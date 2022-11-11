Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mikoto Express

7980 Raeford Rd

fayetteville, NC 28314

Appetizers

All Shrimp Tempura

$8.00

Crab Puffs (6)

$5.50

Dumplings (6)

$5.50

Egg Rolls (2)

$4.00

Shrimp Tempura

$6.50

Lg Soup

$2.00

Vegetable Tempura

$6.00

Sm Soup

$0.99

Drinks

Soft Drink

$1.99

Water Bottle

$1.25

Water Cup

$0.25

Food

Beef Bowl

$7.25

Beef Soba

$9.00

Chicken Salad

$7.50

Chicken Soba

$9.25

Filet & Chicken

$12.25

Filet & Shrimp

$12.50

Filet & Shrimp & Chicken

$14.75

Filet Bowls

$10.50

Filet Soba

$12.00

Hibachi Chicken

$8.25

Hibachi Chicken Bowl

$7.75

Hibachi Filet

$11.00

Hibachi Shrimp

$9.50

Hibachi Steak

$9.75

Hibachi Vegetables

$7.50

House Salad

$3.50

Kids Meal

$5.00

Samurai

$12.50

Shrimp & Chicken

$10.00

Shrimp Bowl

$9.00

Shrimp Soba

$10.50

Steak & Chicken

$10.75

Steak & Shrimp

$11.25

Steak Bowl

$9.25

Steak Soba

$10.75

Teriyaki Chicken

$8.00

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$7.50

Vegetable Soba

$8.75

With Noodle

$3.00

Side Orders

Side Beef

$4.00

Side Brocc

$3.50

Side Carrot

$3.50

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Filet

$8.00

Side Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Side Mush

$3.50

Side Noodle

$3.50

Side Onion

$3.50

Side Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Side Rice

$3.50

Side Shrimp

$6.50

Side Steak

$6.75

Side Veggies

$3.50

Side Zucc

$3.50

16 Oz Sauce

$4.50

Extra Sauce

$0.40

Misc

$0.50

Side Eal Sauce

$1.00

Ext Ginger

$0.75

Sushi

California Roll

$5.50

Country Boy Roll

$7.00

Crunch Roll

$6.50

Mikoto Roll

$6.50

Shrimp Roll

$5.75

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$6.75

Spicy Crab Roll

$6.00

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$6.25

Vegetable Roll

$5.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7980 Raeford Rd, fayetteville, NC 28314

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

