Fin’s Corner Pizza and Hibachi

Food

Pizzas

Fin's Small Cheese

$10.00

Fin's Large Cheese

$20.00

Fin's Personal

$12.00

Choice of two Toppings

16" Fin's Large Pizza

$22.00

Choice of two Toppings

Fin's Loaded Pizzas

$25.00

Special Pizzas all 16"

Calazones

$16.00

Served with choice of two toppings

Rice

Fried Rice Veggies Only

$12.00

Served with fried rice sauteed veggies

Fried Rice Chicken

$14.00

Served with fried rice sauteed veggies

Fried Rice Steak

$16.00

Served with fried rice sauteed veggies

Fried Rice Shrimp

$16.00

Served with fried rice sauteed veggies

Combination For Two

$16.00

Fried Rice Side

$6.00

Combination All 3

$18.00

Salads

House Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce Mozz, red onion, tomatoes, crutons

Citrus Ginger Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce sliced carrots, cucumbers toasted sesame seeds

Chicken

$3.00

Steak

$4.00

Shrimp

$4.00

Snacks

Cheese Bread Sticks

$8.00

Parmesan garlic Cheese Bread w/marinara

Garlic Knots

$8.00

Shrimp toast

$8.00

Steak Side

$2.00

Chicken Side

$2.00

Shrimp Side

$2.00

Veggie Roll

$8.00

Shrimp Roll

$8.00

Family Cheese Stick

$14.00

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Meatball Sub

$12.00

NA Beverages

Drinks

Canned Drinks

$2.00

Canned Coke Porducts

Bottle Water

$2.00

Bottle water

Sanpelagrino

$3.00

Beer & Wine

Beer Domestic

$4.00

Locally sourced Beer( GA , SC, NC )

Craft Beer

$6.00

Rotating Seasonal Beer

All Day Beer Special

$4.00

Selected monthly Beer

Six Pack Local

$25.00

Locally sourced Beer

Six Pack mainstream

$22.00

Locally sourced Beer

Wine Red

$6.00

Slected Monthly Red/ Red blends

Wine White

$6.00

Selected Monthly Whites

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1605 Inlet Ave, Tybee Island, GA 31328

Directions

