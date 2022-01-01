- Home
- Truth Breakfast Bar & Grill
Truth Breakfast Bar & Grill
214 Banks Crossing
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Popular Items
STARTERS
Salmon Sticks (4)
Freshly cut & Seasoned to perfection, battered and deep fried.
Fried Green Tomatoes
6 pc. Green Tomatoes Seasoned & Battered, Deep Fried until Golden Brown with side of Remoulade sauce.
Twisted Devil Eggs
Deviled Egged Topped with Sauteed Jumbo Shrimp
7 Winging it
Golden fried whole wings tossed in a sauce of your choice ( Truth sauce, honey garlic or lemon pepper
6 Fried Orange Pow Shrimps
Twisted Orange Pow Glazed Shrimp Deviled Eggs
8 Fried Shrimps
8 pc. Gulf Shrimp Freshly Seasoned & Battered, Deep Fried
Craving For The Truth Jumbo Chicken Tender Sampler
6 Crispy fried Jumbo Tenders Served Drinched in 3 Flavable mouth watering sauces Lemon pepper, Orange Pow and Truth Sauce and Texas Toast
Orange Pow Chicken Bites
Truth Breakfast out of peach cobbler syrup
Bacon Omelette
Sauteed spinach, tomatoes, onions, peppers medley, your choice of bacon, chicken or pork sausages creamy 4 cheese grits or regular or breakfasts potatoes and toast
Biscuits and Gravy
Chicken and Creamy Grits
Golden fried Whole Wings Served with Creamy Cheese Grits or Breakfast Potatoes
Chicken and Waffles
Waffles served wit crispy fried whole chicken wings your choice sauce or
Chicken Omelette
Chicken Sausage Omelette
Sauteed spinach, tomatoes, onions, peppers medley, your choice of bacon, chicken or pork sausages creamy 4 cheese grits or regular or breakfasts potatoes and toast
Fayetteville Rise Up Truth Breakfast
Served with creamy grits or potatoes and your choice of 1 meats chicken or pork sausage or bacon 2 eggs and toast
Catfish & Creamy Grits
Fried golden fish with creamy cheese grits or regular or Breakfast Potatoes
French Toast
Served with your choice of pork or chicken sausage or bacon creamy grits or breakfast potatoes and eggs
Fried CatFish and Shrimp & Grits
Fried Fish or Shrimps Served With Creamy Grits or Breakfast Potatoes
Fried Lobster and Creamy Grits
Marinated fried lobster with our signature true 4 cheese creamy grits or regular grits
Fried Lobster Tail and Waffle
Marinated fried lobster tail with fluffy buttery Belgian waffles
Jumbo Chicken Tenders and Waffles
Lamb Chops and Grits Or Potatoes
Tasty Lamb Chops Cooked in red wine, garlic , rosemary , pine and onions served with eggs and creamy cheese grits or regular
Pork Sausage Omelette
Sauteed spinach, tomatoes, onions, peppers medley, your choice of bacon, chicken or pork sausages creamy 4 cheese grits or regular or breakfasts potatoes and toast
Ribeye steak and Creamy Grits & Eggs, Texas Toast
Seasoned grilled aged Ribeye steak topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms with 2 eggs choice of Creamy Cheese heese Grits or Regular or Breakfast Potatoes
Salmon Croquettes Creamy Grits And Eggs
2 lightly breaded fried golden croquettes with creamy 4 cheese grits or regular
Salmon fillet And Creamy Grits
Salmon Served with Creamy Cheese Grits
Shrimp & Grits Fried or Grilled
Season sauteed grilled shrimp with creamy 4 grits or regular with toast Fluffy buttermilk biscuit are sold only on Fri., Sat.,Sun.
12oz Sirloin Steak and Eggs
12oz. Sirloin Steak and Pancakes or Waffles
Stack’em Up
Tree fluffy pancakes served with bacon, chicken or pork sausages
Steak Omelette
The Whole Truth Breakfast
Served with 2 eggs 2 meats of choice bacon, chicken or pork sausages creamy grits or potatoes and pancake's or toast Your choice of syrup maple, peach cobbler, sweet potato
Truth Impossible Burger
Veggie burger on brioche bun with lettus tomatoes onions prickles and avocado slices serve with fries or a side salad
Truth Tasty Burger
True Tasty burger on brioche bun with lettus tomatoes onions pickles and serve with fries or a side salad
Veggie Omelette
Catfish Breakfast
Golden Fried Catfish Served with Eggs ,Grits or Potatoes and Texas Toast
2 Pc Fish and Grits Flounder
1 PC Flounder and 6 Shrimps
Truth Chicken N The Sea Sandwich
Grilled Chicken and Shrimp Topped With Lettuce and Tomatoes Seasoned With Sautéed Onions,Red Peppers, and Mild Banana Peppers Finished With a Creole Chili Pepper Sauce Served On Texas Toast
SALADS
Chicken Cobb
True delicious chicken Cobb salad served with a delicious spring mix with tomatoes, onions, peppers, cucumbers and cheese and your choice of dressing
Side Salad
Fried or Grilled Fish Salad
Salmon Salad
Truth Orange Pow Glazed Grilled Salmon Salad
Truth Orange Pow Chicken Fried or grilled
Truth Orange Pow Shrimps Fried or grilled
BAKED GOODS
SIDES
Side of Bacon
Biscuits (2)
Breakfast Potatoes
Cheese
Chicken Sausage 1
3 Jumbo Chicken Tenders
Side of Eggs
French Toast (2)
Fries
Grits
Pancake (2)
Pork Sausage (2)
Salmon Croquettes 2
Grilled Shrimp (8)
Veggie Omelet
Waffle
Salmon
Texas Toast
Side of 4 Whole wings
1 Flounder Fish
Strawberries
Catfish
Lobster
Lamb Chops
DRINKS
Orange Juice
Hot Tea
Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Cranberry Juice
Peach Lemonade
Pineapple Lemonade
Sweet Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Fanta Orange
Lemonade
Small Orange juice
Apple Juice
Small Apple Juice
Strawberry lemonade
Bloody Marry
TruMimosa
TruRitas
Top Shelf Shots
TruHEAT Shot
Mid Shelf Shots
Goose Chase
Truth Long Island
Tequila Sunrise
Truth Be Told
Honest Henny
Truth or Dare
Truth Serum
Patron Polygraph
Martini
Wine
Moet
AnyFlav TruRitas
Top Shelf TruRita
Strawberry TruMimosa
Watermelon TruMimosas
Peach TruMimosa
Pineapple TruMimosa
Mango TruMimosa
Lemon/Lime TruMimosa
Orange/Cranberry TruMimosa
Grenadine/TripSec TruMimosa
Strawberry TEMs
Watermelon TEMs
Mango TEMs
Peach TEMs
Pineapple TEMs
Orange/Cranberry TEMs
Lemon/Lime TEMs
Grenadine TEMs
KIDS
Breakfast Sandwiches
Truth Brunch
Chicken Filet Sandwich
Crispy Filet Chicken Topped with lettuce, Tomatoes And Pickles Served With Fries Or A Side Salad
Fried Salmon Filet Sandwich
Fried Salmon Fillets Topped with lettuce Tomatoes and Onions served with crispy Fries Or A Side Salad
Jumbo Chicken Tenders And Fries
3 Crispy Jumbo Tenders With Fries And Texas Toast
Fried Fish Sandwich
Golden Fried Flounder With Fries Or A Side Salad
Truth Tasty Burger
On Texas Toast or brioche bun Served with lettuce Tomatoes and your choice of sauce
Jalapeno Stuffed Salmon Croquettes Sandwich
Signature Fresh salmon croquettes stuffed with jalapenos fried to perfection Served on Texas Toast with a cream cheese spread
Fried Fish and 6 Shrimps
Golden Fried Fish or Shrimps Served With a side of Fries or Side Salad
Ribeye Steak and 8 Shrimps Texas Toast
Surf N Turf Steak
2pc Catfish
Truely Vegan Pull Pork Sandwich & Fries
Truth Chicken N The Sea Sandwich
Grilled Chicken and Shrimp Topped With Lettuce and Tomatoes Seasoned With Sautéed Onions,Red Peppers, and Mild Banana Peppers Finished With a Creole Chili Pepper Sauce Served On Texas Toast
Sauces
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
214 Banks Crossing, Fayetteville, GA 30214