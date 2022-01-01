- Home
- /
- Lodi
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- Five Window Beer Co - 9 W. Locust St
Five Window Beer Co 9 W. Locust St
No reviews yet
9 W. Locust St
Lodi, CA 95240
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
(2) Wango Mango IPA
(3) Cashmere Smash Ale
(4) Rusty Red Ale
(5) 1954 Blonde Ale
(6) Watermelon Blonde Ale
(7) J.B Light Lager
(8) Pineapple Lemon Hard Seltzer
(9) Blood Orange Hard Seltzer
(10) Pink Lemonade Hard Seltzer
(11) Oktoberfest Märzen
(12) Izzy’s Wheat Ale
(13) P.O.G. Sour
(14) Double Hazy Juicy IPA
(15) Cream Ale
Berry Rush Hard Seltzer
Five Islands Tropical IPA
Tropic Sublime Session IPA
Hazy Trip Triple IPA
5.3 On The Tree
Belgian White Ale
Little Peach IPA
Hibiscus Lime Hard Seltzer
Bourbon Barrel Porter
Golden Sunset Hazy IPA
Single Stein Pour
Glass Wine
Naomi Rosé
Van Ruiten Pinot Grigio WHITE
Oak Farm Sauvignon Blanc WHITE
Oak Farm Chardonnay WHITE
Brickmason Red Blend RED
Mettler Zinfandel RED
Earthquake Cabernet RED
Petite Petit Syrah RED
Old Soul Pinot Noir RED
Stanford Brut SPARKLING
Peach Mango SPARKLING
Bottled Wine
Wine Slushees
Flight of 5 - Wine
Mimosas
Soda + Juice
La Croix
Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Wine
Breadsticks
Classic Pizzas
Cheese
Marinara and Shredded Mozzarella
Pepperoni
Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella and Pepperoni
Caprese
Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella Rounds, Tomatoes, and Fresh Basil
Meat Lovers
Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Bacon, Sausage, Pepperoni
Vegetarian
Marinara, Arugula, Shredded Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Olives and Tomatoes
Create Your Own
Artisan Pizzas
BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Chicken, Bacon and Red Onion
Chicken & Basil
Olive Oil, Shredded Mozzarella, Chicken, Basil and Tomatoes
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Olive Oil, House-Made Ranch, Generous Amount of Garlic, Shredded Mozzarella, Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes and Red Onion.
Chicken Pesto
Olive Oil, Pesto, Shredded Mozzarella, Chicken and Tomatoes
Diavola
Elote
Fiery Hawaiian
Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Pineapple, Ham, Bacon, Red Onions and a Sweet Chili Sauce.
Five Window Special
Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Olives, Mushrooms and Green Bell Peppers.
Hello Guido!
Marinara, Layered Pepperoni, Sausage, Mozzarella Rounds, Red Onions, Garlic and Topped with Fresh Pepperoncinis and Parmesean.
Honey Bee Mine
It's Jammin'
Olive Oil Base, Shredded Mozzarella, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon and Apricot Jam.
Jalapeño Popper
Olive Oil Base, Shredded Mozzarella, Bacon and Jalapeños.
Proscuitto & Arugula
Olive Oil Base, Shredded Mozzarella, Fresh Arugula, Proscuitto, Goat Cheese and Balsamic Glaze
Scooby Special
Olive Oil, Garlic, Ranch, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Chicken, Tomatoes, Onion, Green Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onion, and Jalapeño.
São Jorge (Saint George)
Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Garlic, Linguica, Bacon, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Green Bell Peppers and Sweet Pepper Rings.
The Cheese-Less
Marinara, Bacon, Tomatoes and Fresh Arugula
The Pickle Pie
Garlic, House-Made Ranch, Shredded Mozzarella, Ham and Bacon, After Baking, Pizza is topped with Dill and Bread and Butter Pickles.
SEPTEMBER FIG + HONEY
Pesto BLT
Pesto sauce, garlic, arugula, shredded mozzarella, bacon, cherry tomatoes, cracked pepper, ranch drizzle and fresh grated parmigiana.
Dessert Pizzas
BOGO Additions
Snacks
Apparel-Swag
Glassware
Beerfest Tickets
Hazy Trip Triple IPA
Double Hazy Juicy IPA
Wango Mango Hazy IPA
Golden Sunset Hazy IPA
West Coast Juice IPA
Hibiscus Lime Seltzer
Blood Orange Seltzer
Berry Rush Seltzer
Pineapple Lemon Seltzer
Pink Lemonade Seltzer
Oktoberfest Märzen
Cashmere Smash Ale
Watermelon Blonde Ale
J.B. Light Lager
Pineapple Lemon Seltzer
Blood Orange Seltzer
Pink Lemonade Seltzer
Oktoberfest Märzen
Izzy’s Wheat Ale
Double Hazy Juicy IPA
Belgian White Ale
Hibiscus Lime Seltzer
Berry Rush Seltzer
Tropic Sublime Session IPA
Juice Box No. 9 IPA
Hazy Trip Triple IPA
Five Islands Tropical IPA
Tangerine Wheat Ale
KEGS
1954 Blonde Ale 1/6BBL
1954 Blonde Ale 1/2BBL
Oktoberfeset Märzen 1/6BBL
Oktoberfest Märzen 1/2BBL
5.3 On The Tree 1/6BBL
5.3 On The Tree 1/2BBL
Tropic Sublime Session IPA 1/6BBL
Tropic Sublime Session IPA 1/2BBL
Double Hazy Juicy IPA 1/6BBL
Double Hazy Juicy IPA 1/2BBL
Wango Mango IPA 1/6BBL
Wango Mango IPA 1/2BBL
Five Islands Tropical Hazy IPA 1/6BBL
Five Islands Tropical Hazy IPA 1/2BBL
Root Beer 1/6BBL NA
J.B. Light Lager 1/6 BBL
J.B. Light Lager 1/2 BBL
Pump Tap Rental
Non-Return Pump Tap Fee
Rental Deposit
Rental Balance
Rental PAID IN FULL
Rental 2 Tap Jockey Box
Bartender Service Fee ($30/hr)
CLEANING FEE
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
9 W. Locust St, Lodi, CA 95240
Photos coming soon!