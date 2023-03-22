  • Home
Frailejon Venezuelan Food & Bakery 1427 NE 25TH AVE OCALA FL 34470

No reviews yet

1427 Northeast 25th Avenue

Ocala, FL 34470

BREAKFAST

EMPANADA DE MAIZ/ CORN EMPANADA

EMPANADA DE QUESO/ CHEESE EMPANADA

$3.99

EMPANADA DE CARNE MECHADA/ SHREDDED BEEF EMPANADA

$3.99

EMPANADA DE POLLO MECHADO/ SHREDDED CHICKEN EMPANADA

$3.99

EMAPANADA DE CAMARON/ SHIMP EMAPANADA

$3.99Out of stock

EMPANADA DE CARNE MOLIDA/ GROUND BEEF EMPANADA

$3.99Out of stock

TEQUENOS

5 cheese sticks

TEQUENOS DE QUESO

$8.00Out of stock

EMPANADA DE TRIGO

EMPANADA DE GUAYABA CON QUESO/ GUAVA AND CHEESE EMPANADA

$3.00Out of stock

EMPANADA DE POLLO/ SHREDDED CHICKEN EMPANADA

$3.00

EMPANADA DE CARNE MECHADA/ SHREDDED BEEF EMPANADA

$3.00

EMPANADA DE QUESO/ CHEESE EMPANADA

$3.00

EMPANADA DE CARNE MOLIDA/ GROUND BEEF EMPANADA

$3.00Out of stock

BEVERAGES

CAFE/COFFE

ESPRESSO SINGLE 4OZ

$1.50

One shot of Espresso

ESPRESSO DOUBLE 4OZ

$2.00

Two shots of Espresso

CORTADITO 4OZ

$2.50

One shot of espresso with steamed milk

CAPUCCINO 10OZ

$3.39

Coffe with steamed milk

CORTADITO 10OZ

$3.09

2 shots of espresso with steamed milk

AMERICANO 10OZ

$2.29

CAPUCCINO 16OZ

$3.99

AMERICANO 16OZ

$2.99

VENEZUELAN SODAS

FRESSCOLITA 12FL OZ

$3.00

MALTA 7FL OZ

$2.75

SODAS

SPRITE

$2.00

COKE

$2.00

COKE ZERO

$2.00

NESTLE WATER

$1.50

NATURAL JUICES

JUGO DE MORA/ BLACKBERRY JUICE

$2.59

JUGO DE PARCHITA/ PASSION FRUIT JUICE

$2.59

JUGO DE GUAYABA/ GUAVA JUICE

$2.59

JUGO DE MANGO/ MANGO JUICE

$2.59

JUGO DE TAMARINDO/ TAMARIND JUICE

$2.59

JUGO DE FRESA/ STRAWBERRY JUICE

$2.59

JUGO DE GUANABANA/SOURSOP JUICE

$2.59

BAKERY

Pan de Queso / Cheese Bread

pan de queso / cheese bread

$12.00

Pan de Guayaba/ Guava Bread

pan de guayaba/ guava bread

$7.00

Pan de Arequipe/ Dulce de Leche Bread

pan de arequipe/ dulce de leche bread

$7.00

Pan piñita (6pack)

Sweet mini buns infused with anise seeds, sprinkled with sugar on top (6pack)

PAN PINITA SIXPACK/ SWEET MINI BUNS SIXPACK

$8.00

Pan Frances/ Mini Baguette (4pack)

PAN FRANCES FOURPACK/ MINI BAGUETTE BREAD FOURPACK

$3.00

Cachito de Jamon

CACHITO DE JAMON/ HAM STUFFED BREAD

$3.95

Cachito de Jamon y Queso Blanco

cachitos de jamon y queso blanco

$3.95

Cachito de Pavo Y Queso Crema

cachito de pavo y queso crema

$3.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Autenticos sabores Venezolanos llenos de tradicion, que te transportan a Venezuela con cada bocado

Location

1427 Northeast 25th Avenue, Ocala, FL 34470

Directions

