yum!

16" Bacon BBQ Chicken

$22.95

Baked Chicken, Onions, a drizzle of BBQ sauce, and Red Sauce

16" Buffalo Chicken

$22.95

Rich and Creamy Blue Cheese sauce(no Red Sauce) Baked Chicken, and a drizzle of Franks Red Hot.

16" Fire On The Mountain

$23.95

A Spicy mix of Sausage, Jalapenos, Green Chilies, and Roasted Red Peppers, with a touch of our homemade Buffalo Wing Sauce

16" The Ranger

$23.95

Pesto made in-House (no Red Sauce), Spinach, Baked Chicken, and Garlic.

16" Adam Bomb

$23.95

Our Signature Pie! Pepperoni, Green Chilies, and dollops of Cream Cheese.

16" Sausage Arugula

$21.95

Just like the name says!

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.95

If you like Baked Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon and Ranch Sauce (no Red Sauce here) then you'll love the C.B.R.!

16" Cheese

$18.95

100% Whole Milk Mozzarella.

16" Margherita

$19.95

Fresh Basil and Tomato, House Red Sauce and Mozzarella.

16" Herbi

$21.95

A Veggie Delight! Baby Bella Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Red Onion and Kalamata Olives.

16" V-Johnny

$21.95

Spinach, Baby Bella Mushroom, Roasted Red Peppers, and Fresh Garlic.

16" The Greek

$22.95

House Made Pesto (no Red Sauce), Arugula, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, and Artichoke Hearts.

12" Pepperoni

$15.75

12" S.M.O.P.

$19.75

Sausage, Mushroom, Onion and Pepperoni

12" Supreme

$20.75

Add Green Peppers and Kalamata Olives to the S.M.O.P.

12" Hawaiian

$17.75

Canadian Bacon and Pineapple. Try it with some Jalapenos for a nice kick!

12" Meatza

$20.75

A Carnivores Dream! Pepperoni, Sausage, Applewood smoked Bacon, and Canadian Bacon.

12" BBT

$17.75

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Basil and Tomato. Yum!

12" Bacon BBQ Chicken

$18.75

Baked Chicken, Onions, Bacon a drizzle of BBQ sauce and Red Sauce Base

12" Buffalo Chicken

$18.75

Rich and Creamy Blue Cheese sauce(no Red Sauce) Baked Chicken, and a drizzle of Franks Red Hot.

12" Fire On The Mountain

$19.75

A Spicy mix of Sausage, Jalapenos, Green Chilies, and Roasted Red Peppers, with a touch of our homemade Buffalo Wing Sauce

12" The Ranger

$19.75

Pesto made in-House (no Red Sauce), Spinach, Baked Chicken, and Garlic.

12" Adam Bomb

$19.75

Our Signature Pie! Pepperoni, Green Chilies, and dollops of Cream Cheese.

12" Sausage Arugula

$17.75

Just like the name says!

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.75

If you like Baked Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon and Ranch Sauce (no Red Sauce here) then you'll love the C.B.R.!

12" Cheese

$14.75

100% Whole Milk Mozzarella.

12" Margherita

$15.75

Fresh Basil and Tomato, House Red Sauce and Mozzarella.

12" Herbi

$17.75

A Veggie Delight! Baby Bella Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Red Onion and Kalamata Olives.

12" V-Johnny

$17.75

Spinach, Baby Bella Mushroom, Roasted Red Peppers, and Fresh Garlic.

12" The Greek

$18.75

House Made Pesto (no Red Sauce), Arugula, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, and Artichoke Hearts.

11" GF Pepperoni

$17.75

11" GF S.M.O.P.

$21.75

11" GF Supreme

$22.75

11" GF Hawaiian

$19.75

11" GF Meatza

$22.75

11" GF BBT

$19.75

11" GF Bacon BBQ Chicken

$20.75

11" GF Buffalo Chicken

$20.75

11" GF Fire On The Mountain

$21.75

11" GF The Ranger

$21.75

11" GF Adam Bomb

$21.75

11" GF Sausage Arugula

$19.75

11" GF Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.75

11" GF Cheese

$16.75

11" GF Margherita

$17.75

11" GF Herbi

$19.75

11" GF V-Johnny

$19.75

11" GF The Greek

$20.75

Half And Half Pizza

Half & Half 16"

Half & Half 12"

Half & Half GF 11"

Extra Goodies

Pep Rolls (4)

$9.00

Cheese Sticks

$7.50

choice of marinara or ranch

Chicken Wings (6)

$9.95

Chicken Wings (12)

$18.75

Small Salad

$7.50

Large Salad

$12.50Out of stock

Small Chicken Salad

$9.50Out of stock

Large Chicken Salad

$15.50Out of stock

Small Anti-Pasto Salad

$10.50Out of stock

Large Anti-Pasto Salad

$16.50Out of stock

Small Spinach Salad

$9.00

Large Spinach Salad

$15.00

Cookies

$1.00Out of stock

Apple Sauce

$1.00

Sides

Large Pizza Dough Uncooked

$4.00

Small Pizza Dough Uncooked

$3.00

T-shirt

$15.00

Goat Cheese for Small Salad

$1.00

Goat Cheese for Large Salad

$2.00

Sticker

$1.00Out of stock

Baked Chicken for Large Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.00Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream Cup

$3.50

Cookie Sandwich

$4.00

Dibs

$5.00

Chocolate Ice Cream Cup

$3.50

Fudge Bar

$3.50

Drumstick Ice Cream

$4.00

Calzones

includes mozz and any 2 toppings

Calzone

$12.50

includes mozz and any 2 toppings

NA Beverages

Can Soda

$2.00

2L Mtn Dew

$3.50

2L Sierra Mist

$3.50

2L Dr Pepper

$3.50Out of stock

2L Pepsi

$3.50

2L Diet Pepsi

$3.50

2L Root Beer

$3.50

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$3.50

Yachak Mate

$5.00

Kevita Lemonade

$5.00

Kevita Tangerine

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Friendly service and great homespun Pizzas! Open Tuesday-Saturday 3-9pm, Sunday 4-8pm, Closed Monday

Website

Location

551 Zerex St, Fraser Valley Center, Fraser, CO 80442

Directions

Gallery
Elevation Pizza image
Elevation Pizza image
Elevation Pizza image

