- Home
- /
- White Salmon
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Everybody's Brewing Company - 177 E Jewett Blvd - White Salmon, WA 98672
Everybody's Brewing Company 177 E Jewett Blvd White Salmon, WA 98672
1,150 Reviews
$$
177 East Jewett Boulevard
White Salmon, WA 98672
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Packaged Beer
6-Pack 12oz. Country Boy IPA
6.2% ABV | 69 BU Dry, clean, and crisp, with great citrus character - this beer is made for the hop lover! Cascade, Centennial, and Chinook hops provide a wonderful aroma, with grapefruit and lemongrass notes in the finish.
12oz. Can Country Boy IPA
6.2% ABV | 69 BU Dry, clean, and crisp, with great citrus character - this beer is made for the hop lover! Cascade, Centennial, and Chinook hops provide a wonderful aroma, with grapefruit and lemongrass notes in the finish.
6-Pack 12oz. Cryo-Chronic NW IPA
6.9% ABV | 65 BU This award-winning Northwest IPA is brewed with Cryo hops from Yakima Chief Hop Union. Using an innovative cryogenic process, lupulin glands are separated from the hop cone, leaving behind a “hop powder” containing all the desired flavors. Enjoy the huge aroma and juicy flavor from the pounds of Mosaic in this experimental brew.
12oz. Can Cyro-Chronic NW IPA
6.9% ABV | 65 BU This award-winning Northwest IPA is brewed with Cryo hops from Yakima Chief Hop Union. Using an innovative cryogenic process, lupulin glands are separated from the hop cone, leaving behind a “hop powder” containing all the desired flavors. Enjoy the huge aroma and juicy flavor from the pounds of Mosaic in this experimental brew.
6-pack 12oz. Mountain Mama Citra Pale Ale
5.8% ABV | 31 BU She's packed with Citra hops, and balanced with rolled oats and light crystal malts. If you like a nice, hoppy pale with sweet, juicy aromas, this one's for you!
12oz. Can Mountain Mama Citra Pale Ale
5.8% ABV | 31 BU She's packed with Citra hops, and balanced with rolled oats and light crystal malts. If you like a nice, hoppy pale with sweet, juicy aromas, this one's for you!
6-Pack 12oz. Three Sport Day Lifestyle Pilsner
4.8% ABV | 25 BU Quench your thirst and your appetite for adventure with this crisp, clean, German-style pilsner! From daring daydreaming to extreme exploration, you'll want this invigorating refresher along for the ride.
12oz. Can Three Sport Day Lifestyle Pilsner
4.8% ABV | 25 BU Quench your thirst and your appetite for adventure with this crisp, clean, German-style pilsner! From daring daydreaming to extreme exploration, you'll want this invigorating refresher along for the ride.
6-Pack 12oz. Aggressively Relaxed IIPA
8.5% ABV | 70 BU Sink extra-deep into your hammock with this copper-colored IIPA. Big additions of Simcoe and Chinook hops bring a piney aroma and earthy, citrus flavors.
6-Pack 12oz. P.O.G. Hard Seltzer
A light, crisp hard seltzer with tropical hints of passion fruit, orange, and guava.
6-Pack 12oz. Apricot Sour
This voluptuous, juicy, and sun-kissed sour, with its tangy depth of flavor, will have your salivary glands working overtime.
4-Pack 16oz. Nelson Sauvin Pilsner
Nelson Sauvin hops bear the name of their closest aroma descriptor, Sauvignon Blanc grapes. Grown in New Zealand, this dual-purpose hop imparts subtle tart flavors of gooseberry and salmonberry, adding complexity to our effervescent pilsner.
4-Pack 16oz. Vienna Lager
5.2% | 15BU Named after the city from which this style originated, we kept this one true to its roots. A glowing bronze color with a nice malty aroma gives way to flavors reminiscent of warm baked bread and roasted nuts.
4-Pack Imaginary Friends Winter IPA
7.1% | 68BU | The mind is a vast landscape; given enough time, it may just wander off and return with a friend – a comforting companion with whom to roam the woods. Does it really matter who made those footprints? Friendship comes in many forms. Embrace the unknown and leave everything to the imagination.
Starters
Pork & Pepper Nachos
Pulled pork, seasoned black beans, jalapeños, cheddar-jack cheese, house-made red salsa, chipotle crema, and green onions.
Chips & Salsa
House-made tortilla chips, served with red salsa (substitute mango salsa for an additional 50 cents).
House-Cut Fries
Seasoned Sweet Potato Fries
Vegan Nachos
Seasoned black beans, cauliflower and mushroom "chorizo", cashew-based vegan queso, red cabbage, and house-made chips and salsa.
Smothered House-Cut Fries
House-cut fries covered with cheese sauce, bacon, and green onion.
Fried Pickle Bites
Dill pickles breaded, deep fried, and served with house-made herbed buttermilk dressing.
Bavarian-Style Soft Pretzel
Sourdough pretzel from local bakery Bran & Ash, made in traditional Bavarian style using stone-ground flour from Camas Mill, an overnight cold ferment with sourdough levain, and traditional food-grade lye bath.
Hummus Plate
House-made hummus, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, carrots, dolmas, and warm pita bread.
Classic Hot Wings
Free-range chicken wings, fried and tossed in our Classic Hot Sauce.
Country Boy Sweet and Spicy Wings
Free-range chicken wings, fried and tossed in our Sweet 'n' Spicy sauce made with our Country Boy IPA.
Chipotle BBQ Wings
Free-range chicken wings, fried and tossed in our Chipotle BBQ sauce.
Naked Wings
Fried free-range chicken wings with no sauce coating.
Cup of Beer Cheese Soup
House-made beer cheese soup featuring our Local Logger Lager.
Bowl of Beer Cheese Soup
House-made beer cheese soup featuring our Local Logger Lager.
Cup of Soup of the Day - Pork Verde
Pork, onion, green chili, tomatillo, garlic, chicken stock, cumin, coriander, cilantro. GF, DF. Topped with cilantro.
Bowl of Soup of the Day - Pork Verde
Pork, onion, green chili, tomatillo, garlic, chicken stock, cumin, coriander, cilantro. GF, DF. Topped with cilantro.
Salads
Small Simple Salad
Mixed greens, organic cherry grape tomato, onion, cucumber, and house-made croutons, tossed in house vinaigrette or creamy gorgonzola dressing.
Large Simple Salad
Mixed greens, organic cherry grape tomato, onion, cucumber, and house-made croutons, tossed in house vinaigrette or creamy gorgonzola dressing.
Small Greek Salad
Mixed greens, feta, cucumber, organic cherry grape tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, and house-made croutons, tossed in house vinaigrette.
Large Greek Salad
Mixed greens, feta, cucumber, organic cherry grape tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, and house-made croutons, tossed in house vinaigrette.
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, house-made croutons, and shaved Parmesan, tossed in our own creamy Caesar dressing.
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, house-made croutons, and shaved Parmesan, tossed in our own creamy Caesar dressing.
Fall Harvest Salad
Roasted acorn squash, spiced cauliflower and Brussels sprouts, pomegranate, pepitas, and feta cheese on a bed of mixed greens, tossed in house vinaigrette.
Sandwiches
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast served on a brioche bun with Nashville Hot sauce, garlic aioli, bread and butter pickles.
Veggie Burger
Baked house-made vegetable patty with garlic aioli, muenster cheese, tomato, lettuce, and onion, served on a brioche bun. Request a gluten-free bun for $2.00 extra.
Chicken Gyro
Chicken, cucumber, pepperoncini, tomato, red onion, romaine lettuce, feta cheese, and tzatziki, wrapped in grilled pita.
Falafel Gyro
Falafel, cucumber, pepperoncini, tomato, red onion, romaine lettuce, feta cheese, and tzatziki, wrapped in grilled pita.
Lamb Gyro
Lamb, cucumber, pepperoncini, tomato, red onion, romaine lettuce, feta, and tzatziki, wrapped in grilled pita.
Horseradish and Provolone Chopped Steak
Thinly-sliced flat iron steak grilled with bell peppers and onions, and topped with provolone cheese and horseradish cream.
Cheese Sauce Chopped Steak
Thinly-sliced flat iron steak grilled with bell peppers and onions, and topped with house-made American cheese sauce, served on a hoagie roll.
Italian Sub
Hickory-smoked ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, tomato, pepperoncini, onion, shredded lettuce, and sweet red wine vinaigrette, served on a French roll.
Dougie Dog
A all beef frankfuter served on a French roll topped with cream cheese, jalapeños, bacon, chipotle crema, fried panko.
Plain Hot Dog
A Sabrett all-beef frankfurter served on a bun.
Beer-Braised Brisket Dip
Beef brisket braised in our Cash Stout Oatmeal Stout, topped with melted provolone cheese and caramelized onions and served on a grilled ciabatta roll with au jus.
Pub Classics
Pub Cheeseburger
Locally sourced half-pound beef patty, with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a brioche bun. Request a gluten-free bun for $2.00 extra.
Courtnie-Style Burger
Locally sourced half-pound beef patty, with Classic wing sauce, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion, served on a brioche bun. Request a gluten-free bun for $2.00 extra.
XXX-Style Burger
Locally sourced half-pound beef patty, with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, peanut butter, pickles, and Portland ketchup, served on a brioche bun. Request a gluten-free bun for $2.00 extra.
Fish and Chips
Sustainably-sourced cod, battered and deep fried, served with house-made tartar sauce, cocktail sauce, and fries.
Homestyle Mac & Cheese
Large elbow macaroni in a five-cheese sauce, topped with breadcrumbs.
Burritos
Sweet Potato Burrito
Cilantro lime rice, seasoned black beans, feta cheese, red cabbage, chipotle crema, and house-made red salsa. Served with house-made tortilla chips and salsa. Add sour cream for 50 cents.
Marinated Chicken Burrito
Cilantro lime rice, seasoned black beans, cheddar-jack cheese, red cabbage, chipotle crema, and house-made red salsa. Served with house-made tortilla chips and salsa. Add sour cream for 50 cents.
Pulled Pork Burrito
Cilantro lime rice, seasoned black beans, cheddar-jack cheese, red cabbage, chipotle crema, and house-made mango salsa. Served with house-made tortilla chips and salsa. Add sour cream for 50 cents.
Flat Iron Steak Burrito
Cilantro lime rice, seasoned black beans, feta cheese, red cabbage, chipotle crema, and house-made mango salsa. Served with house-made tortilla chips and salsa. Add sour cream for 50 cents.
Vegan Burrito
Cilantro lime rice, seasoned black beans, cauliflower and mushroom "chorizo", cashew-based vegan queso, red cabbage, and house-made red salsa.
Dessert
Kids Menu
Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla with cheddar-jack or muenster cheese, and house-made red salsa on the side. Add chicken for an additional $3.00.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Large elbow macaroni in a five-cheese sauce, topped with breadcrumbs.
Double Kid Mac & Cheese
A double order of our homestyle macaroni and cheese.
Grilled Cheese
Muenster cheese on grilled pita, served with fries.
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Seasoned black beans and cheddar-jack or muenster cheese in a warm flour tortilla, served with house-made tortilla chips and salsa.
Fried Chicken Strips
House-breaded chicken strips (3), served with fries.
1 Item Build-a-Plate
Make a custom kid's plate by choosing one of the items below.
2 Item Build-a-Plate
Make a custom kid's plate by choosing two of the items below.
3 Item Build-a-Plate
Make a custom kid's plate by choosing three of the items below.
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Growlers
64oz Growler Glass
Everybody's glass growler ready for you to fill.
Growler - Country Boy IPA
6.2% ABV | 69 BU Dry, clean, and crisp with great citrus character - this beer is made for the hop lover! Cascade, Centennial, and Chinook hops provide a wonderful aroma, with grapefruit and lemongrass notes in the finish.
Growler - Cryo-Chronic IPA
6.9% ABV | 65 BU This award-winning IPA is brewed with Cryo hops from Yakima Chief Hop Union. Using an innovative cryogenic process, lupulin glands are separated from the hop cone, leaving behind a “hop powder” containing all the flavor and aroma oils. Enjoy the huge aroma and juicy flavor from the pounds of Mosaic in this experimental IPA.
Growler - Local Logger Lager
4.8% ABV | 17 BU Refreshment at its finest - this easy drinking lager will make your day! Not too heavy, not too hoppy. Crisp and clean, with a light golden color. Saaz hops help provide that true lager taste.
Growler - Mountain Mama Pale Ale
5.8% ABV | 31 BU She's packed with Citra hops, and balanced with rolled oats and light crystal malts. If you like a nice, hoppy pale with sweet, juicy aromas, this one's for you!
Growler - Three Sport Day Lifestyle Pilsner
4.8% ABV | 25 BU Quench your thirst and your appetite for adventure with this crisp German-style pilsner! From daring daydreaming to extreme exploration, you’ll want this revitalizing refresher along for the ride.
Growler - Cash Stout Oatmeal Stout
7.1% ABV | 65 BU Dark as the night, with subtle hints of black currant and roasted coffee. 100 pounds of flaked oatmeal round out this beer with a smooth sweetness and silky mouthfeel.
Shirts
Hoodies
Miscellaneous Merchandise
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
177 East Jewett Boulevard, White Salmon, WA 98672