Eli's Sports Bar & Grill - Ross imageView gallery

Eli's Sports Bar & Grill - Ross

review star

No reviews yet

3825 Kraus Lane

Suite A

Fairfield, OH 45014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

12 Wings
Chx Ranch Wrap
Chicken Tenders

Starters

Cheesesticks

$8.99

Chips & Cheese

$6.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Loaded Tots

$10.99

Potato Skins

$9.99

Pretzel Bites

$8.99

Pretzels

$8.49

Saratoga Chips

$6.99

Soups & Salads

Dinner Salad

$8.99

Buf Chx Salad

$11.49

Chx Salad

$11.49

Side Salad

$3.49

Burger Platters

AllAmerican Burger

$10.99

Carhop

$11.29

Eli's Burger

$9.99

Sweet BBQ Burger

$10.99

Veggie Burger

$9.99

Impossible Burger

$9.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Club

$10.99

Fried Chx Sand

$9.99

Grilled Chx Sand

$9.99

Turkey Club

$10.99

Wings

12 Double Dipped Wings

$15.99

12 Wings

$14.99

18 Double Dipped Wings

$21.99

18 Wings

$20.99

50 Double Dipped Wings

$59.99

50 Wings

$54.99

6 Double Dipped Wings

$8.99

6 Wings

$7.99

Boneless Wings Large

$10.99

Boneless Wings Small

$7.99

Chicken Tenders

$10.49

6 Drumsticks

$9.49

Fries

Straight Cut Fries Side

$3.29

Waffle Fries Side

$3.29

Basket Straight Cut Fries

$6.59

Basket Waffle Fries

$6.59

Chz Straight Cut Fries Side

$4.99

Chz Waffle Fries Side

$4.99

Basket Chz Straight Cut Fries

$8.99

Basket Chz Waffle Fries

$8.99

Bac/Chz Straight Cut Fries Basket

$10.99

Bac/Chz Waffle Fries Basket

$10.99

Sm Onion Rings

$4.79

Platter Onion Rings

$8.49

Side Saratoga Chips

$3.49

Wraps and Quesadillas

Chx BACON Ranch Wrap

$11.99

Chx Ranch Wrap

$10.99

Kids Menu

Jr Nuggets

$6.29

Jr. Burger

$6.29

Jr. Drumsticks (2)

$6.29

Jr. Cheeseburger

$6.29

Tots

Bacon Cheese Tots Platter

$10.99

Side of Tots

$3.29

Platter Tots

$6.59

Side Cheese Tots

$4.99

Platter Cheese Tots

$8.99

Add Ons

BBQ

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Bourbon

$1.00

Bowl Of Bleu

$3.99

Bowl Of Coleslaw

$2.99

Bowl Of Ranch

$3.99

Bowl Of Wing Sauce

$3.99

Celery

$1.00

Cornbread

$1.25

Cup Of Bleu

$2.99

Cup Of Coleslaw

$1.99

Cup Of Ranch

$2.99

Cup Of Wing Sauce

$2.99

Dry Rub

$1.00

Grippo

$1.00

Honey BBQ

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Hot

$1.00

Medium

$1.00

Medium BBQ

$1.00

Mild

$1.00

Mild Garlic

$1.00

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Side Of Coleslaw

$1.00

Side Of Marinara

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Spicy BBQ

$1.00

Spicy Garlic

$1.00

Tarter Sauce

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Wild

$1.00

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$0.99

Red Bull

$3.50

Soda

$2.59
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3825 Kraus Lane, Suite A, Fairfield, OH 45014

Directions

Gallery
Eli's Sports Bar & Grill - Ross image

Similar restaurants in your area

Big Buls Roadhouse
orange starNo Reviews
2461 Ross Millville Rd Hamilton, OH 45013
View restaurantnext
Richards Pizza - Fairfield
orange star3.6 • 124
495 Nilles Rd Fairfield, OH 45014
View restaurantnext
Pho Cincy - 5466 Dixie Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
5466 Dixie Hwy Fairfield, OH 45014
View restaurantnext
Richards Pizza Dixie Hwy - Hamilton East
orange star4.3 • 397
3015 Dixie Hwy Hamilton, OH 45015
View restaurantnext
El Gran Valle Verde
orange starNo Reviews
2320 Dixie Highway Hamilton, OH 45015
View restaurantnext
McCoys Place
orange starNo Reviews
6008 Springdale Road Cincinnati, OH 45247
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fairfield

Sawasdee Thai Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 1,819
6600 Dixie Hwy Suite C Fairfield, OH 45014
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fairfield
Hamilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Mason
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Cincinnati
review star
Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston