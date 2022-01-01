Restaurant header imageView gallery

Truth Breakfast Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

214 Banks Crossing

Fayetteville, GA 30214

Order Again

Popular Items

Strawberry lemonade
Chicken and Waffles
Side of Eggs

STARTERS

Salmon Sticks (4)

$13.95

Freshly cut & Seasoned to perfection, battered and deep fried.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.95

6 pc. Green Tomatoes Seasoned & Battered, Deep Fried until Golden Brown with side of Remoulade sauce.

Twisted Devil Eggs

Twisted Devil Eggs

$8.50

Deviled Egged Topped with Sauteed Jumbo Shrimp

7 Winging it

7 Winging it

$15.95

Golden fried whole wings tossed in a sauce of your choice ( Truth sauce, honey garlic or lemon pepper

6 Fried Orange Pow Shrimps

6 Fried Orange Pow Shrimps

$11.95

Twisted Orange Pow Glazed Shrimp Deviled Eggs

$9.50

8 Fried Shrimps

$15.95

8 pc. Gulf Shrimp Freshly Seasoned & Battered, Deep Fried

Craving For The Truth Jumbo Chicken Tender Sampler

Craving For The Truth Jumbo Chicken Tender Sampler

$16.95

6 Crispy fried Jumbo Tenders Served Drinched in 3 Flavable mouth watering sauces Lemon pepper, Orange Pow and Truth Sauce and Texas Toast

Orange Pow Chicken Bites

$11.95Out of stock

Truth Breakfast out of peach cobbler syrup

Fried Fish topped with lettuce, Tomatoes,Onions. Served With Crispy fries

Bacon Omelette

$17.95

Sauteed spinach, tomatoes, onions, peppers medley, your choice of bacon, chicken or pork sausages creamy 4 cheese grits or regular or breakfasts potatoes and toast

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.00

Chicken and Creamy Grits

$17.95

Golden fried Whole Wings Served with Creamy Cheese Grits or Breakfast Potatoes

Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$21.95

Waffles served wit crispy fried whole chicken wings your choice sauce or

Chicken Omelette

$19.95

Chicken Sausage Omelette

$16.95

Sauteed spinach, tomatoes, onions, peppers medley, your choice of bacon, chicken or pork sausages creamy 4 cheese grits or regular or breakfasts potatoes and toast

Fayetteville Rise Up Truth Breakfast

$16.95

Served with creamy grits or potatoes and your choice of 1 meats chicken or pork sausage or bacon 2 eggs and toast

Catfish & Creamy Grits

Catfish & Creamy Grits

$19.95

Fried golden fish with creamy cheese grits or regular or Breakfast Potatoes

French Toast

$17.50

Served with your choice of pork or chicken sausage or bacon creamy grits or breakfast potatoes and eggs

Fried CatFish and Shrimp & Grits

$23.95

Fried Fish or Shrimps Served With Creamy Grits or Breakfast Potatoes

Fried Lobster and Creamy Grits

$32.95

Marinated fried lobster with our signature true 4 cheese creamy grits or regular grits

Fried Lobster Tail and Waffle

Fried Lobster Tail and Waffle

$34.95

Marinated fried lobster tail with fluffy buttery Belgian waffles

Jumbo Chicken Tenders and Waffles

$18.95

Lamb Chops and Grits Or Potatoes

$24.99

Tasty Lamb Chops Cooked in red wine, garlic , rosemary , pine and onions served with eggs and creamy cheese grits or regular

Pork Sausage Omelette

$17.95

Sauteed spinach, tomatoes, onions, peppers medley, your choice of bacon, chicken or pork sausages creamy 4 cheese grits or regular or breakfasts potatoes and toast

Ribeye steak and Creamy Grits & Eggs, Texas Toast

$30.90Out of stock

Seasoned grilled aged Ribeye steak topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms with 2 eggs choice of Creamy Cheese heese Grits or Regular or Breakfast Potatoes

Salmon Croquettes Creamy Grits And Eggs

Salmon Croquettes Creamy Grits And Eggs

$18.95

2 lightly breaded fried golden croquettes with creamy 4 cheese grits or regular

Salmon fillet And Creamy Grits

$21.95

Salmon Served with Creamy Cheese Grits

Shrimp & Grits Fried or Grilled

$24.95+

Season sauteed grilled shrimp with creamy 4 grits or regular with toast Fluffy buttermilk biscuit are sold only on Fri., Sat.,Sun.

12oz Sirloin Steak and Eggs

$25.50

12oz. Sirloin Steak and Pancakes or Waffles

$27.50

Stack’em Up

$13.95

Tree fluffy pancakes served with bacon, chicken or pork sausages

Steak Omelette

$25.95

The Whole Truth Breakfast

$23.95

Served with 2 eggs 2 meats of choice bacon, chicken or pork sausages creamy grits or potatoes and pancake's or toast Your choice of syrup maple, peach cobbler, sweet potato

Truth Impossible Burger

$21.95Out of stock

Veggie burger on brioche bun with lettus tomatoes onions prickles and avocado slices serve with fries or a side salad

Truth Tasty Burger

$19.95

True Tasty burger on brioche bun with lettus tomatoes onions pickles and serve with fries or a side salad

Veggie Omelette

$15.95
Catfish Breakfast

Catfish Breakfast

$19.95

Golden Fried Catfish Served with Eggs ,Grits or Potatoes and Texas Toast

2 Pc Fish and Grits Flounder

$18.95

1 PC Flounder and 6 Shrimps

$19.95

Truth Chicken N The Sea Sandwich

Out of stock

Grilled Chicken and Shrimp Topped With Lettuce and Tomatoes Seasoned With Sautéed Onions,Red Peppers, and Mild Banana Peppers Finished With a Creole Chili Pepper Sauce Served On Texas Toast

SALADS

Chicken Cobb

$15.75

True delicious chicken Cobb salad served with a delicious spring mix with tomatoes, onions, peppers, cucumbers and cheese and your choice of dressing

Side Salad

$11.50

Fried or Grilled Fish Salad

$17.50

Salmon Salad

$18.75
Truth Orange Pow Glazed Grilled Salmon Salad

Truth Orange Pow Glazed Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.95

Truth Orange Pow Chicken Fried or grilled

$18.95

Truth Orange Pow Shrimps Fried or grilled

$21.95

BAKED GOODS

Peach Muffin

$3.49

Blueberry Muffin

$3.49

Morning Glory Muffin

$3.49

Red Velvet

Cranberry Orange

SIDES

Side of Bacon

$6.50

Biscuits (2)

$3.99

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.95

Cheese

$1.00

Chicken Sausage 1

$3.95

3 Jumbo Chicken Tenders

$9.45

Side of Eggs

$4.25

French Toast (2)

$7.99

Fries

$5.00

Grits

$4.85

Pancake (2)

$7.99

Pork Sausage (2)

$6.90

Salmon Croquettes 2

$13.95

Grilled Shrimp (8)

$14.95

Veggie Omelet

$8.99
Waffle

Waffle

$6.95

Salmon

$13.95

Texas Toast

$2.95

Side of 4 Whole wings

$11.50

1 Flounder Fish

$9.95Out of stock

Strawberries

$0.75

Catfish

$10.95

Lobster

$17.95

Lamb Chops

$16.95

DRINKS

Orange Juice

$6.85

Hot Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.25

Peach Lemonade

$4.75

Pineapple Lemonade

$4.75

Sweet Tea

$4.50

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Fanta Orange

$3.25

Lemonade

$4.50

Small Orange juice

$4.25

Apple Juice

$6.85

Small Apple Juice

$4.25

Strawberry lemonade

$4.75

Bloody Marry

$12.50

TruMimosa

$8.00

TruRitas

$18.00

Top Shelf Shots

$12.00

TruHEAT Shot

$12.00

Mid Shelf Shots

$10.00

Goose Chase

$12.00

Truth Long Island

$18.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Truth Be Told

$18.00

Honest Henny

$18.00

Truth or Dare

$18.00

Truth Serum

$18.00

Patron Polygraph

$18.00

Martini

$18.00

Wine

$8.00

Moet

$12.00

AnyFlav TruRitas

$16.00

Top Shelf TruRita

$18.00

Strawberry TruMimosa

$8.00

Watermelon TruMimosas

$8.00

Peach TruMimosa

$8.00

Pineapple TruMimosa

$8.00

Mango TruMimosa

$8.00

Lemon/Lime TruMimosa

$8.00

Orange/Cranberry TruMimosa

$8.00

Grenadine/TripSec TruMimosa

$8.00

Strawberry TEMs

$35.00

Watermelon TEMs

$35.00

Mango TEMs

$35.00

Peach TEMs

$35.00

Pineapple TEMs

$35.00

Orange/Cranberry TEMs

$35.00

Lemon/Lime TEMs

$35.00

Grenadine TEMs

$35.00

KIDS

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.95

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.25

Kids Pancakes (2) and a choice of meat

$9.95

Breakfast Sandwiches

Texas Toast Or Biscuit Bacon Egg And Cheese

$7.95

Chicken biscuits

$7.95

Pork Sausage link biscuit

$6.95

Texas Sausage Egg and Cheese

$7.95

Bacon biscuit

$6.95

Truth Brunch

1 PC fish 6 Shrimps

Chicken Filet Sandwich

$15.75

Crispy Filet Chicken Topped with lettuce, Tomatoes And Pickles Served With Fries Or A Side Salad

Fried Salmon Filet Sandwich

$16.95

Fried Salmon Fillets Topped with lettuce Tomatoes and Onions served with crispy Fries Or A Side Salad

Jumbo Chicken Tenders And Fries

$16.95

3 Crispy Jumbo Tenders With Fries And Texas Toast

Fried Fish Sandwich

$13.95

Golden Fried Flounder With Fries Or A Side Salad

Truth Tasty Burger

$16.95

On Texas Toast or brioche bun Served with lettuce Tomatoes and your choice of sauce

Jalapeno Stuffed Salmon Croquettes Sandwich

$11.95

Signature Fresh salmon croquettes stuffed with jalapenos fried to perfection Served on Texas Toast with a cream cheese spread

Fried Fish and 6 Shrimps

$17.95

Golden Fried Fish or Shrimps Served With a side of Fries or Side Salad

Ribeye Steak and 8 Shrimps Texas Toast

$36.95

Surf N Turf Steak

$38.95Out of stock

2pc Catfish

$19.95

Truely Vegan Pull Pork Sandwich & Fries

$14.95

Truth Chicken N The Sea Sandwich

$17.75

Grilled Chicken and Shrimp Topped With Lettuce and Tomatoes Seasoned With Sautéed Onions,Red Peppers, and Mild Banana Peppers Finished With a Creole Chili Pepper Sauce Served On Texas Toast

Sauces

Truth Sauce

$0.70

Truth lemon Pepper

$0.70

Truth Orange Pow

$0.70

Truth Sea Sauce

$0.70

Truth Honey Garlic

$0.70

Garlic Parmesan

$0.70

Sweet Chilly

$0.70

Sweet Teriyaki

$0.70

Chipotle Ranch

$0.70

Blue Cheese

$0.70

Ranch

$0.70

Honey Mustard

$0.70

Tarta Sauce

$0.70

Lemon Slices

$0.70

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookies And Milk Cake

$8.50

Entrees

Chicken & Waffle

$35.00

Lobster & Waffle

$35.00

Salmon Or Chicken Salad

$35.00

Steak Or Lamb Chops Served With Breakfast Potatoes and a side salad

$35.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

214 Banks Crossing, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

