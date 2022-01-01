Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ella's Wood Burning Oven

review star

No reviews yet

3136 Cranberry Hwy

East Wareham, MA 02538

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Mushroom & Caramelized Onion Pizza
Eggplant & Roasted Tomato Pizza

Small Plates

Arugula Salad

$13.00

shaved grana Padano, aged balsamic, E.V.O.O.

Bread & Oil

$6.00

Our pizza dough brushed in garlic and olive oil and then baked in the wood oven. Served with a side of parmesan garlic oil

Fried Calamari

$15.00

pepperoncini, puttanesca sauce

Fried Ricotta Squash Blossoms

$17.00

zucchini pesto, parmigiano reggiano

Culatello di Zibello

$20.00

24 month-aged parmigiano, poached pear, endive, honey & black pepper

Little Neck & Sweet Potato Chowder

$10.00

Oysters on the 1/2 Shell

$18.00

(GF) cucumber & dill mignonette, cocktail sauce

Red Endive & Beets

$15.00

honey crisp apples, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, beet vinaigrette

Romaine Salad

$13.00

parmesan polenta croutons, caesar dressing

Wood Baked Oysters

$18.00

pancetta, kale, parmesan

Wood Grilled Crostino

$15.00

maitake mushrooms, arugula, shaved parmesan, sunny side egg

Wood Oven Roasted Octopus

$18.00

(GF) roasted peppers, potatoes, olives, charred lemon

Wagyu Beef Tartare

$17.00

horseradish crema, gherkins, beet chips

12" Personal Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella

Fresh Mozzarella Pizza

$15.00

tomato sauce, basil, sea salt

Eggplant & Roasted Tomato Pizza

$18.00

tomato sauce, ricotta, basil

Nduja Pizza

$17.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil (Nduja- spicy spreadable pork sausage)

Mexican Street Corn Pizza

$16.00Out of stock

chili lime crema, cotija

Mushroom & Caramelized Onion Pizza

$19.00

garlic & oil, fontina, fresh arugula, truffle oil

Prosciuto & Fig Pizza

$19.00

garlic & oil, fresh arugula, balsamic

Kale, Sausage, Red Grapes

$19.00

Potato & Bacon

$17.00

red onion, brie cheese, rosemary, garlic & oil

Plates

7X Wagyu Beef Hamburger

$19.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, blue cheese dressing, house cut fries

Chicken Parmigiana

$26.00

fresh linguini, basil, parmesan

Fresh Rigatoni Bolognese

$25.00

House-made Goat Cheese Gnocchi

$28.00

short-rib ragout, roasted butternut squash, crispy kale, parmesan

Sardinian Seafood Stew

$34.00

market fish, clams, shrimp, calamari, fregola sarda, tomato sauce, capers, olives

Wood Grilled All-Natural Porkchop

$32.00

spaetzle, smoked red cabbage, roasted pink lady apples, smoked maple mustard

Wood Grilled Coulotte Steak

$36.00

roasted sweet potatoes, sunchokes, maitake mushrooms & kale, chimichurri rojo

Wood Grilled Salmon

$29.00

wild rice, sweet potato, red curry coconut broth, peanuts, cilantro

Wood Fired 1/2 Chicken

$28.00

Roasted Acorn Squash, cranberry compote, sage brown butter

Braised Beef Shank "Pot Roast"

$28.00

creamy pumpkin polenta, smoked carrots & cippolini onio

Dessert

Cinnamon Apple Beignets

$9.00

warm caramel sauce

Chocolate Sticky Pudding Cake

$10.00

pistachio gelato, warm salted toffee sauce

Sides

house cut fries

$5.00

parmesan truffle fries

$7.00

roasted sweet potatoes, sunchokes, maitake mushrooms & kale, chimichurri rojo

$9.00

spaetzle, smoked red cabbage, roasted pink lady apples, smoked maple mustard

$9.00

pumpkin polenta

$7.00

side grilled bread

$1.00

side polenta croutons

$2.00

side red sauce

$2.00

side sauce

$1.00

side acorn squash, cranberry orange compote, sage brown butter

$7.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$15.00

Kids Chicken Finger/FF

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$8.00

Kids Pasta- Sauce

$8.00

Specials

Burrata

$15.00

prosciutto, grilled bread, castelvetrano

Mussels App

$15.00

Tomato, saffron & white wine sauce with grilled bread

Apple & Speck Pizza

$19.00

garlic & olive oil base pizza topped with shredded mozzarella, gorgonzola, smoked maple mustard and arugula

Mussels Entree

$24.00

Tomato, saffron & white wine sauce with grilled bread and french fries

Wood Grilled Porterhouse

$118.00Out of stock

Half filet, half sirloin with arugula salad parm truffle fries topped with chimichurri

Lemon Icebox Pie

$9.00Out of stock

fresh raspberries

Sauerbraten

$34.00

Austrailian waygu beef brisket sauerbraten over smoked parsnip puree

Cheesecake special

$10.00

Basque style cheesecake with kumquat cranberry compote

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come Smell, See and Taste the Difference!

Location

3136 Cranberry Hwy, East Wareham, MA 02538

Directions

