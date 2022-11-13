Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flaming Pit Stop

155 Cavalier Dr

Raeford, NC 28376

Entrees

Flaming Hot Wings

Flaming Hot Wings

$8.00+

Traditional Wings, Full of Flavor, With 3 Levels of Heat

Lemon Pepper Wings

Lemon Pepper Wings

$8.00+

Traditional Wings, Tossed With a Lemon Pepper Dry Rub

BBQ Wings

BBQ Wings

$8.00+

Traditional Wings with a savory BBQ Sauce.

Garlic Parmesan Wings

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$8.00+

Traditional Wings with a Garlic Parmesan Dry Rub.

Teriyaki Wings

Teriyaki Wings

$8.00+

Traditional Wings tossed in Teriyaki Sauce

Ranch Wings

Ranch Wings

$8.00+
Seasoned Wings Without any Sauce

Seasoned Wings Without any Sauce

$7.00+

Traditional Wings seasoned and fried With no Sauce.

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked Brisket that is cut into bite size pieces with a Special Sauce or BBQ Sauce on a toasted bun. Onions and Green Peppers are optional

Crispy Chicken Tenders

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$5.00+

Breaded Chicken Strips with Dipping Sauce

Beef Philly Cheesesteak

Beef Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Chopped Angus Beef on an Artesian Roll with Provolone Cheese, or American Cheese Onions and Green Peppers are optional

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$11.00

Seasoned Chopped Chicken on an Artesian Roll with Provolone Cheese. Onions and Green Peppers are optional

BBQ Pulled Pork

BBQ Pulled Pork

$8.00

BBQ Pulled Pork with savory BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Bun.

Angus Beef Burger

Angus Beef Burger

$8.00

1/4 LB Angus Beef Burger on a Toasted Bun. Add your choice of cheese Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions are Optional

Beef Sausage Dog

Beef Sausage Dog

$7.00

All Beef Smoked Sausage on a bun. Onions and Green Peppers are Optional.

Big Beef Hot Dog

Big Beef Hot Dog

$4.00

Sides

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Crispy Seasoned Crinkle Fries

Homemade Macaroni & Cheese

Homemade Macaroni & Cheese

$4.00

Home Made With Boasting Flavors of Blended Cheeses.

BBQ Baked Beans with Brisket

BBQ Baked Beans with Brisket

$4.00

Very Delicious Beans Made with Pieces of smoked Brisket and Molasses.

Homemade Cole Slaw

Homemade Cole Slaw

$4.00

Home Made Cole Slaw Very Made Fresh Everyday.

Home Made Chili

Home Made Chili

$4.00

Home Made Chili Very Flavorful with no Beans.

Premium Side

Seasoned Loaded Fries

Seasoned Loaded Fries

$4.00

Mouth Watering, Very Flavorful Seasoned Crinkle Fries, Topped with Homemade Chili, Cheese Sauce, Bacon Bits, Jalapeno's and Sour Cream on the side.

Chili

$1.50

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Jalapeno

$0.50

Bacon Bits

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Beverage

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Brisk Tea

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Fanta Grape

$2.00

Fanta Orange

$2.00
