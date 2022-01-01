Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Gastropubs

Everybody's Brewing Company 177 E Jewett Blvd White Salmon, WA 98672

1,150 Reviews

$$

177 East Jewett Boulevard

White Salmon, WA 98672

Popular Items

Pub Cheeseburger
Pork & Pepper Nachos
Marinated Chicken Burrito

Packaged Beer

6-Pack 12oz. Country Boy IPA

6-Pack 12oz. Country Boy IPA

$8.99

6.2% ABV | 69 BU Dry, clean, and crisp, with great citrus character - this beer is made for the hop lover! Cascade, Centennial, and Chinook hops provide a wonderful aroma, with grapefruit and lemongrass notes in the finish.

12oz. Can Country Boy IPA

12oz. Can Country Boy IPA

$3.00

6.2% ABV | 69 BU Dry, clean, and crisp, with great citrus character - this beer is made for the hop lover! Cascade, Centennial, and Chinook hops provide a wonderful aroma, with grapefruit and lemongrass notes in the finish.

6-Pack 12oz. Cryo-Chronic NW IPA

6-Pack 12oz. Cryo-Chronic NW IPA

$11.99

6.9% ABV | 65 BU This award-winning Northwest IPA is brewed with Cryo hops from Yakima Chief Hop Union. Using an innovative cryogenic process, lupulin glands are separated from the hop cone, leaving behind a “hop powder” containing all the desired flavors. Enjoy the huge aroma and juicy flavor from the pounds of Mosaic in this experimental brew.

12oz. Can Cyro-Chronic NW IPA

12oz. Can Cyro-Chronic NW IPA

$3.50

6.9% ABV | 65 BU This award-winning Northwest IPA is brewed with Cryo hops from Yakima Chief Hop Union. Using an innovative cryogenic process, lupulin glands are separated from the hop cone, leaving behind a “hop powder” containing all the desired flavors. Enjoy the huge aroma and juicy flavor from the pounds of Mosaic in this experimental brew.

6-pack 12oz. Mountain Mama Citra Pale Ale

6-pack 12oz. Mountain Mama Citra Pale Ale

$8.99

5.8% ABV | 31 BU She's packed with Citra hops, and balanced with rolled oats and light crystal malts. If you like a nice, hoppy pale with sweet, juicy aromas, this one's for you!

12oz. Can Mountain Mama Citra Pale Ale

12oz. Can Mountain Mama Citra Pale Ale

$3.00

5.8% ABV | 31 BU She's packed with Citra hops, and balanced with rolled oats and light crystal malts. If you like a nice, hoppy pale with sweet, juicy aromas, this one's for you!

6-Pack 12oz. Three Sport Day Lifestyle Pilsner

6-Pack 12oz. Three Sport Day Lifestyle Pilsner

$8.99

4.8% ABV | 25 BU Quench your thirst and your appetite for adventure with this crisp, clean, German-style pilsner! From daring daydreaming to extreme exploration, you'll want this invigorating refresher along for the ride.

12oz. Can Three Sport Day Lifestyle Pilsner

12oz. Can Three Sport Day Lifestyle Pilsner

$3.00

4.8% ABV | 25 BU Quench your thirst and your appetite for adventure with this crisp, clean, German-style pilsner! From daring daydreaming to extreme exploration, you'll want this invigorating refresher along for the ride.

6-Pack 12oz. Aggressively Relaxed IIPA

6-Pack 12oz. Aggressively Relaxed IIPA

$11.99

8.5% ABV | 70 BU Sink extra-deep into your hammock with this copper-colored IIPA. Big additions of Simcoe and Chinook hops bring a piney aroma and earthy, citrus flavors. 

6-Pack 12oz. P.O.G. Hard Seltzer

6-Pack 12oz. P.O.G. Hard Seltzer

$10.99

A light, crisp hard seltzer with tropical hints of passion fruit, orange, and guava.

6-Pack 12oz. Apricot Sour

6-Pack 12oz. Apricot Sour

$12.99

This voluptuous, juicy, and sun-kissed sour, with its tangy depth of flavor, will have your salivary glands working overtime.

4-Pack 16oz. Nelson Sauvin Pilsner

4-Pack 16oz. Nelson Sauvin Pilsner

$10.99

Nelson Sauvin hops bear the name of their closest aroma descriptor, Sauvignon Blanc grapes. Grown in New Zealand, this dual-purpose hop imparts subtle tart flavors of gooseberry and salmonberry, adding complexity to our effervescent pilsner.

4-Pack 16oz. Vienna Lager

4-Pack 16oz. Vienna Lager

$10.99

5.2% | 15BU Named after the city from which this style originated, we kept this one true to its roots. A glowing bronze color with a nice malty aroma gives way to flavors reminiscent of warm baked bread and roasted nuts.

4-Pack Imaginary Friends Winter IPA

4-Pack Imaginary Friends Winter IPA

$11.99

7.1% | 68BU | The mind is a vast landscape; given enough time, it may just wander off and return with a friend – a comforting companion with whom to roam the woods. Does it really matter who made those footprints? Friendship comes in many forms. Embrace the unknown and leave everything to the imagination.

Starters

Pork & Pepper Nachos

Pork & Pepper Nachos

$16.75

Pulled pork, seasoned black beans, jalapeños, cheddar-jack cheese, house-made red salsa, chipotle crema, and green onions.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$7.50

House-made tortilla chips, served with red salsa (substitute mango salsa for an additional 50 cents).

House-Cut Fries

House-Cut Fries

$7.00
Seasoned Sweet Potato Fries

Seasoned Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00
Vegan Nachos

Vegan Nachos

$14.50

Seasoned black beans, cauliflower and mushroom "chorizo", cashew-based vegan queso, red cabbage, and house-made chips and salsa.

Smothered House-Cut Fries

Smothered House-Cut Fries

$11.00

House-cut fries covered with cheese sauce, bacon, and green onion.

Fried Pickle Bites

Fried Pickle Bites

$8.75

Dill pickles breaded, deep fried, and served with house-made herbed buttermilk dressing.

Bavarian-Style Soft Pretzel

Bavarian-Style Soft Pretzel

$8.00

Sourdough pretzel from local bakery Bran & Ash, made in traditional Bavarian style using stone-ground flour from Camas Mill, an overnight cold ferment with sourdough levain, and traditional food-grade lye bath.

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$13.50

House-made hummus, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, carrots, dolmas, and warm pita bread.

Classic Hot Wings

Classic Hot Wings

$14.50

Free-range chicken wings, fried and tossed in our Classic Hot Sauce.

Country Boy Sweet and Spicy Wings

Country Boy Sweet and Spicy Wings

$14.50

Free-range chicken wings, fried and tossed in our Sweet 'n' Spicy sauce made with our Country Boy IPA.

Chipotle BBQ Wings

Chipotle BBQ Wings

$14.50

Free-range chicken wings, fried and tossed in our Chipotle BBQ sauce.

Naked Wings

Naked Wings

$14.50

Fried free-range chicken wings with no sauce coating.

Cup of Beer Cheese Soup

Cup of Beer Cheese Soup

$4.50

House-made beer cheese soup featuring our Local Logger Lager.

Bowl of Beer Cheese Soup

Bowl of Beer Cheese Soup

$8.00

House-made beer cheese soup featuring our Local Logger Lager.

Cup of Soup of the Day - Pork Verde

$4.50Out of stock

Pork, onion, green chili, tomatillo, garlic, chicken stock, cumin, coriander, cilantro. GF, DF. Topped with cilantro.

Bowl of Soup of the Day - Pork Verde

$8.00Out of stock

Pork, onion, green chili, tomatillo, garlic, chicken stock, cumin, coriander, cilantro. GF, DF. Topped with cilantro.

Salads

Small Simple Salad

Small Simple Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, organic cherry grape tomato, onion, cucumber, and house-made croutons, tossed in house vinaigrette or creamy gorgonzola dressing.

Large Simple Salad

Large Simple Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, organic cherry grape tomato, onion, cucumber, and house-made croutons, tossed in house vinaigrette or creamy gorgonzola dressing.

Small Greek Salad

Small Greek Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, feta, cucumber, organic cherry grape tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, and house-made croutons, tossed in house vinaigrette.

Large Greek Salad

Large Greek Salad

$13.50

Mixed greens, feta, cucumber, organic cherry grape tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, and house-made croutons, tossed in house vinaigrette.

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$9.25

Romaine lettuce, house-made croutons, and shaved Parmesan, tossed in our own creamy Caesar dressing.

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, house-made croutons, and shaved Parmesan, tossed in our own creamy Caesar dressing.

Fall Harvest Salad

Fall Harvest Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Roasted acorn squash, spiced cauliflower and Brussels sprouts, pomegranate, pepitas, and feta cheese on a bed of mixed greens, tossed in house vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried chicken breast served on a brioche bun with Nashville Hot sauce, garlic aioli, bread and butter pickles.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Baked house-made vegetable patty with garlic aioli, muenster cheese, tomato, lettuce, and onion, served on a brioche bun. Request a gluten-free bun for $2.00 extra.

Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$15.50

Chicken, cucumber, pepperoncini, tomato, red onion, romaine lettuce, feta cheese, and tzatziki, wrapped in grilled pita.

Falafel Gyro

Falafel Gyro

$15.50

Falafel, cucumber, pepperoncini, tomato, red onion, romaine lettuce, feta cheese, and tzatziki, wrapped in grilled pita.

Lamb Gyro

Lamb Gyro

$15.50

Lamb, cucumber, pepperoncini, tomato, red onion, romaine lettuce, feta, and tzatziki, wrapped in grilled pita.

Horseradish and Provolone Chopped Steak

Horseradish and Provolone Chopped Steak

$16.00

Thinly-sliced flat iron steak grilled with bell peppers and onions, and topped with provolone cheese and horseradish cream.

Cheese Sauce Chopped Steak

Cheese Sauce Chopped Steak

$16.00

Thinly-sliced flat iron steak grilled with bell peppers and onions, and topped with house-made American cheese sauce, served on a hoagie roll.

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$14.00

Hickory-smoked ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, tomato, pepperoncini, onion, shredded lettuce, and sweet red wine vinaigrette, served on a French roll.

Dougie Dog

$13.00

A all beef frankfuter served on a French roll topped with cream cheese, jalapeños, bacon, chipotle crema, fried panko.

Plain Hot Dog

$13.00

A Sabrett all-beef frankfurter served on a bun.

Beer-Braised Brisket Dip

Beer-Braised Brisket Dip

$15.50

Beef brisket braised in our Cash Stout Oatmeal Stout, topped with melted provolone cheese and caramelized onions and served on a grilled ciabatta roll with au jus.

Pub Classics

Pub Cheeseburger

Pub Cheeseburger

$15.00

Locally sourced half-pound beef patty, with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a brioche bun. Request a gluten-free bun for $2.00 extra.

Courtnie-Style Burger

Courtnie-Style Burger

$17.25

Locally sourced half-pound beef patty, with Classic wing sauce, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion, served on a brioche bun. Request a gluten-free bun for $2.00 extra.

XXX-Style Burger

XXX-Style Burger

$16.25

Locally sourced half-pound beef patty, with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, peanut butter, pickles, and Portland ketchup, served on a brioche bun. Request a gluten-free bun for $2.00 extra.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$17.25

Sustainably-sourced cod, battered and deep fried, served with house-made tartar sauce, cocktail sauce, and fries.

Homestyle Mac & Cheese

Homestyle Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Large elbow macaroni in a five-cheese sauce, topped with breadcrumbs.

Burritos

Sweet Potato Burrito

Sweet Potato Burrito

$13.25

Cilantro lime rice, seasoned black beans, feta cheese, red cabbage, chipotle crema, and house-made red salsa. Served with house-made tortilla chips and salsa. Add sour cream for 50 cents.

Marinated Chicken Burrito

Marinated Chicken Burrito

$13.75

Cilantro lime rice, seasoned black beans, cheddar-jack cheese, red cabbage, chipotle crema, and house-made red salsa. Served with house-made tortilla chips and salsa. Add sour cream for 50 cents.

Pulled Pork Burrito

Pulled Pork Burrito

$13.75

Cilantro lime rice, seasoned black beans, cheddar-jack cheese, red cabbage, chipotle crema, and house-made mango salsa. Served with house-made tortilla chips and salsa. Add sour cream for 50 cents.

Flat Iron Steak Burrito

Flat Iron Steak Burrito

$15.00

Cilantro lime rice, seasoned black beans, feta cheese, red cabbage, chipotle crema, and house-made mango salsa. Served with house-made tortilla chips and salsa. Add sour cream for 50 cents.

Vegan Burrito

Vegan Burrito

$13.50

Cilantro lime rice, seasoned black beans, cauliflower and mushroom "chorizo", cashew-based vegan queso, red cabbage, and house-made red salsa.

Dessert

Mixed Berry Crisp

Mixed Berry Crisp

$7.00

Mixed seasonal berries, topped with oat crumble. Add a scoop of Tillamook ice cream for $1.50.

Peanut Butter Brownie

Peanut Butter Brownie

$7.00

House-made brownie, layered with creamy peanut butter. Add a scoop of Tillamook ice cream for $1.50.

Chocolate Ice Cream

Chocolate Ice Cream

$3.50+
Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.50+

Kids Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Grilled tortilla with cheddar-jack or muenster cheese, and house-made red salsa on the side. Add chicken for an additional $3.00.

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Large elbow macaroni in a five-cheese sauce, topped with breadcrumbs.

Double Kid Mac & Cheese

Double Kid Mac & Cheese

$9.50

A double order of our homestyle macaroni and cheese.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Muenster cheese on grilled pita, served with fries.

Bean & Cheese Burrito

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.50

Seasoned black beans and cheddar-jack or muenster cheese in a warm flour tortilla, served with house-made tortilla chips and salsa.

Fried Chicken Strips

Fried Chicken Strips

$8.75

House-breaded chicken strips (3), served with fries.

1 Item Build-a-Plate

$3.50

Make a custom kid's plate by choosing one of the items below.

2 Item Build-a-Plate

$6.00

Make a custom kid's plate by choosing two of the items below.

3 Item Build-a-Plate

$8.00

Make a custom kid's plate by choosing three of the items below.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

One Breath Kombucha

One Breath Kombucha

$7.50
Honest Apple Juice

Honest Apple Juice

$3.50
Blue Bus Kombucha

Blue Bus Kombucha

$6.00

Growlers

We are refilling used growlers again, new growlers are $2.00 for the glass
64oz Growler Glass

64oz Growler Glass

$2.00

Everybody's glass growler ready for you to fill.

Growler - Country Boy IPA

Growler - Country Boy IPA

$16.00

6.2% ABV | 69 BU Dry, clean, and crisp with great citrus character - this beer is made for the hop lover! Cascade, Centennial, and Chinook hops provide a wonderful aroma, with grapefruit and lemongrass notes in the finish.

Growler - Cryo-Chronic IPA

Growler - Cryo-Chronic IPA

$20.00

6.9% ABV | 65 BU This award-winning IPA is brewed with Cryo hops from Yakima Chief Hop Union. Using an innovative cryogenic process, lupulin glands are separated from the hop cone, leaving behind a “hop powder” containing all the flavor and aroma oils. Enjoy the huge aroma and juicy flavor from the pounds of Mosaic in this experimental IPA.

Growler - Local Logger Lager

Growler - Local Logger Lager

$16.00

4.8% ABV | 17 BU Refreshment at its finest - this easy drinking lager will make your day! Not too heavy, not too hoppy. Crisp and clean, with a light golden color. Saaz hops help provide that true lager taste.

Growler - Mountain Mama Pale Ale

Growler - Mountain Mama Pale Ale

$16.00

5.8% ABV | 31 BU She's packed with Citra hops, and balanced with rolled oats and light crystal malts. If you like a nice, hoppy pale with sweet, juicy aromas, this one's for you!

Growler - Three Sport Day Lifestyle Pilsner

Growler - Three Sport Day Lifestyle Pilsner

$16.00

4.8% ABV | 25 BU Quench your thirst and your appetite for adventure with this crisp German-style pilsner! From daring daydreaming to extreme exploration, you’ll want this revitalizing refresher along for the ride.

Growler - Cash Stout Oatmeal Stout

Growler - Cash Stout Oatmeal Stout

$16.00

7.1% ABV | 65 BU Dark as the night, with subtle hints of black currant and roasted coffee. 100 pounds of flaked oatmeal round out this beer with a smooth sweetness and silky mouthfeel.

Shirts

Country Boy Shirt

Country Boy Shirt

$20.00
Mountain Mama Shirt

Mountain Mama Shirt

$20.00
Tri-State Shirt

Tri-State Shirt

$20.00
Everybody's Logo Shirt

Everybody's Logo Shirt

$20.00

Hoodies

Logo Two-String Hoodie

Logo Two-String Hoodie

$45.00

Hats

Country Boy Hat

Country Boy Hat

$25.00

Miscellaneous Merchandise

Magnetic Koozie

Magnetic Koozie

$5.00
Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$3.00
Tin Tacker

Tin Tacker

$20.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

177 East Jewett Boulevard, White Salmon, WA 98672

Directions

Gallery
Everybody's Brewing image
Everybody's Brewing image
Everybody's Brewing image

