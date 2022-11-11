- Home
Mikoto Japanese Restaurant
No reviews yet
7980 Raeford Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Appetizers
Edamame
Steamed Japanese soybean
Gyoza
Japanese beef dumplings deep-fried
Beef Tataki
Thinly slice medium-rare filet mignon with Mikoto special sauce
Spicy Tuna Cocktail
Sushi rice, spicy tuna, lettuce and spicy mayo sauce
Tako Su
Octopus & cucumber salad
Ebi Su
Shrimp & cucumber salad
Tempura Appetizer
2 Shrimp, onions, green pepper, broccoli, carrot, zucchini, lightly batter and deep fried.
Suno Moni
Crab stick & cucumber salad
Sushi Appetizer
5 pieces of nigiri
Sashimi Appetizer
6 pieces of sashimi
Shrimp Tempura
6 Shrimp, lightly batter and deep fried.
Soft-Shell Crab
Seaweed Salad
Squid Salad
Heart Attack
Jalapeno, cream cheese, spicy tuna and deep fried.
Monkey Brain
Mushroom, spicy Tuna, Spicy shrimp and deep fried.
Dinners
Shrimp And Chicken
Served With Soup, Salad, 2 Pieces Appetizer Shrimps, Rice And Onion Zucchini
Steak And Chicken
Served With Soup, Salad, 2 Pieces Appetizer Shrimps, Rice And Onion Zucchini
Steak And Shrimp
Served With Soup, Salad, 2 Pieces Appetizer Shrimps, Rice And Onion Zucchini
Shrimp And Scallop
Served With Soup, Salad, 2 Pieces Appetizer Shrimps, Rice And Onion Zucchini
Filet And Shrimp
Served With Soup, Salad, 2 Pieces Appetizer Shrimps, Rice And Onion Zucchini
Filet And Scallop
Served With Soup, Salad, 2 Pieces Appetizer Shrimps, Rice And Onion Zucchini
Hibachi Vegetable
Served With Soup, Salad, 2 Pieces Appetizer Shrimps, Rice And Onion Zucchini
Teriyaki Chicken
Served With Soup, Salad, 2 Pieces Appetizer Shrimps, Rice And Onion Zucchini
Hibachi Shrimp
Served With Soup, Salad, 2 Pieces Appetizer Shrimps, Rice And Onion Zucchini
Hibachi Steak
Served With Soup, Salad, 2 Pieces Appetizer Shrimps, Rice And Onion Zucchini
Hibachi Filet Mignon
Served With Soup, Salad, 2 Pieces Appetizer Shrimps, Rice And Onion Zucchini
Hibachi Scallop
Served With Soup, Salad, 2 Pieces Appetizer Shrimps, Rice And Onion Zucchini
Hibachi Chicken
Scal & Chicken
White Rice
Steak And Scallops
Filet And Cx
House Specials
Children's Menu
Side Orders
NA Beverages
Special Rolls
Caterpillar Roll
Eel, Cucumber & Avocado On Top
Dirty Old Man
Salmon, Tuna, Red Snapper, Crab, Masago On Top Of A California Roll (Spicy)
Don't Make Me Cry
Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Shrimp, Cucumber, Spicy Crab. (Spicy)
Dragon Roll
Eel, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Masago On Top Of A Deep-Fried California Roll.
Monster Roll
Tamago, Crab, Cucumber, Top With Eel, Wakame And Masago.
TNT Roll
Spicy Crab, Spicy Shrimp, Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, Light Battered And Fried. (Spicy)
Sunday Morning
Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Tamago, Lightly Battered And Fried.
Volcano Roll
California Roll, Potato Crunch, Masago, Tobiko With Yum Yum Sauce
Yum Yum Roll
Salmon On Top Of California And Yum Yum Sauce
Poseidon Roll
Lobster, Spicy Shrimp, Spicy Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Masago, Potato Crunch And Wakame On Top (Spicy)
Fire Ball Roll
Spicy Shrimp, Spicy Crab, Spicy Tuna, Avocado And Masago (Spicy)
Lollipop
Tuna, Salmon, Red Snapper, Cream Cheese, Avocado And Masago
Kamikaze
Spicy Shrimp, Avocado, Cream Cheese Deep-Fried With Spicy Crab And Potato Crunch On Top
Dancing Dragon
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Crab With Eel And Avocado On Top
Red Dragon
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Crab With Tuna On Top
Ahi Tower
Sushi Rice, Avocado, Spicy Tuna Served With Four Kinds Of Tobiko (Spicy)
Tiger Eye
Jalapeno, Cream Cheese, Salmon And Avocado (Spicy)
Mikoto Special Roll
Salmon, Tuna, Red Snapper, Avocado, Cucumber, Eel
Cherry Blossom Roll
Salmon, Tuna, Cucumber And Avocado
With Soy Paper
Add Cream Cheese
Deep Fried
No Avocado
No Cucumber
Extra Sauce
Shrimp Tempura roll
Tuna Lover
No Fish Eggs
Fire Ball
Black Widow Roll
Extra Wasabi
Extra Ginger
House Rolls
California Roll
Crab, Avocado And Cucumber
Crunch Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Crab, Cucumber And Crunch
Crazy Boy Roll
California Roll Deep-Fried
Chef Special Roll
Spicy Shrimp, Avocado, Tamago, Eel On Top With Tobiko (Spicy)
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Philly Roll
Salmon, Cream Cheese And Avocado
Rainbow Roll
Salmon, Tuna, Red Snapper, Shrimp And Avocado
Salmon Skin Roll
Tuna Tuna Roll
Cucumber Roll
Veggie Roll
Texas Roll
Spicy Crab, Cucumber And Avocado On Top
Long View Roll
Spicy Crab On Top Of A California Roll
Spider Roll
Spicy Crab Roll
White Snow Roll
Crab Roll
No Avacado
No Cucc
Spicy Shrimp Roll
Hand Rolls
Sushi & Sashimi
Sushi Deluxe A
**Chef's Choice**California Roll And 6 Pieces Of Nigiri
Sushi Deluxe B
**Chef's Choice**California Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll And 6 Pieces Of Nigiri (Spicy)
Mikoto Combo One
**Chef's Choice**2 Special Rolls- Excludes Monster Roll And Poseidon Roll- And 8 Pieces Of Nigiri
Mikoto Combo Two
**Chef's Choice**3 Special Rolls- Excludes Monster Roll And Poseidon Roll- And 10 Pieces Of Nigiri
Sashimi Deluxe A
**Chef's Choice**12 Pieces
Sashimi Deluxe B
**Chef's Choice**16 Pieces
Sashimi Deluxe C
**Chef's Choice**30 Pieces
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
**Chef's Choice**6 Pieces Of Nigiri And 9 Pieces Of Sashimi
Super Titanic
**Chef's Choice**3 Special Rolls- Excludes Monster Roll & Poseidon Roll-, 10 Pieces Of Nigiri And 30 Pieces Of Sashimi
Birthday Cake
Nigiri
Sweet Shrimp Nigiri (2 )
Served 2 Pieces Per Order
Shrimp Nigiri (2 )
Served 2 Pieces Per Order
Yellow Tail Nigiri (2 )
Served 2 Pieces Per Order
Squid Nigiri (2 )
Served 2 Pieces Per Order
Scallop Nigiri (2 )
Served 2 Pieces Per Order
Crab Nigiri (2 )
Served 2 Pieces Per Order
Tuna Nigiri (2 )
Served 2 Pieces Per Order
Smelt Egg Nigiri (2 )
Served 2 Pieces Per Order
Salmon Nigiri (2 )
Served 2 Pieces Per Order
Red Snapper Nigiri (2 )
Served 2 Pieces Per Order
Egg Custard Nigiri (2 )
Served 2 Pieces Per Order
Eel Nigiri (2 )
Served 2 Pieces Per Order
Flying Fish Roe Nigiri (2 )
Served 2 Pieces Per Order
Octopus Nigiri (2 )
Served 2 Pieces Per Order
White Tuna Nigiri (2 )
Served 2 Pieces Per Order