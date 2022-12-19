Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flair Food Restaurant & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

115 Prominent Parkway Suite E

Fayetteville, GA 30214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Entree

Medium Oxtail

$26.35

Large Oxtail

$29.55

Medium Curried Goat

$22.89Out of stock

Large Curried Goat

$26.89Out of stock

Medium Jerk Chicken

$15.89

Large Jerk Chicken

$18.55

Medium Curried Chicken

$15.89

Large Curried Chicken

$18.55

Medium 5 Beans Stew

$15.25Out of stock

Large 5 Beans Stew

$18.89Out of stock

Large Escovitch Fried Fish

$20.55

Large Brown Stew Fish

$25.55

Medium Rasta Pasta

$12.89

Large Rasta Pasta

$18.89

Medium Stew Chicken

$15.89

Large Stew Chicken

$18.55

Lunch Special TO-GO ONLY

$12.99

Curry Veggies

$22.99

staff Meal/ Chicken option only

Sides

Rice & Peas

$8.00

Jasmine Rice

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Braised Cabbage

$4.00

Fried Plantain

$6.00

NO RICE SUB

$4.00

Cajun Fries Basket

$7.00

Plain Fries

$5.00

Ackee Empanada

$10.00

Standard Appetizers

Feel Peckish Appetizer Platter (*4 Wings *4 Veg Spring Roll *4 Fish Bite)

$35.00

Southern Crumble Cornbread *Maple Butter

$12.00Out of stock

Weddie Weddie Wings (6 Wings, BBQ, Honey Hot, Buffalo, Honey, Hennessy)Blue Cheese dipping sauce

$12.95

Seafood Appetizers

Fried Calamari *Cocktail Sauce *Leamon Wedge

$15.00

Cath Fish Nuggets *Habanero Tar Tar

$15.00

Hot Steppa Peppa Shrimp *Spicy Seasoned Habanero Sauce (Head on/ Head Off)

$18.00

Ital Vegan /Vegetarian Appetizers

Fried Dreadlocks Cauliflower *Buffalo Souljah Sauce

$12.00

Vegetable Spring Roll *Sriracha Peanut Sauce

$10.00

Entrée: Signature Dishes

Flair Surf & Turf (Lobster/Shrimp/Steak/Oxtail) ** Mashed Potatoes

$55.00

Flair Turf & Air (*Steak /Oxtail/ 1/4 Chicken) ** Mashed Potatoes

$50.00

Flair Surf & Air (*1/4 Jerk Chicken /Shrimp/Lobster/Salmon) **Mash Potatoes

$50.00

"Wood" (Land)

Jamaican Braised Oxtail *Rice & Peas *Side Veggies

$37.00

Jerk Ribeye Steak *Mashed Potatoes *Side Veggies

$48.00

Garlic & Herb Lamb *Mashed Potatoes *Side Veggies

$48.00Out of stock

Garlic & Herb Lamb *Mashed Potatoes *Side Veggies

$48.00

“Swim Aroun” (Sea)

Snapper (Esco/ Brown Stew) *Rice & Peas *Side Veggies

$37.00

Salmon (Grilled/BBQ/Pan Seared) *Mashed Potatoes *Sauteed Veggies

$35.00

Lobster & Shrimp (Garlic Butter/Grilled/Curried Sauce) *Jasmine Rice *Sauteed Veggies

$49.00

Grilled

PAN SEARED

BBQ

"Inna Di Sky" (Air)

Street Side Jerk *1/2 Chicken *Sorrel Jerk Glazed *Rice & Peas *Side Veggies

$28.00

Salad

Flair Tropics Garden Salad *Compose Tropical Fruits & Veggies *Raspberry Vinaigrette *Add Chicken $5 *Add Grilled Shrimp $7

$15.00

Run Di Ceasar Salad Classic Romaine Ceasar *Add Chicken $5 *Add Grilled Shrimp $7

$15.00

Pasta

Bob Marley Coconut Pasta (Reggae Vegan Pasta)

$26.00

Alfredo Pasta *Add Jerk Chicken $5 *Add Shrimp $7 *Add Oxtail $10

$20.00

Jerk Chicken Add On

$5.00

Shrimp Add On

$7.00

Oxtail Add On

$10.00

Sides

Oxtail Fried Rice

$18.00Out of stock

Rice & Peas

$8.00

Jasmine Rice

$6.00

Mash Potato

$6.00

Bake Potato

$6.00

Sweet Plantain

$6.00

Bake Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Cajun Fries Basket

$7.00

Plain Fries Basket

$5.00

Cornbread

$12.00

Oxtail Fried Rice

$18.00

Dessert

Grandma's Sweet Potato Pudding

$12.00Out of stock

Classic Traditional New York Cheesecakes Berry Compote

$15.00Out of stock

Mini Peach Cobbler Vanilla Ice Cream

$12.00Out of stock

Coconut Cream Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Layer Chocolate Cake

$12.00

WHOLE CHRISTMAS SORRELL CAKE

$35.00

WHOLE CHRISTMAS FRUIT CAKE

$30.00

NA Drinks

Homemade Ginger Lemonade/Freshly Made

$6.00

Homemade Fruit Punch/Freshly Made

$6.00

Homemade Pineapple Ginger/Freshly Made

$6.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Red Bull

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Coffee (Hot)

$5.00Out of stock

Tea (Hot)

$3.00

Orange juice

$5.00

Glass Bottle water

$6.00

Sparkling Glass

$7.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Sorrel

$6.00

Soft Drinks

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Ting

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coco Cola

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Specialty Cocktails

Tropical Flair Rum Punch PITCHER - Light Rum/Dark Rum/Fruit Punch

$45.00

Tropical Flair Rum Punch GLASS - Light Rum/Dark Rum/Fruit Punch

$12.00

Flair Caribbean Coconut Rum Punch- Light Rum/Dark Rum/Fruit Punch/Coconut Rum/ Coconut Cream/Pineapple Juice

$14.00

Flair-ita Margarita - (Island Oasis Flavors +$2) : {Strawberry/Mango/Passion Fruit/Peach/Guava/Tropical} Tequila/Triple Sec/Lime Juice

$11.00

Jamaican Flair Iced Tea - Gin/ Tequila/Vodka/Rum/Triple Sec/Passionfruit Juice

$14.00

Jamaican Crawler- Rum/Midori/Pineapple Juice

$12.00

Hurricane Flair - Overproof Rum/Dark Rum/Light Rum/Passionfruit Juice

$12.00

Tropical Breeze Mojito - (Island Oasis Flavors +$2) : {Strawberry/Mango/Passion Fruit/Peach/Guava/Tropical} Rum/Mint/Seltzer Water

$11.00

Atlanta Mai - Rum/Grand Marnier/Amaretto/Coconut Rum/Pineapple Juice

$14.00

Top Gal - Vodka/Rum/Tequila/Gin/Blue Curacao/Sprite

$15.00

Hennything Goes- Rum/Hennessy/Triple Sec/Pineapple Juice

$12.00

Caribbean Volcano- Rum/Strawberry Daiquiri/Mango Daiquiri

$14.00

Sex In The City Fayetville - Cranberry Juice/Mango Juice/Vodka/Peach Schnapps

$14.00

Island Bikini Martini - Coconut Rum/Pineapple Juice/Vodka

$14.00

Tequila Carnival - Tequila/Passionfruit Juice/Vodka

$14.00

Old Fashioned Flair- Bourbon/Orange Peel/Angostura Bitters

$17.00

Let’s Collide Mudslide - Rum/Vodka/Kahlua/Bailey's/Half and Half

$18.00

House Margarita

$8.00

Shot Henny

$9.00

Shot Casamigo

$10.00

Shot Patron

$9.00

Shot Don Juilo

$9.00

Shot VSOP

$12.00

Happy Hour House Wine

$5.00

Happy Hour Cocktail

$10.00

Shot Gin

$7.00

FlairMosa Pitcher

$45.00

FlairMosa Glass

$12.00

NO Frozen Drinks!

Strawberry Daiquiri

Out of stock

Mango Daiquiri

Out of stock

Passion Fruit Daiquiri

$12.00Out of stock

Peach Daiquiri

Out of stock

Guava Daiquiri

$12.00Out of stock

Mudslide

$15.00Out of stock

Pina Colada

Out of stock

Wines by the Bottle

Villa Pozzi Pinot Grogio, Vento Italy

$24.00

Villa Pozzi Moscato, Vento , Italy

$24.00

Villa Pozzi Sweet Red, Vento , Italy

$24.00

Marlborough, New Zeland

$24.00

Blackhouse Pinot Noir, California

$15.00

Blackhouse Chardonnay, California

$15.00

Blackhouse Merlot, California

$15.00

Blackhouse Carbernet, California

$15.00

Prince de Richmont Sparkling Brut

$18.00

Stella Rosa Vs Gold Imperial Prosecco

$35.00

BTL Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial

$200.00

BTL Moet & Chandon Nectar Rose

$200.00

Wines by the Glass

Villa Pozzi Moscato, Vento , Italy

$8.00

Marlborough, New Zeland

$8.00

Villa Pozzi Pinot Grigio, Vento, Italy

$8.00

Villa Pozzi Sweet Red, Vento, Italy

$8.00

Blackhouse Pinot Noir, California

$5.00Out of stock

Blackhouse Chardonnay, California

$5.00

Blackhouse Merlot, California

$5.00

Blackhouse Carbernet, California

$5.00

Prince de Richmont Sparkling Brut

$6.00

Beers

Red Stripe

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Guiness

$8.00

Corona

$7.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Modelo

$8.00

Shots

Shot Gin

$8.00

Shot Sky Vodka

$9.00

Shot Crown Royal

$9.00

Shot Hennessy

$10.00

Shot Patron

$12.00

Shot Casamigo

$15.00

Shot Don Juilo

$12.00

Shot VSOP

$15.00

Liquid Marijuana Shot

$12.00

Shot Wray Nephew

$8.00

Happy Hour 4pm-6pm Wed-Fri

Happy Hr Wine

$5.00

Happy Hr Cocktail

$10.00

Happy Hr Shots

$5.00

Chicken small

SMALL Bake Chicken

$85.00

SMALL Bar-B-Q Chicken

$85.00

SMALL Brown Stew Chicken

$80.00

SMALL Curried Chicken

$80.00

SMALL Jerked Chicken

$85.00

SMALL Escovitched Chicken

$85.00

SMALL Stir Fried Chicken

$80.00

SMALL Fried Chicken

$80.00

SMALL Stuffed Chicken Breast Chicken

$150.00

Chicken Large

LARGE Bake Chicken

$170.00

LARGE Bar-B-Q Chicken

$170.00

LARGE Brown Stew Chicken

$160.00

LARGE Curried Chicken

$160.00

LARGE Jerked Chicken

$170.00

LARGE Escovitched Chicken

$170.00

LARGE Stir Fried Chicken

$160.00

LARGE Fried Chicken

$160.00

LARGE Stuffed Chicken Breast Chicken

$300.00

Chicken Wings Small

SMALL Bake Wings

$120.00

SMALL Bar-B-Q Wings

$120.00

SMALL Brown Stew Wings

$120.00

SMALL Curried Wings

$120.00

SMALL Jerked Wings

$120.00

SMALL Escovitched Wings

$120.00

SMALL Stir Fried Wings

$120.00

SMALL Fried Wings

$120.00

Chicken Wings Large

LARGE Bake Wings

$240.00

LARGE Bar-B-Q Wings

$240.00

LARGE Brown Stew Wings

$240.00

LARGE Curried Wings

$240.00

LARGE Jerked Wings

$240.00

LARGE Escovitched Wings

$240.00

LARGE Stir Fried Wings

$240.00

LARGE Fried Wings

$240.00

Chicken Strip Small

SMALL Bake Chicken Strip

$75.00

SMALL Bar-B-Q Chicken Strip

$75.00

SMALL Brown Stew Chicken Strip

$75.00

SMALL Curried Chicken Strip

$75.00

SMALL Jerked Chicken Strip

$75.00

SMALL Escovitched Chicken Strip

$75.00

SMALL Fried Chicken Strip

$75.00

Chicken Strip Large

LARGE Bake Chicken Strip

$150.00

LARGE Bar-B-Q Chicken Strip

$150.00

LARGE Brown Stew Chicken Strip

$150.00

LARGE Curried Chicken Strip

$150.00

LARGE Jerked Chicken Strip

$150.00

LARGE Escovitched Chicken Strip

$150.00

LARGE Fried Chicken Strip

$150.00

Beef and Goat Small

SMALL Braised Oxtail

$200.00

SMALL Curried Oxtail

$200.00

SMALL Curried Goat

$150.00

SMALL Brown Stew Goat

$150.00

SMALL Roast Beef

$100.00

SMALL Pepper Steak

$100.00

Beef and Goat Large

LARGE Braised Oxtail

$400.00

LARGE Curried Oxtail

$400.00

LARGE Curried Goat

$300.00

LARGE Brown Stew Goat

$300.00

LARGE Roast Beef

$200.00

LARGE Pepper Steak

$200.00

Seafood Small

SMALL Brown Stewed Red Snapper

$170.00

SMALL Escovitch Red Snapper

$170.00

SMALL Brown Stewed Kingfish

$150.00

SMALL Escovitch Kingfish

$150.00

SMALL Grilled Salmon

$200.00

SMALL Sweet & Sour Salmon

$200.00

SMALL Escovitch Whiting Fillet

$100.00

SMALL Fried Catfish

$100.00

SMALL Butter Shrimp

$170.00

SMALL Curried Shrimp

$170.00

SMALL Pepper Shrimp (Head-on/ Head-off)

$170.00

SMALL Garlic Shrimp

$170.00

Seafood Large

LARGE Brown Stewed Red Snapper

$340.00

LARGE Escovitch Red Snapper

$340.00

LARGE Brown Stewed Kingfish

$300.00

LARGE Escovitch Kingfish

$300.00

LARGE Grilled Salmon

$400.00

LARGE Sweet & Sour Salmon

$400.00

LARGE Escovitch Whiting Fillet

$200.00

LARGE Fried Catfish

$200.00

LARGE Butter Shrimp

$340.00

LARGE Curried Shrimp

$340.00

LARGE Pepper Shrimp (Head-on/ Head-off)

$340.00

LARGE Garlic Shrimp

$340.00

Appetizers Small

12'' Escovitch Fish

$50.00

12'' Grilled Chicken

$40.00

12'' Fruit Platter

$40.00

12'' Mac & Jerk Chicken Salad

$40.00

12'' Crackers & Cheese

$35.00

Appetizers medium

16'' Escovitch Fish

$75.00

16'' Grilled Chicken

$65.00

16'' Fruit Platter

$55.00

16'' Mac & Jerk Chicken Salad

$65.00

16'' Crackers & Cheese

$55.00

Appetizers Large

18'' Escovitch Fish

$90.00

18'' Grilled Chicken

$80.00

18'' Fruit Platter

$70.00

18'' Mac & Jerk Chicken Salad

$80.00

18'' Crackers & Cheese

$70.00

Breakfast Small

SMALL Saltfish

$60.00

SMALL Callaloo

$55.00

SMALL Beef Liver

$50.00

SMALL Cabbage & Saltfish

$50.00

SMALL Okra & Saltfish

$55.00

SMALL Boiled Provisions

$50.00

SMALL Fried Dumpling

$50.00

Breakfast Large

LARGE Saltfish

$120.00

LARGE Callaloo

$110.00

LARGE Beef Liver

$100.00

LARGE Cabbage & Saltfish

$100.00

LARGE Okra & Saltfish

$110.00

LARGE Boiled Provisions

$100.00

LARGE Fried Dumpling

$100.00

Side Small

SMALL Rice & Peas

$60.00

SMALL Brown Rice & Peas

$60.00

SMALL White Rice

$10.00

SMALL Brown Rice

$40.00

SMALL Yellow Rice

$50.00

SMALL Macaroni & Cheese

$100.00

SMALL Plantain

$70.00

SMALL Spinach Rice

$55.00

SMALL Potato Salad

$80.00

SMALL Macaroni Salad

$80.00

SMALL Rasta Pasta

$100.00

SMALL Shrimp Pasta

$150.00

SMALL Grilled Chicken Pasta

$130.00

Sides Large

LARGE Rice & Peas

$120.00

LARGE Brown Rice & Peas

$120.00

LARGE White Rice

$80.00

LARGE Brown Rice

$80.00

LARGE Yellow Rice

$100.00

LARGE Macaroni & Cheese

$200.00

LARGE Plantain

$140.00

LARGE Spinach Rice

$110.00

LARGE Potato Salad

$140.00

LARGE Macaroni Salad

$140.00

LARGE Rasta Pasta

$200.00

LARGE Shrimp Pasta

$300.00

LARGE Grilled Chicken Pasta

$260.00

Vegetarian Small

SMALL Ital Stew

$60.00

SMALL Brown Stew Tofu

$60.00

SMALL Curried Tofu

$60.00

SMALL Stir Fried Tofu

$60.00

SMALL Run Down Tofu

$80.00

SMALL Stir Fry Vegetables

$50.00

SMALL Fried Brussel

$60.00

SMALL Buffalo Cauliflower

$60.00

Vegetarian Large

LARGE Ital Stew

$120.00

LARGE Brown Stew Tofu

$120.00

LARGE Curried Tofu

$120.00

LARGE Stir Fried Tofu

$120.00

LARGE Run Down Tofu

$160.00

LARGE Stir Fry Vegetables

$100.00

LARGE Fried Brussel

$120.00

LARGE Buffalo Cauliflower

$120.00

Vegetables Small

SMALL Garden Salad

$45.00

SMALL Steamed Cabbage & Carrots

$50.00

SMALL Steamed Beans & Carrots

$60.00

SMALL Collard Green

$40.00

SMALL Carrots & Raisins

$45.00

Vegetables Large

LARGE Garden Salad

$90.00

LARGE Steamed Cabbage & Carrots

$95.00

LARGE Steamed Beans & Carrots

$115.00

LARGE Collard Green

$80.00

LARGE Carrots & Raisins

$90.00

Beverage Half Gallon

HALF G Fruit Punch

$40.00

HALF G Sorrel

$60.00

HALF G Lemonade

$25.00

HALF G Lemon Ginger

$30.00

HALF G Carrot Juice (milk)

$40.00

HALF G Carrot Juice (lime)

$30.00

HALF G Rum Punch

$70.00

Beverage Gallon

GALLON Fruit Punch

$80.00

GALLON Sorrel

$120.00

GALLON Lemonade

$50.00

GALLON Lemon Ginger

$60.00

GALLON Carrot Juice (milk)

$70.00

GALLON Carrot Juice (lime)

$60.00

GALLON Rum Punch

$140.00

Sandwich Small

SMALL Meatball

$60.00

SMALL Bacon & Plantain Wraps

$50.00Out of stock

Sandwich Large

LARGE Meatball

$120.00

LARGE Bacon & Plantain Wraps

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

We Offer EXCEPTIONAL QUALITY SERVICE. ALWAYS DELICIOUS FOOD. We are known for our distinct flavors and our authenticity. We are dedicated and committed to quality customer service and sustainability has earned us a loyal following among our clients.

Website

Location

115 Prominent Parkway Suite E, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tropikal Bird Turkey Legs - 167 BANKS RD (BANKS STATION)
orange starNo Reviews
167 BANKS RD (BANKS STATION) FAYETTEVILLE, GA 30214
View restaurantnext
Truth Breakfast Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
214 Banks Crossing Fayetteville, GA 30214
View restaurantnext
DaOne With Soul
orange starNo Reviews
650 Glynn St N Fayetteville, GA 30214
View restaurantnext
Hog Pit BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
300 City Center Parkway Fayetteville, GA 30214
View restaurantnext
Tour de Italy - New Ownership - 1240 HWY 54W Suite 201
orange starNo Reviews
1240 HWY 54W Suite 201 Fayetteville, GA 30214
View restaurantnext
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Fayetteville, GA
orange starNo Reviews
1240 Hwy 54W fayetteville, GA 30214
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Fayetteville
Peachtree City
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Jonesboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Senoia
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Fairburn
review star
No reviews yet
Morrow
review star
No reviews yet
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Stockbridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Griffin
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Mcdonough
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston