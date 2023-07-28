Main Menu

Nachos

$13.75

Fresh tortilla chips, spiced ground beef or pulled chicken, queso sauce, shredded cheese, red beans, jalapeños, diced tomatoes, cilantro, guacamole, and sour cream

Baja Tacos (3)

$14.75

Three flour tortillas, lightly breaded wild-caught cod, creamy slaw, jalapeño sour cream, and cilantro.

Fish & Chips

$15.75

Lightly breaded wildcaught cod with coleslaw, Cajun remoulade, fresh lemon. Served with fries.

Caesar Wrap

$13.25

Crispy fried chicken, romaine lettuce, chopped tomatoes, and shredded parmesan cheese tossed in creamy Caesar dressing. Served with fries.

Quesadilla

$12.25

Tomato-basil flour tortilla filled with spiced ground beef or pulled chicken, Pepper Jack cheese, red beans, and diced bell peppers. Guacamole, sour cream, and salsa on the side.

Fried Shrimp

$16.75

Southern style, cornmeal breaded jumbo shrimp with coleslaw, Cajun remoulade, fresh lemon. Served with fries.

Caesar Salad

$9.75

Crisp romaine lettuce, chopped tomatoes, and croutons tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, topped with shredded parmesan cheese.

Buffalo Ranch Wrap

$13.25

Crispy fried chicken with Buffalo Sauce, romaine lettuce, chopped tomatoes, ranch dressing, and shredded cheese. Served with fries

Crunchy Tacos (2)

Crunchy Tacos (2)

$6.75

Two freshly made tortilla shells filled with spiced ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheese, and diced tomatoes

Crunchy Tacos (4)

$10.75

Two freshly made tortilla shells filled with spiced ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheese, and diced tomatoes

Regular Wings

$13.75

NEVER FRIED!!! Herb-marinated, twice baked, jumbo chicken wings. Flavors: Plain, BBQ, Tequila Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Lemon Pepper, Honey Sriracha

Large Wings

$23.50
Willie Philly

$14.25

Thinly shaved ribeye or chicken, grilled onions, melted American and provolone cheeses, stacked on a soft brioche bun. Served with fries.

Shrimp & Grits

$17.25

Delicious cheese grits finished with Sherry wine, topped with blackened jumbo shrimp, and covered with a creamy diced tomato, bacon, and bell pepper gravy

Willie's Gumbo

$8.00

Very meaty, slighlty spicy, with andouille sausage, shrimp, chicken, okra, bell peppers, celery, and rice

Chicken Tenders

$11.25

Buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded chicken tenderloins with coleslaw, dipping sauce. Served with fries.

Cheeseburger Sliders

$14.75

Three grilled premium beef sliders covered in melted American cheese, with tomato, and pickle. Served with fries.

Classic Burger

$14.75

Flame-grilled, half pound premium all beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served with fries

Tender App

$7.00
Mozz Bites

$8.75

Bite-sized pieces ofmozzarella cheese, rolled in crispy panko breading, deep fried and servedwithmarinara dipping sauce

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Lightly breaded and fried kosher dill pickle chipsservedwith ranch for dipping.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$6.00

A cheesy blend ofchopped spinach, artichoke hearts,creamcheese, and finely diced tomatoes.

Queso Dip

$6.00

A rich and flavourfulcheese dip, slightly spicywith chopped jalapeños and red peppers.

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Sides/Extras

App Curly Fries

$4.75Out of stock

App Kettle Chips

$4.75

App Straight Fries

$4.75

Queso Sauce Large

$3.00

Shredded Blended Cheese

Shredded Parmesan Cheese

$1.00

Side BBQ

$0.75

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Side Buffalo Sauce

Side Cajun Remoulade

$0.75

Side Celery Sticks

$0.75

Side Cesar Dressing

$0.75

Side Grits

$2.75

Side Guacamole Large

$4.75

Side Guacamole Small

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Honey Sriracha

$0.75

Side Jalapeno Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Ketchup

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Mayo

Side Mustard

Side Onions Grilled

$0.50

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Side Rice Large

$1.50

Side Salad

$4.75

Side Salsa Small

$0.75

Side Slaw Large

$2.25

Side Slaw Small

$1.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Retail

Cups and Koozies

Empty Logo Cup

$1.00

Empty Finger Shot

$1.00

Kid Cup Empty

$2.00

Empty 16 oz Koozie

$10.00

Empty 20 oz Koozie

$9.00

Empty 20 oz Tumbler

$16.00

Shirts

City Specific Shirt

$19.00

Seasonal Shirt

$19.00

Promo Shirt

$19.00

Event Shirt

$19.00

Regular Crew

$23.00

Dri Fit Crew

$23.00

Dri Fit Vneck

$23.00

Zip Hoodie

$37.00

Ladies Vest

$37.00

Mens Vest

$37.00

Unisex Tanks

$19.00

Dri-fit Tanks

$19.00

Racerback Tank

$19.00

Vneck

$19.00

Other Items

Poncho

$6.00

Hat

$19.00

Coolie

$4.00

Global Cooler

$6.00