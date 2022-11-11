Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mikoto Japanese Restaurant

7980 Raeford Rd

Fayetteville, NC 28314

Appetizers

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed Japanese soybean

Gyoza

$7.00

Japanese beef dumplings deep-fried

Beef Tataki

$11.00

Thinly slice medium-rare filet mignon with Mikoto special sauce

Spicy Tuna Cocktail

$11.00

Sushi rice, spicy tuna, lettuce and spicy mayo sauce

Tako Su

$7.00

Octopus & cucumber salad

Ebi Su

$7.00

Shrimp & cucumber salad

Tempura Appetizer

$8.00

2 Shrimp, onions, green pepper, broccoli, carrot, zucchini, lightly batter and deep fried.

Suno Moni

$7.00

Crab stick & cucumber salad

Sushi Appetizer

$7.00

5 pieces of nigiri

Sashimi Appetizer

$14.00

6 pieces of sashimi

Shrimp Tempura

$8.00

6 Shrimp, lightly batter and deep fried.

Soft-Shell Crab

$10.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Squid Salad

$7.00

Heart Attack

$11.00

Jalapeno, cream cheese, spicy tuna and deep fried.

Monkey Brain

$10.00

Mushroom, spicy Tuna, Spicy shrimp and deep fried.

Dinners

Shrimp And Chicken

$27.00

Served With Soup, Salad, 2 Pieces Appetizer Shrimps, Rice And Onion Zucchini

Steak And Chicken

$28.00

Served With Soup, Salad, 2 Pieces Appetizer Shrimps, Rice And Onion Zucchini

Steak And Shrimp

$29.00

Served With Soup, Salad, 2 Pieces Appetizer Shrimps, Rice And Onion Zucchini

Shrimp And Scallop

$30.00

Served With Soup, Salad, 2 Pieces Appetizer Shrimps, Rice And Onion Zucchini

Filet And Shrimp

$34.00

Served With Soup, Salad, 2 Pieces Appetizer Shrimps, Rice And Onion Zucchini

Filet And Scallop

$35.00

Served With Soup, Salad, 2 Pieces Appetizer Shrimps, Rice And Onion Zucchini

Hibachi Vegetable

$19.00

Served With Soup, Salad, 2 Pieces Appetizer Shrimps, Rice And Onion Zucchini

Teriyaki Chicken

$24.00

Served With Soup, Salad, 2 Pieces Appetizer Shrimps, Rice And Onion Zucchini

Hibachi Shrimp

$25.00

Served With Soup, Salad, 2 Pieces Appetizer Shrimps, Rice And Onion Zucchini

Hibachi Steak

$27.00

Served With Soup, Salad, 2 Pieces Appetizer Shrimps, Rice And Onion Zucchini

Hibachi Filet Mignon

$30.00

Served With Soup, Salad, 2 Pieces Appetizer Shrimps, Rice And Onion Zucchini

Hibachi Scallop

$30.00

Served With Soup, Salad, 2 Pieces Appetizer Shrimps, Rice And Onion Zucchini

$5.00

Hibachi Chicken

$24.00

Scal & Chicken

$30.00

White Rice

Steak And Scallops

$31.00

Filet And Cx

$32.50

House Specials

Samurai Dinner

$33.50

Steak, Shrimp And Chicken

Mikoto Dinner

$36.50

Filet Mignon, Shrimp And Chicken

Shogun Dinner (MP)

$47.00

Lobster, Filet Mignon And Shrimp (Market Price)

Seafood Dinner (MP)

$49.00

Lobster, Scallop And Shrimp (Market Price)

Children's Menu

Child Chicken

$14.00

Served With Soup, Salad, 1 Piece Appetizer Shrimps, Rice And Onion Zucchini

Child Shrimp

$15.00

Served With Soup, Salad, 1 Piece Appetizer Shrimps, Rice And Onion Zucchini

Child Steak

$16.00

Served With Soup, Salad, 1 Piece Appetizer Shrimps, Rice And Onion Zucchini

Side Orders

Soup

$2.00

House Salad

$2.50

Side Fried Rice

$3.25

Side Mushroom

$3.50

Side Onion And Zucchini

$3.50

Side Broccoli

$3.50

Side Lobster Tail

$21.00

Appetizer Shrimp

$8.00

Side Chicken

$8.00

Side Steak

$12.00

Side Filet Mignon

$14.00

Side Scallop

$12.00

Side Noodle

$3.50

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Zucchini

$3.50

$3.50

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Lemanade

$2.75

Hot Tea

$3.00

Water

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Soda Water

$2.50

Shirley Temp

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Special Rolls

Caterpillar Roll

$12.00

Eel, Cucumber & Avocado On Top

Dirty Old Man

$15.00

Salmon, Tuna, Red Snapper, Crab, Masago On Top Of A California Roll (Spicy)

Don't Make Me Cry

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Shrimp, Cucumber, Spicy Crab. (Spicy)

Dragon Roll

$15.00

Eel, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Masago On Top Of A Deep-Fried California Roll.

Monster Roll

$19.00

Tamago, Crab, Cucumber, Top With Eel, Wakame And Masago.

TNT Roll

$15.00

Spicy Crab, Spicy Shrimp, Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, Light Battered And Fried. (Spicy)

Sunday Morning

$15.00

Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Tamago, Lightly Battered And Fried.

Volcano Roll

$12.00

California Roll, Potato Crunch, Masago, Tobiko With Yum Yum Sauce

Yum Yum Roll

$12.00

Salmon On Top Of California And Yum Yum Sauce

Poseidon Roll

$27.00

Lobster, Spicy Shrimp, Spicy Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Masago, Potato Crunch And Wakame On Top (Spicy)

Fire Ball Roll

$14.00

Spicy Shrimp, Spicy Crab, Spicy Tuna, Avocado And Masago (Spicy)

Lollipop

$14.00

Tuna, Salmon, Red Snapper, Cream Cheese, Avocado And Masago

Kamikaze

$14.00

Spicy Shrimp, Avocado, Cream Cheese Deep-Fried With Spicy Crab And Potato Crunch On Top

Dancing Dragon

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Crab With Eel And Avocado On Top

Red Dragon

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Crab With Tuna On Top

Ahi Tower

$14.00

Sushi Rice, Avocado, Spicy Tuna Served With Four Kinds Of Tobiko (Spicy)

Tiger Eye

$11.00

Jalapeno, Cream Cheese, Salmon And Avocado (Spicy)

Mikoto Special Roll

$19.00

Salmon, Tuna, Red Snapper, Avocado, Cucumber, Eel

Cherry Blossom Roll

$14.00

Salmon, Tuna, Cucumber And Avocado

$2.00

Add Cream Cheese

$1.00

Deep Fried

$1.00

No Avocado

No Cucumber

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Shrimp Tempura roll

$9.00

Tuna Lover

$21.95

No Fish Eggs

Fire Ball

$14.00

Black Widow Roll

$24.00

Extra Wasabi

$1.00

Extra Ginger

$1.00

House Rolls

California Roll

$7.00

Crab, Avocado And Cucumber

Crunch Roll

$9.00

Shrimp Tempura, Crab, Cucumber And Crunch

Crazy Boy Roll

$9.00

California Roll Deep-Fried

Chef Special Roll

$13.00

Spicy Shrimp, Avocado, Tamago, Eel On Top With Tobiko (Spicy)

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.00

Philly Roll

$10.00

Salmon, Cream Cheese And Avocado

Rainbow Roll

$13.00

Salmon, Tuna, Red Snapper, Shrimp And Avocado

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.00Out of stock

Tuna Tuna Roll

$8.00

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

Veggie Roll

$4.00

Texas Roll

$11.00

Spicy Crab, Cucumber And Avocado On Top

Long View Roll

$11.00

Spicy Crab On Top Of A California Roll

Spider Roll

$12.00

Spicy Crab Roll

$9.00

White Snow Roll

$14.00

Crab Roll

$8.00

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$10.00

Hand Rolls

California Hand Roll

$6.00

Dynamite Hand Roll

$7.00

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$6.00

Spicy Shrimp Hand Roll

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$7.00

Spicy Crab Hand Roll

$7.00

Crunch Hand Roll

$8.00

Unagi Hand Roll

$6.00

Sushi & Sashimi

Sushi Deluxe A

$24.00

**Chef's Choice**California Roll And 6 Pieces Of Nigiri

Sushi Deluxe B

$33.00

**Chef's Choice**California Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll And 6 Pieces Of Nigiri (Spicy)

Mikoto Combo One

$53.00

**Chef's Choice**2 Special Rolls- Excludes Monster Roll And Poseidon Roll- And 8 Pieces Of Nigiri

Mikoto Combo Two

$72.00

**Chef's Choice**3 Special Rolls- Excludes Monster Roll And Poseidon Roll- And 10 Pieces Of Nigiri

Sashimi Deluxe A

$28.00

**Chef's Choice**12 Pieces

Sashimi Deluxe B

$34.00

**Chef's Choice**16 Pieces

Sashimi Deluxe C

$55.00

**Chef's Choice**30 Pieces

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$31.00

**Chef's Choice**6 Pieces Of Nigiri And 9 Pieces Of Sashimi

Super Titanic

$125.00

**Chef's Choice**3 Special Rolls- Excludes Monster Roll & Poseidon Roll-, 10 Pieces Of Nigiri And 30 Pieces Of Sashimi

Birthday Cake

$45.00

Nigiri

Sweet Shrimp Nigiri (2 )

$8.00

Served 2 Pieces Per Order

Shrimp Nigiri (2 )

$5.00

Served 2 Pieces Per Order

Yellow Tail Nigiri (2 )

$6.00

Served 2 Pieces Per Order

Squid Nigiri (2 )

$6.00

Served 2 Pieces Per Order

Scallop Nigiri (2 )

$8.00

Served 2 Pieces Per Order

Crab Nigiri (2 )

$5.00

Served 2 Pieces Per Order

Tuna Nigiri (2 )

$6.00

Served 2 Pieces Per Order

Smelt Egg Nigiri (2 )

$6.00

Served 2 Pieces Per Order

Salmon Nigiri (2 )

$6.00

Served 2 Pieces Per Order

Red Snapper Nigiri (2 )

$6.00

Served 2 Pieces Per Order

Egg Custard Nigiri (2 )

$5.00

Served 2 Pieces Per Order

Eel Nigiri (2 )

$5.00

Served 2 Pieces Per Order

Flying Fish Roe Nigiri (2 )

$5.00

Served 2 Pieces Per Order

Octopus Nigiri (2 )

$6.00

Served 2 Pieces Per Order

White Tuna Nigiri (2 )

$6.00

Served 2 Pieces Per Order

Spicy Shrimp Nigri (2)

$6.00

Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$8.00

Salmon Sashimi

$7.50

Yellow Tail Sashimi

$8.50

Red Snapper Sashimi

$7.00

Eel Sashimi

$6.00

White Tuna Sashimi

$8.00

Crab Sashimi

$6.00

Ebi Sashmi

$4.00

Vodka

Absolut

$8.00

Absolute Citron

$8.00

Absolute Pear

$8.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Ciroc Apple

$8.00

Ciroc Peach

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Smirnoff Apple

$7.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.00

Three Olives

$7.00

Three Olives Grape

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

DBL Well Vodka

$12.00

DBL Absolut

$16.00

DBL Ciroc

$16.00

DBL Grey Goose

$16.00

DBL Ketel One

$8.00

DBL TITOS

$16.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay BlackBerry Raspberry

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

DBL Well Gin

$12.00

DBL Beefeater

$16.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$16.00

DBL Gordons

$16.00

DBL Hendricks

$16.00

DBL Tanqueray

$16.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Meyers Dark

$8.00

Malibu

$7.00

Malibu Watermelon

$7.00

DBL Well Rum

$12.00

DBL Bacardi

$14.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$16.00

DBL Meyers

$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

Don Julio Silver

$12.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Hornitos

$8.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

1800

$8.00

DBL Well Tequila

$12.00

DBL Patron Silver

$20.00

1800

$16.00

Hornitos

$16.00

Jose

$16.00

DBL jose

$16.00

DBL 1800

$16.00

DBL HORNITOS

$16.00

Whiskey/ Bourbon/ Scotch

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Bulliet

$8.00

Courvoisier

$10.00

Cristian Brothers

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Dewars

$8.00

Hennesy

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Johnny Walker Red

$8.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Seagram VO

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$12.00

DBL Basil Hayden

DBL Bulliet Rye

$16.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.00

DBL Jim Beam

$14.00

DBL Knob Creek

$16.00

DBL Makers Mark

$16.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$16.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

99 Bananas

$6.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Apple Pucker

$6.00

Baileys

$7.00

Buttershots

$6.00

Chambord

$7.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hypnotiq

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Kinky

$6.00

Melon

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Razzmatazz

$6.00

Rum Chatta

$7.00

X-Rated

$6.00

Midori

$7.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

DBL Aperol

DBL Campari

DBL Chartreuse, Green

DBL Cointreau

DBL Drambuie

$16.00

DBL Frangelico

$14.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

DBL Grand Marnier

$20.00

DBL Irish Mist

DBL Jagermeister

$14.00

DBL Kahlua

$12.00

DBL Lemoncello

DBL Licor 43

DBL Mathilde Cassis

DBL Molly'S Irish Cream

Cocktails

$7.00 Special

$7.00

$8.00 Special

$8.00

Appletini

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Blue Motor

$8.00

Ciroc Passion

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Dirty Bong

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Amarito Sour

$7.00

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Jagar Bomb

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Liquid Marj

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$7.00

Martini

$7.00

Mikoto Koolaide

$8.00

Mikoto Special

$8.00

Mikoto Twist

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Monogolian MF

$8.00

Mount Fuji

$8.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Pina Colada

$7.00

Redbull

$4.00

Royal Flush

$8.00

Royal Flush Drink

$9.00

Royal Flush Shot

$8.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Sake Bomb

$10.00

Sake Kisses

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Straw Daq

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

TKO

$10.00

Tokyo Breeze

$8.00

Tokyo Tea

$10.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Top Shelf LIT

$12.00

Trash Can

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

With Redbull

$2.00

Kitchen Sink

$5.00

Blue Lagoon

$7.00

X-Rated Vacation

$8.00

Grasshopper Martini

$8.00

Chocolate Martin

$8.00

Miami Vice

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Non-alcoholic Drinks

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

RedBull

$4.00

Employee Redbull

$2.00

Pinneapple

$3.00

Tonic

$2.50

Gingerale

$3.00

Soda

$2.50

Virgin Miami Vice

$5.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Draft

16oz Bud Light

$5.00

16oz Man of Law

$7.00Out of stock

16oz Space Dust

$7.00

16oz Blue Moon

$6.00

Big Wave Golden Ale

$6.00

Bottled

BTL Bud Light

$3.75

BTL Budweiser

$3.75

BTL Miller Light

$3.75

BTL Mich Ultra

$3.75

BTL Coors Lt

$3.75

BTL Kirin

$8.00

BTL Guiness

$4.50

BTL Sapporo

$8.00

BTL Corona

$4.50

BTL Heineken

$4.50

BTL Stella

$4.50

BTL Angry Orch

$4.50

BTL Modelo

$4.50

BTL Sam Adams

$4.50

BTL Yuengling

$3.75

BTL Truly

$5.00

Cold Glass

Dos XX

$4.50

Yueng Octoberfest

$4.00

$2.00 Sam Adams Cold

$2.00

By The Glass

Cabernet

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Sweet Red Moscato

$6.00

White Moscato

$6.00

White Zinfadel

$6.00

Takara Plum Wine

$6.00

Choya Plum Wine

$6.00

By The Bottle

BTL Cabernet

$22.00

BTL Merlot

$22.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$22.00

BTL Sweet Red Moscato

$22.00

BTL White Moscato

$22.00

BTL White Zinfadel

$22.00

BTL Takara Plum Wine

$22.00

BTL Choya Plum Wine

$22.00

BTL Champagne

$21.00

BTL Chardonnay

$21.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$21.00

BTL Moscato

$21.00

BTL White Zinfandel

$21.00

BTL Takara Plum

$21.00

Sake Bottles

BTL Mango Small Sake

$16.00

BTL Mio Sparkling Small

$16.00

BTL Big Bottle Sake

$21.00

BTL Big Bottle Nig Gekkei

$30.00

BTL Big Junmai Gingo

$30.00

BTL Small Hakkaisan

$16.00

BTL Pure Dawn

$16.00
