Brewpubs & Breweries

Five Window Beer Co 9 W. Locust St

review star

No reviews yet

9 W. Locust St

Lodi, CA 95240

Flight

Flight of 5 - Beer

$15.00

Qty. 5 4.5oz Pours

(2) Wango Mango IPA

Wango Mango IPA 4.5oz Taster

$4.00

Wango Mango IPA 8oz

$5.00

(3) Cashmere Smash Ale

Cashmere Smash 4.5oz Taster

$3.00

Cashmere Smash 8oz

$4.00

Cashmere Smash 60oz Pitcher

$20.00

(4) Rusty Red Ale

Rusty Red Ale 4.5oz Taster

$3.00

Rusty Red Ale 8oz

$4.00

Rusty Red Ale 60oz Pitcher

$20.00

(5) 1954 Blonde Ale

1954 Blonde Ale 4.5oz Taster

$3.00

1954 Blonde Ale 8oz

$4.00

1954 Blonde Ale 60oz Pitcher

$20.00

1954 Blonde Ale Michelada 12oz

$9.00

(6) Watermelon Blonde Ale

Watermelon Blonde Ale 32oz Fill

$12.00

Watermelon Blonde Ale 64oz Fill

$20.00

Watermelon Blonde Ale 60oz Pitcher

$20.00

(7) J.B Light Lager

J.B. Light Lager 4.5oz Taster

$3.00

J.B. Light Lager 6oz

$4.00

J.B. Light Lager Michelada (12oz.)

$9.00

J.B. Light Lager Pitcher 60oz.

$20.00

(8) Pineapple Lemon Hard Seltzer

Pineapple Lemon Hard Seltzer 4.5oz Taster

$3.00

Pineapple Lemon Hard Seltzer 16oz

$8.00

(9) Blood Orange Hard Seltzer

Blood Orange Hard Seltzer 4.5oz Taster

$3.00

Blood Orange Hard Seltzer 16oz

$8.00

(10) Pink Lemonade Hard Seltzer

Pink Lemonade Hard Seltzer 4.5oz Taster

$3.00

Pink Lemonade Hard Seltzer 16oz

$8.00

(11) Oktoberfest Märzen

Oktoberfest Märzen 4.5oz Taster

$3.00

Oktoberfest Märzen 8oz

$4.00

(12) Izzy’s Wheat Ale

Izzy’s Wheat Ale 4.5oz Taster

$4.00

Izzy’s Wheat Ale 60oz Pitcher

$20.00

Izzy’s Wheat Ale 8oz

$4.00

(13) P.O.G. Sour

P.O.G. Sour 4.5oz Taster

$4.00

P.O.G. Sour 8oz

$5.00

(14) Double Hazy Juicy IPA

Double Hazy Juicy IPA 4.5oz Taster

$4.00

Double Hazy Juicy IPA 8oz

$5.00

(15) Cream Ale

Cream Ale 4.5oz Taster

$3.00

Cream Ale 8oz

$4.00

Cream Ale Pitcher 60oz

$20.00

Cream Ale Michelada (12oz)

$9.00

Berry Rush Hard Seltzer

Berry Rush Hard Seltzer 4.5oz Taster

$3.00

Berry Rush Hard Seltzer 16oz

$8.00

Five Islands Tropical IPA

Five Islands Tropical IPA 4.5oz Taster

$4.00

Five Islands Tropical IPA 8oz

$5.00

Tropic Sublime Session IPA

Tropic Sublime Session IPA 4.5oz Taster

$3.00

Tropic Sublime Session IPA 8oz

$4.00

Tropic Sublime Session IPA Pitcher 60oz.

$20.00Out of stock

Hazy Trip Triple IPA

Hazy Trip Triple IPA 4.5oz Taster

$4.00

Hazy Trip Triple IPA 6oz

$5.00

Hazy Trip Triple IPA 16oz

$9.00

5.3 On The Tree

5.3 On The Tree 4.5oz Taster

$3.00

5.3 On The Tree 8oz

$4.00

5.3 On The Tree 60oz. Pitcher

$20.00

Belgian White Ale

Belgian White Ale 4.5oz Taster

$3.00

Belgian White Ale 8oz

$4.00

Little Peach IPA

Peach IPA 4.5oz Taster

$3.00

Peach IPA 8oz

$4.00

Hibiscus Lime Hard Seltzer

Hibiscus Lime Hard Seltzer 4.5oz Taster

$3.00

Hibiscus Lime Hard Seltzer 16oz

$8.00

Bourbon Barrel Porter

Bourbon Barrel Porter 4.5oz Taster

$4.00

Bourbon Barrel Porter 6oz

$5.00

Coffee Stout

Coffee Stout 4.5oz Taster

$3.00

Coffee Stout 8oz

$4.00

FWBC OG IPA

FWBC OG IPA 4.5oz Taster

$4.00

FWBC OG IPA 8oz

$5.00

Golden Sunset Hazy IPA

Golden Sunset Hazy IPA 4.5oz Taster

$4.00

Golden Sunset Hazy IPA 8oz

$5.00

Pilsner

Pilsner 4.5oz Taster

$3.00

Pilsner 8oz

$4.00

Single Stein Pour

$5 Single Stein Pour 16oz

$5.00

Glass Wine

Naomi Rosé

$10.00

Van Ruiten Pinot Grigio WHITE

$9.00

Oak Farm Sauvignon Blanc WHITE

$10.00

Oak Farm Chardonnay WHITE

$11.00

Brickmason Red Blend RED

$11.00

Mettler Zinfandel RED

$12.00

Earthquake Cabernet RED

$13.00

Petite Petit Syrah RED

$11.00

Old Soul Pinot Noir RED

$11.00

Stanford Brut SPARKLING

$8.00

Peach Mango SPARKLING

$8.00

Bottled Wine

Rosé

$30.00

Pinot Grigio WHITE

$30.00

Sauvignon Blanc WHITE

$34.00

Chardonnay WHITE

$36.00

Red Blend RED

$36.00

Zinfandel RED

$40.00

Cabernet RED

$45.00

Petite Sirah RED

$36.00

Old Soul Pinot Noir

$36.00

Stanford Brut SPARKLING

$25.00

Peach Mango SPARKLING

$25.00

CORKAGE FEE

$15.00

Wine Slushees

Strawberry Slushee

$9.00

Green Apple Slushee

$9.00

Wildberry

$9.00

Mixed Wine Slushee

$9.00

Peach Wine Slushee

$9.00

Flight of 5 - Wine

Flight of 5 - Wine

$20.00

Mimosas

Standford Brut Bottle

$28.00

Stanford Brut Glass

$9.00

Peach Mango Bottle

$28.00

Peach Mango Glass

$9.00

Soda + Juice

FWBC Rootbeer Pitcher

$15.00

Five Window Root Beer (16oz)

$4.00

Kid's Root Beer (12oz)

$3.00

7up

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

(L) Orange Juice (16oz)

$5.00

(S) Orange Juice (12oz)

$3.00

(L) Cranberry Juice (16oz)

$5.00

(S) Cranberry Juice (12oz)

$3.00

La Croix

La Croix Cerisé Limón

$3.00

La Croix Tangerine

$3.00

La Croix Berry

$3.00

La Croix Pure

$3.00

La Croix Cranberry Raspberry

$3.00

Slushee

Lemonade Slushee

$5.00

Pink Lemonade Slushee

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Wine

Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Wine

$6.00

Breadsticks

Garlic Twists

$8.00

Topped with Fresh Garlic

Breadsticks

$7.00

Topped with Shredded Mozzarealla

Bruschetta Flatbread

$10.00

Classic Pizzas

Cheese

$10.00

Marinara and Shredded Mozzarella

Pepperoni

$12.00

Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella and Pepperoni

Caprese

$12.00

Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella Rounds, Tomatoes, and Fresh Basil

Meat Lovers

$14.00

Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Bacon, Sausage, Pepperoni

Vegetarian

$14.00

Marinara, Arugula, Shredded Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Olives and Tomatoes

Create Your Own

$10.00

Artisan Pizzas

BBQ Chicken

$15.00

BBQ Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Chicken, Bacon and Red Onion

Chicken & Basil

$14.00

Olive Oil, Shredded Mozzarella, Chicken, Basil and Tomatoes

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00

Olive Oil, House-Made Ranch, Generous Amount of Garlic, Shredded Mozzarella, Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes and Red Onion.

Chicken Pesto

$16.00

Olive Oil, Pesto, Shredded Mozzarella, Chicken and Tomatoes

Diavola

$15.00

Elote

$13.00

Fiery Hawaiian

$14.00

Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Pineapple, Ham, Bacon, Red Onions and a Sweet Chili Sauce.

Five Window Special

$16.00

Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Olives, Mushrooms and Green Bell Peppers.

Hello Guido!

$16.00

Marinara, Layered Pepperoni, Sausage, Mozzarella Rounds, Red Onions, Garlic and Topped with Fresh Pepperoncinis and Parmesean.

Honey Bee Mine

$16.00

It's Jammin'

$15.00

Olive Oil Base, Shredded Mozzarella, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon and Apricot Jam.

Jalapeño Popper

$12.00

Olive Oil Base, Shredded Mozzarella, Bacon and Jalapeños.

Proscuitto & Arugula

$16.00

Olive Oil Base, Shredded Mozzarella, Fresh Arugula, Proscuitto, Goat Cheese and Balsamic Glaze

Scooby Special

$19.00

Olive Oil, Garlic, Ranch, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Chicken, Tomatoes, Onion, Green Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onion, and Jalapeño.

São Jorge (Saint George)

$16.00

Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Garlic, Linguica, Bacon, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Green Bell Peppers and Sweet Pepper Rings.

The Cheese-Less

$12.00

Marinara, Bacon, Tomatoes and Fresh Arugula

The Pickle Pie

$15.00

Garlic, House-Made Ranch, Shredded Mozzarella, Ham and Bacon, After Baking, Pizza is topped with Dill and Bread and Butter Pickles.

SEPTEMBER FIG + HONEY

SEPTEMBER FIG + HONEY

$15.00

Pesto BLT

$16.00

Pesto sauce, garlic, arugula, shredded mozzarella, bacon, cherry tomatoes, cracked pepper, ranch drizzle and fresh grated parmigiana.

Dessert Pizzas

The Classic

$8.00

Choose any of the follwing: Chocolate Sauce, Caramel, and Powdered Sugar

Snacks

Beef Jerky

$10.00

Kettle Corn

$8.00

Caramel Corn

$8.00

Cheesy Corn

$8.00

Multi-Color Corn

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Apparel-Swag

Logo Sticker

$1.00

Green Logo Shirt

$25.00

Grey Logo Shirt

$25.00

Black Logo Shirt

$25.00

Hats

$35.00

5-Year Unisex Shirt

$25.00

5-year Men’s Tank

$20.00

5-year Women’s Tank

$25.00

Kids Shirt

$15.00

Glassware

Growler Glass Logo Amber 64oz

$10.00

Beer Can Glass Logo 16oz

$10.00

Coffee Mug Logo

$10.00

Beer Can Glass Double Hazy Juicy IPA 16oz

$10.00

Growlette Glass Seltzer Logo 32oz Snaptop

$10.00

Ceramic Stein - 16oz 0.5L Blue Logo

$25.00

Tackers

FWBC Logo Tacker

$25.00

Double Hazy Juicy IPA Tacker

$25.00

Hot Sauce

Not So Hot Sauce

$9.00

So Hot Sauce

$9.00

Beerfest Tickets

General Admission

$35.00

VIP Tickets

$55.00

Rusty Red Ale

4pk 16oz Cans Rusty Red Ale

$16.00

16oz Can Rusty Red Ale

$5.00

Hazy Trip Triple IPA

4pk 16oz Cans Hazy Trip Triple IPA

$24.00

16oz Can Hazy Trip Triple IPA

$7.00

Double Hazy Juicy IPA

4pk 16oz Cans Double Hazy Juicy IPA

$20.00

16oz Can Double Hazy Juicy IPA

$6.00

Cream Ale

4pk 16oz Cans Cream Ale

$16.00

16oz Can Cream Ale

$5.00

Coffee Stout

4pk 16oz Cans Coffee Stout

$16.00

16oz Can Coffee Stout

$5.00

Wango Mango Hazy IPA

4pk 16oz Cans Wango Mango Hazy IPA

$20.00

16oz Can Wango Mango Hazy IPA

$6.00

Golden Sunset Hazy IPA

4pk 16oz Cans Golden Sunset Hazy IPA

$20.00

16oz Can Golden Sunset Hazy IPA

$6.00

1954 Blonde Ale

4pk 16oz Cans 1954 Blonde Ale

$16.00

16oz Can 1954 Blonde Ale

$5.00

West Coast Juice IPA

4pk 16oz Cans West Coast Juice IPA

$20.00

16oz Can West Coast Juice IPA

$6.00

Pilsner

4pk 16oz Cans Pilsner

$16.00

16oz Can Pilsner

$5.00

Hibiscus Lime Seltzer

6pk 12oz Cans Hibiscus Lime Seltzer

$12.00

Blood Orange Seltzer

6pk 12oz Cans Blood Orange Seltzer

$12.00

Berry Rush Seltzer

6pk 12oz Cans Berry Rush Seltzer

$12.00

Pineapple Lemon Seltzer

6pk 12oz Cans Pineapple Lemon Seltzer

$12.00

Pink Lemonade Seltzer

6pk 12oz Cans Pink Lemonade Seltzer

$12.00

Oktoberfest Märzen

4pk 16oz Cans Oktoberfest Marzen

$16.00

16oz Can Oktoberfest Marzen

$5.00

J.B. Light Lager

4pk 16oz Cans J.B. Light Lager

$16.00

16oz Can J.B. Light Lager

$5.00

Root Beer

Root Beer 64oz Fill

$16.00

Root Beer 32oz Fill

$10.00

Wango Mango IPA

Wango Mango IPA 64oz Fill

$24.00

Wango Mango IPA 32oz Fill

$14.00

Cashmere Smash Ale

Cashmere Smash 64oz Fill

$20.00

Cashmere Smash 32oz Fill

$12.00

Rusty Red Ale

Rusty Red Ale 64oz Fill

$20.00

Rusty Red Ale 32oz Fill

$12.00

1954 Blonde Ale

1954 Blonde Ale 64oz Fill

$20.00

1954 Blonde Ale 32oz Fill

$12.00

Watermelon Blonde Ale

Watermelon Blonde Ale 64oz Fill

$20.00

Watermelon Blonde Ale 32oz Fill

$12.00

J.B. Light Lager

J.B. Light Lager 64oz Fill

$20.00

J.B. Light Lager 32oz Fill

$12.00

Pineapple Lemon Seltzer

Pineapple Lemon Seltzer 64oz Fill

$20.00

Pineapple Lemon Seltzer 32oz Fill

$12.00

Blood Orange Seltzer

Blood Orange Seltzer 64oz Fill

$20.00

Blood Orange Seltzer 32oz Fill

$12.00

Pink Lemonade Seltzer

Pink Lemonade Seltzer 64oz Fill

$20.00

Pink Lemonade Seltzer 32oz Fill

$12.00

Oktoberfest Märzen

Oktoberfest Märzen 64oz Fill

$20.00

Oktoberfest Märzen 32oz Fill

$12.00

Izzy’s Wheat Ale

Izzy’s Wheat Ale 64oz

$20.00

Izzy’s Wheat Ale 32oz

$12.00

P.O.G. Sour

P.O.G. Sour 64oz Fill

$24.00

P.O.G. Sour 32oz Fill

$14.00

Double Hazy Juicy IPA

Double Hazy Juicy IPA 64oz Fill

$24.00

Double Hazy Juicy IPA 32oz Fill

$14.00

Cream Ale

Cream Ale 64oz Fill

$20.00

Cream Ale 32oz Fill

$12.00

Belgian White Ale

Belgian White Ale 64oz Fill

$20.00

Belgian White Ale 32oz Fill

$12.00

5.3 On The Tree

5.3 On The Tree 64oz Fill

$20.00

5.3 On The Tree 32oz Fill

$12.00

FWBC OG IPA

FWBC OG IPA 64oz Fill

$24.00

FWBC OG IPA 32oz Fill

$14.00

Hibiscus Lime Seltzer

Hibiscus Lime Seltzer 64oz Fill

$20.00

Hibiscus Lime Seltzer 32oz Fill

$12.00

Berry Rush Seltzer

Berry Rush Seltzer 64oz Fill

$20.00

Berry Rush Seltzer 32oz Fill

Coffee Stout

Coffee Stout 64oz Fill

$20.00

Coffee Stout 32oz Fill

$12.00

Golden Sunset IPA

Golden Sunset Hazy IPA 64oz Fill

$20.00

Golden Sunset Hazy IPA 32oz Fill

$12.00

Peach IPA

Peach IPA 64oz Fill

$20.00

Peach IPA 32oz Fill

$12.00

Tropic Sublime Session IPA

Tropic Sublime Session IPA 64oz Fill

$20.00

Tropic Sublime Session IPA 32oz Fill

$12.00

Juice Box No. 9 IPA

Juice Box No.9 IPA 64oz Fill

$24.00

Juice Box No.9 32oz Fill

$14.00

Hazy Trip Triple IPA

Hazy Trip Triple IPA 64oz Fill

$28.00

Hazy Trip Triple IPA 32oz Fill

$18.00

Five Islands Tropical IPA

Five Islands Tropical IPA 64oz Fill

$24.00

Five Islands Tropical IPA 32oz Fill

$14.00

Tangerine Wheat Ale

Tangerine Wheat Ale 64oz

$20.00

Tangerine Wheat Ale 32oz

$12.00

KEGS

1954 Blonde Ale 1/6BBL

$105.00

1954 Blonde Ale 1/2BBL

$185.00

Oktoberfeset Märzen 1/6BBL

$105.00

Oktoberfest Märzen 1/2BBL

$185.00

5.3 On The Tree 1/6BBL

$105.00

5.3 On The Tree 1/2BBL

$185.00

Tropic Sublime Session IPA 1/6BBL

$105.00

Tropic Sublime Session IPA 1/2BBL

$185.00

Double Hazy Juicy IPA 1/6BBL

$125.00

Double Hazy Juicy IPA 1/2BBL

$225.00

Wango Mango IPA 1/6BBL

$105.00

Wango Mango IPA 1/2BBL

$185.00

Five Islands Tropical Hazy IPA 1/6BBL

$125.00

Five Islands Tropical Hazy IPA 1/2BBL

$225.00

Root Beer 1/6BBL NA

$95.00

J.B. Light Lager 1/6 BBL

$105.00

J.B. Light Lager 1/2 BBL

$185.00

Pump Tap Rental

$15.00

Non-Return Pump Tap Fee

$60.00

Rental Deposit

Beer Garden Rental (Mon-Weds)

$250.00

Beer Garden AM Rental (Thurs-Sat)

$250.00

Beer Garden PM Rental (Thurs-Sat)

$375.00

Beer Garden Rental (Sunday)

$250.00

Shuffleboard Rental Fee (Thurs. - Sun.)

$250.00

Rental Balance

Beer Garden Rental (Mon.-Weds.)

$250.00

Beer Garden AM Rental (Sat.-Sun.)

$250.00

Beer Garden PM Rental (Thurs.-Sat.)

$375.00

Beer Garden Rental (Sunday)

$250.00

Shuffleboard Rental (Thurs.-Sun.)

$250.00

Rental PAID IN FULL

Beer Garden Rental (Mon.-Weds.)

$350.00

Beer Garden AM Rental (Sat.-Sun.)

$500.00

Beer Garden PM Rental (Thurs.-Sun.)

$750.00

Beer Garden Rental (Sunday)

$500.00

Shuffleboard Rental (Thurs.-Sunday)

$500.00

Rental 2 Tap Jockey Box

Jockey Box Rental 2 Tap

$85.00

Bartender Service Fee ($30/hr)

1 Hour

$30.00

2 Hours

$60.00

3 Hours

$90.00

4 Hours

$120.00

5 Hours

$180.00

6 Hours

$210.00

CLEANING FEE

Cleaning Fee

$100.00

Sticker

5-Year Anniversary Sticker

$1.00

Can Glass

5-year Anniversary 16oz Can Glass

$10.00

Shirts

Unisex Shirt

$25.00

Mens Tank

$20.00

Womens Tank

$25.00

Childrens Shirt

$15.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9 W. Locust St, Lodi, CA 95240

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

