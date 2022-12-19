- Home
- /
- Fayetteville
- /
- Flair Food Restaurant & Bar
Flair Food Restaurant & Bar
No reviews yet
115 Prominent Parkway Suite E
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Online Ordering Coming Soon!
Order Again
Entree
Medium Oxtail
$26.35
Large Oxtail
$29.55
Medium Curried Goat
$22.89Out of stock
Large Curried Goat
$26.89Out of stock
Medium Jerk Chicken
$15.89
Large Jerk Chicken
$18.55
Medium Curried Chicken
$15.89
Large Curried Chicken
$18.55
Medium 5 Beans Stew
$15.25Out of stock
Large 5 Beans Stew
$18.89Out of stock
Large Escovitch Fried Fish
$20.55
Large Brown Stew Fish
$25.55
Medium Rasta Pasta
$12.89
Large Rasta Pasta
$18.89
Medium Stew Chicken
$15.89
Large Stew Chicken
$18.55
Lunch Special TO-GO ONLY
$12.99
Curry Veggies
$22.99
staff Meal/ Chicken option only
Sides
Standard Appetizers
Seafood Appetizers
Ital Vegan /Vegetarian Appetizers
Entrée: Signature Dishes
"Wood" (Land)
“Swim Aroun” (Sea)
"Inna Di Sky" (Air)
Salad
Pasta
Sides
Dessert
Grandma's Sweet Potato Pudding
$12.00Out of stock
Classic Traditional New York Cheesecakes Berry Compote
$15.00Out of stock
Mini Peach Cobbler Vanilla Ice Cream
$12.00Out of stock
Coconut Cream Pie
$12.00Out of stock
Layer Chocolate Cake
$12.00
WHOLE CHRISTMAS SORRELL CAKE
$35.00
WHOLE CHRISTMAS FRUIT CAKE
$30.00
NA Drinks
Homemade Ginger Lemonade/Freshly Made
$6.00
Homemade Fruit Punch/Freshly Made
$6.00
Homemade Pineapple Ginger/Freshly Made
$6.00
Bottled Water
$3.00
Red Bull
$7.00
Shirley Temple
$6.00
Coffee (Hot)
$5.00Out of stock
Tea (Hot)
$3.00
Orange juice
$5.00
Glass Bottle water
$6.00
Sparkling Glass
$7.00
Cranberry
$5.00
Sorrel
$6.00
Specialty Cocktails
Tropical Flair Rum Punch PITCHER - Light Rum/Dark Rum/Fruit Punch
$45.00
Tropical Flair Rum Punch GLASS - Light Rum/Dark Rum/Fruit Punch
$12.00
Flair Caribbean Coconut Rum Punch- Light Rum/Dark Rum/Fruit Punch/Coconut Rum/ Coconut Cream/Pineapple Juice
$14.00
Flair-ita Margarita - (Island Oasis Flavors +$2) : {Strawberry/Mango/Passion Fruit/Peach/Guava/Tropical} Tequila/Triple Sec/Lime Juice
$11.00
Jamaican Flair Iced Tea - Gin/ Tequila/Vodka/Rum/Triple Sec/Passionfruit Juice
$14.00
Jamaican Crawler- Rum/Midori/Pineapple Juice
$12.00
Hurricane Flair - Overproof Rum/Dark Rum/Light Rum/Passionfruit Juice
$12.00
Tropical Breeze Mojito - (Island Oasis Flavors +$2) : {Strawberry/Mango/Passion Fruit/Peach/Guava/Tropical} Rum/Mint/Seltzer Water
$11.00
Atlanta Mai - Rum/Grand Marnier/Amaretto/Coconut Rum/Pineapple Juice
$14.00
Top Gal - Vodka/Rum/Tequila/Gin/Blue Curacao/Sprite
$15.00
Hennything Goes- Rum/Hennessy/Triple Sec/Pineapple Juice
$12.00
Caribbean Volcano- Rum/Strawberry Daiquiri/Mango Daiquiri
$14.00
Sex In The City Fayetville - Cranberry Juice/Mango Juice/Vodka/Peach Schnapps
$14.00
Island Bikini Martini - Coconut Rum/Pineapple Juice/Vodka
$14.00
Tequila Carnival - Tequila/Passionfruit Juice/Vodka
$14.00
Old Fashioned Flair- Bourbon/Orange Peel/Angostura Bitters
$17.00
Let’s Collide Mudslide - Rum/Vodka/Kahlua/Bailey's/Half and Half
$18.00
House Margarita
$8.00
Shot Henny
$9.00
Shot Casamigo
$10.00
Shot Patron
$9.00
Shot Don Juilo
$9.00
Shot VSOP
$12.00
Happy Hour House Wine
$5.00
Happy Hour Cocktail
$10.00
Shot Gin
$7.00
FlairMosa Pitcher
$45.00
FlairMosa Glass
$12.00
NO Frozen Drinks!
Wines by the Bottle
Villa Pozzi Pinot Grogio, Vento Italy
$24.00
Villa Pozzi Moscato, Vento , Italy
$24.00
Villa Pozzi Sweet Red, Vento , Italy
$24.00
Marlborough, New Zeland
$24.00
Blackhouse Pinot Noir, California
$15.00
Blackhouse Chardonnay, California
$15.00
Blackhouse Merlot, California
$15.00
Blackhouse Carbernet, California
$15.00
Prince de Richmont Sparkling Brut
$18.00
Stella Rosa Vs Gold Imperial Prosecco
$35.00
BTL Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial
$200.00
BTL Moet & Chandon Nectar Rose
$200.00
Wines by the Glass
Villa Pozzi Moscato, Vento , Italy
$8.00
Marlborough, New Zeland
$8.00
Villa Pozzi Pinot Grigio, Vento, Italy
$8.00
Villa Pozzi Sweet Red, Vento, Italy
$8.00
Blackhouse Pinot Noir, California
$5.00Out of stock
Blackhouse Chardonnay, California
$5.00
Blackhouse Merlot, California
$5.00
Blackhouse Carbernet, California
$5.00
Prince de Richmont Sparkling Brut
$6.00
Shots
Happy Hour 4pm-6pm Wed-Fri
Chicken small
Chicken Large
Chicken Wings Small
Chicken Wings Large
Chicken Strip Small
Chicken Strip Large
Beef and Goat Small
Beef and Goat Large
Seafood Small
SMALL Brown Stewed Red Snapper
$170.00
SMALL Escovitch Red Snapper
$170.00
SMALL Brown Stewed Kingfish
$150.00
SMALL Escovitch Kingfish
$150.00
SMALL Grilled Salmon
$200.00
SMALL Sweet & Sour Salmon
$200.00
SMALL Escovitch Whiting Fillet
$100.00
SMALL Fried Catfish
$100.00
SMALL Butter Shrimp
$170.00
SMALL Curried Shrimp
$170.00
SMALL Pepper Shrimp (Head-on/ Head-off)
$170.00
SMALL Garlic Shrimp
$170.00
Seafood Large
LARGE Brown Stewed Red Snapper
$340.00
LARGE Escovitch Red Snapper
$340.00
LARGE Brown Stewed Kingfish
$300.00
LARGE Escovitch Kingfish
$300.00
LARGE Grilled Salmon
$400.00
LARGE Sweet & Sour Salmon
$400.00
LARGE Escovitch Whiting Fillet
$200.00
LARGE Fried Catfish
$200.00
LARGE Butter Shrimp
$340.00
LARGE Curried Shrimp
$340.00
LARGE Pepper Shrimp (Head-on/ Head-off)
$340.00
LARGE Garlic Shrimp
$340.00
Appetizers Small
Appetizers medium
Appetizers Large
Breakfast Small
Breakfast Large
Side Small
SMALL Rice & Peas
$60.00
SMALL Brown Rice & Peas
$60.00
SMALL White Rice
$10.00
SMALL Brown Rice
$40.00
SMALL Yellow Rice
$50.00
SMALL Macaroni & Cheese
$100.00
SMALL Plantain
$70.00
SMALL Spinach Rice
$55.00
SMALL Potato Salad
$80.00
SMALL Macaroni Salad
$80.00
SMALL Rasta Pasta
$100.00
SMALL Shrimp Pasta
$150.00
SMALL Grilled Chicken Pasta
$130.00
Sides Large
LARGE Rice & Peas
$120.00
LARGE Brown Rice & Peas
$120.00
LARGE White Rice
$80.00
LARGE Brown Rice
$80.00
LARGE Yellow Rice
$100.00
LARGE Macaroni & Cheese
$200.00
LARGE Plantain
$140.00
LARGE Spinach Rice
$110.00
LARGE Potato Salad
$140.00
LARGE Macaroni Salad
$140.00
LARGE Rasta Pasta
$200.00
LARGE Shrimp Pasta
$300.00
LARGE Grilled Chicken Pasta
$260.00
Vegetarian Small
Vegetarian Large
Vegetables Small
Vegetables Large
Beverage Half Gallon
Beverage Gallon
Sandwich Large
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
We Offer EXCEPTIONAL QUALITY SERVICE. ALWAYS DELICIOUS FOOD. We are known for our distinct flavors and our authenticity. We are dedicated and committed to quality customer service and sustainability has earned us a loyal following among our clients.
Location
115 Prominent Parkway Suite E, Fayetteville, GA 30214
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tropikal Bird Turkey Legs - 167 BANKS RD (BANKS STATION)
No Reviews
167 BANKS RD (BANKS STATION) FAYETTEVILLE, GA 30214
View restaurant
Tour de Italy - New Ownership - 1240 HWY 54W Suite 201
No Reviews
1240 HWY 54W Suite 201 Fayetteville, GA 30214
View restaurant
More near Fayetteville
Peachtree City
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Jonesboro
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Senoia
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Fairburn
No reviews yet
Morrow
No reviews yet
Forest Park
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Stockbridge
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Griffin
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Mcdonough
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.